Ask any dog owner about how their furry friend looks when they catch them doing something naughty, like scratching the new sofa or shredding your favorite pair of socks, and the chances are they will describe a very similar sight. Tucked tail. Visible whites of the eyes. Cowering, hunched posture.

No wonder guilty dogs serve as an endless source of inspiration for many memes out there. But what if the worst of the good boys or gals don’t own up to the responsibility for their crime? They may end up on the “Dog Shaming” Twitter account.

“We supply your favorite furry friends with a healthy dose of shaming,” says the project’s description about the lighthearted and fun pics of dogs shared there. Below we wrapped up some of the funniest and naughtiest ones!

More info: Facebook | DogShaming.com

#1

#2

Hawkmoon
Mitigating circumstances, Judge.

#3

Shark Lady
Clever doggo and a superhero doggo all in one cute package.

#4

MissPrideGirl
How could be mad at a face like that?💕

#5

#6

Greenmantle
He knew.... almost certainly

#7

#8

Domi
Oh well, it's like a bad movie!

#9

#10

Henrik Schmidt
Should have a sign for the FedEx driver too.

#11

Domi
I just wanted to check they were ok for you my lord.

#12

Margaret H
At least her nose matches yours.

#13

Henrik Schmidt
My dog loves carrots too. If I had a garden with carrots, he'd definitely eat them all!

#14

Auntie Bear
But you're so cute, everybody should be your friend

#15

Littlemiss
Technology is damned, the dog did you a favor lady 🤣

#16

T5n
Aww. Mastiffs of any kind don't tend to realize how big they are. I know one whose head is longer than my forearm but they seem to think that they are a lap dog. Also, I had a yorkie and a great dane, the yorkie was the boss of the dane.

#17

#18

Auntriarch
Bostons are idiots though

#19

Domi
But the dog looks sorry.

#20

Domi
I don't know who is worse.

#21

Full of Giggles
I see nothing wrong here. I do the same thing.

#22

Fembot
Time for a little less tv

#23

Domi
Um, there's some wild dog here.

#24

Sue Lynn Chan
I’m sure that dog is made for snow

#25

Eva Kašu
Well, if it was chocolate in it, cat can be accused of attempted double murder (or canicide)

#26

#27

#28

#29

Auntie Bear
But you look very handsome 🤩

#30

#31

Auntie Bear
Yeah, it could've been New Zealand

#32

Shark Lady
He was just making sure he can't be returned.

#33

#34

Domi
Someone is a savage.

#35

Auntie Bear
That's the same reason my youngest got his first bath too.

#36

Domi
A classic hero, this is how many people behave in internet discussions. But they are not as cute as this dog.

#37

#38

Auntie Bear
Not a shred of evidence in sight

#39

Eva Kašu
aww, I love these puppies that look like oldies :)

#40

Auntie Bear
Mine would move over when he heard me coming

#41

#42

Auntie Bear
Then Dad gets to clean the carpet

#43

#44

Domi
He is just an explorer, what would the world be like without explorers?

#45

Auntie Bear
Go home Frank, you're drunk

#46

Auntriarch
Going to have a glitter shitter

#47

#48

#49

T5n
Smart dog. Humans wouldn't want to risk them throwing up so it seems quite effective.

#50

#51

#52

Domi
But who chooses the food for the dog? Mom.

#53

#54

#55

Domi
So the owner can read and the dog can relax.

#56

#57

Domi
I hope there are some backup papers as well.

#58

#59

Domi
Yes, the pandemic affected us in all kinds of ways, some discovered new hobbies...

#60

#61

Auntie Bear
Don't Tell Mom The Dogsitter's Dead

#62

#63

