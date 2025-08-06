66 Memes For All Of Us With A Broken Sense Of Humor
Regular internet humor is good and all, but sometimes you want something more than regular vanilla dad jokes and animal comedy. You want something surprising, unusual, intriguing, and even spicy. But you have to be careful what you wish for. That little bit of chaos and absurdity you craved can grow and get out of control.
‘The Master Giggler’ (@inhalemybees) is a popular Instagram account that focuses on sharing random, out-of-context, and chaotic memes that will leave you amused, confused, or a bit of both. We’ve picked out some of the weirdest pics to share with you, so scroll down to take a peek at the bizarre side of social media.
Memes are, by definition, meant to be shared and reshared. Though they’re most commonly associated with funny internet pics these days, they have always been a core part of human interactions throughout history. They’re how ideas spread.
As reported by the BBC, memes are pieces of cultural information that are passed between and within groups.
And, just like living things, memes also constantly evolve and fight for survival, at least according to biologist and author Richard Dawkins, who coined the term ‘meme’ back in 1976, in his book, The Selfish Gene.
While anything and everything can inspire people to create funny images, they often take inspiration from the biggest and most important world events and news stories.
Though the success of a meme is intrinsically linked to how relatable it is and how widely it spreads, some people get very defensive about who participates in meme culture.
Don Caldwell, the Editor-in-Chief of Know Your Meme, told the BBC that memes exist in a so-called ‘meme economy.’ “It’s kind of like their memes and inside jokes had a certain value as a cultural currency, and if too many people were in on it, it would crash its value. Kind of like inflation: if there are too many dollars circulating, the value of the dollar goes down.”
As per the BBC, memes might not always give an accurate reflection of past events, but they can offer good insights into how the public felt about them.
What’s more, they can strongly influence present events, too.
“Let’s say a politician had some kind of terrible gaffe. If people didn’t make any memes about it, then they might be able to weather the storm. But if it exploded in memes with people mocking their gaff and turning it into this cultural inside joke and everybody’s aware of it, it could hurt them politically, or make it more difficult for them to be elected again,” Caldwell explained.
According to Verywell Mind, memes are an “important social currency and way of communicating online” in the modern world, even if some people look down on them.
“These small, often funny pieces of content are important for their ability to share ideas quickly and succinctly as well as foster a sense of connection and feeling seen.”
The idea behind the social aspect of memes is very simple. By sharing memes with someone, you potentially create and foster a deeper connection with that person.
You bet on both of you having similar perspectives about life and a matching sense of humor.
It’s a way for you to share some unexpected aspects of your inner life with other people, in a very compact way. It’s also a way to tackle more serious questions in a lighthearted, more approachable manner.
Verywell Mind points out that, based on research, memes that address topics that are difficult to speak about give people a safer and more socially acceptable way to “unload some of the burden of their heavy feelings.”
On top of that, when you look for (and find) humor in difficult situations, it takes some of the sting out of them.
Memes are also a powerful way to stay up-to-date with news, trends, and social attitudes. Verywell Mind states that there’s an evolutionary reason behind this, as “having more information is historically what kept us alive.” And while “missing out on a meme” (probably) won’t be dangerous in this day and age, having access to that shared digital language can strengthen your relationships.
According to Faculty Minds, memes are so powerful and shareable because they’re linked to very strong emotions, both positive and negative ones. Meanwhile, when you relate to a meme and understand the ‘inside jokes’ they portray, you feel like you’re part of a larger social group. You feel like you belong.
‘The Master Giggler’ (@inhalemybees), which was created in June 2017, is remarkably popular on Instagram. Currently, it boasts 789k followers who follow the ‘Lord Of The Bees’ for their daily dose of chaotic meme energy.
What’s more, the curator of the account also runs to additional pages on Instagram: @inhalemyshows and @inhalemywasps.
