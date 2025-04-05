ADVERTISEMENT

Food is a core, inescapable part of the human experience. Not only is it essential for your survival, but the acts of preparing and eating it are deeply social and are important parts of your day. So, it’s no surprise then that content related to eating and cooking continues to be such a huge hit on social media in this day and age.

Today, we’re featuring some of the funniest, weirdest, and most bizarrely relatable memes shared by the curators of the ‘Cursed Food’ page on Facebook. Grab a snack and scroll down for a good laugh. And if you have any friends or coworkers who can’t wait for their lunch break, be sure to send them these memes, too!

#1

Aggressive cat in a cookie container playfully bites a finger, creating a funny and weird food meme moment.

    #2

    Burnt food on a plate with a hot dog bun, accompanied by humorous captions.

    #3

    Egg meme with text: “Egg, one of the most popular forms of child to eat,” showcasing weird food humor.

    Created back in early 2018, the ‘Cursed Food’ page currently boasts 427k followers and 333k likes on Facebook. We’ve reached out to the team running the page for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

    If you want your content and jokes to go viral, a good rule of thumb is to make what you share as relatable as possible. And humor helps, too! Something that resonates with your audience—to a greater or lesser degree—is going to fare far better than content that is too niche. And memes, by definition, are meant to go viral. So, you have to look for ways to stand out and connect with the people on the other side of the screen, who are flooded with information and have diminished attention spans.
    #4

    Kitten poking out of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese box, a funny food meme moment.

    #5

    Foot-shaped ice cream meme with humorous text about weird food.

    #6

    Funny food meme showing a confused server's receipt for an extra creamy piña colada order.

    Some topics are so fundamental that they’re easier for internet users to relate to than others, like food, work, relationships, parenting, animals, etc. However, if you try to cover too many different types of memes all at once, you might alienate some people because they don’t know what to expect from you.

    On the other hand, when you carve out a niche for your content and stick to it, most people then know what they’re in for. With a name like ‘Cursed Food,’ you pretty much know that you’ll get bizarre (and potentially slightly disturbing) posts.
    #7

    Funny food meme with fries as vegetables, ketchup as fruit, and fries with ketchup as salad.

    #8

    Cat curiously watching a pizza in the oven, capturing a funny food meme moment.

    #9

    Funny food meme about mangoes and carrots, clarifying their distinct tastes in a humorous way.

    Another core part of virality lies in your strategy when it comes to posting your content. Sure, you can share them whenever you feel like it, but when your page starts growing and you suddenly have hundreds of thousands and even millions of fans, you might need to reconsider your approach.

    To put it simply, consistency, predictability, and reliability are good things.
    #10

    Seahorse-shaped bacon meme with a funny text exchange about communication.

    #11

    Text conversation meme with repeated question about going to Golden Corral, a funny food-related exchange.

    #12

    Peanut butter hand meme with text conversation, part of funny food memes series.

    Whether you’re posting your content a few times each hour, once a day, or once a week doesn’t matter as much as the fact that you stick to your schedule. This way, you show you’re trustworthy. And your fans know when to check in for your latest posts.

    When your social media project gets big, you may want to consider putting together a team to help you manage everything. And you should also invest some time in interacting with your followers to build a genuine community.
    #13

    Funny food meme with a sad cookie face reacting to a glass of milk.

    #14

    X-ray of a person holding their head, with text "Too much strawberry jam in my head". Funny food meme.

    #15

    Funny food meme with a Ben 10 note saying "How could you" on a countertop.

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I must’ve seen this three or four times now and it still brings me to tears!

    Whether you’re resharing memes you found elsewhere on the internet or cooking up your own original content, you really need to think about how they look in the context of all the other talented social media creators out there. How exactly are you standing out from the crowd?

    Ideally, you want the format of your posts to match the content. For example, many meme pages should focus on using high-quality images, easily readable fonts, and snappy, to-the-point captions.

    But, for instance, if you focus on bizarre and slightly random content, you can let the format of your memes be a bit weirder, wilder, and more experimental. It just fits the theme.
    #16

    Vacuum-sealed food meme showing compressed croissants, creating a funny and weird visual.

    amymcconnon avatar
    Amy
    Amy
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So technically I’d be saying that I only ate one croissant…

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Lollipop food meme humorously labeled as appetizer and main course.

    #18

    Various grocery items with a humorous caption about expensive food, featuring snacks, milk, and bananas.

    As we’ve mentioned before, food is a core part of human life. But it’s not definitely clear when exactly our ancestors started deliberately cooking food.

    Reporting on a recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, CNN notes that the shift from “eating raw to cooked food was a dramatic turning point in human evolution.” Prehistoric humans were able to deliberately make fires to cook food at least 780,000 years ago.

    Dr. Irit Zohar, from Tell Aviv University’s Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, said that the detailed study of fish teeth unearthed on the edge of Lake Hula at the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov site suggests that (likely) Homo erectus were able to cook fish.

    #19

    Mouse sitting on a roll in a bakery display, showcasing funny and weird food moments.

    #20

    Green drumsticks grilling with a funny caption, resembling the Duolingo bird.

    #21

    Two slices of bread filled with guitar picks, showcasing a funny food meme on picky eaters.

    “This is an incredibly important discovery. Evidence for the controlled use of fire in the (early Stone Age) … is ephemeral at best, and as such, the evidence of anthropogenically (because of human activity) accumulated and cooked fish remains described here will undoubtedly have a wide impact on the research community” archaeological geochemist Dr. Bethan Linscott from the University of Oxford commented on the findings.

    “Diet has had a big impact on the evolution of our species. It has been suggested that the consumption of meat in particular contributed to the increase in relative brain size of our early Homo ancestors—but pathogenic bacteria make the consumption of uncooked meat a risky business,” Linscott explained.

    #22

    Hand holding a humorous bottle labeled as Monster Energy 9-in-1 shampoo and lotion.

    #23

    Vanilla extract with funny meme note: "Please stop drinking our vanilla. We know you're doing it."

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sheesh! Drinking vanilla extract when you could have it in chocolate cookie dough? Someone's got their priorities wrong.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #24

    A weird food meme featuring a dessert topped with white, round wafer circles on a black plate.

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoaaa, that's seriously messed up. How to p**s off rice krispie aficiandos and a whole religion at the same time.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    “Cooking, however, kills bacteria and increases the energetic value of meat—thereby creating a new, reliable food source for early hominins. Understanding when this happened is therefore a topic of great interest because it might help to explain why our hominin ancestors evolved the way that they did.”

    #25

    Weird food meme showing chicken marinated in blue Kool-Aid with a humorous twist.

    #26

    Hand holding a funny Chinese buffet cutoff notice card, suggesting it's time to leave.

    Cursed Food. Report

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the most polite way to kick out a customer that I have ever seen!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funny food meme showing a large takeaway box filled with garlic sauce on a wooden table.

    Meanwhile, John McNabb, a professor at the Centre for the Archaeology of Human Origins at the University of Southampton, told CNN that “When and where deliberately set and controlled fire first appeared, and when we began to cook our food, are two of the really big questions that researchers into human origins have long sought answers for.”

    “Fire is not just about safety and protection. It prolongs the working day and provides a really important mechanism for social bonding—we literally built our societies around our fires. Cooking opens up new dietary opportunities and brings new foodstuffs online, as well as increasing the nutritious potential of what we eat. Cooking was the reason Homo erectus was able to move into strange new territories,” McNabb said.

    #28

    Funny food meme showing hot Cheetos being rinsed in a strainer under water.

    #29

    Hand opening car compartment revealing tiramisu. Humorous food meme with funny text overlay.

    #30

    Funny meme featuring a strawberry shortcake ice cream bar sliced like Wagyu beef.

    jjewels avatar
    Julia Mckinney
    Julia Mckinney
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love strawberry shortcake ice cream bars but would definitely think twice after seeing this.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    What’s your relationship with food-related online content like? Do food memes make you hungry, and if so, what snacks do you usually go for? How much weirdness do you usually prefer in your memes?

    If you have a spare moment, we’d love to hear from you. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    Woman smiling with bottles of colored ketchup; a funny food meme.

    #32

    Superhero meme comparing shark attacks to coconut accidents, showcasing funny and weird food humor.

    #33

    A funny food meme with a hand juicing a toy alligator to make Gatorade.

    #34

    Scientific humor food meme with pasta filling a heart-shaped void.

    #35

    Stack of melons arranged like a basketball game in grocery aisle, capturing a funny food meme moment.

    #36

    Expired beef lasagne from 1997 found in freezer, humorous food meme.

    #37

    Funny food meme with mistranslated fish label reading "Fresh Idiot" priced at $4.50 per pound.

    #38

    Funny food meme featuring a cake shaped like a toy character with "Happy Birthday" and the number one on it.

    #39

    Frozen peach in a freezer, humorously left by a coworker, highlighting funny food meme moment.

    marisaruffolo avatar
    Sunshine
    Sunshine
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can one frozen peach cause you to fail a health inspection? Is that possible?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #40

    Bag of Starburst candies with mostly yellow pieces spilled out, highlighting a funny food meme scenario.

    #41

    Bags of Doritos behind glass with the caption "it gets to a point" and crying emoji, illustrating a funny food meme.

    #42

    Text message exchange highlighting a funny food meme about lactose intolerance.

    #43

    Hotdog meme with captions: "oh man this is a good hotdog" and "time to get another hot dog," alongside a Pepsi cup.

    #44

    A bottle labeled "Red Mustard" with tomatoes, showcasing a funny and weird food meme.

    #45

    Skeleton hand holding spaghetti over a colander in a funny food meme.

    #46

    Crunchy seed and nut bread, praised as the best ever, sliced on a wooden board.

    #47

    Bottle labeled "RANTCH," a humorous twist for weird food memes.

    #48

    Weird food meme: book cover showing corn, chocolate cake, and a burger.

    #49

    Funny food meme with a single string cheese in a fridge bag, hinting at why someone didn't finish it.

    #50

    Funny food meme showing a plate of onions and garlic with a humorous caption about the aftereffects of eating them.

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are known to cause gas and bloating if not handled properly…

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Ice cream display with fish decoration, showcasing funny and weird food meme humor in a dessert setting.

    #52

    Funny food meme showing a pepperoni pizza with text "EAT IT FROM THE BACK."

    #53

    Funny food meme about a text conversation discussing raisins and dates.

    #54

    Dunkin' iced coffee against an orange background with a red circle.

    #55

    Huge macaroni and cheese bucket meme with funny dinner conversation.

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it’s in a bucket, there’s a very good chance. I’m probably not going to eat it.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #56

    A funny and weird food meme shows a candy wrapper labeled "Take-it" with a humorous comment above.

    #57

    Funny food meme on packaging with a muffin joke about heat in an oven.

    #58

    Healthy food pyramid meme with humorously misplaced food items, including soy and plastic.

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unfortunately, that does seem to be what some people want us to believe. Correct me if I’m wrong, but preservatives, plastics, and gums aren’t generally foods, are they?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Five corn dogs on a plate with ketchup, depicting a humorous take on weird food choices.

    #60

    Weird food meme with a bologna mug holding skewers and a bowl filled with clam chowder.

    #61

    Cat and watermelon sharing a bath, illustrating funny food memes.

    #62

    Chef reacts to funny food mishap with spilled beans on kitchen floor.

    #63

    A milk jug, Pepsi bottle, and a glass of mixed drink for a funny food meme.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are you kidding? It probably cures cancer, stomach ulcers and stigmata according to RFK.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Hand holding iced coffee cup labeled "Brian with a Y", showcasing a funny food meme.

    #65

    Gloved hand holding a funny, weird-shaped chicken nugget resembling a baby.

    #66

    Funny food meme showing a Hot Pocket filled with boiling water and a pot, humorously warning not to burn yourself.

    #67

    Chex Mix used as a bookmark in a book, showcasing a funny food meme idea.

    #68

    Funny food meme showing hot dogs on a roller with text: "What if we kissed in front of the 7/11 glizzy rolla?"

    #69

    Chat exchange showing a funny food delivery meme with a rider asking about a tip.

    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would warrant immediate complaint, unless I didn’t tip at all. I’m not one to complain usually, but that would count as unprofessional and hostile!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #70

    Weird food meme featuring Jojo Siwa curry with bright pink sauce next to rice on a plate.

    #71

    Pyramid of Dr Pepper cans on a bathroom counter with text: "I can't put down the cup." Humorous food meme.

    #72

    Cup of tea with a silica gel packet, a funny and weird food meme.

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope nobody actually drank that. Hope this was only a joke.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #73

    A can of energy drink and two hot dogs in a car seat, with a humorous text overlay about a boss.

    #74

    A person with a pizza cutter for a hand in a funny food meme.

    #75

    Weird food combination with cheese slices on frosted pastries on a paper plate.

    #76

    A burnt pizza slice on a paper plate with funny food meme text above.

    #77

    Heinz mayonnaise dispenser with the funny label "Be gentle, I squirt" alongside barbecue and hot sauce dispensers.

    #78

    Hand holding corn while driving, highlighting funny and weird food humor.

    #79

    Receipt with a note instead of a tip, reads "Don't call my husband sweetheart," part of funny and weird food memes.

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wife shouldn't feel offended. There server probably call other male customers sweetheart also. That has hapoen to me on occasion.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #80

    Diagram comparing natural hotdog holding to unnatural mouse usage, illustrating a funny food meme.

