Siberian Artist Makes Adorable Comics About Everyday Life With Her Two Ferrets (39 New Pics)
Siberian artist Liza Nechaeva captures the whimsically wholesome (and sometimes not) antics of her two ferrets, Meemoo and Feefo, through her humorous and engaging comics.
These lively pets, dubbed "catsnakes" for their playful nature, have become social media stars, amassing a following of 128,000 fans on Instagram. They not only charm their online audience but also serve as the main characters in Liza’s comic series, showcasing their entertaining adventures and endearing personalities with each new comic that comes out from the artist.
*splash splash* (international sign that you wanna paddle race!)