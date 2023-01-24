Ask any dog owner about how their furry friend looks when they catch them doing something naughty, like scratching the new sofa or shredding your favorite pair of socks, and the chances are they will describe a very similar sight. Tucked tail. Visible whites of the eyes. Cowering, hunched posture.

No wonder guilty dogs serve as an endless source of inspiration for many memes out there. But what if the worst of the good boys or gals don’t own up to the responsibility for their crime? They may end up on the “Dog Shaming” Twitter account.

“We supply your favorite furry friends with a healthy dose of shaming,” says the project’s description about the lighthearted and fun pics of dogs shared there. Below we wrapped up some of the funniest and naughtiest ones!

More info: Facebook | DogShaming.com