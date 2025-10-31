ADVERTISEMENT

If you are genuinely confident and secure about who you are as a person, you don’t need all that boasting and bravado. On the flip side, someone who has serious self-esteem issues is going to look for ways to prove how tough and capable they are, which can lead to some really toxic behavior.

‘SecureBros’ is a witty Instagram account that shares ironic memes, which parody what it’s like to be a (fake) alpha male. Check out some of their funniest pics below.