ADVERTISEMENT

Siberian artist Liza Nechaeva captures the whimsically wholesome (and sometimes not) antics of her two ferrets, Meemoo and Feefo, through her humorous and engaging comics.

These lively pets, dubbed "catsnakes" for their playful nature, have become social media stars, amassing a following of 128,000 fans on Instagram. They not only charm their online audience but also serve as the main characters in Liza’s comic series, showcasing their entertaining adventures and endearing personalities with each new comic that comes out from the artist.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com | siberianlizard.tumblr.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
samjuan_1 avatar
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your parents call you by all your middle names...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#7

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*splash splash* (international sign that you wanna paddle race!)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
phoenixwolfs avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought it was shooting snot into the shoe for a second lmao

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Siberian Artist Hilariously Illustrates Her Daily Life Routine With Her Two Ferrets (New Pics)

siberianlizard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!