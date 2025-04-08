ADVERTISEMENT

Different people enjoy different types of humor. Some might be more into dad jokes or edgy commentary. Others might prefer satire, incredibly predictable or relatable quips, or even something completely unexpected and surprising. There’s a lot of fun to be found looking at all the peculiar things that make social media users laugh.

Our team at Bored Panda is looking at a few popular Instagram accounts that share incredibly random and weird images. We’ve picked out some of the most bizarre and ridiculous images to show you just how off-the-hook the internet can get. Scroll down to check them out!

#1

Bananas in bed with peel blankets, a funny random image from popular Instagram accounts.

chortlehumor Report

    #2

    Cute puppy humorously riding a chicken in a random funny image.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #3

    Man in a dinosaur shirt smiling at a cat on a couch; a funny random image from Instagram accounts.

    chortlehumor Report

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the claws come out that guy will be in a world of pain.

    The three accounts we're featuring today are Chortle Humor, McRandomest, and Mike Hard Images.

    At the time of writing, the Chortle Humor account has 164k followers on Instagram and has shared nearly 2.2k posts. Considering that it was created fairly recently, in August 2024, that’s a fairly large following. Especially taking into account that the type of humor is mostly niche, focused on random images instead of more traditional comedy. The curator notes in the account’s bio that “laughter is free, take as much as you want!”

    The McRandomest account, created in June 2023, has 38.5k followers and features some of the most random pics and clips that the curator found online. Meanwhile, Mike Hard Images, started in April 2021, has 70k followers.
    #4

    A child kneeling in front of a soda display shaped like a castle in a grocery store, capturing random funny moment.

    mc.randomest Report

    #5

    A fish tank with a humorous "Hello my name is Swim Shady" tag; part of funny random images collection.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #6

    Basketball players in an intense game moment, one picking nose, showcasing funny random image humor.

    chortlehumor Report

    Broadly speaking, memes are any ideas, attitudes, or pieces of information that are transmitted culturally. They are a core part of the human experience and can be found throughout history.

    And while memes are much more easily spread via social media, an internet connection isn’t required by any means. Though, of course, in this day and age, memes are generally perceived as funny internet pics… even if they’re far more than that.
    #7

    Baby mimicking Spider-Man on TV, climbing furniture humorously.

    chortlehumor Report

    #8

    A meme with a man in distress and a woman showing text on printouts, captioned with a funny phrase.

    chortlehumor Report

    #9

    Funny note on a Ben 10 paper with teardrop marks, asking "How could you" over eaten fruit snacks.

    chortlehumor Report

    Know Your Meme notes that the term ‘meme’ was first coined by Richard Dawkins, a legendary evolutionary biologist. In his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, he looked at self-replication in evolution and argued that not only does biological information undergo natural selection, but this may apply to ideas and beliefs, too. He termed self-replicating cultural information ‘meme,’ based on the Greek word ‘mimema,’ which means ‘something imitated.’

    #10

    A man lies on a bench supported by a stick, creating a funny random image.

    chortlehumor Report

    #11

    Two babies in a stroller with funny haircuts resembling numbers, shared by random image Instagram accounts.

    mc.randomest Report

    #12

    Green apple wristwatch, with drawn numbers, showcasing funny random image creativity.

    mc.randomest Report

    Once the internet started becoming more easily accessible to the average consumer, memes began becoming more and more closely associated with internet memes, especially humorous ones.

    For example, funny and relatable images, constantly evolving formats, amusing captions, and virality on social media. If you look at memes from even a few years ago, you can see how much people’s sense of humor has changed.
    #13

    Man in kitchen with a small cat peeking out of his pocket, from a funny random image collection.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #14

    Funny Instagram post showing a sketch of a man, inspired by a humorous Twitter exchange about drawing.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #15

    Smiling child holding UNO card during game, playful moment captured for Instagram.

    chortlehumor Report

    Of course, memes don’t have to be funny to go viral (though comedy is a good way to connect with your audience). What is non-negotiable, however, is relatability. You want to find a level to engage with the people looking at your meme that resonates with them.

    You could, for instance, focus on making and sharing memes about a certain topic that they care about. Or you could hone in on a specific series of formats or a theme that they genuinely enjoy.
    #16

    Person bowing to a leaning truck in a humorous scene from random Instagram images.

    chortlehumor Report

    #17

    Child amazed by shadow resembling a monster, captured in a humorous Instagram image.

    chortlehumor Report

    #18

    A toad humorously sits on a toy horse, showcasing random funny images.

    mc.randomest Report

    Seemingly random and chaotic memes, like the ones shared on the accounts we're featuring today, are a hit-or-miss kind of thing. While it’s impossible to win the entire internet over to your side with your content, randomness can be very polarizing.

    Some social media users are going to love the bizarreness and unpredictability of the content. Others will be put off by the fact that they can’t always seem to ‘get’ the joke (if there even is one).
    #19

    Random image: historical figures' heads edited onto cheerleaders' bodies in a comical art style.

    mc.randomest Report

    #20

    Cat behind a music book, yawning humorously, resembling singing; random funny image from Instagram accounts.

    mc.randomest Report

    #21

    Receipt and wallet with credit cards, featuring a funny card resembling a reverse Uno card.

    mc.randomest Report

    No matter the niche you’ve chosen for your content and the type of memes you bake on your computer, you should probably take the time to connect with your audience.

    You could engage with some of your followers or respond to some of their comments. Meanwhile, you should also focus on creating a reputation for trustworthiness.
    #22

    Feet with dot patterns from wearing Crocs, depicting a humorous moment in random images on Instagram.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #23

    Child covered in dark substance, resembling a fictional character, standing in a tile room with the word "Venom" overlayed.

    chortlehumor Report

    #24

    A crying dog looks at the camera while a person takes a funny photo of it on their phone.

    chortlehumor Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And there you are, looking at other dogs . . . . How could you?

    One way you can become more reputable in the eyes of the internet is to have a reliable posting schedule, whether that’s fairly frequent (several memes multiple times each day) or more spaced out (say, once a week). In short, you want your followers to know what they can expect from you... even if that means that they expect unpredictability.

    #25

    Classroom of computers displaying the same face on screens, showcasing a humorous random image.

    mc.randomest Report

    #26

    Funny image of green pipes under a sink with Mario and Bowser figurines, resembling a game level.

    mc.randomest Report

    #27

    Monkey in a coat peering through glass, humorously captioned "arctic monkeys or something," from a funny Instagram image.

    mc.randomest Report

    The effort you put into the format of your memes matters, too. With so many talented content creators and meme-focused accounts on the internet, you really want to do your best to stand out from the crowd of competitors. So, it makes sense that you use high-quality images, snappy and compact captions, and fonts that are easy to read.

    That way, social media users can instantly understand the core idea behind the meme without having to think too much. Content that is too hard to ‘get’ might not be as popular because people’s attention spans are very short these days.
    #28

    A vending machine filled with money as a man holds a soda can, showcasing a funny random image.

    mc.randomest Report

    #29

    Police officers interacting with a man inside a portable toilet.

    mc.randomest Report

    #30

    Bathroom with a glass door, showcasing random and humorous design.

    mc.randomest Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And you thought American bathrooms offered little privacy . . . .

    What kinds of memes do you personally enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Do you like more traditional memes or are you a fan of absurd, random, and confusing content? What internet jokes make you laugh the hardest?

    How do you react to chaotic memes when you stumble across them on social media? Let us know!
    #31

    Fists on tiled floor in a funny Instagram post offering "Buy One Get One Free" hand deal.

    mc.randomest Report

    #32

    Person in black boots using a chain to walk a pineapple, a humorous and random image shared on Instagram.

    mc.randomest Report

    #33

    Baking fail with muffin batter covering pan in a humorous Instagram post.

    mc.randomest Report

    #34

    A humorous resume with a monkey image, from random Instagram accounts sharing funny content.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #35

    Dog surrounded by three cats on a sunny sidewalk, captured in a funny random Instagram image.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #36

    Man on beach with a portable air conditioner backpack, showcasing a funny and random image from Instagram.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #37

    Man in a turkey costume carving meat on a subway, shared on random image Instagram account.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #38

    A funny image of a thumb resembling a finger with text overlay, shared on an Instagram account.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #39

    Dog lounging under car exhaust, appearing to wear sunglasses, creating a funny random image.

    chortlehumor Report

    #40

    Humorous Instagram photo of a 5-year-old chocolate milk jug for sale at $1.

    chortlehumor Report

    #41

    People at a party lifting a trash can above their heads, creating a funny scene for an Instagram account sharing random images.

    mc.randomest Report

    #42

    Bananas humorously placed in an engine bay, showcasing a funny and random image from Instagram accounts.

    mc.randomest Report

    #43

    Man wearing a jacket with funny image of cash and text "Money is calling, accept or ignore" in a humorous setting.

    mc.randomest Report

    #44

    Monks in traditional robes stand by a Prada store, creating a humorous contrast.

    mc.randomest Report

    #45

    Man humorously holding multiple pool cues to hit a ball on a pool table, one of many funny images shared on Instagram.

    mc.randomest Report

    #46

    Wedding ceremony with couple, officiated by someone dressed as Batman, captures funny moments shared on Instagram accounts.

    mc.randomest Report

    #47

    Person wearing a novelty "FBI: Female Body Inspector" cap in public setting, highlighting funny random images on Instagram.

    mc.randomest Report

    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not only is this not good, but it's sad at such a young age.

    #48

    Dog walking itself with a pink leash in its mouth on the sidewalk, showcasing funny random images from Instagram accounts.

    mc.randomest Report

    #49

    Toilet with safety harnesses in a small bathroom, humorously captured for random image Instagram content.

    mc.randomest Report

    #50

    Child rolling eyes comically, imitating the Undertaker, showcasing funny content from Instagram accounts.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #51

    Public bathroom with chairs humorously arranged facing the toilet, creating an absurdly funny scene shared on Instagram.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #52

    Man on subway plays video game with portable screen; random funny image shared on Instagram.

    mike.hard.images Report

    #53

    Person humorously posing with a TV remote in a bathroom mirror selfie.

    mc.randomest Report

    #54

    Dog lying beside a large lobster listed for sale, illustrating random funny Instagram content.

    mc.randomest Report

    #55

    Batman sitting alone at a green picnic table, humorously captioned "Family dinner"; part of funny random images.

    mc.randomest Report

    #56

    Man in subway with anime-themed bag, wearing a leather jacket and cap, checking his phone.

    mc.randomest Report

    #57

    Funny image of a large water jug with straps, positioned like a backpack, with shoes underneath.

    chortlehumor Report

    #58

    Child performing surgery on Peppa Pig toy, with only 9 views on the video, in a humorous Instagram post.

    chortlehumor Report

