46 ‘Dude Fridges’ So Wild They Should Come With A Warning Label (New Pics)
What’s in your fridge can speak volumes about who you are as a person, what lifestyle you lead, and your relationship with nutrition. If you’re a guy and your refrigerator is stereotypically empty, trust us, you might feel personally called out, but you’re definitely not alone.
‘Dude Fridges’ is a brilliantly witty social media project that shares photos and memes about fridges and food, and they are deliciously funny, to say the least. We hope you’re hungry because we’ve collected some of the most hilarious pics for you to snack on. Scroll down to take a bite.
In a nutshell, we refrigerate food so that we don’t get sick. The FDA explains that the main goal is to protect people from sickness-causing microorganisms (for example, Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, and C. botulinum). Chilling food slows down the growth rate of bacteria, reducing the chances of us getting ill.
A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that you should never let easily perishable food items like meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or produce sit at room temperature for longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour when it’s really hot). The same applies to take-out foods and leftovers.
The FDA recommends that you keep your fridge temperature at or below 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) and your freezer at 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C).
Generally speaking, if you haven’t properly refrigerated something, it’s safest to throw it out.
Meanwhile, if a food item looks or smells sus, throw it out immediately. One sign of spoilage is mold, which can grow even in refrigerated foods. While mold isn’t a major health threat, it’s still better to be safe and throw the food out.
Something else to keep in mind is that food can make you sick even if it doesn’t look, smell, or taste spoiled.
“That’s because foodborne illnesses are caused by pathogenic bacteria, which are different from the spoilage bacteria that make foods ‘go bad.’ Many pathogenic organisms are present in raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, milk, and eggs; unclean water; and on fruits and vegetables. Keeping these foods properly chilled will slow the growth of bacteria,” the FDA explains.
The FDA also warns that bacteria can multiply very quickly in foods that you leave to marinate at room temperature. What’s more, you should never reuse marinating liquid as a sauce, unless you rapidly boil it first.
As a rule of thumb, you should regularly clean and clean out your fridge and immediately wipe any spills to reduce bacteria growth.
In the meantime, keep your food covered and stored, and always check expiration and ‘use by’ dates.
Furthermore, the University of Minnesota suggests that you store raw meat, poultry, and seafood on the bottom shelf of your fridge, in pans. That way, their juices won’t drip on your other food items.
Meanwhile, you should refrigerate prepared food and leftovers within 2 hours of cooking. “Divide leftovers into small, shallow containers for quick cooling in the refrigerator. Cover when food is cooled.” In the meantime, do your best not to overload your fridge. You have to allow cool air to circulate to keep your food safe for consumption.
During an earlier interview with Dillon Shipper, the Founder and Chief Executive Fridge of ‘Dude Fridges,’ Bored Panda learned all about the inspiration behind the project, its popularity, and what a classic ‘dude fridge’ looks like.
“The concept was born from the ridiculous fridges my friends kept, which never failed to crack us up. I thought it would be fun to start a space where people could submit their fridges for others to rate and judge,” the creator said.
“What started as a lighthearted idea quickly went viral, and the community has grown beyond anything I could have imagined! As the page gained more followers, I started incorporating memes—something I’ve always loved and grew up following. Meme culture shaped my sense of humor, so I figured I could be good at creating and curating them,” Dillon explained to us earlier.
"The growth has also been really validating—seeing how much people engage with and relate to the content confirms that this niche humor is more universal than I initially realized. It’s a reminder that even the smallest, seemingly mundane aspects of life, like the contents of a fridge, can spark creativity, connection, and a lot of laughs. It’s been a mix of excitement and gratitude to see the community grow and evolve.”
Dillon was also kind enough to share his thoughts as to what a classic ‘dude fridge’ actually looks like. According to him, it is “the epitome of minimalism and chaos—it’s stocked with items like a half-empty condiment bottle, a six-pack of beer, leftover takeout, and maybe some string cheese or a lone pickle jar.”
“It’s not just about what’s in the fridge but the story it tells about the owner’s lifestyle—often carefree, impulsive, and practical to a fault,” he told Bored Panda earlier.
“While some might exaggerate for comedic effect, the submissions we receive and the engagement we get show that the ‘dude fridge’ resonates with people. It’s a mix of humor and relatability—everyone knows someone who has a fridge like this, or they’ve been that person themselves at some point,” Dillon said.
Moreover, the founder of ‘Dude Fridges’ opened up about what the selection process is like when it comes to featuring pics and memes. According to him, everything revolves around humor, relatability, and that ‘wow’ factor.
“I ask myself: ‘Does this fridge tell a story?’ Will this make someone laugh, or can they see themselves (or a friend) in this fridge? It’s not just about random chaos—it’s about curating something that feels authentic and funny,” he told Bored Panda.
“Most of our content comes from follower submissions, which is a big part of what makes Dude Fridges feel like a community. People love contributing to the page, and we love showcasing their creativity and humor. Occasionally, we’ll come across something online that fits perfectly, but submissions are the heart of the content,” Dillon said.
According to the founder, one of the most unforgettable submissions was of a fridge where one of the crisper drawers was filled with actual live fish. Dillon stressed that it was baffling, not just hilarious.
“You open a drawer expecting veggies, and instead, it’s a DIY aquarium! It was the perfect mix of absurdity and chaos that defines a classic ‘dude fridge.’”
From Dillon’s perspective, ‘Dude Fridges’ is a cultural moment, not just a meme page. “It taps into something universal and lets people laugh at the everyday absurdities of life. The growth of the page has been driven by the community that contributes and engages with the content, and I think that’s what makes it special. It’s not just about the fridges—it’s about connecting with people through humor.”
The ‘Dude Fridges’ Instagram account was created by Dillon back in November 2022 and currently has just shy of 100k followers. Meanwhile, the project also has 18k followers over on Facebook.
According to the team running the page, they focus on “just the essentials,” mainly “fridge pics, memes, and more.” If you want your ‘dude fridge’ to be featured online, you can reach out to the team with your photos via DM or email, no matter what corner of the globe you live in.
Meanwhile, the ‘Dude Fridges’ website states that their social media community posts the “funny, insane, and delicious contents that people store in their fridges.”
What’s more, ‘Dude Fridges’ also hosts events, partners up with brands, and posts memes for everyone’s enjoyment.
Interestingly enough, the organization also runs ‘Fridge Fest,’ a “unique real-world celebration, capturing the humor and distinctiveness of our digital platform. This event features an exciting lineup of musical performances, interactive sponsor activations, exclusive merchandise, delicious food and beverages, and much more!”
