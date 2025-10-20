ADVERTISEMENT

Say what you want about the internet, but netizens love to laugh. There’s so much quality, humorous content shared on social media every single day that it’s hard to keep track. But if you stick to just one or two social networks, you might not be aware of the stuff that’s being posted elsewhere.

‘Really Dumb Tweets’ is an Instagram account that shares some of the most hilarious and weirdest things posted on X (formerly Twitter). Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest funny tweets to give you a taste of how ridiculous the world can be. Check out the pics below!

#1

Tweet about a funny driving test story, part of really dumb tweets that make you laugh or lose faith in humanity.

nitsohara Report

    #2

    Tweet about changing feelings with age, preferring a domesticated raccoon over an engagement ring, from really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #3

    Tweet about a 6th grade science fair project using moldy bread, featured in really dumb tweets for laughs.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    As the global population grows and access to the internet expands, every year, you’re seeing more and more people join social media.

    According to Statista, as of October 2025, the vast majority of humankind is online: 6.04 billion individuals, or 73.2% of the global population, are internet users.
    #4

    Really dumb tweets conversation about a girl dyeing her hair blonde and being in her villain era.

    luyandaxhamfu_ Report

    #5

    Funny really dumb tweet about having food that is not sweet or microwaveable in the house, humor and silly tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #6

    Tweet about a grandma moving to NYC with no English, reflecting on friendship in really dumb tweets collection.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Meanwhile, most people who are internet users are also social media users. 5.66 billion people, or 68.7% of the global population, are on social media platforms.

    In countries like the Netherlands, Norway, and Saudi Arabia, internet coverage is nearly universal. As of February 2025, 99% (yes, that’s right, 99%!) of the population uses the internet.
    #7

    Tweet about job goals highlighting the struggle to stay employed with humor from really dumb tweets collection.

    kycarrerolopez Report

    #8

    Tweet by user Adz humorously asking for someone in a black suit and umbrella to fake attendance at his funeral dumb tweets to make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #9

    Tweet by user ForgetTheMoose humorously stating being surprised but not surprised if a dragon flew overhead, from really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Eastern Asia boasts more than 1.34 billion internet users, ranking first by region. Meanwhile, Southern Asia comes in second with 1.2 billion users.

    On the complete opposite side of the net popularity scale, you have North Korea, where there’s virtually no internet use among the general population. The country ranks last in internet usage worldwide.
    #10

    Tweet about Taco Bell as a safe place with no judgment, encouraging overeating and quirky behavior in a humorous tone.

    primawesome Report

    #11

    Tweet suggesting election year should be like The Masked Singer with disguised politicians and distorted voices humorously.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #12

    Tweet humor showing a confused question to a close friend about their job in really dumb tweets collection.

    Muscles__McGee Report

    macky_mclemore avatar
    Macky
    Macky
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know my friends jobs and sun signs. I do not know their ages or their actual birth dates.

    Factors like age, geography, and income affect the likelihood that you’re an internet user. Statista notes that, for example, in African countries, there’s a larger gender disparity when it comes to internet use: fewer women are online compared to men.

    Meanwhile, younger people are more likely to be online than older folks.

    And high-income countries tend to have populations that are online, compared to low-income nations.
    #13

    Tweet about two girls awkwardly calling their dads after a minor crash, reflecting really dumb tweets humor and awkward moments.

    mcamilaapx Report

    #14

    Tweet about eating cereal habits, showcasing really dumb tweets to make you laugh or lose faith in humanity.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #15

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet humorously requesting an upside down water bottle to drink from at 3 am like a gerbil.

    drivingmemadi Report

    savannahgreenleaf avatar
    Savannah greenleaf
    Savannah greenleaf
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I could get into this. I spill my water on my nightstand way too often

    Statista reports that 98% of young individuals between 15 and 24 are internet users. When you zoom out to a global scale, 79% of people in this age group are online.

    Meanwhile, 93% of people living in high-income countries use the internet. This is more than 3 times what’s found in low-income markets, where internet use is just 27%.
    #16

    Tweet about a missing person, police details, and a baby goat in pajamas in a humorous really dumb tweets post.

    AuthorAbbyJim Report

    Tweet about the struggles of arguing with a spouse, featured in really dumb tweets to make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #18

    Tweet about a waitress reflecting on a co-worker unfazed by rude customers, featured in really dumb tweets.

    ElyKreimendahl Report

    Not all social media networks are created equal. Meta, for instance, is a powerhouse that dominates the market. Currently, the market leader is Meta’s Facebook, with 3.07 billion monthly active users, as of February 2025.

    Meta’s Instagram (3 billion monthly active users), WhatsApp (also 3 billion monthly active users), and Messenger (nearly 1 billion monthly active users) are also huge, Statista reports.
    #19

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about forgetting one’s age and confusion with a doctor during an appointment.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #20

    Tweet showing a heartfelt promise about sending flowers and touching moments from a family before they passed away.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about confusing jam bagels with chicken, veg, and mayo as one meal.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there an English version of this? What on earth is this idiot babbling on about?

    YouTube takes 4th place in terms of popularity with 2.58 billion monthly active users, followed by TikTok (1.99 billion), WeChat (1.41 billion), and Telegram (1 billion).

    Meanwhile, Snapchat has 932 million monthly active users, Reddit boasts 765 million, Douyin has 728 million, Kuaishou has 715 million, Weibo boasts 588 million, and Pinterest has 578 million.

    X (formerly Twitter) is among the least popular of the super popular social media networks, with ‘just’ 557 monthly active users as of February 2025.
    #22

    Tweet about a toddler’s meltdown involving an electronic toy dinosaur, highlighting really dumb tweets that make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #23

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about a hotel providing a full buffet breakfast at 2:30 am before fasting begins.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #24

    Tweet about teens asking to take a pic with a disposable camera, illustrating really dumb tweets that make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Social media and other tech innovations have changed how we consume information.

    Pew Research notes that around 27% of Americans get the news from websites or apps.

    21% get the news from social media, 19% from search engines, 10% from podcasts, 6% from email newsletters, and 2% from artificial intelligence chatbots.
    #25

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about dental surgery and catcalling, showcasing humorous and dumb tweets online.

    UnburntWitch Report

    #26

    Tweet showing a humorous and dumb moment about a husband almost falling down stairs with a life insurance joke.

    cydbeer Report

    #27

    Tweet about fumbling a quarter in 1925, losing money, featured in really dumb tweets to make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    Originally, ‘Really Dumb Tweets,’ which loves “posting the funniest tweets you’ll ever read,” was created in 2014. Over the past 11 years, it has grown by leaps and bounds.

    Now, 1.5 million people follow the project on Instagram for their daily stream of hilarity from X. It’s your way of seeing the type of humor shared on X if you’re not on X but on Instagram (and by extension, this post is your way to see X content if you're neither on it nor on Instagram).
    #28

    Tweet about wife reporting spiders like a mafia boss, showcasing really dumb tweets that make you laugh or lose faith in humanity.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    londonparis avatar
    London Paris
    London Paris
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Me: " I WANT IT DEAD, I WANT ITS FAMILY DEAD. I WANT ITS VERY EXISTENCE BEFOREHAND TO BE QUESTIONED BY THE UNIVERSE . . .USE FIRE, ALL THE FIRE,BURN IT TO ITS MOLECULAR REMAINS THEN SALT THE EARTH IT USED TO EXIST ON!!!!"

    #29

    Tweet from Jeanette Hayes sharing a funny and dumb conversation overheard by 14-year-olds on a train.

    jeanettehayes Report

    #30

    Tweet about childhood enemies using rhymes to insult friends, a funny example from really dumb tweets that will make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    What do you think, Pandas? Which of these posts made you laugh the most? On the other hand, which ones confused you while they amused you? What’s your favorite social network and why?

    Which social media platforms match your sense of humor the best? Once you’re done upvoting your favorite tweets, share your thoughts in the comments.
    #31

    Screenshot of a funny tweet exchange involving barnes and noble lady, highlighting really dumb tweets that make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #32

    Tweet about a dad beating his son’s Tetris score, showcasing a really dumb tweet for laughter or disbelief.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #33

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet about marriage, coffee, and life insurance, part of really dumb tweets to laugh at.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #34

    Tweet humor about the human body’s amazing growth contrasted with slow healing from injury in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #35

    Tweet about a funny and dumb job interview experience, part of really dumb tweets to make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #36

    Tweet about marriage humor involving chicken and 20 years of marriage from a Twitter account called Marriage And Martinis.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #37

    Tweet humor about a 4-year-old's reaction to pregnancy, featured in really dumb tweets collection for laughs.

    mandalynns23 Report

    #38

    Tweet about a 6th-grade history teacher's prank involving the word gullible, highlighting really dumb tweets humor.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #39

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about causing someone to be late for work and reflecting on consequences.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #40

    Tweet about TSA agent complimenting sneakers to offset a difficult name during airport security check in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #41

    Tweet about saving money in a find jar for 13 months leading to buying a Ford Explorer really dumb tweets humor

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #42

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #43

    Tweet about turning 40, reflecting on aging with humor in really dumb tweets that make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #44

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet humorously criticizing Microsoft Word's functionality and costs.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #45

    Tweet about middle aged happiness and laundry, featured in a collection of really dumb tweets to make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #46

    Tweet humorously critiques parenting expenses, fitting the really dumb tweets theme to make you laugh or question humanity.

    DadandBuried Report

    #47

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about Dr Phil confronting a creator while dressed as himself, highlighting dumb tweets humor.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #48

    A funny tweet about a therapist confusing childhood trauma with parents buying a horse, illustrating really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #49

    Tweet joking about the challenges of preparing for parenthood by practicing with a cat, featured in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #50

    Snoop Dogg sitting like he's about to Crip Walk on an Olympic highlights set, funny moments from dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #51

    Funny really dumb tweets about driving and apple picking, showcasing humorous everyday relationship moments.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #52

    Text post from Tumblr about a funny conversation overheard in a coffee shop, featuring really dumb tweets to laugh at.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #53

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about embarrassing movie opinions and rotten tomatoes ratings, humorous content.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is me in reverse. I watch a movie and all the way through all I can think is this is the stupidest movie with the worst acting I’ve ever seen only to find out everyone loves it and it has a 97% on rotten tomatoes

    #54

    Tweet about overhearing a girl order a margarita after no Diet Coke, showcasing really dumb tweets humor.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #55

    Text post joking about surviving a pandemic by staying home, part of really dumb tweets to make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #56

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about a child mentioning wall people, with humorous comments below.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #57

    Tweet by Kyle about picking her nail color as a sign of being her favorite person in really dumb tweets collection.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #58

    Really dumb tweets about marriage advice and the price of women's lululemon leggings in casual text format.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #59

    Really dumb tweet about a Chick-fil-A drive-thru mix-up with milkshake and sweet tea, highlighting unmatched service humor.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #60

    Twitter post humor about math mistakes and awkward moments, highlighting really dumb tweets that make you laugh or lose faith.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #61

    Tweet about confusing dream involving a car submerged in a lake with a girl from junior year sociology class.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #62

    Tweet about a homeless man protecting a car in Austin, highlighting funny and dumb social media moments.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #63

    Tweet from Beach Tweets humorously describing a grocery store encounter in a collection of really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #64

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet where a Walmart encounter leads to an awkward but funny conversation.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a sneaking suspicion that you who the dad was cheating with

    #65

    Tweet humor about marriage and kids illustrating really dumb tweets that make you laugh or lose faith in humanity.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #66

    Tweet from Marcy G about her 5-year-old stressing over loss of pretend driver's license in a really dumb tweets collection.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #67

    Tweet by Ryan Patricks about a high school girl marrying someone else despite his yearbook message, in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #68

    Tweet about doctor asking depression or anxiety feelings, showcasing really dumb tweets humor and relatable moments online.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #69

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about someone with no aunts, uncles, or cousins, sparking a joke about less witchcraft.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #70

    Tweet about a wedding invitation with a missing comma causing a funny dress code misunderstanding in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #71

    Screenshot of a really dumb tweet about a lady forgetting her dog at the vet, highlighting funny and dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #72

    Really dumb tweet about office guys trying to comfort a woman with mac and cheese during her breakup.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #73

    Tweet about forgetting a rock climbing gym event, postponing a cat’s birthday, showcasing really dumb tweets humor and relatability.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #74

    Tweet about Super Bowl and Valentine's Day falling on the same day in 2027, highlighting funny and dumb tweets for laughs.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #75

    Tweet about the difference between absence of cat chill and suspicious silence in really dumb tweets to make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #76

    Tweet showing a funny airline complaint about a woman and stewardess, part of really dumb tweets to make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #77

    Tweet about migraine relief involving chocolate milk, showcasing humor from really dumb tweets to make you laugh.

    reallydumbtweets Report

    #78

    Tweet about feeling betrayed by mom on birthday after learning truth about NFL and paying own phone bill in really dumb tweets.

    reallydumbtweets Report

