However, the little rascals aren't always understanding. To showcase that, we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures where cats, dogs, and other companion animals appear to be refusing to share their owners. Whether it's their threatening eyes or passive-aggressive paw placements, these goofballs seem to want everyone to know that their humans are theirs and no one else's.

As much as we want to spend time with our pets, we can't devote every moment to them. Yes, they're huge parts of our lives, but there's work, shopping, and other nonsense we need to take care of. So every once in a while, we have to lift our hands from their furry tummies and focus our attention elsewhere.

#1 My Cat Cat Disapproves Of Human/Dog Love. I Didn't Even Know She Could Do That Face

#2 Jealous Of The New Member Of The Home

Despite these pictures and other anecdotal evidence, scientists have long struggled to identify emotions in animals, especially because of the difficulty in separating out biases and anthropomorphisms. That being said, research is starting to suggest that jealousy, at least, is a "primordial" emotion that both people and some animals (particularly dogs and primates) share.

#3 Taking Photos Of My 5-Month-Old Baby And Sammy Got Jealous I was squatting down to take pictures and my dog jumped up onto my leg and leaned in. I kept taking pictures. This was a later picture when he wasn't getting the attention he wanted so he got that hilarious desperate look in his eye.



#4 I Was Already Cuddling Joni, Then Nico Got Jealous And Plonked Himself On Top Of Her

#5 GF And I Were Holding Hands. Then This Happened

Before we dive in deeper, it's important to understand that while the terms jealousy and envy are sometimes used interchangeably, psychologists see them as two very different emotions. Envy is thought to be a two-entity emotion that occurs when we lack something — whether it's a specific personal attribute or an object — that someone else has. Jealousy, on the other hand, requires a social triangle and emerges when someone or something threatens a special relationship.

#6 Missing Out On The Kisses

#7 4 Day Old Baby + A Jealous Cat = Cutest Snuggles

#8 Uh-Oh, Looks Like Some Calf Is A Little Jealous Of Emmett Playing With The Rabbit

#9 I Think My Dog Is Jealous Of The Baby

For someone to feel jealousy, they need to have the cognitive ability to recognize, at least on some level, the importance of a relationship and gauge potential threats to it — a tall order, no doubt. In humans, research shows that infants as young as 6 months demonstrated it when their mothers interacted with another infant (which was, in reality, a realistic-looking doll). This suggests that jealousy can be an inborn (not learned) emotion that evolved to protect any type of social relationship from interlopers, and one that may exist in other social animals.

#10 My Uncle Found A Bird. His Cat Is Jealous

#11 Someone Was Jealous

#12 My Niece Picked Her Name, So Meet Kiwi! That's Cruz Down There Jealous He Can't Also Be Carried Around

#13 This Is Roger. He Gets Jealous Of His Human Baby Brother. Acts Out By Stealing Pacifiers And Demanding To Be Held

In 2014, researchers at the University of California, San Diego modified human infant experiments, adapting them to man's best friend. They found that dogs acted far more jealous when their owners interacted with a fake dog (petting it and treating it as if it were real) than with jack-o'-lanterns or books. In fact, one-third of the dogs tried to get in between their owners and the fake dog, and one-fourth of them even snapped at the fake dog.

#14 My In-Law's Dogs Posed So Well With My Wife For A Picture, But Our Dog Got Jealous And Wanted To Be In The Shot Too

#15 My Dane Is Jealous Of A Hamster Eating His Kibble

#16 Someone Is Jealous Of The Attention My Baby Brother Was Getting

#17 My Dog Got Way Too Jealous When I Was Cuddling With My Cat. Walked Over, Nudged Him Off Me, Then Just Laid On Top Of Him

Scientists have also documented jealousy in coppery titi monkeys, a monogamous primate species. In response to romantic rivals, male titi monkeys are known to become aggressive, place themselves between their mates and potential rivals, and occasionally physically restrain their mates to keep them from moving toward intruder males.

#18 Someone Was Jealous Of His Much Smaller Brother’s Bed. Yes, He Has His Own Perfectly Good Bed

#19 My Husband Telling Ferdinand, Our Senior Rescue Kitty, That He’s Now A Star After Over 115k Likes On His First-Ever Post. And The Dog, Well, The Dog Is Jealous

#20 This Is Athena, She Is A 9-Year-Old Labrador. As You Can See She's A Chunker But She Gets Jealous When She Sees Our Smaller Dogs On Our Laps And Throws A Fit So of course I have succumbed to her commands.



#21 Pretty Sure Somebody Is Jealous Of Our New Kitty

The scientists had male titi monkeys watch their mates interact with stranger males for 30 minutes as well as watch stranger females interact with stranger males for the same amount of time. When observing their mates, the monkeys experienced increased levels of the hormones testosterone (associated with mate-related aggression and competition) and cortisol (an indication of social stress).

#22 Someone Is Jealous

#23 My Husband Trying To Watch TV Last Night. Wimpy And Buddy Competing For The #1 Spot In The Bed. Guess Who Won

#24 Asuka Is Jealous Of Posh's "Tucked In" Status

#25 I Think My Cats Are A Little Jealous That I Am Outside With The Dog And Not Them

Brain scans also revealed the primates had heightened activity in an area associated with social exclusion in humans (the cingulate cortex) and another area associated with aggressive behavior (the lateral septum).

#26 He Gets Jealous When We Try To Play With His Buddy

#27 Sophie To The Right Was A Little Jealous Meeting Her New Baby Sister Coco

#28 The Cat Went For A Belly Rub. The Dog Got Jealous. Now This Is Happening

#29 Went To Take A Picture Of My Puppy, And Captured My Jealous Cat In The Background

Complementing these pictures, a large percentage of pet owners report consistent signs of jealousy in other domestic pets, including horses, birds, and cats. For more "evidence", check out Bored Panda's earlier piece 50 Shameless Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It.

#30 My Husky Is Jealous Of My Fake Husky

#31 Someone Was Jealous She Wasn't Getting Pats

#32 Why Is He Getting All The Attention?

#33 Reached Over To Hold My Wife's Hand And Someone Immediately Got Jealous

#34 Every Morning My Stepdad's Cat, Shiba, Sits On His Lap And Reads The Paper With Him. Back At Christmas, My Stepdad Met His Granddaughter For The First Time And Shiba got a little jealous.



#35 Quick Sticks Feeling Very Zen In Her Special Whippet Coat. Please Ignore The Jealous Stares Of The Sausage In The Background

#36 Big Sister Is Definitely Not Jealous

#37 We Got A New Cat. Let's Just Say That The Other One Was Very Jealous

#38 Tried To Take A Picture Of My Orchid. He Gets Jealous When I Give Anything Else Attention. See How He Lay Right Under The Flowers?

#39 Why Are You Petting Him And Not Me?

#40 My Wife's Dog, Koda, Jealously Guarding Her While She Sleeps. Best Pup

#41 Serious Jealousy Over The Snuggles, Apparently

#42 This Is What Stages Of Jealousy Look Like

#43 When The Two Friends You Introduced To Each Other Start Hanging Out Without You

#44 I Think Someone’s Jealous

#45 My Doggo, Willow, Got Jealous That I Was Taking A Pic Of My Swans And Not Her

#46 Someone Is Jealous

#47 My Pup Gets Jealous When I'm Photographing People And Feels The Need To Get Involved

#48 Was Babysitting My Niece This Weekend. Dog Didn't Care. Cat Was Jealous

#49 My Brother-In-Law’s Dog Gets Jealous When They Take Monthly Pictures Of Their New Baby. So They Found A Solution

#50 I Am Such A Jealous Cat When It Comes To Time With My Dad Lately

#51 I Got My Cat Simba Some Crocs, And Of Course, Bootsy In The Back Is Being Jealous

#52 My Cat Gets Jealous Of The Xbox Controller

#53 Parker’s Jealous Genie Stole The Picture With Her Smile

#54 Girlfriend Made My Pupper Pumpkin (On The Left) A Little Room With A Bed Beside Our Couch. His Sister Holly (On The Right) Was Jealous Of The Attention He Was Getting

#55 Here’s Leia At Almost A Year Old. She Was Jealous I Was Playing With Another Dog. She’s Living Her Best Life

#56 I Think He’s A Little Jealous

#57 My Hound Getting Jealous Of My Mom’s New Dog. That’s Your Uncle Bro, Calm Down

#58 My Puppy Always Gets Jealous When My Laptop Is On My Lap And Not Him. Then He Found Out It Was Warm And They Became Friends

#59 I Think Someone's A Little Jealous

#60 Do Cats Get Jealous?

#61 Someone Got Jealous That Her Sister Was Laying In My Lap Then Proceeded To Physically Push Her Out Of The Spot Petunia (grey) isn’t into sharing my affection but Violet could care less if you couldn’t tell by the look on her face.



#62 The Dog Is Jealous

#63 The Dog Was Jealous Of The Baby, So

#64 Found A Rabbit In The Backyard, And My Cat Seems To Be Jealous Of The Extra Attention He’s Getting

#65 One Is Getting Belly Rubs, The Other Is Clearly Not Jealous Of The Attention His Sister Is Getting

#66 Someone Is Jealous

#67 I’m Dog-Sitting For My Neighbor This Weekend. My Pup Is Jealous That He’s Not Getting His Usual Spot In My Lap

#68 My Cousin Just Had A Baby And I Think Her Cat Is Jealous

#69 Update On My Parents' Cat That Was Jealous Of The Grandbaby's Birthday Present. He Now Has His Own $30 Children's Chair, Just To Settle Things

#70 Every Time I Pet Garylasereyes, Keo Gets Mad Jelly And Paws Him In The Face To Destroy His Experience

#71 Rhoda Is Really Making A Play For Being A House Pet. My Favorite Part Is All The Jealous Laser Beams In The Background