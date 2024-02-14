So just to show that everyone has messed up on that crucial day, we’ve gathered some of the best and worst Valentine’s Day fails out there. From dates gone horribly wrong to the sad remains of someone’s idea of a gift, get comfortable as you scroll through, thank your lucky stars it wasn’t you and upvote your favorite examples.

#1 Here's Something For You. Entertaining Valentine's Baking Fail. I Tried To Make My Husband A Cake For A Gift Share icon

#2 Found On My College Campus A Few Years Back, A Week After Valentine’s Day Share icon

#3 Someone's Valentine's Day Didn't Go To Plan At London Victoria Share icon

#4 On Valentine's Day, My Son Decided To Show Me His First Magic Trick: How To Make A Coin Disappear. One X-Ray Later, I Found It Share icon

#5 At Least She Tried… Happy Valentine’s Day Share icon

#6 My Partner's Valentine's Day Gift Was Delivered Like This Share icon Box is also dented a fair bit, but other than that, it’s alright. Still ridiculous to even happen in the first place. Did no one genuinely think doing this was a bad idea?

#7 A Very Important Question Share icon

#8 Valentine’s Day Biscuits From Bojangles Share icon

#9 Just Getting Ready To Cook Valentine’s Day Dinner And Opened The Block Of Cheese I Bought Today Share icon

#10 Pizza Roses For Valentine’s Day - Looks Simple Enough... Let’s Blame It On Not Having A Cupcake Tray Share icon

#11 How Romantic Share icon

#12 Rose Crepe Cake For Valentine's Day Share icon

#13 Valentine’s Day Jam Drops: Taste 10/10, Presentation 4/10 Share icon Still ate them, still loved them. Just called them “broken-heart biscuits” instead.

#14 I Tried To Take A Staff Valentine's Day Photo Where I Work In Florida. It Didn't Work Out As We Had Hoped Share icon

#15 I Tried Making My Fiancé A D20 System Cake For Valentine's Share icon

#16 That’s Valentine's Day For You Share icon

#17 Valentine's Vasectomy Share icon Getting the ol’ snippy snippy, I have anxiety issues and am quite nervous but committed, wish me luck!

#18 Valentine's Day Fail. Tried Making Heart Cookies For My Friend, Everyone Fails At Something Share icon

#19 This Was In The Mall At 7 PM On Valentine’s Day. A Line Outside Pandora For The Last-Minute “Oh No, I Forgot Valentine’s” Gift. Guys And Girls, Don’t Let This Be You Share icon

#20 Time To Open Up The Valentine’s Day Candy! Oh Share icon

#21 Thought I’d Get Some New Candles For Valentine’s Day… Apparently Yankee Candle Can’t Ship Candles And Won’t Issue Replacements Share icon

#22 Walked By This While Leaving Work... Someone Had A Bad Valentine’s Day Share icon

#23 Invited 18 People To A Valentine's Day Poetry-Reading Party. Spent The Day Decorating And Getting Ready. 10 Said They Were Coming. No One Showed Up Share icon

#24 Our 4-Year-Old Wrote This On All Of Her Friends' Candy Bags In Pre-School Today And Told The Teacher It Said Happy Valentine's Day Share icon

#25 Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Fail. Pretty Sure They Are Not Supposed To Be Bumpy Share icon

#26 For Your Information, Do Not Make Your Sweetheart A Trash-Panda Cookie, Place It Near A Candle, Then Leave The Ceiling Fan On Share icon

#27 He Couldn’t See The Writing And Didn’t Laugh, Probably Because I Forgot He’s Color Blind Share icon

#28 Valentine's Delivery By TheBouqs Company. Expectation vs. Reality Share icon

#29 I Couldn't Get A Real Man, And The Perfect Man Was Sold Out Share icon

#30 It's A Good Thing He Loves Me Because My Cake Is Bad Share icon

#31 Thanks, ProFlowers, Only A Week Late And Like This. Flowers Were Supposed To Be Here On The 12th. They Shipped Late, And Then The Storm Hit. Customer Service Offered Me 20% Off Share icon

#32 Right On Track For Valentine's Day Share icon

#33 For Valentine's Day, We Tried To Nail It With Cakes Share icon

#34 My Boyfriend And I Tried To Make A Pink Cake For Valentine's Day Share icon

#35 Someone Had A Rough Valentine's Day Share icon

#36 I Made This For My Boyfriend For Valentine's Day But We Broke Up Yesterday So Here You Go Instead Share icon

#37 Wife Got Perfume From Ulta Today, Pulled Out Her Valentine’s Day Gift In Spite Share icon

#38 Valentine My Son Received At School Yesterday Share icon

#39 Happy Valentine’s Day Share icon

#40 My Ex Left Flowers On My Windshield Share icon I dated this guy (23M) for 3 months and found out he was cheating. After I dumped him, for 2 months, he would show up at my house unannounced and tell my roommates he was "concerned about me and wanted to check up on me". Several months later, I had already moved on and started dating someone new. It was Valentine's Day and my current boyfriend and I woke up to flowers on my car.

#41 An Elegant Meal Prepared By My Girlfriend For Valentine's Day Share icon

#42 Valentine's Cupcakes That Are Best The Day Before Valentine's Day Share icon

#43 When Valentine's Day Didn't Go As Planned Share icon

#44 Looks Like Someone Ran Out Of Money For The Skywriter Today Share icon

#45 Valentine's Day Is About Love, Right? Share icon

#46 Dad Passed Away In August, And Mom Received This Today Share icon

#47 The Flowers My Mom Received For Valentine's Day Share icon

#48 Selfie With My Valentine's Date Share icon

#49 More From The Archives: A Valentine's Card Made By My Husband For His Mother Share icon

#50 So You're Saying The Day Before Valentine's Day Is Not A Good Day To Buy Your Kids Something Share icon

#51 That Sad Moment When You Realize Your Milk Has A Valentine's Date But You Don't Share icon

#52 Happy Valentine's Day! I Will Never Bake Again Share icon

#53 Valentine's Flowers For My Long-Distance Relationship Girlfriend Didn't Get Delivered By The Florist Share icon

#54 Valentine's Day Extraction Of Screws And Plate Share icon

#55 Controller Cookies For My Boyfriend's Valentine's Day Gift Share icon Very tasty, "better-than-bakery sugar cookies" (from the Gluesticks blog, I believe) with simple powdered sugar & milk glaze. The fail here is my awful piping skills and sprinkle placement.

#56 When Last-Minute Shopping For Valentine's Day Goes Horribly Wrong Share icon

#57 Um, Ok Probably Not A Great Idea Share icon

#58 Bought My Husband An Anatomical Chocolate Heart For Valentine's Day. He Thought It Was A Chocolate Ballsack Share icon

#59 Valentine’s Day Gift On My Mom’s Car Share icon

#60 When The App Neglects To Flag That You've Run Out Of Characters Share icon

#61 So I Decided To Be Super Cute And Bake Cupcakes For My Significant Other And Then I Ate Them... Well Most Of Them Anyways Share icon

#62 I Bought Flowers On ProFlowers For My Daughter For Valentine's Day. They Arrived A Day Late And Were Mostly Dead Share icon

#63 Okay, So Listen, You Would Think That Being An Artist, I Could Decorate A Cake Better Than This But I Spread The Icing While The Cake Was Still Warm Share icon Then I forgot to put a decorating tip on the tube of writing icing. Valentine's day and birthday fail for my better half.

#64 Somehow My Nice Valentine's Gesture Looks More Like A Crime Scene Share icon

#65 The Shrinkflation Going On With This Valentine's Day Candy Share icon

#66 Bought A Valentine's Day Gift For My Daughter, Saw This When I Was Removing The Price Tag Share icon

#67 Got These Warheads For Valentine’s Day. Did Not Have Any Black Cherry Whatsoever, 4 Lemons, And Watermelon Flavor Was Just Packaged Air Share icon

#68 This Box Of Valentine's Day Candy Share icon

#69 Bad Valentine’s Day Edition Share icon

#70 UPS Notifications Ruined My Valentine’s Day Flower Surprise Share icon

#71 Not Only Do They Have A Troubled Love Category. It's All Sold Out Share icon

#72 Guess The Dough Wasn't Frozen Enough For 11 Minutes In The Oven Share icon

#73 Pretty Sure That Half Of This Valentine's Bamboo-Heart Plant At CVS Is Dead Share icon

#74 The 1.25 Oz Jack Links Sasquatch Valentine. I Included A 1.45 Oz Hershey's Kiss For Size Comparison. My Husband Was Very Sad Share icon

#75 There Was An Attempt To Make My Crush My Valentine Share icon

#76 This Valentine’s Day Candy Set Is Bananas Share icon

#77 Valentine's Box Of Chocolate Is Missing A Whole Line Of Chocolate Share icon

#78 I Know I Bought Mrs. S A Valentine's Day Card, And I Know I Hid It In A Book, But Which Book? Is It Acceptable To Just Say It's A Game Of Card Hide-And-Seek? Share icon

#79 What Am I Going To Do With The 50 Packets Of Love Hearts That Arrived Too Late For The Workshop I Ran Yesterday? Share icon

#80 Might Need To Provide More Direction The Next Time I Ask One Of The Boys To Put His Valentine's Flowers In The Water Share icon

#81 I tried To Make A Cute Heart-Shaped Valentine's Day Cake For My Husband. 3 Hours Of My Life I'll Never Get Back Share icon

#82 In Honor Of Valentine's Day, Enjoy The Scary Cake I Made My Husband 10 Years Ago Share icon

#83 There's Valentine's Day Candy Out Already Share icon Why can we not enjoy a holiday before the next one gets shoved down our throats?

#84 The Last Straw... I Hope This Company Gets Industry Blacklisted For Their Absolutely Abhorrent Reduction In Quality And Terrible Customer Service Share icon Full hater mode at this point, wishing nothing but the worst.