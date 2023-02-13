110 Times Pets Brought Their Owners The Most Unexpected Gifts (New Pics)
Cats are notorious for bringing little sneaky gifts, often very gruesome, to their owners.
If you ever had a dead mouse brought to you by your clueless and loving furry friend, you know how it feels. And while you never asked for it, the gifts may leave you little option to say no.
It turns out that felines are far from the only generous critters. Dogs, aka the goodest bois and bestest gals, have also been bringing all kinds of stuff to their owners. Bored Panda has wrapped up this list of the funniest, most wholesome and plain weird pics of presents from pets.
This Kitty Waits For The Flowers To Fall And Carefully Selects The Best Ones To Bring As Gifts To Her Owner
He's hoping positive reinforcement will help him train his soft can-opener.
My Cat Has A Collection Of Bra Pads She Has Removed From My Bras, And She Does A Weird Meow While Delivering Me One Every Single Night
I've not mentioned the bra pads Bouche kills, because even I think she's nuts. I'm so glad there's another cat doing this.
My Golden Brings Me This Old Rug Every Time I Come Home To Wish Me A Warm Welcome
Peepers The Blind Kitty Is So Proud Of The Gift He Brought Us From His Nightly Hunt
Nice gift. You are so lucky to have a master willing to bring you things.
I Was At Work And This Doggy Kept Dragging At My Pants And Brought Me To My Airpod That I Couldn’t Find For A Week. Thanks Doggy, Pat Pat
This Is My Boyfriend's Office He Works Out Of From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today
Honey Likes To Bring Me Presents When I Get Home, Today She Really Outdone Herself
Me? I might give my soft can-opener a toy if she's been good, but wow.
My Dog Brought Me Her Favorite Toy When She Heard Me Crying In The Bath After A Very Stressful Day At Work
My Dog Grabs Things Around The House And Brings Them To Me For A Treat. Today, He Somehow Got This
My Cat Has Been An Indoor Cat For Months. Today He Brought Me Back A Toy Snake
I let Shyla play with my toys when she's been a good soft can-opener.
She Has Carefully Selected Each Leaf, Only Choosing Red Or Brown Ones, And Has Brought Them Inside One By One And Placed Them Outside My Bedroom. She Does This Every Day
Pupper Has Been Bringing Us Eggs Every Day That She Steals From The Wild Chickens
My Parents Have A Pet Tortoise And He Walks Around The House. Today He Found A Chicken Nugget Under The Couch And Brought It To Them As A Gift
Butters Brought Me A Chicken Wing From Outside. It's Still Warm. Where Did You Get This?
You're lucky. I wouldn't have shared with Shyla. She eats chicken all the time, and makes me eat kibble!
Bonnie Put Her Favorite Toy On My Packed Suitcase. Oh Man, The Feels
I Made A New Friend Today, He Brought Me A Gift
I Completely Forgot It Was My Cake Day Until Crumpet Reminded Me With A Gift
My Dog Has A Habit Of Finding Lost Balls And Bringing Them Home
He Hates Wearing This Hat, But He Brings It To Me Each Time He Sees I’m Sad Because It Makes Me Laugh When He Wears It
Woke Up This Morning To The Gift Of Fingerless Gloves. Thanks Sachi
It's much easier to type, play instruments, write, paint, draw, cook, and dangle mousie toys with fingerless gloves. Be properly grateful.