“A Normal Day In Brazil”: 61 Pics That Show Why Brazil Is A Country Like No Other
Get ready to dive into the quirks of Brazilian daily life because we have something special prepared for you! Welcome to the captivating realm of “A Normal Day In Brazil,” a subreddit that captures the heart and soul of this robust country through a lens of “interesting, funny, weird and awkward” moments.
In a country known for its vibrant culture and lively people, you'll find some truly unique and amusing situations that might make you raise an eyebrow or burst into laughter. Picture a Brazilian prisoner digging an escape tunnel only to pop up in a guard room, and classrooms where tropical birds add a twist to the day. These surprising moments are sure to make you squeeze out a smile.
Scroll down to discover the beautiful chaos of Brazilian daily life.
An Ordinary Day At Brazilian University....with Some Colorful Tropical Bros
Local Police Of The State Of Pará, Brazil, In The Amazon, Use Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Criminals In Rivers And Swamps
Fun Day With The Guys
That's One Loyal Parrot
So Here's A Flying Capybara
Two Love Cabies
Everytime I see them kissing I think of post Malones mustache
So, Here's A Brazilian Native Being Kissed By A Hummingbird
How Hot Is It Outside?
So, Here's A Statue Of Capivaras
Another Pizza Delivery Guy
The Brazilmobile
I See Your Australian Spiders, And Raise You
Trying To Get Home - Rio De Janeiro
Bus Station In Brazil Takes In Stray Dogs And Makes Them Special Beds To Protect Them From The Winter Cold
Construction Workers In Brazil Cemented A Car On A Pavement After Its Driver Refused To Move It
Brazilian Monk Adopted A Dog And Made Him One Of Their Own
*confused Datena Noises*
Itty Bitty Jurassic Park
I have seen the movie... those small ones are deadly in large numbers.. run!
So Here's A Federal Senator (Or A State Representative)
Use your boobs to distract the men and you can pass whatever laws you like
My Hotel Room Has Such A Nice View!! Wait A Minute
One Of The Throne Has Been Found
Brazil’s President Dealing With Important Matters
You'll Get That Present Whether You Like It Or Not
"And That's How I Saved The World"
The Marine Police Force Of Rio De Janeiro In Action
Mayor Prohibits Bars From Putting Tables On Sidewalks. Here Is Their Solution
Banker Goes To Work Dressed As Spider-Man On His Last Day
Money Found In The Apartment Of A Brazilian Politician, Geddel Vieira Lima
Burn Unit Mascot In Brazil
This Haircut
You Only See It Once, Then Never Again
Literal Poverty Divide In Brazil
It's A Bewtifull Day Outside,birds Are Destroying The Town,flowers Are Absorving Humana Souls... Wait!what?
Delivery Man
Birthday Boy
Sweet Tan Line, Bro
Attending The Meeting In The Town Hall After Defeating The Evil Villain
12 Ways To Divide Brazil
Memes In The Wild
How Bad Is Crime In Brazil?
A Homeless Man In Brazil Went To The Hospital Overnight And His Six Dogs Waited For Him
Serving In A Toilet
Brazil's Newest Off Duty Cop
Translation: “Woman Is Charged After Attempting To Scam A Old Lady, Using A Fake 2 Reais Ballot In Manaus” - Just Wow
Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car
False Advertising
Misty Making A Statement
I Don't Want No Trouble, Officer
When You Look In A Mirror, You Gaze Into Your Soul
Objects in the rear view mirror may appear closer then they are
Favela Architecture
Trump Twitter, Meet Bolsonaro Twitter
So Here's A Dabbing Unicorn On A Brazilian Milkshake Ad
Human Logic At Its Finest
A Patch Here, And A Patch There, And We're Good
Patchwork blankets are expensive. Can't imagine what this costs. Would charge toll for this road.
This Guy Tried To Rob A Tattoo Artist In Brazil
had to google what it means so here it is :" I'm a thief and a coward"