Quality humor goes beyond mere enjoyment. Frequent laughter does wonders for your physical and mental health. Besides, funny content gives you a plausible excuse to spam your friends throughout the day to show them how much you care about them.

‘Fruitsnacks’ is an incredibly popular Instagram account that has been sharing top-tier memes for over a decade. We’ve collected some of the best and most relatable ones to share with you, and they’re bound to brighten your day. Scroll down to check them out!

Meanwhile, Bored Panda reached out to Justin Balconi, the founder and owner of 'Fruitsnacks,' to learn more about the project. He was kind enough to walk us through the history of the account, his team's focus on quality and authenticity, and what makes a meme truly shine. You'll find our full interview with him below.

#1

Medieval-themed meme with a man offering a cat a small hat, showcasing entertaining posts to fight boredom and sadness.

fruitsnacks


Bored Panda was curious to find out about the history behind 'Fruitsnacks.' Justin, the creator of the account, told us that, initially, he simply wanted to share content that he found entertaining and hilarious. However, the project quickly grew from something small and private into a real powerhouse of internet entertainment.

"It started as a page just for close friends, and I never expected it to grow into what it is today. I think the account continues to see success because we have stayed incredibly consistent. For years, and still today, we post ten to fifteen times a day and only share content we genuinely think is funny and relatable," Justin shared via email.
    #2

    Group at McDonald's reacts to a shocking meme sign, capturing entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    
    
    58 minutes ago

    I always love seeing cheaters getting embarrassed.

    
    
    
    
    #3

    Screenshot of a funny Google search with an entertaining post about a baby turtle not finding mama to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    Nils Skirnir
    
    
    14 minutes ago

    Mama’s in an ICE detention center

    
    
    
    

    "People know they can always open the page and find something that matches their sense of humor. There is also a strong community element. We make an effort to interact with people in the comments and DMs, and we pay close attention to what the audience responds to. Their reactions and feedback directly influence the content we share. That ongoing connection has played a big role in keeping the page relevant and continuing to grow," the creator said.

    Justin told Bored Panda that something else that differentiates 'Fruitsnacks' from other meme pages is that they stay true to their values.

    "We do not share explicit sponsored content, and we are extremely selective with the brands we choose to partner with. We only work with companies that align with our tone and audience, and we put real time and effort into finding great posts rather than posting mediocre filler. That commitment to quality and authenticity is something our audience has always recognized," he opened up.

    #4

    Funny meme about a mom upset after deleting a bubble pop game, part of entertaining posts to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #5

    Car carrying long wooden beams awkwardly, illustrating entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Cla Ida
    
    
    29 minutes ago

    An enthusiasm similar to a kid ordering way too much food, yet confidently starting to eat and being full in two bites

    
    
    
    #6

    Cozy farm stay room with a miniature horse, offering an entertaining escape to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    

    Meanwhile, we also wanted to get Justin's perspective on what truly makes for a great meme. In his opinion, a great meme is something that you can talk about offline, too!

    "It should feel culturally relevant, trend-setting, and strong enough to spark a conversation. The best memes become part of the culture, not just something people scroll past for a second," he told Bored Panda.

    When it comes to virality, a meme's relevance is key, but it's not the only factor to consider. "It [the meme] needs to connect to what is happening in the world at that moment. It also has to be instantly understandable and visually eye-catching, something people can immediately see the value in without overthinking it," the creator of 'Fruitsnacks' said.

    "Shareability is a huge factor as well. A meme goes viral when someone feels compelled to send it to a friend the second they see it."
    #7

    Man leaning over a washing machine, humorous meme about mixing colors to entertain and fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Cla Ida
    
    
    31 minutes ago

    I also do this because I don't really care, that skirt looked good in white, it's also gonna look good in green.

    
    
    
    
    #8

    Cat named Nico sitting by a window in a brick house, a humorous post to help fight boredom and sadness with memes.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #9

    Cartoon character looking sadly in mirror with meme about haircut, an entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Lee Gilliland
    
    
    34 minutes ago

    Why does this look like Bart Simpson at 25?

    
    
    

    In our experience, luck plays an essential part in content going viral. There are lots of factors you can’t control when you post a meme on social media, and you’re often at the mercy of ever-changing algorithms. You can never be 100% certain what content the internet will vibe with. That being said, you’re not completely powerless as a content creator. Far from it.

    One of the main things that you should focus on is relatability. Memes are, fundamentally, ideas, attitudes, behaviors, trends, pictures, cultural quirks, and pieces of content that spread from person to person. But they don’t spread if they’re not relatable on some level.

    #10

    A meme showing an aerial desert view with text about Las Vegas ending, amusing post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #11

    Close-up of a wide-eyed dog indoors with text about staying up late, perfect for entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #12

    Tweet showing a humorous bank balance and net worth screen as part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    

    The thing about memes is that they don’t need to be funny (even though we personally prefer them that way). In this day and age, memes are generally associated with internet humor, funny pics, animal images, etc.

    However, relatability and your ability to connect with your audience trump humor. But even with that in mind, a dash of quality comedy can help you spark a stronger reaction and make a complex idea more understandable.

    Not to mention that laughter is incredibly good for you. And by making people laugh, you're making the world a slightly better place. For example, UCLA Health notes that laughter improves your immune system, decreases stress, relieves pain, supports your mental health, and also improves your heart health.

    The cool thing about the benefits of laughter is that even a single session is enough to have a positive impact. For instance, a single session of laughter can reduce the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in your system by 37%. This then reduces inflammation caused by chronic stress, and decreases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses.

    What’s more, laughter also works to reduce anxiety and depression.
    #13

    Tweet humor about a holiday miracle, shared as entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #14

    Young man with red beard and serious expression in a meme post about autism quizzes, part of entertaining posts and memes

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #15

    PS5 console covered with kids' colorful drawings, an entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    You don’t necessarily have to wait to be surprised by something funny. You can intentionally make room in your day for looking at funny content, watching standups, putting on a witty TV show, etc. Or you can go to a laughter yoga session or do laughter exercises. Forcing yourself to laugh brings about the same benefits as ‘natural’ laughter, as Verywell Mind stresses.

    As a content creator, you can’t control exactly how people react to the memes you share. However, what you can do is control when you post them. Consistency is absolutely key if you want to build up a solid following and establish a trustworthy reputation.

    The specific frequency isn’t as important, so long as you stay consistent, whether that’s posting several times a day, once a day, once a week, etc. This way, your audience knows what to expect from you.
    #16

    Black cat relaxing with a drink and snacks, a humorous meme to entertain and fight boredom and sadness online.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #17

    Side-by-side image of a grid portrait drawing and a humorous failed attempt sketch in an entertaining post to fight boredom.

    yeaheyesuppose

    
    
    
    Cla Ida
    
    
    26 minutes ago

    This is throwing me back to that time two people at the library tried to convince me to enroll in the art class they were taking. They showed me work whose quality was just above the one pictured here, and it absolutely did not convince me this was a class worth taking. Unlike the poster here, they were being weirdly smug and arrogant about it too. Hope they're doing well.

    
    
    
    #18

    Robot with a pained expression, illustrating entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    

    Of course, if you post more frequently, you have a bigger chance of leaving your mark on social media. It’s easier for others to spot your memes among the flood of content that users look through each day. The downside of this is that it becomes way too easy to get into the habit of spamming low-quality content.

    Broadly speaking, it’s much better to raise your standards, curate your content, and only serve up the best of the best for your followers.
    #19

    Funny meme with a childhood misunderstanding, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #20

    Tired man meme illustrating workday struggles, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #21

    Fork with an unusually wide and flat handle on a dark table, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    

    Something else to keep in mind is whether you’re focusing on current events or universal trends. In the former case, you can make a big splash online if you make memes that encapsulate whatever events are trending right now. The downside of this approach is that once the news cycle moves on (as it inevitably will), people might no longer understand your content without tons of context.

    In the latter case, when you’re tapping into universally human experiences like work, food, money, relationships, parenting, animals, etc., you’re always going to stay relevant. But the caveat is that your memes actually have to be good! You won’t entertain many people with bland, superficial comments.

    #22

    Couple holding hands happily by a fountain, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Weaponized Beef
    
    
    38 minutes ago

    What? What is this? what are like half of these?!

    
    
    
    
    #23

    Funny-Memes-Posts-Fruitsnacks

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #24

    Meme with advice on consuming multiple forms of media to help fight boredom and sadness, set against a mountain and lake background.

    fruitsnacks

    
    

    Eventually, no matter how great and viral a meme is, folks are going to get tired of seeing the same old thing.

    So, as a content creator, you have to be willing to experiment with new formats and iterations.

    This is how memes evolve. And it’s also how you find new ways to spark an emotional reaction among your followers.
    #25

    Whimsical meme with old wizards in water, offering entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    #26

    Funny meme showing a fluffy cat holding hands with a person, perfect for entertaining posts to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #27

    Tweet showing a child running on a street at night, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    
    
    47 minutes ago

    Weapons, amazing movie, made me feel really really uncomfortable, loved it.

    
    
    

    ‘Fruitsnacks’ boasts that it has been “contributing to internet culture since 2015,” and you can really feel the impact that it has had. Originally created in October of that year, over the past decade, the account has shared a whopping 29k+ entertaining posts and memes.

    The team running the account sets a high bar for quality and knows what their audience likes. So, it’s no wonder that they’ve amassed a jaw-dropping 3.8 million followers on Instagram over the years.
    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about using AI to write, related to entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    teacupssandtime

    
    
    #29

    Person wearing a DVD belt buckle with jeans and a blue shirt, an entertaining post to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #30

    Tweet showing a fake Microsoft password reset email highlighting a scammer's evolving tactics meme to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    

    Once you’ve looked through all of these memes and upvoted your favorites, we’d like to hear from you, Pandas. Drop by the comments section at the bottom of this list to share your thoughts. Which memes did you genuinely love the most and why? What kind of humor do you typically prefer?

    What’s your personal theory about why some memes go viral and others get forgotten the moment they’re posted? Does it all come down to luck, persistence, or something else? Let us know!
    #31

    Twitter post humorously answering a financial flex question, shared as part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    wdrj1002

    
    
    #32

    Tweet showing a humorous meme with a pixelated background and a small figure, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    Jayyanginspires

    
    
    #33

    Social media post with a meme about sleeping habits, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    niy2pretty

    
    
    #34

    Elderly man with orange-shooting device humorously banned from park in entertaining posts and memes fight boredom and sadness

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    
    
    52 minutes ago

    Ok but if it's true that's actually very dangerous.

    
    
    
    #35

    Man in checkered shirt illustrating a relatable meme about feeling bad, part of entertaining posts to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #36

    Empty room with colorful round tables and stools, creating an entertaining posts and memes vibe to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #37

    Blurry clown face meme with text about feeling lost when references are not understood, entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #38

    Man on a plane with a 3-foot PC monitor and keypad kneepads, a funny post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #39

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post about drinking with a funny high spending transaction shown to entertain and fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    reuben kift
    
    
    12 minutes ago

    A very appropriate user name.

    
    
    
    #40

    Capri Sun juice pouch with a note saying please only sip once, a humorous entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #41

    Man in detailed Frankenstein makeup cuddling dog in bed, showcasing entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    kuntimora

    
    
    
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    
    
    50 minutes ago

    Seeing him jump from Euphoria to this truly made me appreciate the HUGE range this guy has. I really hated him in Euphoria but watching Frankenstein I almost cried. Bravo.

    
    
    
    
    #42

    A funny meme showing a blurry smiling emoji with hands, illustrating entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Miki
    
    
    43 minutes ago

    When I see my fiances bооbs

    
    
    
    #43

    Large whale approaching a person on the shore, humorous meme illustration from entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #44

    Close-up of a person with text meme about writing a 5 paragraph essay, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #45

    TikTok post showing a funny comment about clouds background with a playful reply to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #46

    Emoji face with text about staying home, having few friends, relating to entertaining posts and memes about boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #47

    Tweet about Gmail storage being full and frustrating, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Cla Ida
    
    
    23 minutes ago

    Same for phones. It feels like at some point you accidentally download a data ogre and then it's over

    
    
    
    #48

    Person in pajamas lying on bed using a laptop with a meme about phone a*******n to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #49

    Man in royal crown and robe holding scepters, symbolizing winning and success in entertaining posts and memes.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #50

    Stained glass lamp with a colorful Taco Bell logo design, featured in entertaining posts and memes to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #51

    Goats climbing steep rock walls, showcasing resilience and humor in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #52

    Sad jester in red costume reflecting on pre-AI internet, a relatable entertaining meme to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #53

    Illustration of a wolf disguised in a sheep's wool, representing entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #54

    A funny meme with a cat and ancient people discussing electricity, entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #55

    Text message showing a dad trying to comfort his child with entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #56

    Person in a banana costume holding a no dancing sign at a crowded protest, entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #57

    Social media post meme about deleting thousands of photos, relating to entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #58

    Person in a bathroom meme about checking appearance in the mirror, part of entertaining posts and memes on boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #59

    Slice of cheesecake topped with a tiny slice of pie, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #60

    Prosthetic leg plugged into charger with text about not being able to go out, entertaining posts and memes concept.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #61

    Funny meme post with Shrek character and a tweet about growing up and realizing you can’t tell friends everything, entertaining content.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #62

    Smiling man in a hard hat and orange vest wearing a large necklace, an entertaining post to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #63

    Casino gaming floor with rows of slot machines and text about entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #64

    Two black doors labeled 22 and 23 side by side illustrating entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    
    Cla Ida
    
    
    19 minutes ago

    Hehe I have this situation with my boyfriend! (Ngl falling for your same-floor neighbor is basically perfect bc you basically live together while still having your own space, and no arguing over the thermostat)

    
    
    
    #65

    Man in a suit holding money with a list of top 5 things to do when rich, an entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness

    fruitsnacks

    
    
    #66

    Minimalist bedroom and workspace with bed and desk, featured in entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks

    3points
    POST
    View more comments
    #67

    Person lying on bed in red sweater with humorous text about feeling unlike their usual self, entertaining meme to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Screenshot of Family Guy meme showing Peter with his third boss, featuring entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Funny meme about phones and earphones featuring characters from a cartoon, part of entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Elderly woman with a walking stick carrying a baby doll in a sling, taking a mirror selfie, entertaining post meme.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Backpack filled with hot dogs and mustard in a classroom, an entertaining post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Man with a concerned expression in a meme post, illustrating entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #73

    Aerial view showing patchwork farmland from a plane window, a lighthearted post to fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Screenshot of a humorous message conversation in a post from entertaining posts and memes to fight boredom.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Tweet about smiling at people in grocery stores, paired with a meme of a muscular figure getting a syringe labeled hope, entertaining posts and memes.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Bowl of candy on a table in front of a door with a humorous sign, perfect for entertaining posts and memes.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #77

    Man in suit looking out window with text about loneliness, a meme to help fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    Close-up of a handheld gaming console, McDonald's fries, burger, drink, and dessert for entertaining posts and memes.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Swap Pokémon White for Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and I'm down for this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #79

    Gigantic candle in a store setting, showcased in two images to entertain and fight boredom and sadness.

    fruitsnacks Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    Man in a red plaid shirt leaning on a pole by a pool, with a meme about humor in entertaining posts and memes.

    fruitsnacks Report

    2points
    POST

