“Give Me Cat Memes”: XX Posts And Memes You Might Love As Much As Cats Love Catnip
If we’re totally honest, cat memes are one of a handful of things that keep us logging back online. They’re witty. They’re relatable. And they’re so universally beloved you’d be pardoned for thinking that felines secretly rule the world. (Which they probably do anyway!)
‘Give Me Cat Memes’ is a Facebook group that does exactly what it says on the tin. Its members share the most hilarious cat memes they can find, and we’ve picked out the crème de la crème to share with you today. Scroll down for a good laugh, and remember to show these memes to your cat, too! Let us know which ones it found the most ameowzing.
This post may include affiliate links.
Cat memes are definitely here to stay. They, as cute and graceful, derpy and elegant as they are, are nearly the perfect subject for internet humor.
Time passes, the world changes, but humankind’s fascination with felines and relatable, funny content that clicks with them never wanes.
As the BBC quips, “the record of media history shows there’s little which interests humans more than sending cute, funny animal pictures.”
Aside from being a way for people to connect with each other, cat content is also good for us. For example, a study by the University of Leeds noted that viewing cute animals in photos and videos can halve stress and anxiety.
During a previous interview, Bored Panda spoke about the world’s fascination with cat memes with Mike Sington, an LA-based entertainment, pop culture, and lifestyle expert.
“Cats are undeniably adorable, with their big eyes, playful antics, and fluffy fur," Sington told us earlier. He stressed the fact that looking at cat pictures and videos triggers positive emotions and awe in people.
However, cats aren’t just cutesy and adorable. Their behavior is incredibly varied, which is one of the reasons why people are so fascinated by them.
They can be super clumsy, act in very surprising ways, and this means that cat-related content has a big chance of going viral incredibly quickly.
“Their independent personalities often lead to unintentionally funny situations that we can't help but chuckle at,” the pop culture expert explained to Bored Panda earlier.
He adds that people relate to them very much: “They [cats] can be grumpy, sassy, and independent, or cuddly and affectionate. We see ourselves or our moods reflected in these furry internet stars.”
What’s more, there’s a direct benefit to your health when you look at cat and animal-related content. It can lower your blood pressure while also reducing the level of stress hormones in your system.
“In a fast-paced world, a quick cat meme break can be a great way to boost our mood and improve our mental well-being,” Sington said.
According to the pop culture expert, there probably won’t ever be a time when human beings won’t care about cat memes. It’s not something that people are likely to ‘grow out’ of. Cats are inherently meme-able.
“Their goofy antics and cuteness provide endless source material," he said. "The format is endlessly adaptable. Cat memes can be funny, heartwarming, relatable, or even savage."
That's just called having your priorities straight
From the pop culture expert’s perspective, cats are already a cherished, important part of the history of the internet. “They’re a reminder of the simple pleasures of online humor and the enduring fascination with our feline companions,” Sington said.
Sure, the format of the memes might change as trends shift. People’s sense of humor might evolve. But cat memes are here to stay. For good.
‘Give Me Cat Memes’ was created nearly half a decade ago, in December of 2020. Over the past five or so years, the Facebook group has become an internet humor-focused niche for 2.9k people.
The admin team running the group jokes that, “For just a meme a day, you can save bored and humorless humans across the world.” They add that the group is a space “for all memes,” not necessarily just wholesome ones.
We can’t wait to hear what you think. Which memes did you like best, Pandas? Which ones made your friends and pets giggle the most? Do you think that cat memes are going to be around so long as the internet exists, or do you think we’ll ever fall out of love with them?
Share your thoughts (and pics of your cats!) in the comments section at the bottom of this list.