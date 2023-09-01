Get ready to dive into the quirks of Brazilian daily life because we have something special prepared for you! Welcome to the captivating realm of “A Normal Day In Brazil,” a subreddit that captures the heart and soul of this robust country through a lens of “interesting, funny, weird and awkward” moments.

In a country known for its vibrant culture and lively people, you'll find some truly unique and amusing situations that might make you raise an eyebrow or burst into laughter. Picture a Brazilian prisoner digging an escape tunnel only to pop up in a guard room, and classrooms where tropical birds add a twist to the day. These surprising moments are sure to make you squeeze out a smile.

Scroll down to discover the beautiful chaos of Brazilian daily life.

#1

An Ordinary Day At Brazilian University....with Some Colorful Tropical Bros

An Ordinary Day At Brazilian University....with Some Colorful Tropical Bros

anathedevil Report

#2

Local Police Of The State Of Pará, Brazil, In The Amazon, Use Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Criminals In Rivers And Swamps

Local Police Of The State Of Pará, Brazil, In The Amazon, Use Buffalos To Patrol Because They Can Outrun Criminals In Rivers And Swamps

logatwork Report

BenyA.
BenyA.
1 hour ago

the nose rings though🥶

#3

Fun Day With The Guys

Fun Day With The Guys

BizarroCullen Report

Ingrid
Ingrid
1 hour ago

...and the dish ran away with the spoon...

#4

That's One Loyal Parrot

That's One Loyal Parrot

azeitonaninja Report

Wondering Alice
Wondering Alice
Community Member
1 hour ago

He has seen the frozen chicken in the freezer, he knows.

#5

So Here's A Flying Capybara

So Here's A Flying Capybara

BizarroCullen Report

#6

Two Love Cabies

Two Love Cabies

BizarroCullen Report

BradGfromDaBoo
BradGfromDaBoo
37 minutes ago

Everytime I see them kissing I think of post Malones mustache

#7

So, Here's A Brazilian Native Being Kissed By A Hummingbird

So, Here's A Brazilian Native Being Kissed By A Hummingbird

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

How sweet it is to be loved by you.

#8

How Hot Is It Outside?

How Hot Is It Outside?

BizarroCullen Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

The people at the bottom are going to have to climb over the barriers soon

#9

So, Here's A Statue Of Capivaras

So, Here's A Statue Of Capivaras

BizarroCullen Report

#10

Another Pizza Delivery Guy

Another Pizza Delivery Guy

BizarroCullen Report

#11

The Brazilmobile

The Brazilmobile

BizarroCullen Report

ToastedFroggy
ToastedFroggy
1 hour ago

Smokin' (read in the voice of the Mask) 😊

#12

I See Your Australian Spiders, And Raise You

I See Your Australian Spiders, And Raise You

BizarroCullen Report

Sammy
Sammy
1 hour ago

They're like geckos but much bigger.

#13

Trying To Get Home - Rio De Janeiro

Trying To Get Home - Rio De Janeiro

wannabe_brazilian Report

North
North
1 hour ago

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood...

#14

Bus Station In Brazil Takes In Stray Dogs And Makes Them Special Beds To Protect Them From The Winter Cold

Bus Station In Brazil Takes In Stray Dogs And Makes Them Special Beds To Protect Them From The Winter Cold

BizarroCullen Report

#15

Construction Workers In Brazil Cemented A Car On A Pavement After Its Driver Refused To Move It

Construction Workers In Brazil Cemented A Car On A Pavement After Its Driver Refused To Move It

robaco Report

#16

Brazilian Monk Adopted A Dog And Made Him One Of Their Own

Brazilian Monk Adopted A Dog And Made Him One Of Their Own

BizarroCullen Report

courter
courter
1 hour ago

The puppy robes omg!!! Yes!! We need updates on this please.

#17

*confused Datena Noises*

*confused Datena Noises*

reddit.com Report

BenyA.
BenyA.
53 minutes ago

before you go awww, you raging hypocrites...imagine the shop owners gramma dying bc he got robbed of his money for her medical treatment

#18

Itty Bitty Jurassic Park

Itty Bitty Jurassic Park

BizarroCullen Report

Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
27 minutes ago

I have seen the movie... those small ones are deadly in large numbers.. run!

#19

So Here's A Federal Senator (Or A State Representative)

So Here's A Federal Senator (Or A State Representative)

BizarroCullen Report

OhnoI'vebeencensored
OhnoI’vebeencensored
1 hour ago

Use your boobs to distract the men and you can pass whatever laws you like

#20

My Hotel Room Has Such A Nice View!! Wait A Minute

My Hotel Room Has Such A Nice View!! Wait A Minute

Nevoska Report

#21

One Of The Throne Has Been Found

One Of The Throne Has Been Found

BizarroCullen Report

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
4 minutes ago

The Game of Thrones: Football is Coming

#22

Brazil’s President Dealing With Important Matters

Brazil's President Dealing With Important Matters

is_hull Report

#23

You'll Get That Present Whether You Like It Or Not

You'll Get That Present Whether You Like It Or Not

BizarroCullen Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

The child must have been extremely good this last year hence a very determined Santa

#24

"And That's How I Saved The World"

"And That's How I Saved The World"

BizarroCullen Report

#25

The Marine Police Force Of Rio De Janeiro In Action

The Marine Police Force Of Rio De Janeiro In Action

polkatulk Report

#26

Mayor Prohibits Bars From Putting Tables On Sidewalks. Here Is Their Solution

Mayor Prohibits Bars From Putting Tables On Sidewalks. Here Is Their Solution

BizarroCullen Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

People can get round any law when it comes to drinking

#27

Banker Goes To Work Dressed As Spider-Man On His Last Day

Banker Goes To Work Dressed As Spider-Man On His Last Day

Dr_Ousiris Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
59 minutes ago

Why is there no string flying out from his hand?

#28

Have You Ever Been So Drunk?

Have You Ever Been So Drunk?

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Bet he's a good listener

#29

Money Found In The Apartment Of A Brazilian Politician, Geddel Vieira Lima

Money Found In The Apartment Of A Brazilian Politician, Geddel Vieira Lima

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Bribes?...no no...no bribes.

#30

Burn Unit Mascot In Brazil

Burn Unit Mascot In Brazil

BizarroCullen Report

David
David
1 hour ago

WTH?! LOL "HEY KID! I hear your were traumatized by fire and might die so I dressed up as fire to cheer you up!"

#31

This Haircut

This Haircut

apstaplegun Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

A very talented barber at work here!

#32

You Only See It Once, Then Never Again

You Only See It Once, Then Never Again

BizarroCullen Report

#33

Literal Poverty Divide In Brazil

Literal Poverty Divide In Brazil

BizarroCullen Report

#34

It's A Bewtifull Day Outside,birds Are Destroying The Town,flowers Are Absorving Humana Souls... Wait!what?

It's A Bewtifull Day Outside,birds Are Destroying The Town,flowers Are Absorving Humana Souls... Wait!what?

Jpx0999 Report

#35

Delivery Man

Delivery Man

bagacera Report

#36

Birthday Boy

Birthday Boy

BizarroCullen Report

David A Paterson
David A Paterson
1 hour ago

The longer you look, the weirder it gets.

#37

"The Evolution Of A Married Man"

"The Evolution Of A Married Man"

BizarroCullen Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

The modern 5 ages of man

#38

Sweet Tan Line, Bro

Sweet Tan Line, Bro

BizarroCullen Report

ToastedFroggy
ToastedFroggy
1 hour ago

So does the woman sitting next to him, 😂

#39

Attending The Meeting In The Town Hall After Defeating The Evil Villain

Attending The Meeting In The Town Hall After Defeating The Evil Villain

reddit.com Report

Mr.Li
Mr.Li
25 minutes ago

Go go Power Rangers

#40

12 Ways To Divide Brazil

12 Ways To Divide Brazil

BizarroCullen Report

#41

Memes In The Wild

Memes In The Wild

BizarroCullen Report

#42

How Bad Is Crime In Brazil?

How Bad Is Crime In Brazil?

BizarroCullen Report

#43

A Homeless Man In Brazil Went To The Hospital Overnight And His Six Dogs Waited For Him

A Homeless Man In Brazil Went To The Hospital Overnight And His Six Dogs Waited For Him

BizarroCullen Report

#44

Serving In A Toilet

Serving In A Toilet

robaco Report

#45

Brazil's Newest Off Duty Cop

Brazil's Newest Off Duty Cop

BizarroCullen Report

#46

Translation: “Woman Is Charged After Attempting To Scam A Old Lady, Using A Fake 2 Reais Ballot In Manaus” - Just Wow

Translation: "Woman Is Charged After Attempting To Scam A Old Lady, Using A Fake 2 Reais Ballot In Manaus" - Just Wow

JamesLemon396 Report

#47

Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car

Getting A Speeding Ticket On Your Towed Car

robaco Report

#48

False Advertising

False Advertising

BizarroCullen Report

#49

Fun In Class

Fun In Class

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

They laugh in the face of Korean BBQ

#50

Misty Making A Statement

Misty Making A Statement

BizarroCullen Report

#51

I Don't Want No Trouble, Officer

I Don't Want No Trouble, Officer

BizarroCullen Report

sbj
sbj
1 hour ago

Evidently it's because he had short arms

#52

When You Look In A Mirror, You Gaze Into Your Soul

When You Look In A Mirror, You Gaze Into Your Soul

BizarroCullen Report

Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
22 minutes ago

Objects in the rear view mirror may appear closer then they are

#53

Favela Architecture

Favela Architecture

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Don't worry...it's safe. Honest. Air bnb.

#54

Trump Twitter, Meet Bolsonaro Twitter

Trump Twitter, Meet Bolsonaro Twitter

BizarroCullen Report

#55

So Here's A Dabbing Unicorn On A Brazilian Milkshake Ad

So Here's A Dabbing Unicorn On A Brazilian Milkshake Ad

BizarroCullen Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Don't dab it till you try it.

#56

Human Logic At Its Finest

Human Logic At Its Finest

reddit.com Report

#57

A Patch Here, And A Patch There, And We're Good

A Patch Here, And A Patch There, And We're Good

BizarroCullen Report

Paul Scheermeijer
Paul Scheermeijer
20 minutes ago

Patchwork blankets are expensive. Can't imagine what this costs. Would charge toll for this road.

#58

This Guy Tried To Rob A Tattoo Artist In Brazil

This Guy Tried To Rob A Tattoo Artist In Brazil

BizarroCullen Report

Myrtille rat
Myrtille rat
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

had to google what it means so here it is :" I'm a thief and a coward"

#59

Brazilian Knockoff

Brazilian Knockoff

BizarroCullen Report

#60

A Normal Brazilian Rear Windshield?

A Normal Brazilian Rear Windshield?

robaco Report

Ovar
Ovar
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Traumatising females by sexualising women constantly. We do not need to be catering to men's sexuality in the public realm. If we made it clearer that male desire doesn't need to affect everyone else, women would become safe and healthier.

