ADVERTISEMENT

If you are genuinely confident and secure about who you are as a person, you don’t need all that boasting and bravado. On the flip side, someone who has serious self-esteem issues is going to look for ways to prove how tough and capable they are, which can lead to some really toxic behavior.

‘SecureBros’ is a witty Instagram account that shares ironic memes, which parody what it’s like to be a (fake) alpha male. Check out some of their funniest pics below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Church communion cup and bread with humorous text joking about protein content, making fun of alpha males.

securebros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It depends on whether it's a Catholic or Anglican communion.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Hand pressing a blue button labeled UR FAT ANYWAY, meme making fun of alpha males and nice guy texting expectations.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Muscular man lifting dumbbell with confident smirk, next to humorous text about ego and alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In a nutshell, insecurity is feeling unsafe or uncertain of yourself when you interact with the world and people around you. To put it simply, if you’re insecure, you react from a place of fear, not confidence.

    “It often stems from unresolved trauma or unmet needs, leading to an internal state of hyper-vigilance where we seek external validation, over-analyze our actions, and doubt our worth or abilities,” licensed professional counselor and certified trauma model therapist Janice Holland explained to Verywell Mind.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Young man with skeptical expression reacting to friend showing kindness, humor related to alpha males and social behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Young man in casual clothes standing with arms crossed next to humorous text mocking alpha males and shots for muscles or drinking.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young man holding a beer glass with a humorous caption mocking alpha males about drinking pride and ability.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Your insecurities can have a negative impact on your quality of life. For instance, they can undermine your relationships and your performance at work.

    NYC-based neuropsychologist Sanam Hafeez, PsyD, told Verywell Mind that insecurities can lead to emotional distancing and a reluctance to be vulnerable with others, or through a compulsive desire to prove oneself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Hidden insecurities often lead to a reluctance to communicate feelings or needs openly and can create a cycle of distance and misunderstandings.”
    #7

    Young man giving thumbs up next to humorous text mocking alpha males with a thumb war rhyme about hidden sexuality.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Man with crossed arms next to funny text making fun of alpha males with awkward clingy messages to share.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Young man in casual clothes posing with text about needing constant validation, a funny take on alpha males behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per Verywell Mind, some of the most subtle signs of insecurity include the following:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    1. Over-apologizing
    2. Having difficulty accepting compliments
    3. Constant need for validation
    4. Social withdrawal
    5. Avoiding challenges
    6. Overcompensation
    7. Perfectionism
    8. Jealousy and comparison
    9. People Pleasing
    #10

    Man in black leather jacket and sunglasses with crossed arms, humorously portraying alpha male coffee preferences.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Muscular man holding a dumbbell with a humorous alpha male caption about tired arms and carrying muscles.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man in plaid shirt thoughtfully posing with text about making conversations about himself, humor on alpha males behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When you apologize too much, it might mean that you don’t see your inherent worth, and that you’re either scared of making mistakes or being a burden to someone.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, if you get a compliment, the simplest thing to say is ‘thank you.’ If you find yourself needing to say something self-deprecating on top, it might indicate that you’re insecure because you have trouble accepting yourself as you are.
    #13

    Man in blue polo with arms crossed, humorous alpha male meme about bragging gym bench press one rep max.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man kneeling to push a small domino labeled dad forgets birthday, next to larger domino labeled refusing to wear mask, alpha males humor.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Man lying on a hospital bed with another man leaning over him, humorous post making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Perfectionism is another important but subtle sign that you might be insecure. According to counselor Holland, perfectionism “often hides a deep sense of inadequacy.”

    “People who struggle with perfectionism are usually afraid of criticism or failure, rejection, and they believe their value is tied to flawless performance, not in their inherent worth,” she explains.
    #16

    Muscular man in sunglasses with arms crossed captioned with a humorous post making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Young man giving thumbs up with text about sending pick-up lines on Tinder, humorous post mocking alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Young man in a suit giving thumbs up with text making fun of alpha males and office job dedication to bodybuilding.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, you won’t be able to solve all of your insecurities and shift your worldview overnight. It takes a lot of time, effort, and attention to change in a meaningful way. Sometimes, with the help of a therapist.

    A few things that you can do to begin tackling your insecurities include:

    1. Prioritizing your self-awareness, where you observe your thoughts and behavior without judging yourself
    2. Practicing gratitude daily
    3. Limiting negative self-talk and practicing self-compassion
    4. Limiting your tendency to compare yourself with others
    5. Surrounding yourself with supportive people
    #19

    A man in a gray t-shirt making a funny comment about having fun, highlighting alpha males humor and playful sarcasm.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Funny man test checklist making fun of alpha males with humorous questions about driving, strength, emotions, and stereotypes.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Two muscular arms clasped in a handshake labeled meditation, symbolizing unity between tradition and online conflict in alpha male humor.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, WebMD stresses that for longer-lasting feelings of insecurity, you should consider seeking a professional therapist for help sorting out your emotions. They’ll be able to help you develop strategies to empower you in your daily life.

    Even though you shouldn’t be overly naive and trusting in life, you also shouldn’t be paranoid about being rejected and disliked by others. There’s a balance to be found.

    “Ask yourself if you have any reason to distrust expressions of affection or liking from others. People with insecurities sometimes express doubt and perceive rejection in everything from partner relationships to new acquaintances. These expressions can be self-fulfilling. Practice taking displays of interest at face value, something that can be easier in more casual relationships. You can build up the confidence to accept deeper affection and intimacy.”
    #22

    Man in a suit with glasses posing in three different alpha male business style confident shots indoors.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Man in hospital bed looking at phone with text about vague hospitalization seeking attention, humor on alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Construction worker in safety gear making a stop gesture, with humorous text about waking up early, mocking alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In the meantime, you should focus on building meaningful, positive social connections with your friends, family, and colleagues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “There’s an inverse correlation between healthy social networks and insecure attachment styles. Having a wide circle of friends and many close connections allows you to develop the tools and confidence to engage in deeper adult relationships,” WebMD explains.
    #25

    Man in blue shirt making an okay gesture with text humorously mocking alpha males bringing no alcohol to a party.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Shirtless man wearing a beanie with arms crossed, humorously embodying alpha male stereotypes in a funny post.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Man giving thumbs up with a joke about female drivers, making fun of alpha males and their driving confidence.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The United States-based ‘SecureBros’ account, which jokingly states that it is for “alphas only,” has been up and running for over a decade. It was created back in May 2016. Currently, the project has 20.8k followers. We’ve reached out to the curator for comment, and we’ll update the post as soon as we hear back from them.
    #28

    Young man in suit offering handshake with text making fun of alpha males crushing hands to show strength.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Group of men talking by a water cooler, humorously competing about whose weekend was crazier, mocking alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Bearded man humorously reacting about beer taste, highlighting hilarious posts making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Do you have any people in your social circle who have serious self-esteem issues? What about fake ‘alpha’ bros? Where do you think their insecurity stems from?

    From your perspective, what does real masculinity look like? If you feel like sharing your perspective, you can join the conversation in the comments section at the very bottom of this list.
    #31

    Woman holding a phone with text making fun of alpha males and lifted F350 truck owners in a humorous post.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Smiling man with hands on hips above text humorously mocking alpha males' need for the highest end equipment in new hobbies.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Young man and woman in a humorous meme making fun of alpha males with sarcastic text about outdated phrases.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Man in suit checking smartwatch with funny text, a humorous take on alpha males and time management.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Man in a hat leaning out of a truck window with a sarcastic caption about race and gender issues, mocking alpha male views.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Young man giving thumbs up with text mocking alpha males in relationships, highlighting hilarious posts about alpha males humor.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Man with shaved head and beard wearing glasses, meme humorously mocking alpha males and their narrow conversation topics.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Man smirking with text humorously mocking alpha males saying he doesn’t get cold, he gets laid, satirizing alpha male behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Smiling man in casual shirt next to text humorously describing a job dislike, related to alpha males theme.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Man in glasses and suspenders next to a humorous post making fun of alpha males bragging about women without makeup.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Young man in black shirt giving a threatening look with funny alpha male text about standing ground in a crowded bar.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Smiling man giving thumbs up with text humorously mocking alpha male stereotypes about whiskey and cigars.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Man in suit facepalming with text about working 60 hours, mocking alpha males and their work ethic humor.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Young man in workout clothes flexing muscles with humorous text making fun of alpha males after a breakup.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Man with frustrated expression holding head, wearing a black shirt, humorous post making fun of alpha males and arm muscles.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Comparison of Dodge Ram 2500 and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks with humorous alpha males stereotypes and traits.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Man in sleeveless black shirt joking about alpha males and hair removal lotion, showcasing muscular arms and confident pose.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Man in casual blazer and jeans with text mocking alpha male hustle culture and social media promotion costs.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Shirtless man in a cowboy hat holding a drink, making a funny face in a post mocking alpha males and trucks.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Man in sunglasses smirking confidently with text about wooing females, humorously mocking alpha males behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Man giving thumbs up with sarcastic text about height, a humorous post making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Man in suit giving thumbs up with text making fun of alpha males and LinkedIn success posts.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Man in blue shirt giving unsolicited advice to woman exercising at the gym, mocking alpha males behavior humorously.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Man in plaid shirt giving thumbs down, humorously portraying alpha male jealousy over girlfriend's attention.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Two men in suits fist bumping with captions humorously highlighting awkward physical contact and alpha male support.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Silly-Memes-Secure-Bros

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    Young man in nature with backpack, humorously disrupting peace, illustrating posts making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Man wearing sunglasses eating a spicy chili pepper with humorous text making fun of alpha males and hot food tolerance.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Two young men playing beer pong outdoors, with humorous text making fun of alpha males' mental state.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Black AXE 9-in-1 bottle labeled with humorous uses like shampoo, hair gel, shoe polish, and weed killer mocking alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Muscular man sitting on gym floor with towel around neck, giving a dirty look after being asked about his workout sets.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Humorous text exchange and images mocking alpha males with playful jokes about riding and lifting weights.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Smiling man in suit holding folder outdoors with humorous real estate caption mocking alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Young man with sideways cap making a humorous alpha male post about football season and past athleticism.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Young man with chinstrap beard smiling, next to humorous text about alpha males and lifted trucks.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Bearded man pointing and smiling with funny text mocking alpha males and their pretentious behavior.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Two men facing each other with humorous text parodying alpha male confidence about relationships and breakups.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Young man laughing loudly with text mocking girls over 105lbs, illustrating hilarious posts making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Man in a red plaid shirt backing into a parking spot for a tactical getaway, a humorous alpha male post.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Man with sunglasses smirking, caption making fun of alpha males using feminism to pick up women humorously.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Man with slicked-back hair making a sarcastic post about alpha males and spending money on bottle service at the club.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Two men in suits whispering and questioning, illustrating a funny take on alpha males' curiosity about unknown females.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Young man pointing at his hand with calluses, illustrating a funny post making fun of alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Young man laughing at a classic joke, highlighting humorous posts making fun of alpha males online.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Young man giving thumbs up with text about wristbands making arms look bigger, humor related to alpha males.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Young man smiling and giving thumbs up in a meme post making fun of alpha males and their style choices.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Comparison chart humorously making fun of alpha males, showing Oakley sunglasses as superior to other sunglasses.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Young man in a black tank top holding a water bottle with a funny caption making fun of alpha males and water intake.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    A young man celebrating a sports team win, illustrating humor about alpha males feeling victorious without contribution.

    securebros Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!