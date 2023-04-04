As much as we want to spend time with our pets, we can't devote every moment to them. Yes, they're huge parts of our lives, but there's work, shopping, and other nonsense we need to take care of. So every once in a while, we have to lift our hands from their furry tummies and focus our attention elsewhere.

However, the little rascals aren't always understanding. To showcase that, we at Bored Panda put together a list of pictures where cats, dogs, and other companion animals appear to be refusing to share their owners. Whether it's their threatening eyes or passive-aggressive paw placements, these goofballs seem to want everyone to know that their humans are theirs and no one else's.

#1

My Cat Cat Disapproves Of Human/Dog Love. I Didn't Even Know She Could Do That Face

nanatalada Report

#2

Jealous Of The New Member Of The Home

fatihcik Report

Despite these pictures and other anecdotal evidence, scientists have long struggled to identify emotions in animals, especially because of the difficulty in separating out biases and anthropomorphisms.

That being said, research is starting to suggest that jealousy, at least, is a "primordial" emotion that both people and some animals (particularly dogs and primates) share.
#3

Taking Photos Of My 5-Month-Old Baby And Sammy Got Jealous

I was squatting down to take pictures and my dog jumped up onto my leg and leaned in. I kept taking pictures. This was a later picture when he wasn't getting the attention he wanted so he got that hilarious desperate look in his eye.

canuchangeusernames Report

#4

I Was Already Cuddling Joni, Then Nico Got Jealous And Plonked Himself On Top Of Her

spome2 Report

#5

GF And I Were Holding Hands. Then This Happened

abilledeaux Report

Before we dive in deeper, it's important to understand that while the terms jealousy and envy are sometimes used interchangeably, psychologists see them as two very different emotions.

Envy is thought to be a two-entity emotion that occurs when we lack something — whether it's a specific personal attribute or an object — that someone else has. Jealousy, on the other hand, requires a social triangle and emerges when someone or something threatens a special relationship.
#6

Missing Out On The Kisses

xSpiderBabyx Report

#7

4 Day Old Baby + A Jealous Cat = Cutest Snuggles

catlover3434 Report

#8

Uh-Oh, Looks Like Some Calf Is A Little Jealous Of Emmett Playing With The Rabbit

ctfarmstead Report

#9

I Think My Dog Is Jealous Of The Baby

Huckleberry_Rogers Report

For someone to feel jealousy, they need to have the cognitive ability to recognize, at least on some level, the importance of a relationship and gauge potential threats to it — a tall order, no doubt.

In humans, research shows that infants as young as 6 months demonstrated it when their mothers interacted with another infant (which was, in reality, a realistic-looking doll). This suggests that jealousy can be an inborn (not learned) emotion that evolved to protect any type of social relationship from interlopers, and one that may exist in other social animals.
#10

My Uncle Found A Bird. His Cat Is Jealous

reddit.com Report

#11

Someone Was Jealous

chasinafterhappiness Report

#12

My Niece Picked Her Name, So Meet Kiwi! That's Cruz Down There Jealous He Can't Also Be Carried Around

buhfuhkin Report

#13

This Is Roger. He Gets Jealous Of His Human Baby Brother. Acts Out By Stealing Pacifiers And Demanding To Be Held

dog_rates Report

In 2014, researchers at the University of California, San Diego modified human infant experiments, adapting them to man's best friend.

They found that dogs acted far more jealous when their owners interacted with a fake dog (petting it and treating it as if it were real) than with jack-o'-lanterns or books. In fact, one-third of the dogs tried to get in between their owners and the fake dog, and one-fourth of them even snapped at the fake dog.
#14

My In-Law's Dogs Posed So Well With My Wife For A Picture, But Our Dog Got Jealous And Wanted To Be In The Shot Too

Mapes Report

#15

My Dane Is Jealous Of A Hamster Eating His Kibble

CharlesDrake Report

#16

Someone Is Jealous Of The Attention My Baby Brother Was Getting

defenseman13 Report

#17

My Dog Got Way Too Jealous When I Was Cuddling With My Cat. Walked Over, Nudged Him Off Me, Then Just Laid On Top Of Him

rachar2187 Report

Scientists have also documented jealousy in coppery titi monkeys, a monogamous primate species.

In response to romantic rivals, male titi monkeys are known to become aggressive, place themselves between their mates and potential rivals, and occasionally physically restrain their mates to keep them from moving toward intruder males.
#18

Someone Was Jealous Of His Much Smaller Brother’s Bed. Yes, He Has His Own Perfectly Good Bed

Aprilismissing Report

#19

My Husband Telling Ferdinand, Our Senior Rescue Kitty, That He’s Now A Star After Over 115k Likes On His First-Ever Post. And The Dog, Well, The Dog Is Jealous

tiffanymcclure Report

#20

This Is Athena, She Is A 9-Year-Old Labrador. As You Can See She's A Chunker But She Gets Jealous When She Sees Our Smaller Dogs On Our Laps And Throws A Fit

So of course I have succumbed to her commands.

Martinstanley12 Report

#21

Pretty Sure Somebody Is Jealous Of Our New Kitty

amojuris Report

The scientists had male titi monkeys watch their mates interact with stranger males for 30 minutes as well as watch stranger females interact with stranger males for the same amount of time.

When observing their mates, the monkeys experienced increased levels of the hormones testosterone (associated with mate-related aggression and competition) and cortisol (an indication of social stress).
#22

Someone Is Jealous

wantganja420 Report

#23

My Husband Trying To Watch TV Last Night. Wimpy And Buddy Competing For The #1 Spot In The Bed. Guess Who Won

christypawpersians Report

#24

Asuka Is Jealous Of Posh's "Tucked In" Status

BrookeTillandsia Report

#25

I Think My Cats Are A Little Jealous That I Am Outside With The Dog And Not Them

reddit.com Report

Brain scans also revealed the primates had heightened activity in an area associated with social exclusion in humans (the cingulate cortex) and another area associated with aggressive behavior (the lateral septum).
#26

He Gets Jealous When We Try To Play With His Buddy

parentsti Report

#27

Sophie To The Right Was A Little Jealous Meeting Her New Baby Sister Coco

Hutlet Report

#28

The Cat Went For A Belly Rub. The Dog Got Jealous. Now This Is Happening

veschwab Report

#29

Went To Take A Picture Of My Puppy, And Captured My Jealous Cat In The Background

Missmayo Report

Complementing these pictures, a large percentage of pet owners report consistent signs of jealousy in other domestic pets, including horses, birds, and cats.

For more "evidence", check out Bored Panda's earlier piece 50 Shameless Pets That Stole Their Owners’ Partners And Didn’t Even Feel Sorry About It.
#30

My Husky Is Jealous Of My Fake Husky

skycolylyly Report

#31

Someone Was Jealous She Wasn't Getting Pats

WhenWhereWho Report

#32

Why Is He Getting All The Attention?

KaySheedy Report

#33

Reached Over To Hold My Wife's Hand And Someone Immediately Got Jealous

mrfu709 Report

#34

Every Morning My Stepdad's Cat, Shiba, Sits On His Lap And Reads The Paper With Him. Back At Christmas, My Stepdad Met His Granddaughter For The First Time

And Shiba got a little jealous.

leeannivey Report

#35

Quick Sticks Feeling Very Zen In Her Special Whippet Coat. Please Ignore The Jealous Stares Of The Sausage In The Background

Patchspot Report

#36

Big Sister Is Definitely Not Jealous

Ripley_Abyssinian Report

#37

We Got A New Cat. Let's Just Say That The Other One Was Very Jealous

sdillon1015 Report

#38

Tried To Take A Picture Of My Orchid. He Gets Jealous When I Give Anything Else Attention. See How He Lay Right Under The Flowers?

MUM2RKG Report

#39

Why Are You Petting Him And Not Me?

reddit.com Report

#40

My Wife's Dog, Koda, Jealously Guarding Her While She Sleeps. Best Pup

Badbomber360 Report

#41

Serious Jealousy Over The Snuggles, Apparently

nazigrammar42 Report

#42

This Is What Stages Of Jealousy Look Like

Rawtashk Report

#43

When The Two Friends You Introduced To Each Other Start Hanging Out Without You

brennan.schulze , BrennanSchulze Report

#44

I Think Someone’s Jealous

fiddle_sticks_ Report

#45

My Doggo, Willow, Got Jealous That I Was Taking A Pic Of My Swans And Not Her

gkrichel Report

#46

Someone Is Jealous

estacaoteimosa878 Report

#47

My Pup Gets Jealous When I'm Photographing People And Feels The Need To Get Involved

BeerBellies Report

#48

Was Babysitting My Niece This Weekend. Dog Didn't Care. Cat Was Jealous

PGERMS Report

#49

My Brother-In-Law’s Dog Gets Jealous When They Take Monthly Pictures Of Their New Baby. So They Found A Solution

TearsOfARapper84 Report

#50

I Am Such A Jealous Cat When It Comes To Time With My Dad Lately

andthepetshaveit Report

#51

I Got My Cat Simba Some Crocs, And Of Course, Bootsy In The Back Is Being Jealous

wildfrida Report

#52

My Cat Gets Jealous Of The Xbox Controller

freezydorito Report

#53

Parker’s Jealous Genie Stole The Picture With Her Smile

P2120 Report

#54

Girlfriend Made My Pupper Pumpkin (On The Left) A Little Room With A Bed Beside Our Couch. His Sister Holly (On The Right) Was Jealous Of The Attention He Was Getting

The-Pixel-Phantom , The-Pixel-Phantom Report

#55

Here’s Leia At Almost A Year Old. She Was Jealous I Was Playing With Another Dog. She’s Living Her Best Life

cuban11182 Report

#56

I Think He’s A Little Jealous

Bri_Cox Report

#57

My Hound Getting Jealous Of My Mom’s New Dog. That’s Your Uncle Bro, Calm Down

IJustWantToGive Report

#58

My Puppy Always Gets Jealous When My Laptop Is On My Lap And Not Him. Then He Found Out It Was Warm And They Became Friends

Doughboy786 Report

#59

I Think Someone's A Little Jealous

imagine_im_a_chicken Report

#60

Do Cats Get Jealous?

yttikat Report

#61

Someone Got Jealous That Her Sister Was Laying In My Lap Then Proceeded To Physically Push Her Out Of The Spot

Petunia (grey) isn’t into sharing my affection but Violet could care less if you couldn’t tell by the look on her face.

shaydizzz Report

#62

The Dog Is Jealous

Xenon11 Report

#63

The Dog Was Jealous Of The Baby, So

jpkitchener Report

#64

Found A Rabbit In The Backyard, And My Cat Seems To Be Jealous Of The Extra Attention He’s Getting

Trainer_Money Report

#65

One Is Getting Belly Rubs, The Other Is Clearly Not Jealous Of The Attention His Sister Is Getting

TheUninspiredArtist Report

#66

Someone Is Jealous

veloholic91 Report

#67

I’m Dog-Sitting For My Neighbor This Weekend. My Pup Is Jealous That He’s Not Getting His Usual Spot In My Lap

Pretend-Motor9751 Report

#68

My Cousin Just Had A Baby And I Think Her Cat Is Jealous

omgchomp Report

#69

Update On My Parents' Cat That Was Jealous Of The Grandbaby's Birthday Present. He Now Has His Own $30 Children's Chair, Just To Settle Things

hangry_lady Report

#70

Every Time I Pet Garylasereyes, Keo Gets Mad Jelly And Paws Him In The Face To Destroy His Experience

existentialhumanisticparadigm Report

#71

Rhoda Is Really Making A Play For Being A House Pet. My Favorite Part Is All The Jealous Laser Beams In The Background

EvilViergacht Report

#72

Someone's A Little Jealous

Ratkisser Report

