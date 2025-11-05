ADVERTISEMENT

With so much going on in the world every single day, even the most capable internet surfers out there need a break every once in a while. And there’s nothing like a fresh serving of funny memes to snack on while you catch your breath.

We’ve picked out some of the most hilarious and relatable memes shared on ‘Laughgorithm,’ an Instagram account that focuses on bringing a bit of humor into people’s lives. Scroll down to check out the wittiest memes you’ve seen all week… and don’t forget to spam your friend group chats with your favorites!

#1

A humorous meme showing a partial resume with a photo and the text hire me to unlock my full potential.

    #2

    Dog with a shaved square patch on its head, humorously described in a meme from Laughgorithm's perfect 104 memes collection.

    #3

    Plastic containers arranged on a table with text referencing a laughgorithm meme about fireworks noise at night.

    Laughter has an awesome, positive effect on both your body and mind. On top of that, it’s potentially great for your emotional welfare and social life, too. If anything, you should aim to laugh more often (with other people, too!), if possible. The quality of your health and life depends on it.

    As UCLA Health points out, laughter:

    1. Improves your immune system
    2. Decreases stress
    3. Improves your heart health
    4. Relieves pain
    5. Supports mental health
    #4

    Tweet from sarcastic_honney sharing a humor-filled tip about capitalism and depression, part of laughgorithm memes collection.

    #5

    Person wearing a raincoat sitting calmly in floodwater with caption about being used to when everything goes wrong meme.

    #6

    Meme about no more billionaires and funds redirected to schools and health care with humorous trophy reward.

    When you laugh, your body increases the production of immune cells and antibodies in your blood, UCLA Health explains. This means that your defenses against germs and infections are stronger, meaning you live an overall healthier life.

    What’s more, laughter decreases the amount of cortisol in your system. It’s estimated that a single session of laughter, regardless of length or the reason behind it, can reduce the levels of this stress hormone by a whopping 37%. This is vital because chronic stress speeds up aging and leads to inflammation, which then increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses.
    #7

    Meme showing a car parked unevenly with caption about being asked a question right after waking up, laughgorithm humor.

    #8

    Orange tabby cat biting a stick while stretching, illustrating frustration, featured in laughgorithm meme collection.

    #9

    Conversation screenshot with a funny meme text reply, part of Laughgorithm’s curated meme collection.

    Regular laughter is also great for your heart health and reduces the risk of heart disease or stroke.

    “Every time you laugh, your heart rate and respiratory (breathing) rate increase. As a result, your heart beats stronger and faster, sending more oxygenated blood throughout the body. The improved circulation reduces the risk of heart disease,” UCLA Health notes.
    #10

    Laser pointer that harmlessly points out mosquitoes with a funny meme caption from Laughgorithm meme collection.

    #11

    Passengers stand inside an airplane cabin in a humorous meme about saving seconds after a flight lands.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More than that. I once stood up late and missed my connecting flight.

    #12

    Multiple airplanes taking off together with the meme caption about world leaders and carbon footprint for laughgorithm memes.

    Moreover, laughter also lowers your blood pressure. This happens because it reduces the amount of stress hormones in your system. The latter work by restricting your blood vessels and adding tension to your heart.

    Laughter, whether spontaneous or achieved via laughter therapy, is good for pain relief as well. Laughing increases your pain tolerance, changes your perception of what’s happening to you, and stimulates the release of feel-good chemicals, endorphins, which are your body’s natural painkillers.
    #13

    Bags of water frozen in a freezer with text about saving time boiling water for pasta in a laughgorithm meme.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Useful in a couple of countries I could name. Countries where it's deadly to drink water that hasn't been boiled first.

    #14

    Man driving a car with text about leaving work due to no parking spot, featured in popular memes from Laughgorithm.

    #15

    Couple posing for a photo with a humorous meme caption, featured in Laughgorithm’s collection of perfect memes.

    And all of this on top of the fact that laughter can reduce anxiety, depression, and stress symptoms, leading to more positive mental health outcomes. For one, when you laugh, your body releases chemicals like dopamine, oxytocin, and endorphins, which are linked to pleasure, motivation, and learning.

    What’s more, when you laugh alongside other people, it helps you connect with them. It also fosters a feeling of belonging. Because human beings are social animals, and a big part of our health, happiness, and longevity is linked to positive, strong relationships, it only makes sense that you look for ways to foster those social connections. Finding something to laugh at together is one way to do this.
    #16

    Man with an unusually shaped haircut sitting in a waiting room, humorous meme from Laughgorithm collection

    #17

    Man making a confused face holding a cookie meme related to websites and laughgorithm memes online.

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then 1.52687435 nanoseconds later asks you to create an account . . .

    #18

    Memes capturing the struggle of staying informed in 2025, featuring emotional and thoughtful reactions.

    If you feel like you’re not laughing enough, you can be very intentional about scheduling more time for humor in your routine. Remember that, even though spontaneous laughter is lots of fun, you get the positive effects when you force yourself to laugh, too.

    Looking at funny and relatable memes aside, you need to develop the habit of laughing more.

    For instance, you could try to reframe some of the negative things that happen to you in a more positive light, looking for that silver lining. You should also consider scheduling actual laugh breaks per day, where you intentionally watch funny videos, shows, or standups, talk to your funniest family and friends, etc. Furthermore, you could try going to a laughter yoga session so that you’re in a more social setting (and also introduce more exercise into your life).
    #19

    Screenshot of a social media meme about the harshest truth, related to Laughgorithm memes collection for a laugh.

    #20

    Funny text message meme from Laughgorithm showing a humorous conversation about becoming a father.

    #21

    Meme showing contrast between a rebellious 13-year-old and an adult needing detailed instructions, featured in laughgorithm memes.

    Verywell Mind adds that because laughter is contagious, when you go to funny movies or comedy clubs with your friends, you’re more likely to laugh than if you go alone. It adds that faking your laughter is a decent strategy. At least until you get into the habit of finding more humor in your everyday life.

    “Just as positive effects of smiling occur whether the smile is fake or real, simulated laughter also provides benefits. The body can't tell the difference. Plus, simulated or self-initiated laughter turns into genuine laughter over time. So, smile more and fake laughter if you need to at the beginning. You'll still achieve positive effects, and the fake merriment may lead to real smiles and laughter.”

    #22

    Young woman happily holding car keys next to a gray Toyota, featured in a Laughgorithm meme collection about perfect memes.

    #23

    Black cat with wide eyes and small fangs looking surprised, a funny meme for laughgorithm and perfect memes.

    #24

    Cat giving a thumbs up after a dad types a message, funny meme related to laughgorithm and perfect memes.

    The ‘Laughgorithm’ account, which joins the words ‘laugh’ and ‘algorithm,’ currently boasts just shy of 72k followers on Instagram. The account, which has been amusing netizens for the past half a decade, since late 2020, describes itself as the “realm of pure comedy gold” and says that it offers the “ultimate daily dose of laughs from your algorithm.”

    We’ve reached out to the curator to learn more about their comedy-centered project, and we’ll update the post as soon as we hear back from them.
    #25

    Funny meme text showing a mom and 9-year-old son’s conversation about clutter and spending, perfect laughgorithm humor.

    #26

    Chart comparing drinks to donuts with a funny meme suggesting donuts are healthier, featured in Laughgorithm memes.

    melelliott avatar
    Ripley
    Ripley
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The drink measured in oz and the sugar measured in grams is doing my head in a little bit. Just use metric! Also, now I want doughnuts.

    #27

    Ancient philosopher holding a geometric shape with meme text about realizing laziness, from Laughgorithm memes.

    We’d like to hear what you think in the comments below, Pandas. Which memes boosted your mood the most? Which ones did you relate to on a level that even surprised you a little bit?

    Which of these memes do you think your friends would enjoy the most, and why? What types and genres of memes do you usually enjoy? Let us know!
    #28

    Twitter meme showing two photos of a surreal neighborhood scene, highlighted in popular laughgorithm memes.

    unicornhandstand avatar
    Unicorn Handstand
    Unicorn Handstand
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this look like the houses from that one scene in the A Wrinkle In Time movie...😳

    #29

    Calculator displaying syntax error on math homework filled with repeated syntax error notes, a funny meme about math struggles.

    #30

    Funny meme image of a dog with a suspicious face, part of the Laughgorithm perfect 104 memes collection.

    #31

    Funny meme about cooking scrambled eggs instead of an omelette, part of the Laughgorithm meme collection for a laugh today.

    #32

    Man in white shirt standing near a gas station at night with a humorous caption about petrol and wine memes.

    #33

    Meme showing hand holding a stick and a rock, illustrating a funny choice with laughgorithm memes for a laugh today.

    #34

    Four simple cartoon characters messily eating mango, showcasing funny expressions in a popular meme format for laughgorithm memes.

    #35

    Cat meme showing a cat clinging to a person's back, highlighting independent but attention-seeking cat behavior humor in Laughgorithm.

    #36

    Dinosaur illustration with long black hair humorously suggesting perfect memes for a laugh from Laughgorithm.

    #37

    Person in medieval armor eating cereal while watching a laptop, illustrating humor in Laughgorithm meme collection.

    #38

    Sad otter sitting down looking guilty, illustrating the feeling of wanting snacks but resisting, meme for laughter and humor.

    #39

    Meme text about not missing directions, featured in a Laughgorithm collection of funny and relatable memes.

    #40

    Cartoon showing incorrect and correct sitting posture while using a phone, related to humor memes from Laughgorithm.

    #41

    Dark cloudy sky over city with text about introverts and perfect weather, related to laughgorithm memes for a laugh today.

    #42

    Man wearing a black shirt with a humorous quote, standing in a hardware store surrounded by tools and products, funny memes concept.

    #43

    Woman hanging from skyscraper ledge holding a hand with a funny meme about love from Laughgorithm memes collection.

    #44

    Chess pieces arranged on a checkered bathroom floor under a sink, captioned with laughgorithm meme humor.

    #45

    Cavemen hunting a mammoth in a meme illustrating ancient ancestors for laughgorithm perfect memes collection.

    #46

    Funny meme conversation about a guy with an iPhone 6 on a bus, featured in Laughgorithm's collection of memes.

    #47

    Hand hiding a remote control under a desk with caption about growing up with siblings, a funny meme for laughgorithm memes.

    #48

    Group of people in colorful furry costumes and masks posing inside an airplane cabin, showcasing meme humor and laughter.

    #49

    A meme conversation showing a humorous take on surviving on $7,500 a month, featured in laughgorithm memes.

    #50

    Meme showing lost passport found as a PDF scan on a scanner, part of Laughgorithm perfect 104 memes collection.

    #51

    Text meme about childhood and parents, featured in Laughgorithm's curated collection of the perfect 104 memes.

    #52

    Meme from Laughgorithm revealing guy secrets about positive attention and simple compliments to spark interest.

    #53

    Close-up of a person wearing glasses with a humorous meme text shared by Laughgorithm about assignment writing without tools.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Today I printed off two copies, signed them, put one in a business sized envelope, with a stamp, and walked to the post office.

    #54

    Funny meme about Windows refusing to delete a file because a secret program is using it, featuring emojis.

    #55

    Funny work meme about stolen lunch and watching security tape, part of a Laughgorithm collection of 104 perfect memes.

    #56

    Outdoor sign at Indian Hills Community Center humorously listing small children, drunk people, and yoga pants as things that tell the truth.

    #57

    White cat lying down with text about wanting to be a teenager, adult, then a cat, related to Laughgorithm memes.

    #58

    Young man playing chess looking amused with caption about an unemployed friend winning in a 24-hour game meme laughgorithm

    #59

    Dog with a smirking face and meme text about English language quirks, perfect for Laughgorithm memes collection.

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair point. Now let's make all nouns into verbs. Excuse me while I contact a contact and crazy a crazy.

    #60

    Subway worker wearing green shirt and visor taking a photo of a sandwich for a laughgorithm meme.

    #61

    Bathroom with glowing green toilet and text overlay warning not to eat shrimp from Walmart in a funny meme style.

    #62

    Humorous meme about shy construction sites with green mesh fencing and a playful caption for laughgorithm memes.

    #63

    Person with hand on head, showing disbelief, with text about paychecks and coworkers, related to laughgorithm memes.

    #64

    Dog sitting next to a fish tank with a humorous drinking meme, perfect for laughgorithm meme content.

    #65

    Person holding a humorous sign about conventions and deodorant, featured in a laughgorithm meme collection.

    #66

    Screenshot of a funny meme about a girl discovering her boyfriend's terrible date was her mom, from Laughgorithm memes.

    #67

    Meme about future boomer reactions to AI chatbot marriages, shared on Laughgorithm meme collection.

    #68

    Bearded man wearing glasses and dark sweater typing on laptop with meme text about helping through a divorce on World of Warcraft.

    #69

    Animated scene showing three characters looking out a window, capturing a meme about reactions to driveway use in funny memes.

    #70

    Man in a kitchen standing by pantry eating a snack, humorous meme about choosing a permanent snack, laughgorithm meme.

    #71

    Man demonstrating a humorous device for people who get offended easily in a funny meme from Laughgorithm collection.

    #72

    Text meme about responding to negativity, featured in Laughgorithm meme collection for laughs and humor.

    #73

    Funny meme of a cat rushing home with motion blur, perfect for laughgorithm meme collections online.

    #74

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about school reunions, featured in a collection of perfect memes from Laughgorithm.

    #75

    Hand holding garlic over a frog meme illustrating Laughgorithm humor with perfect funny meme content for a laugh today.

    #76

    Blurry photo of a nighttime highway with glare, featuring a meme about trusting someone to drive with impaired vision.

