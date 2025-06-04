ADVERTISEMENT

Some internet posts and pics are so good that they escape the confines of just one social network. They go viral and spread across different social media platforms, making people laugh wherever they end up.

‘Really Dumb Tweets’ is a very popular account over on Instagram that shares some of the wittiest, weirdest, and most relatable things that were posted on X (formerly Twitter). We’ve collected some of the most recent funniest pics to give you a good laugh. So, keep scrolling if you’re in the mood for humor.

#1

Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about not being able to make up lost sleep, shared on a popular humor IG page.

    #2

    Tweet humor about insurance prices changing unexpectedly, featured among the most hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #3

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet describing a parent's funny dinner-time chaos with their kids, shared on a humor page.

    There are bound to be cultural differences between social media networks, as well as groups and accounts on those networks themselves. There’s always been a pretty substantial difference between Instagram and Twitter. However, since the latter has been rebranded as X, those differences are, arguably, more pronounced than ever.

    On the one hand, you have Instagram, which has a massive focus on visual and aesthetic content like photos and videos. On the other hand, you have X, which is much more text-based, even if it’s full of pics and clips as well. X is, arguably, much more fast-paced and focused on news (especially breaking news stories), current events, and political and social commentary.

    Though, of course, you’ll find plenty of memes and lighthearted content on X, too, just like you’d find commentary on current events on Instagram as well.
    #4

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a lady naming her two dogs Houston with different pronunciations, humor shared on Instagram.

    #5

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about attention disorders and life before the internet, shared on a popular IG page.

    #6

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a customer praising the same helpful person twice, shared on a popular IG page.

    A recent Pew Research Center survey that looked at how Americans get their news found that half of adults in the United States say that they get theirs from social media in general.

    That being said, major platforms like TikTok, X, Facebook, and Instagram differ in their structure, content, as well as culture. So, the ways that people encounter news there can vary a lot.
    #7

    Hilarious tweet about family cupcakes causing panic over counting kids, shared on a funny tweet Instagram page.

    #8

    Funny tweet about trying to suppress a sneeze while grocery shopping causing awkward moments shared on a hilarious tweets page

    #9

    Tweet about choosing a college major with slight interest compared to a kid turning a bedroom into a wildlife sanctuary, hilarious tweets.

    According to the survey, X and Facebook users are most likely to see news articles on the platforms (79% and 74% respectively, according to social media users), compared to TikTok (57%) and Instagram (52%).

    Generally, younger users are more likely to see breaking news-related info.
    #10

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about an unemployed cat and stardust apex predator owner from popular Twitter comedy posts.

    #11

    Tweet text about a funny ER visit misunderstanding, featured in 100 of the most hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #12

    Tweet humor about embarrassing moments of thinking a movie is good before checking reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

    While X news consumers are most likely to say that they got their news from outlets or journalists (80%), the situation on other platforms is very different.

    Far fewer users said they get their news from outlets or journalists on Facebook (68%), TikTok (67%) and Instagram (65%). TikTok news consumers are the most likely to get their news from influencers and celebrities, followed by Instagram users.
    #13

    A humorous tweet about celebrating a 32nd birthday as a "thirty-second birthday" shared among 100 hilarious tweets.

    #14

    Tweet about a charity auction where Steve Carrell secretly outbids others, highlighting hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #15

    Tweet about a gas station employee making fresh hot burritos, featured among hilarious tweets shared on an IG page.

    The Pew Research Center survey found that Democratic news consumers are more likely to get their news from advocacy or nonprofit organizations than Republicans.

    Furthermore, Democrats tend to be more skeptical of information found on X, while Republicans are more skeptical of information found on Facebook.
    #16

    Tweet by Trevor Williams humorously sharing awkward parenting moments, featured in a collection of hilarious tweets on Instagram.

    #17

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a professor grading a film essay mix-up shared on a popular humor IG page.

    #18

    Tweet about a medical alert wiener dog on a plane warning about an irregular heartbeat in a hilarious tweet shared online.

    For X users, the news is either a major or minor reason for their use of the platform. Around half of the users said in the survey that they regularly get their news there. Meanwhile, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram users don’t necessarily use these networks specifically for news.

    That being said, all of these four platforms’ users still see news there, “especially through opinion- or humor-based content.”
    #19

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a daughter saying behold instead of look, featured in 100 most hilarious tweets collection.

    #20

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about actors gaining weight for roles, highlighting relatable diet humor and funny tweets.

    #21

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about parenting and empty bandage boxes shared on a popular humor Instagram page.

    Social media can be a great boon for your career if you’re a comedian. For one, you can find a ton of hilarious content online.

    “You probably write down or voice memo jokes on your phone every day. Do the same for your social media. Make it a habit to jot down or take photos of things you find funny. Then turn them into tweets and posts. Twitter is a terrific place to work new material and see when your followers hit like. If a joke lands on Twitter, it might also land in your set,” Backstage suggests.
    #22

    Funny tweet about a 9-year-old son refereeing a soccer game and an adult woman getting yellow-carded.

    #23

    Funny tweet about an awkward Uber ride and silent moments, shared among 100 of the most hilarious tweets on Instagram.

    #24

    Tweet about a dad paying bills six months in advance to cover gas, water, and electric, shared on a hilarious tweets page.

    Meanwhile, you should think about the value you provide to your audience when you post on social media. If you’re overly self-promotional, it can push people away. Instead, you could write short jokes and share them with your followers. Or you could post funny teaser clips from your stand-up shows.

    Moreover, it really pays off if you’re genuinely friendly and praise other professionals’ work—for example, by posting things from comedians you actually look up to. And you can always engage with your followers by asking them to share their thoughts about funny topics.
    #25

    Hilarious tweet about accidentally wearing the builder’s hoodie instead of boyfriend’s, shared on a popular IG page.

    #26

    Tweet about a funny restaurant encounter with a woman asking to hurry up, featured in hilarious tweets collection.

    #27

    A hilarious tweet reflecting on the emotional bond with a dog and funny dog years calculation.

    The ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ account has seen massive success since its curator created it a decade ago, back in 2014. The page, which prides itself on “posting the funniest tweets you’ll ever read,” has garnered a very impressive 1.6 million followers from around the globe.

    Not only do you get a frequent dose of humor, but as an Instagram user, you also get to see what funny and bizarre posts tend to go viral on X.

    #28

    Tweet showing a hilarious family dinner story, highlighting humor in everyday moments shared on the most hilarious tweets page.

    #29

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about working on a day off in pajamas, shared on a page with funny tweets.

    #30

    Tweet from kidjaheen humorously comparing a wedding to a sister’s Instagram posts, highlighting hilarious tweets shared online.

    We’d love to hear which of these pics you found the funniest, Pandas, because we had a ton of fun curating them. Which ones made you laugh way harder than you expected? Be honest, which ones did you spam your friends' groups on social media with? For you personally, what are the biggest differences in the vibes between the digital culture on Instagram and on X? Let us know!
    #31

    Funny tweet about therapy sessions and mental health, featured among 100 hilarious tweets shared on an IG page.

    #32

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a nephew’s funny question and unexpected addiction, shared on a humor IG page.

    #33

    Tweet humor featuring a dad making a pun about vests, highlighting some of the most hilarious tweets shared on an IG page.

    #34

    Humorous tweet about an Italian restaurant menu with Halloween-themed pasta names, showcasing hilarious tweets.

    #35

    Funny tweet about toddlers' endless energy and sleep refusal, shared on a page featuring hilarious tweets.

    #36

    Tweet humor about a HomeGoods cashier sniffing candles, featured in hilarious tweets shared on a popular IG page.

    #37

    Hilarious tweet about a dad paying for gas on mom’s car for nearly 20 years, shared on a humor IG page.

    #38

    Tweet expressing strong feelings about showing love and caring hard, featured in hilarious tweets shared on IG page.

    #39

    Hilarious tweet about an 85-year-old grandma giving fierce advice on opening a secret bank account.

    #40

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about impulse buying from the most hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #41

    Tweet about feeling like a child at 25 despite adult responsibilities, featured in hilarious tweets on IG page.

    #42

    Tweet with a funny apology to a waitress about leftovers, part of the most hilarious tweets shared on an IG page.

    #43

    A funny tweet about parenting and a 2-year-old suggesting a Hot Wheels ramp in the bath, shared on a hilarious tweets page.

    #44

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about men leaving home with just keys and wallet, shared on a popular funny tweets page.

    #45

    A hilarious tweet describing a 4-year-old pretending to be a hired cleaner with an imaginative family story.

    #46

    Tweet about a fit girl at Panera and humorously realizing the fit life isn't for everyone, shared in hilarious tweets.

    #47

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a Zoom meeting mix-up, shared on an IG page featuring funniest tweets.

    #48

    Alt text: Funny tweet about kids digging holes to sleep outside instead of cleaning their room, showcasing hilarious tweets shared on Instagram.

    #49

    Hilarious tweets about friendship and parenting shared on this IG page, highlighting funny everyday moments and relationships.

    #50

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet reflecting on appreciating periods when noses aren't runny, shared on an IG page.

    #51

    Hilarious tweet about relationship dynamics and nighttime anxiety, shared on a popular IG page for funny tweets.

    #52

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet describing a confusing coffee shop argument about calamari, from a popular humor page.

    #53

    Funny tweet about a spoon's life goal to make soup go upwards, shared on a page featuring hilarious tweets.

    #54

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a misunderstanding over Goldfish crackers, shared on a popular humor IG page.

    #55

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet joking about being a thousand-year-old witch, shared on a popular humor Instagram page.

    #56

    Tweet humor about a son sending high rez close-up photos of dog's clenched sphincter, shared on hilarious tweets Instagram page.

    #57

    Tweet about an old man chatting with an older lady before she reveals her wife, one of the most hilarious tweets shared.

    #58

    Tweet about waiting for mom to pick up from work, shared in a collection of hilarious tweets on a popular IG page.

    #59

    Tweet about the funny struggle of passing a slightly slower fast walker, part of hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #60

    Tweet about drinking nine cups of coffee, feeling jittery, and humorously describing a chaotic mind state from hilarious tweets.

    #61

    Tweet about Coco Chanel’s advice humorously comparing it to choosing punctuation in work emails, from hilarious tweets collection.

    #62

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a drunk poker player in Vegas, perfect for funny tweet collections.

    #63

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about pricing inequalities for plus size clothing shared on an IG page with funny content.

    #64

    Screenshot of a funny tweet about chocolate milk sales, featured among the most hilarious tweets on an IG page.

    #65

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about bosses making jokes by offering more responsibility instead of a raise shared on a humor page.

    #66

    A hilarious tweet humorously describing a group wearing "just divorced" and "divorce support group" shirts on a flight.

    #67

    Screenshot of a heartfelt tweet shared on an IG page featuring one of the most hilarious tweets about a grandad.

    #68

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet showing a pun about wearing vests and being less invested than family members.

    #69

    Funny tweet about parents buying mangoes leading to a math problem, shared in a collection of hilarious tweets.

    #70

    Screenshot of a tweet about overcoming college GPA challenges and succeeding in STEM, shared in hilarious tweets collection.

    #71

    Tweet text on black background humorously comparing inner child, inner duck, mouse, and focaccia dough needing rest, from hilarious tweets.

    #72

    Hilarious tweet about NFL quarterback skills and broken remote shared on a popular page with funny tweets.

    #73

    Hilarious tweet about babysitting and letting a child watch unlimited Bluey episodes for a fun and playful night.

    #74

    Tweet about a child's surprise realizing the family dog is truly a pet, featured in hilarious tweets collection.

    #75

    Funny tweet about the human body growing a baby in 9 months but a twisted ankle taking 7 years to heal shared on an IG page.

    #76

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about confusing pounds of cheese with weightlifting, shared on a popular IG page.

    #77

    Hilarious tweet about a medical student caring for a toddler’s stuffed owl with broken wing and cute care instructions.

    #78

    Tweet from Avocado Mama humorously discussing the number of kids as part of hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #79

    Cricket trapped inside a blue lollipop, featured as one of the most hilarious tweets shared on social media.

    #80

    Tweet about a vet struck off after medical training due to a minor indiscretion shared among the most hilarious tweets on Instagram.

    #81

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous text about wisdom teeth and insults, part of hilarious tweets shared on an IG page.

    #82

    Tweet from Flanny sharing a hilarious school story where a boy cleverly denies smoking after being caught.

    #83

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet humorously requesting to be sat up at a funeral to check on sister’s clothes.

    #84

    Colorful Christmas tree lit with rainbow lights in living room, humor caption from hilarious tweets on social media.

    #85

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about getting escorted to the police station for prank calling local businesses.

    #86

    Tweet humor about sleeping in, cinnamon rolls, and childhood rage featured in hilarious tweets shared on social media.

    #87

    Tweet about Ozempic and class action lawsuit shared among 100 of the most hilarious tweets on this IG page.

    #88

    Funny tweet about a shy wife awkwardly meeting extended family shared on a page with hilarious tweets.

    #89

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about watering plastic plants, part of 100 most hilarious tweets shared on Instagram.

    #90

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about a second date ending at McDonald's at 3 AM, shared on a popular IG page.

    #91

    Tweet humor about a 7-year-old’s dark joke, shared on an Instagram page featuring hilarious tweets collection.

    #92

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about parenting and kids sharing funny moments, featured in most hilarious tweets.

    #93

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about learning to forge a signature, featured in the most hilarious tweets collection.

    #94

    Hilarious tweet about avoiding therapy copay by talking loud at a friend's house until intervention from a psych PhD.

    #95

    Funny tweet about a baby group, toy vegetables, and a pun involving aubergine from a hilarious tweet collection.

    #96

    Tweet screenshot showing a hilarious comment about watching The Irishman with parents shared on a humor page.

    #97

    Tweet about writing inspiration at coffee shops, featured among 100 of the most hilarious tweets shared on this IG page.

    #98

    Screenshot of a hilarious tweet about cupcakes and family, featured among 100 of the most hilarious tweets on Instagram.

    #99

    Funny tweet about minimum wage and effort shared on a page featuring 100 of the most hilarious tweets.

    #100

    Tweet by Sabrina humorously commenting on misconceptions about women's bodies, featured in hilarious tweets collection.

