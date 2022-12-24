While we frantically wrap last-minute gifts and bake cookies for Santa, our furry friends also like to play a role in the holiday festivities. Like that cat who insists on batting at the tinsel on the Christmas tree, causing more than a few ornaments to come crashing to the ground. Or the dog who gets a little too excited about the dinner table and keeps begging for food.

But at the end of the day, our companions are just happy to be included in the celebration. And it wouldn't be the same without them. So as a thank you, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of funny and heartwarming pictures that show what this joyous occasion really looks like when you have pets. Here's to them making every moment a little more special and a lot more fun.

