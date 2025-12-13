In a nutshell, we refrigerate food so that we don’t get sick. The FDA explains that the main goal is to protect people from sickness-causing microorganisms (for example, Salmonella, E. coli O157:H7, and C. botulinum). Chilling food slows down the growth rate of bacteria, reducing the chances of us getting ill.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that you should never let easily perishable food items like meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, or produce sit at room temperature for longer than 2 hours (or 1 hour when it’s really hot). The same applies to take-out foods and leftovers.

The FDA recommends that you keep your fridge temperature at or below 40 degrees F (4 degrees C) and your freezer at 0 degrees F (-18 degrees C).

Generally speaking, if you haven’t properly refrigerated something, it’s safest to throw it out.

Meanwhile, if a food item looks or smells sus, throw it out immediately. One sign of spoilage is mold, which can grow even in refrigerated foods. While mold isn’t a major health threat, it’s still better to be safe and throw the food out.