ADVERTISEMENT

Say what you want about the internet, but netizens love to laugh. There’s so much quality, humorous content shared on social media every single day that it’s hard to keep track. But if you stick to just one or two social networks, you might not be aware of the stuff that’s being posted elsewhere.

‘Really Dumb Tweets’ is an Instagram account that shares some of the most hilarious and weirdest things posted on X (formerly Twitter). Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest funny tweets to give you a taste of how ridiculous the world can be. Check out the pics below!