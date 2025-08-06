ADVERTISEMENT

Regular internet humor is good and all, but sometimes you want something more than regular vanilla dad jokes and animal comedy. You want something surprising, unusual, intriguing, and even spicy. But you have to be careful what you wish for. That little bit of chaos and absurdity you craved can grow and get out of control.

‘The Master Giggler’ (@inhalemybees) is a popular Instagram account that focuses on sharing random, out-of-context, and chaotic memes that will leave you amused, confused, or a bit of both. We’ve picked out some of the weirdest pics to share with you, so scroll down to take a peek at the bizarre side of social media.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wizard casting a spell with lightning, humorously describing the broken sense of humor meme about popcorn in teeth sensation.

inhalemybees Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Fish with a funny face in an aquarium, perfect for memes for broken sense of humor lovers.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    T-Rex with tiny arms struggling to finish a sentence about birth year, a meme for broken sense of humor fans.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Memes are, by definition, meant to be shared and reshared. Though they’re most commonly associated with funny internet pics these days, they have always been a core part of human interactions throughout history. They’re how ideas spread.

    As reported by the BBC, memes are pieces of cultural information that are passed between and within groups.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two unusual animals side by side, showcasing memes for broken sense of humor with creepy and funny creatures.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    KITTYOOOOOOSSSSSS THEY'RE SO TALL AND WIDE EEPERS THE ONE ON THE LEFT IS USING HIS TAIL TO WARM HIS PAWSSSSS HES SOO ADORABLE MUST PET MUST PETTTTT. Ahem. Apologies. I love cats.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Puppy standing in pool water with eyes closed, humorous meme reflecting a broken sense of humor concept.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    PUPPYYYYYYYYYYYYYY U PLAY IN THAT POOL U GOOD BOI U DESERVE EVERYTHING

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Small white dog sitting at a restaurant table with grilled meat and side dishes, funny meme for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tony's prolly better company than the jerks that didn't show, anyway.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    And, just like living things, memes also constantly evolve and fight for survival, at least according to biologist and author Richard Dawkins, who coined the term ‘meme’ back in 1976, in his book, The Selfish Gene.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While anything and everything can inspire people to create funny images, they often take inspiration from the biggest and most important world events and news stories.
    #7

    Cat sitting at a poker table with chips, beer can, and drink, illustrating memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Ancient Egyptian workers building pyramids with a humorous caption about Spotify premium and broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Coffee cup with foam and meme text about seeing someone talented, fitting the theme of memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though the success of a meme is intrinsically linked to how relatable it is and how widely it spreads, some people get very defensive about who participates in meme culture.

    Don Caldwell, the Editor-in-Chief of Know Your Meme, told the BBC that memes exist in a so-called ‘meme economy.’ “It’s kind of like their memes and inside jokes had a certain value as a cultural currency, and if too many people were in on it, it would crash its value. Kind of like inflation: if there are too many dollars circulating, the value of the dollar goes down.”
    #10

    Chubby orange cat licking lips while staring at cheesy lasagna, a funny meme for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Two-panel meme showing a happy SpongeBob at 6am after an all-nighter, then a distorted SpongeBob at 11am for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did two all nighters in a row in my late teens - epic debugging session. Now? Now an all nighter is when I manage to sleep all the way through the night (mission failed this night) and I absolutely feel like that at 11am.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Metal bulldozer-shaped fire pit with flames, combining humor and unique design for those with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chi-weishen avatar
    chi-wei shen
    chi-wei shen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This thing pretty much looks like the infamous killdozer. Marvin John Heemeyer, a man from Colorado, modified a bulldozer, which was posthumously nicknamed the Killdozer. Heemeyer felt bullied by town officials and neighbours, and he used the bulldozer to demolish multiple buildings. He killed himself after the bulldozer became stuck.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per the BBC, memes might not always give an accurate reflection of past events, but they can offer good insights into how the public felt about them.

    What’s more, they can strongly influence present events, too.

    “Let’s say a politician had some kind of terrible gaffe. If people didn’t make any memes about it, then they might be able to weather the storm. But if it exploded in memes with people mocking their gaff and turning it into this cultural inside joke and everybody’s aware of it, it could hurt them politically, or make it more difficult for them to be elected again,” Caldwell explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Man with large belly lying on bed, featured in broken sense of humor memes with funny social media comments below.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Paper dolls made from receipt paper on carpet with a hammer about to strike humor meme for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I condone this. A lot. Better than actually hammering them to death... like some people.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Orange cat wearing a gaming harness with a distorted neck in a funny meme for broken sense of humor humorists.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    According to Verywell Mind, memes are an “important social currency and way of communicating online” in the modern world, even if some people look down on them.

    “These small, often funny pieces of content are important for their ability to share ideas quickly and succinctly as well as foster a sense of connection and feeling seen.”
    #16

    Bathroom plunger meme with an unusual tool, humor for those with a broken sense of humor shown in a home setting

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Close-up of a confused cat in snow with text meme about uncertainty, illustrating broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Elderly man smiling and holding a bottle of alcohol with a dark humor meme about sober kids in Africa.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The idea behind the social aspect of memes is very simple. By sharing memes with someone, you potentially create and foster a deeper connection with that person.

    You bet on both of you having similar perspectives about life and a matching sense of humor.

    It’s a way for you to share some unexpected aspects of your inner life with other people, in a very compact way. It’s also a way to tackle more serious questions in a lighthearted, more approachable manner.
    #19

    Child laughing while holding and biting a shoebox, a meme for those with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Man wearing blue cap with glasses smiling in field at sunset with meme text about turning evil, fitting broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, you too? I'm planning to turn evil tomorrow. Wanna be evil buddies? We can get matching outfits and everything!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Fluffy white rabbit resembling mold, paired with a humorous meme about a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Verywell Mind points out that, based on research, memes that address topics that are difficult to speak about give people a safer and more socially acceptable way to “unload some of the burden of their heavy feelings.”

    On top of that, when you look for (and find) humor in difficult situations, it takes some of the sting out of them.
    #22

    Statue of Karl Marx at his grave with flowers and plants, fitting memes for broken sense of humor content.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What in the g*****n hell is a Labubu—some eldritch gremlin spawned from a cursed Etsy listing and a fever dream at Build-A-Bear?!

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Children filling a yellow container from a rainwater harvesting tank, a meme related to broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Shark with wide eyes humorously reacting, representing memes for those with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memes are also a powerful way to stay up-to-date with news, trends, and social attitudes. Verywell Mind states that there’s an evolutionary reason behind this, as “having more information is historically what kept us alive.” And while “missing out on a meme” (probably) won’t be dangerous in this day and age, having access to that shared digital language can strengthen your relationships.

    According to Faculty Minds, memes are so powerful and shareable because they’re linked to very strong emotions, both positive and negative ones. Meanwhile, when you relate to a meme and understand the ‘inside jokes’ they portray, you feel like you’re part of a larger social group. You feel like you belong.
    #25

    Cartoon character in prison uniform sitting in electric chair, meme about AI generated video and broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Character from animated show looking sad by window, capturing broken sense of humor memes about disappointment and awkward feelings.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Horse running fast with text about farting relieving a stomachache, a meme for those with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It feels like the first cold day after a summer of relentless heat.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    ‘The Master Giggler’ (@inhalemybees), which was created in June 2017, is remarkably popular on Instagram. Currently, it boasts 789k followers who follow the ‘Lord Of The Bees’ for their daily dose of chaotic meme energy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s more, the curator of the account also runs to additional pages on Instagram: @inhalemyshows and @inhalemywasps.
    #28

    Cloud formation resembling a hand gesture on a forest road, paired with a dog meme, fitting broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Weird-Memes-Inhalemybees

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yesterday I saw a woman, let's be kind and say she was absolutely a stranger to exercise, coming out of Lidl with three crates of red bull. 😳

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Meme featuring Squidward with wide eyes captioned about competing with a customer, illustrating broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They won that competition the second they entered, lol.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    So, Pandas, what did you think of this batch of memes? Did you find them more amusing than confusing, or the opposite?

    On a scale of ‘dad jokes’ to ‘completely random images,’ how do you like your comedy? What are your favorite types of memes and why?

    Let us know in the comments!
    #31

    Elevator panel with a broken humor meme showing a misspelled sign and text saying bro what with a skull emoji.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Rusty old car frame with four tires in a field, humorously listed for sale with broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Close-up of small colorful toy rings with one red block labeled generational wealth, showing broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Man in a striped shirt shown with a meme caption, illustrating dark humor for memes with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Black shirt meme with cryptic dark humor text, fitting the theme of broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Map of Italy humorously compared to a long boot with text about a broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a SpongeBob Gmail icon with a broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Horseshoe crabs on a laptop keyboard with meme text about cats and broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    Person in a hat and backpack standing in a greenhouse with meme text referencing a broken sense of humor about love island.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk about Hate Island, but Petty Island? Now that's something I'd love to both join and watch. Edit for grammar.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Black and white cat with exposed brain surrounded by WiFi, fluoride, Ritalin, and vaccine syringe in a surreal meme about broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    Polar bear looking at a mural of icy scenery, showcasing memes for those with a broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Man sitting on a couch reading a book, with a chessboard in front, representing broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My uncle used to do that. He was so quick and sleek with it too; I could never tell if it was him. He'd never give the joke up! What a guy.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Black shoes with white socks hold a chocolate ice cream shaped humorously, captioned to take the edge off for broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Text message conversation with humorous tone about not finding someone, illustrating memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Man with glasses and beard in red shirt holding cup, illustrating humor with a broken sense of humor meme concept.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Dark meme showing a cat and a scared person with text about chlorine taking sodium's only valence electron humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Text excerpt about the English version of My Neighbor Totoro, with an image of Totoro and Satsuki using umbrellas in the rain, relating to memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    White sneaker featuring Panda Express logo and Chinese food design worn with jeans, showcasing memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Students at a job fair navigating hallway obstacles with humor, illustrating memes for broken sense of humor fans.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Text message conversation showing affection and a photo of multiple shrimp tanks labeled shrimp room, a meme for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I caught a couple of shrimp yesterday! :D They were small and jerky lil boogers. Took a good long look at them w/ my class and dumped them back into the lagoon.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Close-up selfie of a man with prominent front teeth, featured in memes for broken sense of humor online.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Orange and white cat with mismatched eyes lying on concrete at night, a meme representing broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Hand holding colorful Skittles squished into small burger shapes, illustrating broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Math worksheet and calculator displaying syntax error, illustrating broken sense of humor with playful error theme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Person in orange costume standing outside at night with a broken sense of humor meme about waiting after texting friend.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Energy drink can edited to look like a battery with text about upgrading since Redbulls don't work, humor for broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least Redbull gives you wings. All battery acid's gonna do is make you see the wings. Hopefully. Maybe bat wings. Idk.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Plastic Coca-Cola bottle labeled Job with the word jumpscare above, a meme for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    shirinchivate avatar
    Paddy
    Paddy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Congrats! You found a wild job. Bring it into your nearest Coca-Cola collection centre to collect your salary!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #58

    Pool table with scattered balls in a dim bar, caption about missing every shot, perfect for broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Man holding ace of spades card near face with meme text about learning 8 months of material in 2 days, broken sense of humor meme.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Stovetop with smoke and overcooked food, humorously reflecting broken sense of humor memes about cooking fails.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Roman leader addressing a large audience with humor about iconic nicknames, fitting broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #62

    Construction worker digging in a site with meme text about naming a kid Garret, reflecting broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Reddit post showing a brain scan with an unusual shape, related to memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    raven_sheridan_1 avatar
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So they finally released Trump's medical records huh? Certainly explains a few things.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Two fish heads filled with taco ingredients placed on a grill, showcasing broken sense of humor memes.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Elderly man jumping joyfully with a cane wearing a sweater, illustrating memes for broken sense of humor.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Kitchen floor view with text meme about life being a Spongebob movie, fitting broken sense of humor memes keyword.

    inhalemybees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!