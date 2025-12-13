ADVERTISEMENT

What’s in your fridge can speak volumes about who you are as a person, what lifestyle you lead, and your relationship with nutrition. If you’re a guy and your refrigerator is stereotypically empty, trust us, you might feel personally called out, but you’re definitely not alone.

‘Dude Fridges’ is a brilliantly witty social media project that shares photos and memes about fridges and food, and they are deliciously funny, to say the least. We hope you’re hungry because we’ve collected some of the most hilarious pics for you to snack on. Scroll down to take a bite.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Linktree | DudeFridges.com

#1

Turkey marinating in a fridge drawer filled with liquid, showcasing a wild example of dude fridges.

dudefridges Report

    #2

    Stainless steel dude fridge covered with grocery items taped to the doors as reminders to buy them later.

    dudefridges Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can get magnetic notepads to stick on the front of the fridge. Just saying.

    #3

    Hand holding a Heinz tomato ketchup bottle filled with water, highlighting a quirky dude fridge item.

    dudefridges Report

    jonep28 avatar
    childish gambling addiction
    childish gambling addiction
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes he fantasizes about drinking straight ketchup and this helps take the edge off

    In a nutshell, we refrigerate food so that we don’t get sick. The FDA explains that the main goal is to protect people from sickness-causing microorganisms (for example, Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, and C. botulinum). Chilling food slows down the growth rate of bacteria, reducing the chances of us getting ill.

    A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that you should never let easily perishable food items like meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or produce sit at room temperature for longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour when it’s really hot). The same applies to take-out foods and leftovers.

    The FDA recommends that you keep your fridge temperature at or below 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) and your freezer at 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C).

    Generally speaking, if you haven’t properly refrigerated something, it’s safest to throw it out.

    Meanwhile, if a food item looks or smells sus, throw it out immediately. One sign of spoilage is mold, which can grow even in refrigerated foods. While mold isn’t a major health threat, it’s still better to be safe and throw the food out.
    #4

    Refrigerator shelf with a ketchup bottle, a funny labeled container, and a buzz ball drink, showcasing wild dude fridges.

    dudefridges Report

    #5

    Man sitting inside an open fridge illustrating a funny dude fridge moment with kitchen condiments visible inside.

    dudefridges Report

    #6

    Person using a cereal drawer filled with Cheerios inside a dude fridge kitchen setup with containers above.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That looks like its made in the kitchen sick 🤢

    Something else to keep in mind is that food can make you sick even if it doesn’t look, smell, or taste spoiled.

    “That’s because foodborne illnesses are caused by pathogenic bacteria, which are different from the spoilage bacteria that make foods ‘go bad.’ Many pathogenic organisms are present in raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, milk, and eggs; unclean water; and on fruits and vegetables. Keeping these foods properly chilled will slow the growth of bacteria,” the FDA explains.
    #7

    Ramen noodles hanging from fridge shelf, with a plastic container and frozen food bag inside a dude fridge.

    dudefridges Report

    #8

    Pizza box secured inside fridge door with a lock, showcasing a creative example of dude fridges.

    dudefridges Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one will ever be able to open this cardboard box now!!!

    #9

    Fridge fully stocked with hundreds of hot dogs and sausages, showcasing a wild dude fridge party setup.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's some amount of hotdogs, they must of been on sale

    The FDA also warns that bacteria can multiply very quickly in foods that you leave to marinate at room temperature. What’s more, you should never reuse marinating liquid as a sauce, unless you rapidly boil it first.

    As a rule of thumb, you should regularly clean and clean out your fridge and immediately wipe any spills to reduce bacteria growth.

    In the meantime, keep your food covered and stored, and always check expiration and ‘use by’ dates.
    #10

    Milk jug, glass of mixed milk and Pepsi, with text humorously asking if RFK will ban pilk in dude fridges.

    dudefridges Report

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    First made famous by Laverne of the TV show "Laverne and Shirley," I believe. I am that old.

    #11

    Red Coca-Cola can with a paper towel on top and humorous caption, a playful example of dude fridges creativity.

    dudefridges Report

    #12

    Open fridge with a humorous warning label on the door, part of a collection of wild dude fridges and unique design ideas.

    dudefridges Report

    Furthermore, the University of Minnesota suggests that you store raw meat, poultry, and seafood on the bottom shelf of your fridge, in pans. That way, their juices won’t drip on your other food items.

    Meanwhile, you should refrigerate prepared food and leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. “Divide leftovers into small, shallow containers for quick cooling in the refrigerator. Cover when food is cooled.” In the meantime, do your best not to overload your fridge. You have to allow cool air to circulate to keep your food safe for consumption.
    #13

    Milk jug with a February 14 expiration date and text highlighting loneliness inside a dude fridge setup.

    dudefridges Report

    #14

    Stainless steel dude fridge with digital screen showing a crying man, a wild example of dude fridges design and humor.

    dudefridges Report

    #15

    Small dude fridge with sparse contents includes a soda bottle, energy drink can, and sports drink on empty shelves.

    dudefridges Report

    During an earlier interview with Dillon Shipper, the Founder and Chief Executive Fridge of ‘Dude Fridges,’ Bored Panda learned all about the inspiration behind the project, its popularity, and what a classic ‘dude fridge’ looks like.

    “The concept was born from the ridiculous fridges my friends kept, which never failed to crack us up. I thought it would be fun to start a space where people could submit their fridges for others to rate and judge,” the creator said.

    “What started as a lighthearted idea quickly went viral, and the community has grown beyond anything I could have imagined! As the page gained more followers, I started incorporating memes—something I’ve always loved and grew up following. Meme culture shaped my sense of humor, so I figured I could be good at creating and curating them,” Dillon explained to us earlier.

    #16

    Open dude fridge neatly organized with Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Sprite cans on clean white shelves.

    dudefridges Report

    #17

    Mini fridge filled with Diet Coke cans, illustrating a humorous take on dude fridges stocked with favorite drinks.

    dudefridges Report

    #18

    Refrigerator fully stocked with dozens of packs of hot dogs, showcasing a wild dude fridge filled to the brim.

    Gonna need more mustard.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another hotdog sale, they must live in the same area

    "The growth has also been really validating—seeing how much people engage with and relate to the content confirms that this niche humor is more universal than I initially realized. It’s a reminder that even the smallest, seemingly mundane aspects of life, like the contents of a fridge, can spark creativity, connection, and a lot of laughs. It’s been a mix of excitement and gratitude to see the community grow and evolve.”

    #19

    Fridge stocked with energy drinks, eggs, and milk cartons showcasing a typical dude fridge stocked with essentials.

    dudefridges Report

    #20

    Old Ken Griffey Jr. candy bars stored inside a home fridge door illustrating a wild dude fridge find.

    dudefridges Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Collectable, but not delectable.

    #21

    Open dude fridge with ketchup bottle and humorous text about men’s typical fridge and fishing comments.

    dudefridges Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What ketchup? You messing with me? There isn't any ketchup is there?

    Dillon was also kind enough to share his thoughts as to what a classic ‘dude fridge’ actually looks like. According to him, it is “the epitome of minimalism and chaos—it’s stocked with items like a half-empty condiment bottle, a six-pack of beer, leftover takeout, and maybe some string cheese or a lone pickle jar.”

    “It’s not just about what’s in the fridge but the story it tells about the owner’s lifestyle—often carefree, impulsive, and practical to a fault,” he told Bored Panda earlier.

    “While some might exaggerate for comedic effect, the submissions we receive and the engagement we get show that the ‘dude fridge’ resonates with people. It’s a mix of humor and relatability—everyone knows someone who has a fridge like this, or they’ve been that person themselves at some point,” Dillon said.
    #22

    Three generations of Taco Bell mild sauce packets displayed side by side, showcasing design changes over time.

    dudefridges Report

    #23

    Empty dude fridge with three small drink cans and a banana arranged to resemble a smiling face inside.

    dudefridges Report

    #24

    Small dude fridge with a few basic items including milk, sandwich, condiments, and a bottle of root beer inside.

    dudefridges Report

    Moreover, the founder of ‘Dude Fridges’ opened up about what the selection process is like when it comes to featuring pics and memes. According to him, everything revolves around humor, relatability, and that ‘wow’ factor.

    “I ask myself: ‘Does this fridge tell a story?’ Will this make someone laugh, or can they see themselves (or a friend) in this fridge? It’s not just about random chaos—it’s about curating something that feels authentic and funny,” he told Bored Panda.

    “Most of our content comes from follower submissions, which is a big part of what makes Dude Fridges feel like a community. People love contributing to the page, and we love showcasing their creativity and humor. Occasionally, we’ll come across something online that fits perfectly, but submissions are the heart of the content,” Dillon said.
    #25

    Partially stocked dude fridge with a few drinks, mayonnaise, and bread inside a mostly empty refrigerator.

    dudefridges Report

    #26

    Refrigerator with raw steaks on a tray and multiple energy drink cans inside, showcasing a wild dude fridge setup.

    dudefridges Report

    #27

    Refrigerator fully stocked with various cheeses and snacks, showcasing a wild dude fridge concept.

    dudefridges Report

    According to the founder, one of the most unforgettable submissions was of a fridge where one of the crisper drawers was filled with actual live fish. Dillon stressed that it was baffling, not just hilarious.

    “You open a drawer expecting veggies, and instead, it’s a DIY aquarium! It was the perfect mix of absurdity and chaos that defines a classic ‘dude fridge.’”

    From Dillon’s perspective, ‘Dude Fridges’ is a cultural moment, not just a meme page. “It taps into something universal and lets people laugh at the everyday absurdities of life. The growth of the page has been driven by the community that contributes and engages with the content, and I think that’s what makes it special. It’s not just about the fridges—it’s about connecting with people through humor.”

    #28

    Messy dude fridge packed with dirty dishes, food containers, and snacks stacked on multiple shelves inside the refrigerator.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's lazy and disgusting 🤢

    #29

    Fridge stocked with unusual items including a book, log, energy drink, and cigar box in a dude fridge setting.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That thing is horrible and should be in the bin (the Elon book)

    #30

    Mini dude fridge filled with assorted drinks including soda cans, sparkling water, and protein shakes on carpeted floor.

    Gym bro fridge

    dudefridges Report

    The ‘Dude Fridges’ Instagram account was created by Dillon back in November 2022 and currently has just shy of 100k followers. Meanwhile, the project also has 18k followers over on Facebook.

    According to the team running the page, they focus on “just the essentials,” mainly “fridge pics, memes, and more.” If you want your ‘dude fridge’ to be featured online, you can reach out to the team with your photos via DM or email, no matter what corner of the globe you live in.

    Meanwhile, the ‘Dude Fridges’ website states that their social media community posts the “funny, insane, and delicious contents that people store in their fridges.”

    What’s more, ‘Dude Fridges’ also hosts events, partners up with brands, and posts memes for everyone’s enjoyment.

    Interestingly enough, the organization also runs ‘Fridge Fest,’ a “unique real-world celebration, ​capturing the humor and distinctiveness of ​our digital platform. This event features an ​exciting lineup of musical performances, ​interactive sponsor activations, exclusive ​merchandise, delicious food and beverages, ​and much more!”
    #31

    Inside a dude fridge showing a watermelon covered with a lid, cookies, milk, and various food containers on shelves.

    dudefridges Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He probably ran out of foil, its not the worst idea to be fair

    #32

    Frost-covered ice formation inside a fridge shaped like a humanoid figure, showcasing wild dude fridge phenomenon.

    dudefridges Report

    #33

    Empty silver can standing inside an empty fridge shelf, showcasing a minimal dude fridge scene with cold beverage.

    dudefridges Report

    What are your thoughts after seeing all of these refrigerator pics and memes, Pandas? Which ones did you enjoy and why?

    What’s your personal fridge philosophy? How stocked or empty do you like to keep it? How often do you deep-clean it? Do you have a sad vegetable or a frigid piece of fruit languishing in the back of your freezer like we do? Tell us all about it in the comments at the very bottom of this list!

    #34

    A fridge shelf with a large cleaner jug mistaken for Mexican juice, highlighting wild dude fridge contents.

    dudefridges Report

    #35

    Open fridge drawers filled with various packaged meats and snacks in a creative dude fridge setup.

    dudefridges Report

    #36

    Fridge packed wild with bags of polish sausage showcasing a unique dude fridge storage solution.

    dudefridges Report

    #37

    Open dude fridge stocked with various soda cans and bottles neatly organized on multiple shelves inside.

    dudefridges Report

    #38

    Inside a fridge with two Brita water filters and various food items, showcasing a practical dude fridge setup.

    dudefridges Report

    #39

    Fridge packed with bulk food items including a large rice bag, milk, packaged meat, illustrating dude fridge style.

    dudefridges Report

    #40

    Inside a fridge with an extremely large tube of ground beef next to a pie, showcasing wild dude fridge contents.

    dudefridges Report

    #41

    Six bottles of lemon lime Gatorade in a fridge with one bottle filled with yellow liquid and text saying something’s off dude fridges.

    dudefridges Report

    #42

    Refrigerator packed with containers of cut watermelon, showcasing a wild dude fridge filled for summer.

    dudefridges Report

    #43

    Single piece of string cheese in a plastic bag inside a fridge, showcasing a humorous fridge moment from dude fridges.

    dudefridges Report

    #44

    Freezer compartment of a dude fridge packed with multiple neatly stacked rectangular wrapped items and frost buildup inside.

    dudefridges Report

    #45

    Open fridge shelves stocked with Starbucks Frappuccino bottles, coffee creamer, whipped cream, and heavy whipping cream carton.

    dudefridges Report

    #46

    Open fridge with organized dude fridge items including wrapped food, eggs, beverages, and condiments on shelves and door compartments.

    dudefridges Report

