44 Employees Share Hilarious Thoughts On Freezing Offices In The Summer
Working in a factory or a field is definitely back-breaking labor, dangerous, equally hot and cold, and physically demanding. Traditionally, white-collar office jobs have been seen as cushy, easy, and pretty safe to such a degree that more and more people now work in front of a screen from a chair.
The result is that many of us are starting to learn the hidden dangers of an office, particularly in the summer. It’s not the hot sun that gets you, it’s the oppressive, ever-blowing air conditioning units. So enjoy this collection of officer workers lamenting the cold and be sure to upvote your favorites.
I always hate it in the summer when the office is freezing cold because they have the AC on high.
Let's start with the good because, for the unaware, it might look like AC is the greatest scourge to the office worker. In reality, these units are actually pretty important for survival, for example, in the US, heatwaves statistically are one of the most dangerous weather patterns. Without modern technology or very specific building methods, we would have to spend most of the summer hiding from the heat instead of working or relaxing.
Similarly, AC is pretty important for maintaining clean and sterile air in places where that is vital for human health. In general, dampness is rarely a good thing, but hospitals absolutely need to make sure that transmissible diseases don’t just go from floor to floor, infecting every patient. People with allergies are also recommended to use AC at home to limit the risks of exposure.
Now it’s pretty widespread and some areas would be close to unlivable without it. In the US, where AC has been around nearly everywhere since the 1970s, there are measurable demographic effects from its adoption. For example, the birth rate in spring used to be lower and heat-related deaths in summer used to be considerably higher. Particularly if one has an air-conditioned car, on an average day, you might only encounter the “real” weather when moving from a vehicle to a building.
Building I worked in removed a whole bunch of walls to take one part of the building from tiny offices to open cube farm. Unfortunately, they didn’t think to then redo the AC vents in the ceiling to better distribute the air. One desk (mine!) had SEVEN vents directly above it. The building was set on 70-72 most days, unless someone got warm in the conference room 15’ from my desk and dropped the thermostat by me down lower. On a good day, the temp at my desk was 68. I had one of those car seat heater pad things on desk chair and TWO hoodies I had to layer, plus fingerless gloves. Hubs bought me a rechargeable hand warmer for the really bad days. I used to go stick my hands under hot water just to stop the pain in my hands and wrists. Plus I live someplace hot, so going outside was torture as I was dressed for much colder temps.
Despite office workers almost universally freezing from the AC (and this includes me), the overall productivity throughout the last few decades has improved, with some studies indicating that escaping the heat has brought about roughly 24% improvements in efficiency. So at least bosses and managers have a reason to keep their employees in near-winter temperatures, as it does seem to motivate them to keep going.
While warm temperatures might end up making a person sleepy, cold temperatures might make them lethargic. In theory, the cold could entice workers to move around a bit more to stay warm, but in an office setting, there is only so much one can do. Working at a computer, even very animatedly, is really just a lot of finger movements, while the rest of you remains motionless and still.
The result is that office workers have a strange dress code, where they might wear multiple layers of clothing, and bring a blanket and even thermoses just to maintain a certain body temperature while sitting in the middle of an urban environment. If one has to commute home, again, such as yours truly, this means being seriously overdressed compared to everyone else around you.
The only consolation is that one now knows, through the magic of the internet, that we aren’t insane for shivering in the middle of June, dreaming about warm beverages, and wrapping blankets around ourselves at work. At some point, one has to wonder if there is a more efficient way to cool an office while simultaneously not having all the staff compare whose breath is more frosty.
I’m of the opinion they’re set for the one guy who is stocky, and sweats in any temp over water freezing. Or for the one person having a mother of all hot flashes. My stepdad used to keep the house freezing. I asked if he did that to control the amount of snow he wanted to see.
This pisses me off to no end.With 9 months of cold weather waoting and praying for nice hit weather then having to spend those 3months dressed in wonter clothes for the office.Do these bloody thermostats not have like a 70 degree temp 🤬
