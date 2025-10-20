78 ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ To Make You Laugh Or Lose Your Faith In Humanity (New Pics)
Say what you want about the internet, but netizens love to laugh. There’s so much quality, humorous content shared on social media every single day that it’s hard to keep track. But if you stick to just one or two social networks, you might not be aware of the stuff that’s being posted elsewhere.
‘Really Dumb Tweets’ is an Instagram account that shares some of the most hilarious and weirdest things posted on X (formerly Twitter). Today, we’re featuring some of the freshest funny tweets to give you a taste of how ridiculous the world can be. Check out the pics below!
As the global population grows and access to the internet expands, every year, you’re seeing more and more people join social media.
According to Statista, as of October 2025, the vast majority of humankind is online: 6.04 billion individuals, or 73.2% of the global population, are internet users.
Meanwhile, most people who are internet users are also social media users. 5.66 billion people, or 68.7% of the global population, are on social media platforms.
In countries like the Netherlands, Norway, and Saudi Arabia, internet coverage is nearly universal. As of February 2025, 99% (yes, that’s right, 99%!) of the population uses the internet.
Eastern Asia boasts more than 1.34 billion internet users, ranking first by region. Meanwhile, Southern Asia comes in second with 1.2 billion users.
On the complete opposite side of the net popularity scale, you have North Korea, where there’s virtually no internet use among the general population. The country ranks last in internet usage worldwide.
Factors like age, geography, and income affect the likelihood that you’re an internet user. Statista notes that, for example, in African countries, there’s a larger gender disparity when it comes to internet use: fewer women are online compared to men.
Meanwhile, younger people are more likely to be online than older folks.
And high-income countries tend to have populations that are online, compared to low-income nations.
I could get into this. I spill my water on my nightstand way too often
Statista reports that 98% of young individuals between 15 and 24 are internet users. When you zoom out to a global scale, 79% of people in this age group are online.
Meanwhile, 93% of people living in high-income countries use the internet. This is more than 3 times what’s found in low-income markets, where internet use is just 27%.
Not all social media networks are created equal. Meta, for instance, is a powerhouse that dominates the market. Currently, the market leader is Meta’s Facebook, with 3.07 billion monthly active users, as of February 2025.
Meta’s Instagram (3 billion monthly active users), WhatsApp (also 3 billion monthly active users), and Messenger (nearly 1 billion monthly active users) are also huge, Statista reports.
Is there an English version of this? What on earth is this idiot babbling on about?
YouTube takes 4th place in terms of popularity with 2.58 billion monthly active users, followed by TikTok (1.99 billion), WeChat (1.41 billion), and Telegram (1 billion).
Meanwhile, Snapchat has 932 million monthly active users, Reddit boasts 765 million, Douyin has 728 million, Kuaishou has 715 million, Weibo boasts 588 million, and Pinterest has 578 million.
X (formerly Twitter) is among the least popular of the super popular social media networks, with ‘just’ 557 monthly active users as of February 2025.
Social media and other tech innovations have changed how we consume information.
Pew Research notes that around 27% of Americans get the news from websites or apps.
21% get the news from social media, 19% from search engines, 10% from podcasts, 6% from email newsletters, and 2% from artificial intelligence chatbots.
Originally, ‘Really Dumb Tweets,’ which loves “posting the funniest tweets you’ll ever read,” was created in 2014. Over the past 11 years, it has grown by leaps and bounds.
Now, 1.5 million people follow the project on Instagram for their daily stream of hilarity from X. It’s your way of seeing the type of humor shared on X if you’re not on X but on Instagram (and by extension, this post is your way to see X content if you're neither on it nor on Instagram).
Me: " I WANT IT DEAD, I WANT ITS FAMILY DEAD. I WANT ITS VERY EXISTENCE BEFOREHAND TO BE QUESTIONED BY THE UNIVERSE . . .USE FIRE, ALL THE FIRE,BURN IT TO ITS MOLECULAR REMAINS THEN SALT THE EARTH IT USED TO EXIST ON!!!!"
What do you think, Pandas? Which of these posts made you laugh the most? On the other hand, which ones confused you while they amused you? What’s your favorite social network and why?
Which social media platforms match your sense of humor the best? Once you’re done upvoting your favorite tweets, share your thoughts in the comments.
This is me in reverse. I watch a movie and all the way through all I can think is this is the stupidest movie with the worst acting I’ve ever seen only to find out everyone loves it and it has a 97% on rotten tomatoes
I have a sneaking suspicion that you who the dad was cheating with