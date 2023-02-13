It turns out that felines are far from the only generous critters. Dogs, aka the goodest bois and bestest gals, have also been bringing all kinds of stuff to their owners. Bored Panda has wrapped up this list of the funniest, most wholesome and plain weird pics of presents from pets.

If you ever had a dead mouse brought to you by your clueless and loving furry friend, you know how it feels. And while you never asked for it, the gifts may leave you little option to say no.

Cats are notorious for bringing little sneaky gifts, often very gruesome, to their owners.

#1 This Kitty Waits For The Flowers To Fall And Carefully Selects The Best Ones To Bring As Gifts To Her Owner

#2 My Cat Has A Collection Of Bra Pads She Has Removed From My Bras, And She Does A Weird Meow While Delivering Me One Every Single Night

#3 My Golden Brings Me This Old Rug Every Time I Come Home To Wish Me A Warm Welcome

#4 Peepers The Blind Kitty Is So Proud Of The Gift He Brought Us From His Nightly Hunt

#5 I Was At Work And This Doggy Kept Dragging At My Pants And Brought Me To My Airpod That I Couldn’t Find For A Week. Thanks Doggy, Pat Pat

#6 This Is My Boyfriend's Office He Works Out Of From Home. Here Are All Of The Socks She Brought Up From The Basement To The Third Floor For Him Today

#7 Honey Likes To Bring Me Presents When I Get Home, Today She Really Outdone Herself

#8 My Dog Brought Me Her Favorite Toy When She Heard Me Crying In The Bath After A Very Stressful Day At Work

#9 My Dog Grabs Things Around The House And Brings Them To Me For A Treat. Today, He Somehow Got This

#10 My Cat Has Been An Indoor Cat For Months. Today He Brought Me Back A Toy Snake

#11 She Has Carefully Selected Each Leaf, Only Choosing Red Or Brown Ones, And Has Brought Them Inside One By One And Placed Them Outside My Bedroom. She Does This Every Day

#12 Pupper Has Been Bringing Us Eggs Every Day That She Steals From The Wild Chickens

#13 My Parents Have A Pet Tortoise And He Walks Around The House. Today He Found A Chicken Nugget Under The Couch And Brought It To Them As A Gift

#14 Butters Brought Me A Chicken Wing From Outside. It's Still Warm. Where Did You Get This?

#15 Bonnie Put Her Favorite Toy On My Packed Suitcase. Oh Man, The Feels

#16 I Made A New Friend Today, He Brought Me A Gift

#17 I Completely Forgot It Was My Cake Day Until Crumpet Reminded Me With A Gift

#18 My Dog Has A Habit Of Finding Lost Balls And Bringing Them Home

#19 He Hates Wearing This Hat, But He Brings It To Me Each Time He Sees I’m Sad Because It Makes Me Laugh When He Wears It

#20 Woke Up This Morning To The Gift Of Fingerless Gloves. Thanks Sachi

#21 Pup With A Present

#22 Pupper Brought You A Flower

#23 Rocky, My Rescue From Cyprus. He Brings You A Blanket When You Get Home

#24 Milo Keeps Giving Me Gifts. He Found This One Buried In My Yard. I Have No Idea What It Unlocks

#25 Today’s Offering (So Far) That She Brought Up Two Flight Of Stairs To The Outside Of My Room

#26 This Is Old, But I Threw Her A Stick And In Return She Brought Me A Railroad Beam. Sometimes She Finds Potatoes. She's My Best Friend

#27 Each Night While We Sleep Our Cat Searches The House For Small Gifts And Leaves Them At The Top Of The Basement Stairs

#28 My Folk’s Dog Greets Me Every Morning With A Gift. Today It Was A Feather

#29 He Brought Me A... Tomato?

#30 She Likes To Carry Around Random Rags For No Reason

#31 I Threw A Tennis Ball, He Brought Back A Crab Apple. Close Enough, I Guess

#32 It’s My Puppy’s First Fall. She’s A Fan Of The Falling Leaves

#33 Been In My Bed Sick All Day. Finally Opened The Door And Arthur The Cat Had Brought Me A Christmas Ornament From The Tree As A Gift

#34 The Neighbor's Cat Brings Me Jalapenos From My Garden. He's So Proud, Good Kitty

#35 She Brings Me A Bouquet Every Morning

#36 Cashew The Silly Pupper Will Bring You Every Ball He Owns

#37 Been Feeding This Stray Cat For A Little Under A Year. Thought She Was Getting Fat. Turns Out She Had 3 Kittens And Brought Them To Me

#38 A Friend's Cat Brings Him Mushrooms Every Day. No Mice, No Insects, Only Mushrooms

#39 My Dog Has Seen Me Work Out At Home Many Times Now, And Just Brought Me One Of My Dumbells

#40 My Dog Likes To Bring Me Socks Every Time I Come Home From Work. Today He Brought Me 4, Very Good Boy

#41 This Cat We’re Used To Feed Gave Birth A Few Days Ago And Today She Brought This Little Fella To Our Doorstep

#42 My Girl Brought Me A Pencil While I Was Drawing. Looking Super Cute While Doing It Too

#43 Good Girl Came To Check On Me After I Dropped Something Really Loudly In The Middle Of The Night... And Brought Me Gift Just In Case

#44 When I'm Sad My Dog Goes Outside And Tries To Bring Me Things. Today She Brought Me A Pine Cone

#45 Pip Panics When We Get Home And She Can't Find Her Toy To Bring As A Present. Today She Found This. We Aren't Even Sure Where It Came From

#46 I Have Been Presented With A Gift

#47 Here’s A Glimpse Of Everything She Brought Up Two Flights Of Stairs To Our Bedroom On Our First Night Back From Being Out Of Town

#48 She Just Brought Me A Decorative Pine Cone! I Never Bought Any Decorative Pine Cones

#49 "I’m So Proud Of This Pinecone I Caught On My Walk Today I Had To Carry It All The Way Home"

#50 My Kitten Keeps Bringing Us Leaves She Caught In The Garden As Presents. Today She Was Especially Proud Of This Very Big One

#51 What A Wonderful Gift From My Turkey. She Caught Me A Packing Peanut

#52 New Day, New Gift From Nala

#53 You Know How Cats Usually Bring You Dead Animals As Gifts? Mine Brought Me A Roast Potato

#54 She Found Some Flowers On Our Walk And Brought Them Home

#55 I Brought You A Present

#56 Woke Up This Morning To Find A Gift From The Cats. A Potato. This Is The First Time A Cat Brought Me Actual Food. Usually, It's Toys Or A Stuffed Animal

#57 While In The Kitchen My Cat Will Bring You Things In Exchange For Snacks

#58 Caught Mid-Air With Her Feather. She Brings One Home Every Few Hours

#59 Today I Sneezed Loudly And The Brin Immediately Brought Me Her Bone And Stared At Me Like This Until I Picked It Up

#60 Hamilton Brings In Another Leaf

#61 My Partially Mental Disabled Cat Has Brought Me Some Ketchup

#62 Desmond Brought This To Me In Bed This Morning. Guess Who’s Not Allowed On The Kitchen Table?

#63 Had A Bummer Of A Valentine’s Day. This Good Boy Brought Me His Bone And Put It In My Lap. Beats Flowers

#64 My Dog Bowie Heard The Thunder Over Here And Instead Of Being Scared She Brought Me Two Of Her Toys To Make Sure I Wasn't

#65 She Has 500 Toys Inside And I Get This Look To Bring In A Stick

#66 My Neighbor’s Puppy Brought Me Her Newspaper

#67 She Hunts Stray Socks And Brings Them To Me In Exchange For A Treat. She Has A Special Meow She Uses To Announce A Sock She Is Proud Of

#68 Have You Ever Gotten A Gift From The Cat?