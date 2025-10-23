“She Got Political”: Woman Refuses To Share Her Chicken Sandwich With Her Cat, Wonders If She’s The Jerk

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats rule the world. And everything in it, including any food you make, belongs to them. You know this. We know this. But apparently not everyone got the message!

In a wonderfully witty and wholesome online post on the Cats subreddit, redditor u/Rochelle6 asked the internet to weigh in on a ‘sensitive’ question. She shared how she gently refused to allow her cat, Luna, to eat her chicken sandwich.

The net had an incredibly enjoyable time reacting to the fun post. Scroll down for the full story and discussion, as well as a list of ingredients cats shouldn’t eat. This is likely to be the best thing you’re going to read today. Bored Panda reached out to u/Rochelle6 and Luna for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them!

Meet Luna, who was craving a bite of her owner’s chicken sandwich. However, things turned out differently from what she wanted

Black and white cat with green eyes indoors, wearing a collar and tag, related to chicken sandwich and cat debate.

Image credits: Rochelle6

One internet user went viral for her hilarious and cute story about how she refused to give her sandwich to her beloved cat

Woman refuses to share chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she’s the jerk over the refusal.

Close-up of a chicken sandwich with lettuce on toasted bread, highlighting the chicken sandwich main SEO keyword.

Image credits: Leanna Myers / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rochelle6

Some ingredients are toxic to cats, so it’s very important to know exactly what your pet is eating

The story went massively viral on the Cats subreddit and beyond. At the time of writing, u/Rochelle6’s post garnered 32k upvotes and more than 600 comments. What’s more, the author received 4 awards from other internet users.

The Cats subreddit had a field day. Folks jokingly weighed in either to support the cat or the owner. Meanwhile, there were so many feline-related puns thrown around that you could really feel how much fun everyone was having.

With so much stress, internet drama, and negative news in recent years, it is beyond refreshing to see a post like this grab the digital world’s attention. It is rare for someone to take the popular AITA format and twist it for the sake of comedy. Throw in an adorable cat photo and you’ve got all the hallmarks of a viral story.

On a slightly more serious note, it’s actually a good thing, health-wise, that the owner didn’t allow her cat to nibble on her chicken sandwich. A lot depends on the actual contents of the sandwich!

In a nutshell, eating bread can cause digestive issues in cats. Meanwhile, if you’ve added any sauces, seasonings, or fillings that have a lot of sodium or fat, it can create future health problems for your imperial feline.

What’s more, some ingredients are actually super harmful to animals. For instance, PDSA warns that plants called alliums, which include onions, garlic, shallots, leeks, and chives, are toxic for cats and dogs.

“They cause gut upsets, and damage red blood cells, which results in anaemia,” PDSA explains.

If your cat has eaten any of these ingredients, you must contact your vet immediately. With treatment, your cat will recover. If your cat ate these things fewer than four hours ago, it might get an injection to throw up. Your cat might also need to ingest activated charcoal to absorb the remaining toxins in their system.

After allium poisoning, your cat may need to stay at your vet’s for observation and to be put on a fluid drip for recovery.

You have to be very careful with your cat’s diet. Many human foods don’t suit them

Meanwhile, when it comes to eating chicken, boiling or baking it plain without any oil, salt, or spices is safe for your cat. Just be sure to remove the skin and bones.

And try to steer clear of feeding your cat any processed meats (bacon, ham, etc.) because they have lots of sodium and preservatives in them.

Aside from allium family plants, Purina notes that the human foods that you should NOT feed your cat include the following:

Dairy, like milk, cheese, and yogurt

Chocolate, which is toxic, especially dark chocolate

Nuts

Grapes and raisins

Anything with caffeine, including coffee or tea

Xylitol, which is found in sweets, gum, and some peanut butter

Coconut milk

Seeds

Raw meat and fish

Cooked bones

Alcohol

Raw bread dough

We’d love to hear your thoughts, dear Pandas! Who do you think was in the wrong, the owner or Luna the cat? Has your pet ever tried to take a bite out of your sandwich before? How do you keep your pet away from eating food that might not be healthy for them?

Share your thoughts in the comments. Oh, and if you have any pet photos that you’d like to share, you’d brighten everyone’s day.

The internet absolutely loved the story. Here’s how folks online reacted

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Black and white cat looking up next to a person's foot on a wooden floor, related to woman refusing to share chicken sandwich with cat.

Black and white cat with wide eyes and open mouth reacting to woman refusing to share chicken sandwich.

Online discussion about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she’s the jerk.

Woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, wondering if she’s the jerk in a political debate.

Screenshot of online conversation about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Woman refuses to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, sparking debate over who is the jerk.

Gray cat reaching for chicken nuggets on a plate, illustrating a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman refuses to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, questioning if she’s the jerk.

Some readers jokingly said that the owner was wrong not to share her sandwich

Screenshot of a conversation about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, questioning if she’s the jerk.

Woman with exaggerated large hands shrugging in front of blue background with word oops, related to chicken sandwich and political debate.

Black and white cat looking up with hopeful eyes as woman wonders if she’s the jerk for not sharing her chicken sandwich.

Young man with tousled blonde hair and serious expression, responding to a discussion about chicken sandwich and cat.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Comments discussing a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she’s the jerk.

Tortoiseshell cat sitting indoors with an open mouth, refusing to share a chicken sandwich with her owner.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman refuses to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she’s the jerk.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman wonders if she’s the jerk for not sharing her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Tabby cat lying down with a curious expression, illustrating a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat.

Cat with glowing eyes in a dim room, implying refusal to share chicken sandwich and woman wondering if she’s the jerk.

Black and white cat dressed with a wig and pink outfit, holding a chicken sandwich in its mouth, political humor.

Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she's the jerk.

A confused SpongeBob SquarePants meme reacting in a dark cave, illustrating a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat, debating if she’s the jerk.

Meanwhile, some readers thought that nobody was in the wrong

Online discussion about a woman refusing to share her chicken sandwich with her cat and wondering if she’s the jerk.