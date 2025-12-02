ADVERTISEMENT

One of the coolest things about social media is that you get to see how many talented amateur comedians there are in the world. Witty insights, hilariously relatable quips, and sarcastic social commentary are their bread and butter. However, they can sometimes get lost among the flood of posts in your feed.

We want to bring a bit of sunshine into your lives, so our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the funniest posts that people shared on X (formerly Twitter) this November. Keep scrolling to see our roundup of the best tweets, and enjoy a good laugh.

#1

Screenshot of a relatable X post joking about breaking big tasks into smaller ones and then avoiding them, humorous X content.

PaigeKellerman Report

    #2

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about eating an entire block of cheese with tortilla chips.

    AmiEverAfter Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a relatable X post showing a cat growing up, included in hilarious and relatable X posts from November.

    xxldubem Report

    The more you laugh daily, the better. Humor, while deeply enjoyable, is also utterly fantastic for your physical, mental, and even emotional well-being.

    And the cool thing about laughter is that your body doesn’t see much of a difference between whether you’re laughing spontaneously or faking it. Simulated laughter can be therapeutic, too.

    So, one of the best new habits that you can pick up is seeking out opportunities and content that you know will likely make you laugh… or to intentionally make yourself laugh.
    #4

    Cat and pigeons standoff in a parking lot, capturing a hilarious and relatable moment from popular X posts in November.

    c0mmandderr Report

    #5

    A relatable X post humorously explaining why roosters scream first thing in the morning to brighten your day.

    Kica333 Report

    #6

    A humorous X post from November showing a relatable tweet about daylight and long days with engagement metrics.

    DothTheDoth Report

    UCLA Health has some great advice for how you can introduce a bit more humor into your life. For one, you should reframe your perspective on humor. Make it a habit to look for humor in everyday situations.

    This includes embracing embarrassing mistakes and giving yourself permission to laugh. “If you spill your tea, find the funny in it. If you see something funny, don’t hold back your laughter.”
    #7

    Screenshot of a relatable and hilarious X post about International Men’s Day with humorous user comments in November.

    hashjenni Report

    #8

    Ornate medieval foot relic adorned with jewels, featured in hilarious and relatable X posts to brighten a long day.

    wyd_karen1 Report

    #9

    Black Audi car with its hood open parked on a street, showcasing a hilarious and relatable X post about parking tricks.

    Umzd4rg Report

    Something else that you can do is intentionally schedule breaks for laughter. Essentially, this means that several times each day you slow down and carve out a few moments to look for something funny.

    You could look for hilarious posts about internet humor (hi!), watch funny videos, put on a few minutes of stand-up shows by those comedians you love, or reach out to the funniest people you know.
    #10

    Cat at school wearing an ID badge, featured in hilarious and relatable X posts to lighten up a long day.

    atomic_bombz Report

    #11

    Bird perched on a hand holding a bird guidebook, humorously relating to hilarious and relatable X posts from November.

    fairiehaze Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about manipulation and prayer, trending on social media in November.

    Opokuaaaaa Report

    Watching or reading hilarious content online is fairly easy if you have an internet connection. But if you want to take things a step further, you could think about combining laughter with exercise and being social.

    Laughter yoga, for instance, uses breathing and movement exercises to encourage laughter. And, since you’d be signing up for a class, you get to meet lots of new people.

    It’s a huge win, considering how important positive relationships are for your overall health, happiness, and longevity.

    #13

    Relatable X post about the high maintenance of having a body, shared in November to entertain and connect with others.

    simplyrotten Report

    #14

    Relatable X post about parents saying you can talk to them but reacting poorly to specific topics, from hilarious November posts.

    simplyrotten Report

    #15

    Relatable X post from November humorously questioning lingering fear after Halloween, part of hilarious posts to brighten your day.

    siIIymonkey Report

    According to UCLA Health, adults laugh approximately 15 times per day. While this might sound like a lot, it’s anything but. For comparison, children laugh around 400 times daily!

    Laughter improves your immune system, making you more resistant to germs and infections. On top of that, it also lowers your (chronic) stress levels. This, in turn, reduces inflammation. The knock-on effect is that you are less at risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses.
    #16

    Screenshot of a relatable X post about enjoying hot shower weather, illustrating funny and relatable X posts from November.

    Akm33_ Report

    #17

    A relatable X post about the wild experience of being a woman, capturing raw emotions and everyday moments.

    miiagarro Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a relatable and hilarious X post from November saying the elephant really ties the room together.

    jen_in_reverie Report

    Even a single session of laughter has huge benefits for your body, reducing the levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, by around 37%. One laughter session also relaxes your muscles, lasting for up to 45 minutes.

    It’s not quite important how long you laugh or what your reason for laughing actually is, so long as you laugh.
    #19

    Football players warming up in winter gear on the field, relatable X posts bringing humor to a long day.

    StacyRost Report

    #20

    Relatable tweet about self checkout camera perceptions, showcasing one of the hilarious and relatable X posts from November.

    ashl3af Report

    #21

    Social media post humor about winter evenings making nights feel longer, featured in hilarious relatable X posts.

    jubunnies Report

    Furthermore, regular laughter improves your heart health by boosting your heart rate and respiratory rate.

    Moreover, laughter relieves pain by releasing endorphins, a feel-good chemical, while also boosting your pain tolerance and changing your perception.
    #22

    Screenshot of a relatable and funny X post joke about unemployed people, illustrating humor in November X posts.

    ughfinewhatever Report

    #23

    Tweet showing a funny and relatable X post about two old guys chatting in a gym sauna with a humorous twist.

    Milo_Edwards Report

    #24

    Hilarious and relatable X post showing a fiery volcanic landscape from Mordor with humorous city walking commentary.

    JenLRossman Report

    On top of that, embracing humor in your life reduces anxiety and depression through the release of dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, chemicals linked to pleasure, motivation, and learning.

    Laughter is also a great way to connect with other people, improving your sense of connection and belonging.
    #25

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about family moments, shared to brighten a long day in November.

    tufdave Report

    #26

    Screenshot of a relatable X post about a coworker struggling to “old school google” instead of using chat GPT on a workday.

    jazzanchovy Report

    #27

    Relatable X post with humorous text about procrastinating watching a movie, engaging millions with likes and replies.

    fiilmzone Report

    As Healthline points out, laughter improves closeness and trust in your relationships. “Sharing a genuine laugh with someone builds emotional bonds and encourages openness and vulnerability.”

    Meanwhile, laughter also promotes empathy and can help you defuse tension and resolve conflicts.

    By embracing humor, you also boost your emotional resilience by becoming more optimistic and hopeful.

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous X post with comments, showcasing relatable and hilarious content from November.

    jhmmedit Report

    #29

    Screenshot of a relatable X post humorously about fake jacket pockets, part of hilarious and relatable X posts collection.

    kristabellerina Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about a joke on Meat Loaf, shared to lighten up a long day.

    BobGolen Report

    After you’ve upvoted all of your favorite tweets from November, we’d like to hear your thoughts in the comments, Pandas.

    Which of these posts did you genuinely like the most and why? What style of humor do you typically enjoy? How often do you entertain your social media followers with your witty posts? How often would you say you laugh each day? Let us know in the comments!
    #31

    Hand holding a pair of red reading socks with faux sherpa lining shown in a humorous relatable X post.

    HDunn_Writer Report

    #32

    Tweet from Mariana Z about her daughter being tired after emptying the dishwasher, a relatable hilarious X post from November.

    mariana057 Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post humorously about opening blinds during a nightly walk to see inside houses.

    momjeansplease Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a relatable X post humorously about neglecting to clean a Stanley cup, fitting hilarious and relatable X posts.

    b0mbchell_ Report

    #35

    Screenshot of a relatable X post about making bad time management decisions every morning, highlighting hilarious and relatable content.

    meishato Report

    #36

    Screenshot of a humorous X post showing a basketball game glitch with funny player stats during a Nuggets post-game show.

    davo_arid Report

    #37

    Man animatedly talking to a man dressed as the pope in a humorous and relatable X post from November to brighten your day.

    kendallhosseini Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a relatable X post humorously discussing professor reviews and chili peppers, part of hilarious X posts.

    chaandmami Report

    #39

    Chocolate cake with lit candles inserted from the sides, illustrating a hilarious and relatable X post about birthday traditions.

    whhygee Report

    #40

    Screenshot of a humorous X post about Roblox Morse Code showing blocky characters jumping and moving slightly.

    y4rdrat Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a funny and relatable X post from November about wedding hairstyle opinions causing a family argument.

    ma1ybe Report

    #42

    Tweet about Michelin Stars with a humorous tone, part of hilarious and relatable X posts from November collection.

    ratlimit Report

    #43

    Funny and relatable X post about finding a lost wedding ring after two months, showing everyday humor and life moments.

    willdefries Report

    #44

    A hilarious and relatable X post showing Miss Norway in a salmon-inspired costume on stage at a pageant.

    heshidicjudaism Report

    #45

    Tweet from sixfootcandy humorously describing marriage as 50% love and 50% competitive parallel parking, a relatable X post.

    sixfootcandy Report

    #46

    Tweet showing a humorous London Tube station sign for Swiss Cottage, featured in relatable X posts from November.

    Londonist Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about baby penguin videos showing in timeline due to a new algorithm update.

    dieworkwear Report

    #48

    Screenshot of a humorous X post by Michael Spicer with a funny take on royal titles, part of relatable X posts collection.

    MrMichaelSpicer Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a relatable and hilarious X post about neighbors putting up Christmas trees early, fitting funny November posts theme.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    #50

    Tweet from Pundamentalism listing funniest and relatable posts about the world’s most expensive places to eat on X.

    Pundamentalism Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a humorous X post criticizing the spelling of Wednesday, featured in hilarious and relatable X posts.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #52

    A humorous X post about adulting and breakfast choices, reflecting relatable content from November.

    Bombmunchkin Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a relatable X post complaining about speed bump colors, illustrating hilarious and relatable X posts.

    t_sadiity Report

    #54

    Funny and relatable X post showing people’s faces edited onto dancing elves in a holiday-themed humorous video.

    helloreilly Report

    #55

    A humorous X post where a user shares a funny boyfriend reply, featured in hilarious and relatable X posts.

    MeekyBlinders Report

    #56

    Meme post about coffee shops opening late with caption expressing disbelief, relatable X posts for a long day in November.

    soychotic Report

    #57

    Text post showing a scary message about a missing sandwich, one of the hilarious and relatable X posts from November.

    luvrgrrrl777 Report

    #58

    Screenshot of a humorous X post showing Lil Yachty holding a PSP with Hello Kitty Puzzle Party, showcasing relatable X posts.

    420WSlayerPriv Report

    #59

    Close-up of a hand holding a seasoning bottle in a car cupholder, illustrating relatable and hilarious X posts from November.

    wentsickomode Report

    #60

    Man looking thoughtful with hand near mouth in a relatable X post about morning gas realization humor.

    quesadaaa_ Report

    #61

    Screenshot of a humorous and relatable X post about tattooing a footballer's face, showcasing funny and relatable X posts.

    jmcginn7 Report

    #62

    Passengers wearing headphones and standing in narrow airplane seats in a relatable and hilarious X post about travel.

    Ryanair Report

    #63

    Tweet from Audrey Kaufman humorously saying she’s doing better than her parents at her age, reflecting relatable X posts from November.

    KaufmanAudrey Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a relatable X post from November featuring a humorous tweet about kids’ boldness and funny demands.

    astr0z0mbreez Report

    #65

    Screenshot of a relatable X post joking about forgetting passwords and IT support changing it to "Password" for humor.

    RealRodLacroix Report

    #66

    Tweet by user mark about receiving too many airwalk tutorials despite having trouble walking, a relatable X post from November.

    TheCatWhisprer Report

    #67

    Tweet about a humorous post on X mentioning a guy selling sausage with sauerkraut, related to hilarious and relatable X posts.

    BrianSpanner1 Report

    #68

    Screenshot of a relatable X post humorously critiquing an accent, part of hilarious and relatable X posts from November.

    gretagerwigflew Report

    #69

    Tweet showing a humorous X post with a screenshot of The Wizard of Oz movie on a screen, relatable November humor.

    lanashotspot Report

    #70

    Screenshot of a hilarious and relatable X post about couch to TV angle, showing social media humor and engagement.

    NotoriousBAG_ Report

