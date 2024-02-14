ADVERTISEMENT

Valentine’s Day might be one of the more stressful holidays, depending on your temperament and ability to plan. As most of us have learned from trial and error, planning and execution are often two very different things. 

So just to show that everyone has messed up on that crucial day, we’ve gathered some of the best and worst Valentine’s Day fails out there. From dates gone horribly wrong to the sad remains of someone’s idea of a gift, get comfortable as you scroll through, thank your lucky stars it wasn’t you and upvote your favorite examples. 

#1

Here's Something For You. Entertaining Valentine's Baking Fail. I Tried To Make My Husband A Cake For A Gift

Here's Something For You. Entertaining Valentine's Baking Fail. I Tried To Make My Husband A Cake For A Gift

sicchic75 Report

36points
#2

Found On My College Campus A Few Years Back, A Week After Valentine’s Day

Found On My College Campus A Few Years Back, A Week After Valentine's Day

CDR57 Report

32points
frogglin avatar
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd have taken it home because I would have felt bad for it. Shut up, I am so too an adult.

#3

Someone's Valentine's Day Didn't Go To Plan At London Victoria

Someone's Valentine's Day Didn't Go To Plan At London Victoria

geozza Report

commonplace20-bd avatar
Bear Hall
Bear Hall
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And now to the rhythm of the "Smoke on the water": "Blood on the carpet Roses on the floor Stepped on my flower That's my Valentine"

#4

On Valentine's Day, My Son Decided To Show Me His First Magic Trick: How To Make A Coin Disappear. One X-Ray Later, I Found It   

On Valentine's Day, My Son Decided To Show Me His First Magic Trick: How To Make A Coin Disappear. One X-Ray Later, I Found It   

Ordinary-Possession4 Report

#5

At Least She Tried… Happy Valentine’s Day

At Least She Tried… Happy Valentine's Day

DigitalLover Report

ivoh avatar
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's go through the facts: strawberries are there; chocolate is there; chocolate amount is greater then expected. Verdict - still yummy, NOT a fail <3

#6

My Partner's Valentine's Day Gift Was Delivered Like This

My Partner's Valentine's Day Gift Was Delivered Like This

Box is also dented a fair bit, but other than that, it’s alright. Still ridiculous to even happen in the first place. Did no one genuinely think doing this was a bad idea?

EclecticSpider710 Report

Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Amazon does have an option to request a box, but clearly they need to make that option more obvious.

#7

A Very Important Question

A Very Important Question

randomppl110 Report

#8

Valentine’s Day Biscuits From Bojangles

Valentine's Day Biscuits From Bojangles

reddit.com Report

#9

Just Getting Ready To Cook Valentine’s Day Dinner And Opened The Block Of Cheese I Bought Today

Just Getting Ready To Cook Valentine's Day Dinner And Opened The Block Of Cheese I Bought Today

Thea_From_Juilliard Report

Pizza Roses For Valentine’s Day - Looks Simple Enough... Let’s Blame It On Not Having A Cupcake Tray

Pizza Roses For Valentine's Day - Looks Simple Enough... Let's Blame It On Not Having A Cupcake Tray

stickyickyhippie Report

#11

How Romantic

How Romantic

cicithebawse Report

#12

Rose Crepe Cake For Valentine's Day

Rose Crepe Cake For Valentine's Day

JackofallCocktails Report

natashaarruda avatar
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The crepes and the layer of cream? are both too thick, just need a bit of practice with restraint and it should be good.

#13

Valentine’s Day Jam Drops: Taste 10/10, Presentation 4/10

Valentine's Day Jam Drops: Taste 10/10, Presentation 4/10

Still ate them, still loved them. Just called them “broken-heart biscuits” instead.

Safe-Lengthiness2636 Report

#14

I Tried To Take A Staff Valentine's Day Photo Where I Work In Florida. It Didn't Work Out As We Had Hoped

I Tried To Take A Staff Valentine's Day Photo Where I Work In Florida. It Didn't Work Out As We Had Hoped

clevermine2tine Report

#15

I Tried Making My Fiancé A D20 System Cake For Valentine's

I Tried Making My Fiancé A D20 System Cake For Valentine's

StarLightDot Report

#16

That’s Valentine's Day For You

That's Valentine's Day For You

worldcompz , IamCatchvibe Report

#17

Valentine's Vasectomy

Valentine's Vasectomy

Getting the ol’ snippy snippy, I have anxiety issues and am quite nervous but committed, wish me luck!

mezzomike Report

#18

Valentine's Day Fail. Tried Making Heart Cookies For My Friend, Everyone Fails At Something

Valentine's Day Fail. Tried Making Heart Cookies For My Friend, Everyone Fails At Something

Emma_L0706 Report

This Was In The Mall At 7 PM On Valentine’s Day. A Line Outside Pandora For The Last-Minute “Oh No, I Forgot Valentine’s” Gift. Guys And Girls, Don’t Let This Be You

This Was In The Mall At 7 PM On Valentine's Day. A Line Outside Pandora For The Last-Minute "Oh No, I Forgot Valentine's" Gift. Guys And Girls, Don't Let This Be You

jamesdourney Report

natashaarruda avatar
Natasha Arruda
Natasha Arruda
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this... I'd honestly have no problem waiting for the 15th to celebrate with half priced goodies. I'd rather save money or just do something small.

#20

Time To Open Up The Valentine’s Day Candy! Oh

Time To Open Up The Valentine's Day Candy! Oh

patorjk-- Report

#21

Thought I’d Get Some New Candles For Valentine’s Day… Apparently Yankee Candle Can’t Ship Candles And Won’t Issue Replacements

Thought I'd Get Some New Candles For Valentine's Day… Apparently Yankee Candle Can't Ship Candles And Won't Issue Replacements

jallen50 Report

leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is is a perfect example of using Twitter to put a company, in this case Yankee Candles 'on blast' (Am I using that right kids?)

#22

Walked By This While Leaving Work... Someone Had A Bad Valentine’s Day

Walked By This While Leaving Work... Someone Had A Bad Valentine's Day

reddit.com Report

#23

Invited 18 People To A Valentine's Day Poetry-Reading Party. Spent The Day Decorating And Getting Ready. 10 Said They Were Coming. No One Showed Up

Invited 18 People To A Valentine's Day Poetry-Reading Party. Spent The Day Decorating And Getting Ready. 10 Said They Were Coming. No One Showed Up

holistic_ecofeminist Report

#24

Our 4-Year-Old Wrote This On All Of Her Friends' Candy Bags In Pre-School Today And Told The Teacher It Said Happy Valentine's Day

Our 4-Year-Old Wrote This On All Of Her Friends' Candy Bags In Pre-School Today And Told The Teacher It Said Happy Valentine's Day

highpointFL Report

#25

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Fail. Pretty Sure They Are Not Supposed To Be Bumpy

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Fail. Pretty Sure They Are Not Supposed To Be Bumpy

jackmakesfour Report

leeriches18 avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone never tempered their chocolate properly.

#26

For Your Information, Do Not Make Your Sweetheart A Trash-Panda Cookie, Place It Near A Candle, Then Leave The Ceiling Fan On

For Your Information, Do Not Make Your Sweetheart A Trash-Panda Cookie, Place It Near A Candle, Then Leave The Ceiling Fan On

cakeandcork Report

#27

He Couldn’t See The Writing And Didn’t Laugh, Probably Because I Forgot He’s Color Blind

He Couldn't See The Writing And Didn't Laugh, Probably Because I Forgot He's Color Blind

MuschTender Report

#28

Valentine's Delivery By TheBouqs Company. Expectation vs. Reality

Valentine's Delivery By TheBouqs Company. Expectation vs. Reality

Oh_helloooo Report

I Couldn't Get A Real Man, And The Perfect Man Was Sold Out

I Couldn't Get A Real Man, And The Perfect Man Was Sold Out

zombikittie Report

#30

It's A Good Thing He Loves Me Because My Cake Is Bad

It's A Good Thing He Loves Me Because My Cake Is Bad

brokenfencefarmsky Report

#31

Thanks, ProFlowers, Only A Week Late And Like This. Flowers Were Supposed To Be Here On The 12th. They Shipped Late, And Then The Storm Hit. Customer Service Offered Me 20% Off

Thanks, ProFlowers, Only A Week Late And Like This. Flowers Were Supposed To Be Here On The 12th. They Shipped Late, And Then The Storm Hit. Customer Service Offered Me 20% Off

hank_cowdog Report

#32

Right On Track For Valentine's Day  

Right On Track For Valentine's Day  

Pg3_ Report

#33

For Valentine's Day, We Tried To Nail It With Cakes  

For Valentine's Day, We Tried To Nail It With Cakes  

reddit.com Report

#34

My Boyfriend And I Tried To Make A Pink Cake For Valentine's Day  

My Boyfriend And I Tried To Make A Pink Cake For Valentine's Day  

saturnzbirbs Report

#35

Someone Had A Rough Valentine's Day

Someone Had A Rough Valentine's Day

penguine02 Report

#36

I Made This For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day But We Broke Up Yesterday So Here You Go Instead

I Made This For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day But We Broke Up Yesterday So Here You Go Instead

homomarijuana Report

#37

Wife Got Perfume From Ulta Today, Pulled Out Her Valentine’s Day Gift In Spite

Wife Got Perfume From Ulta Today, Pulled Out Her Valentine's Day Gift In Spite

griswold0407 Report

#38

Valentine My Son Received At School Yesterday

Valentine My Son Received At School Yesterday

ksigguy Report

#39

Happy Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine's Day

MrMacgoot Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf? "I don't like you THAT way.... but you still have to pay for me when we hang out". No... just, NO.

#40

My Ex Left Flowers On My Windshield

My Ex Left Flowers On My Windshield

I dated this guy (23M) for 3 months and found out he was cheating. After I dumped him, for 2 months, he would show up at my house unannounced and tell my roommates he was "concerned about me and wanted to check up on me". Several months later, I had already moved on and started dating someone new. It was Valentine's Day and my current boyfriend and I woke up to flowers on my car.

frozen_reindeer Report

spencersmith avatar
SBocker78
SBocker78
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't engage if you don't have to, guys like that feed on the drama.

#41

An Elegant Meal Prepared By My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

An Elegant Meal Prepared By My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day

croblyer Report

heatherphilpot avatar
Hphizzle
Hphizzle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So this is awkward, but that looks kinda good. I may be hungry right now, but ala Joey from friends: Mac and cheese, good. Hot dogs, good.

#42

Valentine's Cupcakes That Are Best The Day Before Valentine's Day

Valentine's Cupcakes That Are Best The Day Before Valentine's Day

KaylsTheOptimist Report

catchat avatar
Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eh, those dates are kind of meaningless, for the most part anyway. 20 years on and my SIL still doesn't get that. Daily she checks all food in the house and throws away anything past date. It's a waste.

#43

When Valentine's Day Didn't Go As Planned

When Valentine's Day Didn't Go As Planned

nycconcierge Report

#44

Looks Like Someone Ran Out Of Money For The Skywriter Today

Looks Like Someone Ran Out Of Money For The Skywriter Today

_.ttonetown_la Report

#45

Valentine's Day Is About Love, Right?

Valentine's Day Is About Love, Right?

pichael288 Report

#46

Dad Passed Away In August, And Mom Received This Today

Dad Passed Away In August, And Mom Received This Today

Myth_understood Report

#47

The Flowers My Mom Received For Valentine's Day

The Flowers My Mom Received For Valentine's Day

mommabear216 Report

#48

Selfie With My Valentine's Date

Selfie With My Valentine's Date

Britified Report

#49

More From The Archives: A Valentine's Card Made By My Husband For His Mother

More From The Archives: A Valentine's Card Made By My Husband For His Mother

GreenMachine1919 Report

#50

So You're Saying The Day Before Valentine's Day Is Not A Good Day To Buy Your Kids Something  

So You're Saying The Day Before Valentine's Day Is Not A Good Day To Buy Your Kids Something  

lindseytatumphotography Report

#51

That Sad Moment When You Realize Your Milk Has A Valentine's Date But You Don't  

That Sad Moment When You Realize Your Milk Has A Valentine's Date But You Don't  

Anonymous-Singh Report

#52

Happy Valentine's Day! I Will Never Bake Again

Happy Valentine's Day! I Will Never Bake Again

Saruei_ Report

#53

Valentine's Flowers For My Long-Distance Relationship Girlfriend Didn't Get Delivered By The Florist

Valentine's Flowers For My Long-Distance Relationship Girlfriend Didn't Get Delivered By The Florist

sense_make Report

#54

Valentine's Day Extraction Of Screws And Plate

Valentine's Day Extraction Of Screws And Plate

cbennett_82888 Report

#55

Controller Cookies For My Boyfriend's Valentine's Day Gift

Controller Cookies For My Boyfriend's Valentine's Day Gift

Very tasty, "better-than-bakery sugar cookies" (from the Gluesticks blog, I believe) with simple powdered sugar & milk glaze. The fail here is my awful piping skills and sprinkle placement.

uwufren Report

#56

When Last-Minute Shopping For Valentine's Day Goes Horribly Wrong

When Last-Minute Shopping For Valentine's Day Goes Horribly Wrong

da_vid.contreras Report

Um, Ok Probably Not A Great Idea

Um, Ok Probably Not A Great Idea

tiffanydwhite Report

#58

Bought My Husband An Anatomical Chocolate Heart For Valentine's Day. He Thought It Was A Chocolate Ballsack

Bought My Husband An Anatomical Chocolate Heart For Valentine's Day. He Thought It Was A Chocolate Ballsack

jayneybee Report

#59

Valentine’s Day Gift On My Mom’s Car

Valentine's Day Gift On My Mom's Car

evilek1 Report

#60

When The App Neglects To Flag That You've Run Out Of Characters

When The App Neglects To Flag That You've Run Out Of Characters

mo05hi Report

#61

So I Decided To Be Super Cute And Bake Cupcakes For My Significant Other And Then I Ate Them... Well Most Of Them Anyways

So I Decided To Be Super Cute And Bake Cupcakes For My Significant Other And Then I Ate Them... Well Most Of Them Anyways

lazygayboredtrans Report

#62

I Bought Flowers On ProFlowers For My Daughter For Valentine's Day. They Arrived A Day Late And Were Mostly Dead

I Bought Flowers On ProFlowers For My Daughter For Valentine's Day. They Arrived A Day Late And Were Mostly Dead

puppymonkeybaby79 Report

#63

Okay, So Listen, You Would Think That Being An Artist, I Could Decorate A Cake Better Than This But I Spread The Icing While The Cake Was Still Warm

Okay, So Listen, You Would Think That Being An Artist, I Could Decorate A Cake Better Than This But I Spread The Icing While The Cake Was Still Warm

Then I forgot to put a decorating tip on the tube of writing icing. Valentine's day and birthday fail for my better half.

Ineffable_Panda Report

#64

Somehow My Nice Valentine's Gesture Looks More Like A Crime Scene

Somehow My Nice Valentine's Gesture Looks More Like A Crime Scene

lynncolepaugh Report

#65

The Shrinkflation Going On With This Valentine's Day Candy

The Shrinkflation Going On With This Valentine's Day Candy

Beave1 Report

#66

Bought A Valentine's Day Gift For My Daughter, Saw This When I Was Removing The Price Tag

Bought A Valentine's Day Gift For My Daughter, Saw This When I Was Removing The Price Tag

davidp1984 Report

Got These Warheads For Valentine’s Day. Did Not Have Any Black Cherry Whatsoever, 4 Lemons, And Watermelon Flavor Was Just Packaged Air

Got These Warheads For Valentine's Day. Did Not Have Any Black Cherry Whatsoever, 4 Lemons, And Watermelon Flavor Was Just Packaged Air

LordLogan129 Report

#68

This Box Of Valentine's Day Candy

This Box Of Valentine's Day Candy

OGWan_Ked00bi Report

#69

Bad Valentine’s Day Edition

Bad Valentine's Day Edition

jeanmariede Report

#70

UPS Notifications Ruined My Valentine’s Day Flower Surprise

UPS Notifications Ruined My Valentine's Day Flower Surprise

meloiseb Report

#71

Not Only Do They Have A Troubled Love Category. It's All Sold Out

Not Only Do They Have A Troubled Love Category. It's All Sold Out

timefrozen Report

#72

Guess The Dough Wasn't Frozen Enough For 11 Minutes In The Oven

Guess The Dough Wasn't Frozen Enough For 11 Minutes In The Oven

kendrick_not_lamar2 Report

#73

Pretty Sure That Half Of This Valentine's Bamboo-Heart Plant At CVS Is Dead

Pretty Sure That Half Of This Valentine's Bamboo-Heart Plant At CVS Is Dead

danielle_despres Report

#74

The 1.25 Oz Jack Links Sasquatch Valentine. I Included A 1.45 Oz Hershey's Kiss For Size Comparison. My Husband Was Very Sad

The 1.25 Oz Jack Links Sasquatch Valentine. I Included A 1.45 Oz Hershey's Kiss For Size Comparison. My Husband Was Very Sad

Correao Report

#75

There Was An Attempt To Make My Crush My Valentine

There Was An Attempt To Make My Crush My Valentine

HymnElle Report

#76

This Valentine’s Day Candy Set Is Bananas

This Valentine's Day Candy Set Is Bananas

shanks__x2 Report

Valentine's Box Of Chocolate Is Missing A Whole Line Of Chocolate

Valentine's Box Of Chocolate Is Missing A Whole Line Of Chocolate

ifugly Report

#78

I Know I Bought Mrs. S A Valentine's Day Card, And I Know I Hid It In A Book, But Which Book? Is It Acceptable To Just Say It's A Game Of Card Hide-And-Seek?

I Know I Bought Mrs. S A Valentine's Day Card, And I Know I Hid It In A Book, But Which Book? Is It Acceptable To Just Say It's A Game Of Card Hide-And-Seek?

nonperfectdad Report

#79

What Am I Going To Do With The 50 Packets Of Love Hearts That Arrived Too Late For The Workshop I Ran Yesterday?

What Am I Going To Do With The 50 Packets Of Love Hearts That Arrived Too Late For The Workshop I Ran Yesterday?

Jess_Security Report

#80

Might Need To Provide More Direction The Next Time I Ask One Of The Boys To Put His Valentine's Flowers In The Water

Might Need To Provide More Direction The Next Time I Ask One Of The Boys To Put His Valentine's Flowers In The Water

Gretchen_NCH Report

#81

I tried To Make A Cute Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Cake For My Husband. 3 Hours Of My Life I'll Never Get Back

I tried To Make A Cute Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Cake For My Husband. 3 Hours Of My Life I'll Never Get Back

Okiedokethen7 Report

#82

In Honor Of Valentine's Day, Enjoy The Scary Cake I Made My Husband 10 Years Ago

In Honor Of Valentine's Day, Enjoy The Scary Cake I Made My Husband 10 Years Ago

FirstTimeMomics Report

#83

There's Valentine's Day Candy Out Already

There's Valentine's Day Candy Out Already

Why can we not enjoy a holiday before the next one gets shoved down our throats?

enslaved1 Report

#84

The Last Straw... I Hope This Company Gets Industry Blacklisted For Their Absolutely Abhorrent Reduction In Quality And Terrible Customer Service

The Last Straw... I Hope This Company Gets Industry Blacklisted For Their Absolutely Abhorrent Reduction In Quality And Terrible Customer Service

Full hater mode at this point, wishing nothing but the worst.

Bitter_Ad_3976 Report

#85

Ordered A Nice Light-Up Ring Box For My Girlfriend To Go With A Ring I Got Her For Valentine's Day. It Just Arrived, And When I Opened It Looked Like This

Ordered A Nice Light-Up Ring Box For My Girlfriend To Go With A Ring I Got Her For Valentine's Day. It Just Arrived, And When I Opened It Looked Like This

Took almost 2 weeks to arrive and the seller wants me to return the item before a refund is issued. Tried to see if I could salvage it myself but the hinges are snapped and it's damn near impossible for me to fix.

IveNoWIlly Report

