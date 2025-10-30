Cat memes are definitely here to stay. They, as cute and graceful, derpy and elegant as they are, are nearly the perfect subject for internet humor.

Time passes, the world changes, but humankind’s fascination with felines and relatable, funny content that clicks with them never wanes.

As the BBC quips, “the record of media history shows there’s little which interests humans more than sending cute, funny animal pictures.”

Aside from being a way for people to connect with each other, cat content is also good for us. For example, a study by the University of Leeds noted that viewing cute animals in photos and videos can halve stress and anxiety.