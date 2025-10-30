ADVERTISEMENT

If we’re totally honest, cat memes are one of a handful of things that keep us logging back online. They’re witty. They’re relatable. And they’re so universally beloved you’d be pardoned for thinking that felines secretly rule the world. (Which they probably do anyway!)

‘Give Me Cat Memes’ is a Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its members share the most hilarious cat memes they can find, and we’ve picked out the crème de la crème to share with you today. Scroll down for a good laugh, and remember to show these memes to your cat, too! Let us know which ones it found the most ameowzing.

#1

Close-up of a cat with a mask resembling a cartoon cat's face, featured in popular cat memes about cats and catnip.

GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #2

    Baby Yoda holding a cat with caption contrasting dog owners prepping and cat owners finding cats in trash in cat memes style.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #3

    Close-up of a surprised white cat meme about Schrödinger’s box, a popular cat meme loved by cat enthusiasts online.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    Cat memes are definitely here to stay. They, as cute and graceful, derpy and elegant as they are, are nearly the perfect subject for internet humor.

    Time passes, the world changes, but humankind’s fascination with felines and relatable, funny content that clicks with them never wanes.

    As the BBC quips, “the record of media history shows there’s little which interests humans more than sending cute, funny animal pictures.”

    Aside from being a way for people to connect with each other, cat content is also good for us. For example, a study by the University of Leeds noted that viewing cute animals in photos and videos can halve stress and anxiety.

    #4

    Black and white cat looking at a kitten wrapped in a towel, featured in popular cat memes loved by catnip fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #5

    Gray tabby cat sitting next to a person on a couch with an open book, illustrating cat memes about secret curiosity.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #6

    Three-headed dragon meme next to three cats with one black cat making a funny face in a cozy indoor setting.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    During a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke about the world’s fascination with cat memes with Mike Sington, an LA-based entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert.

    “Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," Sington told us earlier. He stressed the fact that looking at cat pictures and videos triggers positive emotions and awe in people.
    #7

    Funny cat meme featuring a sad-looking white cat with text about a thief breaking into the house and offering to help search.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #8

    Black cat covered in snow outside looking through a window with a fierce expression in cat memes collection.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #9

    Side-by-side photos showing a cat sharing a pillow with a baby and then a twelve-year-old boy, illustrating cat memes.

    @mrnickharvey Report

    However, cats aren’t just cutesy and adorable. Their behavior is incredibly varied, which is one of the reasons why people are so fascinated by them.

    They can be super clumsy, act in very surprising ways, and this means that cat-related content has a big chance of going viral incredibly quickly.
    #10

    Cat paws sticking through holes in a wooden snack pack holder, featured in popular cat memes online.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #11

    A hand reaching through a computer screen to pet a cat, depicting comforting online friend cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #12

    Tabby cat lying on carpet with paw on a green book titled Meow, related to popular cat memes and cat humor content.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    “Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at,” the pop culture expert explained to Bored Panda earlier.

    He adds that people relate to them very much: “They [cats] can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars.”
    #13

    Fluffy calico cat sitting on carpet with an annoyed expression in a funny cat memes image.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #14

    Cat meme showing a curious cat watching as a colorful couch is lifted, highlighting humor in cat behavior.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #15

    Grumpy cat meme with a glowing forehead and caption about life lessons, perfect for cat memes fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    What’s more, there’s a direct benefit to your health when you look at cat and animal-related content. It can lower your blood pressure while also reducing the level of stress hormones in your system.

    “In a fast-paced world, a quick cat meme break can be a great way to boost our mood and improve our mental well-being,” Sington said.
    #16

    Cat meme featuring a surprised gray and white cat with text about actions having consequences in a humorous style.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #17

    Cat meme featuring a gray and white cat with sparkles and a rainbow background, perfect for cat meme lovers.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #18

    A cat sitting in grass with a caption meme reading what do you do for living I do my best in cat memes style.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    According to the pop culture expert, there probably won’t ever be a time when human beings won’t care about cat memes. It’s not something that people are likely to ‘grow out’ of. Cats are inherently meme-able.

    “Their goofy antics and cuteness provide endless source material," he said. "The format is endlessly adaptable. Cat memes can be funny, heartwarming, relatable, or even savage."
    #19

    A cat with an open mouth and squinting eyes, captioned about hearing a funny voice in the head, featuring cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #20

    Close-up of a wide-eyed cat making a funny face, perfect for sharing in cat memes and cat posts.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #21

    Black cat resting on a person's arm with a humorous cat meme about procrastination and cat companionship.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    From the pop culture expert’s perspective, cats are already a cherished, important part of the history of the internet. “They’re a reminder of the simple pleasures of online humor and the enduring fascination with our feline companions,” Sington said.

    Sure, the format of the memes might change as trends shift. People’s sense of humor might evolve. But cat memes are here to stay. For good.
    #22

    A cat behind a glass door with the caption about the hardest prison being your own mind cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #23

    Fluffy cat with serious expression in a funny meme about conflicting statements and cat memes love.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #24

    Cat meme showing a white cat riding a robot dog on a sidewalk, humorously answering a future vision question.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    ‘Give Me Cat Memes’ was created nearly half a decade ago, in December of 2020. Over the past five or so years, the Facebook group has become an internet humor-focused niche for 2.9k people.

    The admin team running the group jokes that, “For just a meme a day, you can save bored and humorless humans across the world.” They add that the group is a space “for all memes,” not necessarily just wholesome ones.
    #25

    Tweet about a family's cat reacting humorously to meeting a newborn, featured in popular cat memes posts.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #26

    Orange cat biting a stick with captions expressing anger in a humorous cat meme about clothes and doorknobs.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #27

    Two unusual cats resembling henchmen, one tall and skinny with large ears, the other round and fluffy, in a humorous cat meme.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    We can’t wait to hear what you think. Which memes did you like best, Pandas? Which ones made your friends and pets giggle the most? Do you think that cat memes are going to be around so long as the internet exists, or do you think we’ll ever fall out of love with them?

    Share your thoughts (and pics of your cats!) in the comments section at the bottom of this list.
    #28

    Cat meme showing a cat reluctantly reaching out to a person’s hand through a glass window, humorously depicting social hesitation.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #29

    Cat meme featuring a contemplative cat next to a glass of wine with text about feeling undiagnosed but off.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #30

    Orange cat stretching paws on wooden surface with caption about biscuit making, illustrating popular cat memes and feline behavior.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #31

    Cat meme showing a cat squeezing through a small door gap, illustrating cats and their funny behaviors.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #32

    Black and white cat standing on hind legs, pawing at a wall outlet in a humorous cat meme post.

    @CatWorkers Report

    #33

    Cat meme showing a surprised cat looking out a car window with funny expressions while driving.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #34

    Cat meme showing a cat inside a laundry basket with text about changing bedsheets quickly, highlighting funny cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #35

    Gray tabby cat walking outside looking reluctant with caption about daily walk for mental and physical health in cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #36

    Sleeping tabby cat resting on cushions with text about being busy but relaxed all day, cat memes humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #37

    Orange tabby cat with a serious expression and text about meowing by the bathroom door in a popular cat meme format.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #38

    Fluffy kitten with a bow on shoulder looking intently at a person wearing earphones watching video games cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #39

    A funny cat meme showing a sleepy cat after a long nap, perfect for cat memes lovers and catnip fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #40

    Animated cat meme showing a cat and small kittens in costumes, humorously depicting cats escaping and returning.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #41

    A cat with a serious expression sitting by a person, captioned about turning to an invisible camera, cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #42

    Black cat wearing a tuxedo with a bow tie, looking surprised inside a car, related to cat memes and funny cat moments.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #43

    Cat napping in a cozy honey jar bed, showcasing cute and funny cat memes cat lovers will enjoy.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #44

    Two cats with sad and confused expressions in a meme about YouTube thumbnails and cat memes humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #45

    Cat meme showing a cat wearing a helmet with a dramatic explosion background, humorously reacting to a vacuum sound.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #46

    Calico kitten with dark markings around eyes, lying on a soft surface, featured in cat memes about catnip.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #47

    White cat making a suspicious face meme expressing confusion about being loved with flaws in cat memes content.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #48

    Yard photo with tiny Adirondack chair for cat, mistaken as a pregnancy announcement in a garden setting.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #49

    Cat meme of a white and gray cat with a heart-shaped patch on its side and the caption about having a big heart.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #50

    Medieval cat illustrations showing humorous and quirky cat memes for cat lovers and feline meme fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #51

    Sleeping kitten wrapped in blankets with humorous text about resting eyes in popular cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #52

    Tweet about how owning a cat can ease negative emotions, shared in popular cat memes on social media.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #53

    Cat sitting in bathtub with tampons scattered on bathroom floor, showing classic cat meme humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #54

    Sleeping kitten wrapped in a blanket with cat memes text about feeling cold and sticking feet out for comfort.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #55

    Crying boy refusing fish contrasted with a cat eagerly sitting beside a large fish, highlighting cat memes humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #56

    Orange cat sitting in a high chair hoping for food, featuring funny cat memes loved by cat enthusiasts.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #57

    Cat meme featuring a cat from Pet Sematary wearing a tie, posing with two men at the movie premiere event.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #58

    Tweet about neighbors selling their house with a cat lying on a bed in a simple, cozy bedroom, cat memes theme.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #59

    White cat appearing serious behind multiple microphones with text about memes, fitting popular cat memes content.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #60

    Cat wearing a hard hat pressing a red button with a caption about people running for the elevator in cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #61

    Cat meme featuring a cat with exaggerated wide eyes and humorous text about overthinking and dumb decisions.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #62

    A cat watching a romantic movie with a bowl of chips and drink, thinking Push her, cat memes humor concept.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #63

    Three fluffy black and white kittens on a floor near a litter box, captured as part of cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #64

    Orange tabby cat with a serious expression, captioned with a humorous cat meme about humans and catnip love.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #65

    Funny cat meme showing a shocked character with wide eyes, illustrating cats and their love for catnip humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #66

    Tortoiseshell cat sitting next to a humorous book about cats applying for a job to pay for food and rent.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #67

    Orange cat wearing a party hat next to a wine bottle with a faded, regretful cat face in a cat meme style.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #68

    Cat meme showing a cat eagerly approaching a door as if attracted like cats love catnip humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #69

    Black and white cat drinking water from a faucet, a funny cat meme about rehydrating after drinking alcohol.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #70

    Pigeon caring for a pregnant black cat on the ground with sticks, capturing a heartwarming cat meme moment.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #71

    Close-up of sleeping kitten with hand petting fur, illustrating humor in cat memes about avoiding social media profiles.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #72

    Dog owner hugging dog happily contrasted with injured man struggling outdoors, showcasing humor in cat memes about giving pills to cats.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #73

    Cat meme showing a scared woman and a cat peeking from behind a door, highlighting funny cat behavior and catnip love.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #74

    Two cats lying together with text labels me just vibing and the big sad in a funny cat memes style.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #75

    Alien holding a cat with captions about finding a vibrating cat in a meme featuring cat memes and humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #76

    Group of cats crowded together in a small box with humorous meme text, perfect cat memes content.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #77

    Orange cat wearing a striped tie with a serious expression, featured in a give me cat memes post.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #78

    Tweet listing reasons why a cat is considered cute and a good boy, highlighting cat memes and cat-related humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #79

    Black cat with bright light coming from its mouth, humorously illustrating recommended toothpaste use in cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #80

    Funny cat meme text about a very small, soft cat head compared to a little apricot, needing an ambulance.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #81

    Three cats with unimpressed expressions illustrating relatable cat memes about pets ignoring problems.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #82

    Surprised cat meme reacting to slow game loading with a humorous caption about pressing Enter to start.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #83

    Funny cat meme text about pets acting like unemployed freeloaders in a humorous cat memes post.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #84

    Cat meme showing a serious cat dressed as Jack the Ripper, humorously stalking sheets at 3am.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #85

    Black cat arching back indoors with carpet, featured in popular cat memes loved by catnip fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #86

    Cat meme showing a cat's face edited onto a cartoon king's body with a crown and royal robe inside a house.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #87

    Fluffy cat with arched back humorously representing reluctance to talk to people in cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #88

    Grumpy orange and white cat with caption about thinking shut the hell up without speaking in cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #89

    Close-up of a black and white cat with a skeptical expression, featuring a humorous cat meme text.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #90

    Several cats lying together asleep under store shelves stocked with colorful boxes of candy or gum.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #91

    Tabby cat sipping drink by laptop with bear stickers, humorously tracking online order, a popular cat meme format.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #92

    Cat meme showing a cat inside a food container with a red scoop, humorously taking matters into its own paws.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #93

    Cat meme showing a cat lounging on a chair with a humorous conversation about catching a mouse and a boyfriend.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #94

    Grumpy cat driving a car with caption about taking an exit while going 90 in the left lane in a cat meme.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #95

    A family of orange cats posing together with a humorous meme caption about Ron Perlman for cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #96

    Cat memes showing a gray and white cat with a serious face, humorously capturing expressions without speaking.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #97

    Tabby cat lying in a red basket labeled fat cat, featured in a funny cat memes post about cats upset by the sign.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #98

    Black cat wearing a cone on its head looking unimpressed in a humorous cat meme about pet care and cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #99

    Funny cat meme showing a chubby cat lying on a couch looking content with humorous text about Chinese takeout forks.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #100

    Veterinarian wearing a surgical cap playing along as a cat watches while its broken toy gets treated on the exam table.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #101

    Two photos of a cat showing moods: being silly and goofball, and hitting the limit with a serious expression, cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #102

    Cat meme of a cat peeking from behind a wall, watching visitors finish food it was planning to eat later.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #103

    White cat making a funny face on a bed, perfect for cat memes about cats and their quirky expressions.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #104

    Man expressing contained rage outdoors by water, illustrating cat memes about cats and belly rubs humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #105

    Cute kitten wearing sunglasses with a playful caption, featured in popular cat memes about humor and cats.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #106

    Cat meme showing a close-up of a cat heavy breathing and moaning after a late night food binge.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #107

    Cat meme with pyramids forming cat ears and a simple cat face drawn over the desert, presenting a funny conspiracy theory.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #108

    Framed cat meme artwork with a distorted cat face and a banana, representing humorous cat memes lovers enjoy.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #109

    Cat memes showing a cat refusing to move from a couch while remote controls are stacked on its back.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #110

    Tabby cat wearing sunglasses lying in bed with snacks and laptop, a humorous meme perfect for cat memes fans.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #111

    Orange cat appearing to push smaller cat on the ground, humorous cat memes showing struggle to be a good person.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #112

    Cat meme showing a cat peeking nervously from behind a door with text about accidentally opening a text message.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #113

    A sleepy white fluffy kitten with grumpy expression sitting on a floor illustrating relatable cat memes.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #114

    Cat sitting on a Monopoly board during a game, illustrating humor in cat memes with playful feline antics.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #115

    Black and white cat with green eyes sitting on wooden floor next to a caught mouse, a popular cat meme image.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #116

    Four cat memes humorously representing fire, air, earth, and water zodiac signs with different cat expressions.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #117

    Elderly person wearing 3-D glasses reading a kittens book, a funny cat meme about weekend plans and being busy.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #118

    Cat meme showing a surprised tabby cat reacting to spicy food with funny expressions and close-up shots.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #119

    Close-up of a white cat with a skeptical expression, featured in a popular cat memes image for cat lovers.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #120

    Man in a green jacket with buttons labeled eat too fast or eat too much puking, representing cat memes humor.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #121

    Cat meme showing a cat lying on top of a cabinet after hunting the source of mysterious intermittent snoring.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #122

    Cats melting in funny positions during summer, showcasing the humor found in popular cat memes online.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #123

    Grumpy cat resting on a pillow with a caption about waking up early in a funny cat meme.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #124

    Three black and white cats sitting on and near old cannons in a humorous cat memes image.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

    #125

    Cat meme showing a cat lying in bed with a stuffed animal, reflecting on being yelled at hours earlier.

    GIVE ME CAT MEMES Report

