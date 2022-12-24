124 Funny And Cute Pics To Show What It’s Like To Celebrate Christmas With Pets (New Pics)
While we frantically wrap last-minute gifts and bake cookies for Santa, our furry friends also like to play a role in the holiday festivities. Like that cat who insists on batting at the tinsel on the Christmas tree, causing more than a few ornaments to come crashing to the ground. Or the dog who gets a little too excited about the dinner table and keeps begging for food.
But at the end of the day, our companions are just happy to be included in the celebration. And it wouldn't be the same without them. So as a thank you, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of funny and heartwarming pictures that show what this joyous occasion really looks like when you have pets. Here's to them making every moment a little more special and a lot more fun.
Target Acquired
Oh my goodness, it really did light up her eyes
Cats And Glass Ornaments Don't Mix
We Got The Cat A Cardboard Scratchy Taco Truck For Christmas. I Think She Likes It
My Cat And My Tree Are Both Plugged In And Ready For Christmas
She Got What She Wanted For Christmas
Christmas Thief
Happy Cat
Our 1st Christmas Together And Our 15th Christmas Together
My 12-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Picked Up One Of The Stars From Our Christmas Decorations When She Was Sniffing For Crumbs
Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night
I Made Christmas Ornaments Of My 3 Cats
I Took My Pet Ducks To Mind Games (They Love Browsing Stores). They Stopped And Stared At This Toy For Several Minutes. I Think I Know What They Want For Christmas
Left The Patio Door Open Briefly For Some Fresh Air. Shortly After, I Heard Some Rustling Behind The Christmas Tree... I Don't Have A Cat
You do now. The cat has adopted you. That's how we got our cat. It started hanging around our house as a kitten. We asked all our neighbors if they knew anyone who was missing a kitten and everyone said no so we took him in and fed him and yeah
If Your Presents Arrived Late, It’s Because Santa’s Helpers Are A Little Slower Than Normal
Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree
Hairless cats are such derps, so ugly they’re cute :-D
Best Christmas Gift
It’s Gonna Be His First Christmas
Ornament Installer
Nerien And His Christmas Cookie
My GF Setup The Christmas Tree. It’s Our Cats First Christmas
Took My Dogs To Take Their Yearly Christmas Photos. It's Really Hard When You Have One Super Photogenic Dog And One Dog Having An Existential Crisis
“Why must we do this every year…it must have a deeper meaning…. why are we here if only to suffer…”
Ciri Has Absolutely No Idea Who Ate The Christmas Cookies While We Were Out Shopping. She’s So Mad She Can’t Even Look At The Plate
Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar? Who me? Couldn’t be…
We Just Put The Tree Up, And This Little Monster Climbed Into It
One Happy Dogo
My Building Is Having Pet Photos With Santa - This Is Her Costume
Wiped Out From Opening Presents
s**t i thought the bone was.. uh…. something else for a sec
Found This Festive Little Guy On My Outside Christmas Tree
OHMYGOSH *dies of cuteness overload and too much holly jolliness”
Looking Happy And Eating Dried Apples While Waiting For Christmas
Little Snow Nuggets
My puppy did this a while back. She got so excited that is snowed she wouldn't come in from it and had a similar outcome
Cat Christmas Tree Portrait
Our Boys Just Can’t Wait To Spread Christmas Cheer
Thought You All Would Appreciate My Pups' Christmas Photo
Merry Christmas From The Head Tilt Triplets
Hunter Wishes You Merry Christmas
My Blind 18-Year-Old Dog Clearly Loves The New Christmas Lights
Merry Christmas From A 17-Year-Old Walter
Tried To Make Our Annual Christmas Card Last Night
Alfons Showing His Coconut Flake Stash While Practicing For The Christmas Photos
My Udon Noodle Wishes You A Pleasant Christmas Eve
He Doesn’t Attack The Tree Or Try To Knock It Down
My Parents' Cat Interrupted Board Games Over Christmas. He Just Likes To Be Involved
How Cute Are These Two?
My Mom Got Our Cat, Sardine, A Fancy Cat Bed For Christmas. She Loves It
Son Of A Nutcracker
