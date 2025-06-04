100 Of The Most Hilarious Tweets, As Shared On This IG Page (New Pics)
Some internet posts and pics are so good that they escape the confines of just one social network. They go viral and spread across different social media platforms, making people laugh wherever they end up.
‘Really Dumb Tweets’ is a very popular account over on Instagram that shares some of the wittiest, weirdest, and most relatable things that were posted on X (formerly Twitter). We’ve collected some of the most recent funniest pics to give you a good laugh. So, keep scrolling if you’re in the mood for humor.
This post may include affiliate links.
it might be a natural thing to fight sleep. i don’t, never did, but my bf in high school did and said to our art teacher aloud in creative shop talk time that he wasn’t going to bother with sleeping anymore since it’s a waste of time and the conversation that ensued was amazing about everyone who has ever m******d or done crazy things from lack of sleep. My art teacher might have been a crime buff, or a crime.
There are bound to be cultural differences between social media networks, as well as groups and accounts on those networks themselves. There’s always been a pretty substantial difference between Instagram and Twitter. However, since the latter has been rebranded as X, those differences are, arguably, more pronounced than ever.
On the one hand, you have Instagram, which has a massive focus on visual and aesthetic content like photos and videos. On the other hand, you have X, which is much more text-based, even if it’s full of pics and clips as well. X is, arguably, much more fast-paced and focused on news (especially breaking news stories), current events, and political and social commentary.
Though, of course, you’ll find plenty of memes and lighthearted content on X, too, just like you’d find commentary on current events on Instagram as well.
A recent Pew Research Center survey that looked at how Americans get their news found that half of adults in the United States say that they get theirs from social media in general.
That being said, major platforms like TikTok, X, Facebook, and Instagram differ in their structure, content, as well as culture. So, the ways that people encounter news there can vary a lot.
According to the survey, X and Facebook users are most likely to see news articles on the platforms (79% and 74% respectively, according to social media users), compared to TikTok (57%) and Instagram (52%).
Generally, younger users are more likely to see breaking news-related info.
While X news consumers are most likely to say that they got their news from outlets or journalists (80%), the situation on other platforms is very different.
Far fewer users said they get their news from outlets or journalists on Facebook (68%), TikTok (67%) and Instagram (65%). TikTok news consumers are the most likely to get their news from influencers and celebrities, followed by Instagram users.
The Pew Research Center survey found that Democratic news consumers are more likely to get their news from advocacy or nonprofit organizations than Republicans.
Furthermore, Democrats tend to be more skeptical of information found on X, while Republicans are more skeptical of information found on Facebook.
For X users, the news is either a major or minor reason for their use of the platform. Around half of the users said in the survey that they regularly get their news there. Meanwhile, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram users don’t necessarily use these networks specifically for news.
That being said, all of these four platforms’ users still see news there, “especially through opinion- or humor-based content.”
My dad taught me that globes were called "Africa". Then we'd go to some fancy place that had a globe and dad would point to Africa on the globe and ask me what it was..."Africa!" And everyone there would be SO IMPRESSED.
Social media can be a great boon for your career if you’re a comedian. For one, you can find a ton of hilarious content online.
“You probably write down or voice memo jokes on your phone every day. Do the same for your social media. Make it a habit to jot down or take photos of things you find funny. Then turn them into tweets and posts. Twitter is a terrific place to work new material and see when your followers hit like. If a joke lands on Twitter, it might also land in your set,” Backstage suggests.
Meanwhile, you should think about the value you provide to your audience when you post on social media. If you’re overly self-promotional, it can push people away. Instead, you could write short jokes and share them with your followers. Or you could post funny teaser clips from your stand-up shows.
Moreover, it really pays off if you’re genuinely friendly and praise other professionals’ work—for example, by posting things from comedians you actually look up to. And you can always engage with your followers by asking them to share their thoughts about funny topics.
I remember when I was 6-7ish and first learned I was adopted... I came to terms with it and accepted it without any issues because I'd been told all my life about how one "adopts" pets and then they're part of your family.. so after my parents spent probably an hour carefully and gently explaining things, I just said to them, "Oh, so you guys adopted me, like we adopted Split? Okay." Split was our dog XD (Photo of her is attached! She lived to 18 years old!) splitter-6...f56aee.jpg
The ‘Really Dumb Tweets’ account has seen massive success since its curator created it a decade ago, back in 2014. The page, which prides itself on “posting the funniest tweets you’ll ever read,” has garnered a very impressive 1.6 million followers from around the globe.
Not only do you get a frequent dose of humor, but as an Instagram user, you also get to see what funny and bizarre posts tend to go viral on X.
This used to happen to me when I worked at a fancy grocery store during the pandemic XD It sold a lot of local produce that was actually fairly cheap, so I'd go in on my days off to buy produce (the ONLY thing worth buying at that store; everything else was massively overpriced.) I worked in vitamins/supplements, so we actually had regular customers who started to recognize me. My regular customers would sometimes spot me while I was buying vegetables on my days off and would ask me if xyz product was in stock XD I was like my dude, please, do you see me wearing my Sprouts shirt and nametag? No? XD But the worst part was when my co-workers would track me down and ask me where xyz product was.. in the same department that we both worked in D: Why didn't THEY know where it was?!
We’d love to hear which of these pics you found the funniest, Pandas, because we had a ton of fun curating them. Which ones made you laugh way harder than you expected? Be honest, which ones did you spam your friends' groups on social media with? For you personally, what are the biggest differences in the vibes between the digital culture on Instagram and on X? Let us know!
Hey, that's how I live XD Though I DO carry chapstick.
I was the first one! My ex was the second one! He would tell me to "just stop worrying" so I could "fall asleep". >_> He would then proceed to fall asleep within seconds and snore so loudly that I eventually had to sleep in a different room entirely XD
Not nearly as funny, but that's how I felt when I was struggling with my coca!ne add!ction. I could do anything! Hell, I could do EVERYTHING! I could see into other dimensions! I didn't need sleep anymore - I had passed into a plane of existence where sleep was not required. At the time, it seemed awesome. Can confirm it was NOT awesome XD (I've been clean for almost 5 years!)