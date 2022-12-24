While we frantically wrap last-minute gifts and bake cookies for Santa, our furry friends also like to play a role in the holiday festivities. Like that cat who insists on batting at the tinsel on the Christmas tree, causing more than a few ornaments to come crashing to the ground. Or the dog who gets a little too excited about the dinner table and keeps begging for food.

But at the end of the day, our companions are just happy to be included in the celebration. And it wouldn't be the same without them. So as a thank you, we at Bored Panda put together a collection of funny and heartwarming pictures that show what this joyous occasion really looks like when you have pets. Here's to them making every moment a little more special and a lot more fun.

When you're done scrolling through the publication, check out last year's version here.

#1

Target Acquired

themouseyouknow Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Oh my goodness, it really did light up her eyes

#2

Cats And Glass Ornaments Don't Mix

ThatsFknInteresting Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
D’awwww who could stay mad at that face?

#3

We Got The Cat A Cardboard Scratchy Taco Truck For Christmas. I Think She Likes It

AttackerCat Report

#4

My Cat And My Tree Are Both Plugged In And Ready For Christmas

ADanalrapist Report

#5

She Got What She Wanted For Christmas

Rag3ina Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
I’m sorry but your dog reminds me of ET

#6

Christmas Thief

_sophocles_ Report

#7

Happy Cat

Frank_TIHZHO Report

#8

Our 1st Christmas Together And Our 15th Christmas Together

_psa115_ Report

#9

My 12-Year-Old Girl Accidentally Picked Up One Of The Stars From Our Christmas Decorations When She Was Sniffing For Crumbs

melodicrobotic Report

#10

Roscoe Took Christmas Decoration Duty Into His Own Hands (Paws) Last Night

franklegsTV Report

#11

I Made Christmas Ornaments Of My 3 Cats

chuffberry Report

#12

I Took My Pet Ducks To Mind Games (They Love Browsing Stores). They Stopped And Stared At This Toy For Several Minutes. I Think I Know What They Want For Christmas

SakuyaMikami Report

J W
Maybe they have a short armed friend in mind.

#13

Left The Patio Door Open Briefly For Some Fresh Air. Shortly After, I Heard Some Rustling Behind The Christmas Tree... I Don't Have A Cat

Rossaluss Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
You do now. The cat has adopted you. That's how we got our cat. It started hanging around our house as a kitten. We asked all our neighbors if they knew anyone who was missing a kitten and everyone said no so we took him in and fed him and yeah

#14

If Your Presents Arrived Late, It’s Because Santa’s Helpers Are A Little Slower Than Normal

kristianroberts Report

#15

Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree

the_wrinkly_quad Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Hairless cats are such derps, so ugly they’re cute :-D

#16

Best Christmas Gift

sirhene Report

#17

It’s Gonna Be His First Christmas

kodathemalamute Report

glowworm2
His sweater is fantastic!

#18

Ornament Installer

Upstairs-Buy6492 Report

#19

Nerien And His Christmas Cookie

elphaba16 Report

#20

My GF Setup The Christmas Tree. It’s Our Cats First Christmas

xbchiefmatrix Report

#21

Took My Dogs To Take Their Yearly Christmas Photos. It's Really Hard When You Have One Super Photogenic Dog And One Dog Having An Existential Crisis

laurenncarterr Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
“Why must we do this every year…it must have a deeper meaning…. why are we here if only to suffer…”

#22

Ciri Has Absolutely No Idea Who Ate The Christmas Cookies While We Were Out Shopping. She’s So Mad She Can’t Even Look At The Plate

11_throwaways_later_ Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar? Who me? Couldn’t be…

#23

We Just Put The Tree Up, And This Little Monster Climbed Into It

Mudb0ss Report

#24

One Happy Dogo

hilary_l072 Report

#25

My Building Is Having Pet Photos With Santa - This Is Her Costume

haveaveryrubytuesday Report

glowworm2
What a cute little Christmas tree!

#26

Wiped Out From Opening Presents

Georgito Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
s**t i thought the bone was.. uh…. something else for a sec

#27

Found This Festive Little Guy On My Outside Christmas Tree

texasrigger Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
OHMYGOSH *dies of cuteness overload and too much holly jolliness”

#28

Looking Happy ⁡And Eating Dried Apples While Waiting For Christmas

antopoka Report

Pixie
What a sweet little bun!! 😍

#29

Little Snow Nuggets

jonronson Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
My puppy did this a while back. She got so excited that is snowed she wouldn't come in from it and had a similar outcome

#30

Cat Christmas Tree Portrait

HarmonicCounterpoint Report

#31

Our Boys Just Can’t Wait To Spread Christmas Cheer

piggywoods Report

Pixie
Awww!! They are so cute!!

#32

Thought You All Would Appreciate My Pups' Christmas Photo

legendofpoke Report

#33

Merry Christmas From The Head Tilt Triplets

my-two-point-oh Report

#34

Hunter Wishes You Merry Christmas

Talkingmice Report

#35

My Blind 18-Year-Old Dog Clearly Loves The New Christmas Lights

Glittering-Honu Report

#36

Merry Christmas From A 17-Year-Old Walter

magictreerock1 Report

#37

Tried To Make Our Annual Christmas Card Last Night

Fuzzy-Interest-848 Report

#38

Alfons Showing His Coconut Flake Stash While Practicing For The Christmas Photos

Hummerk1o Report

#39

My Udon Noodle Wishes You A Pleasant Christmas Eve

sh4ngalang Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Danger noodle’s cuteness is too powerful 😟😟

#40

He Doesn’t Attack The Tree Or Try To Knock It Down

misspattyphatty Report

#41

My Parents' Cat Interrupted Board Games Over Christmas. He Just Likes To Be Involved

JamesHuntrods Report

#42

How Cute Are These Two?

dogtographer.la Report

#43

My Mom Got Our Cat, Sardine, A Fancy Cat Bed For Christmas. She Loves It

pgsengstock Report

#44

Son Of A Nutcracker

jpphx Report

Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
There are 4 main food groups, can you name them all?

#45

My New Christmas Tree Decoration. A Christmas Bird

binkyandstache Report

Pixie
Such a beautiful birb!

#46

It Is A Giant Play Toy

AugustJPollak Report

#47

My Coworker's Dog Does Not Like The Annual Christmas Photo

zerepxela Report

#48

I've Just Learned This Is An Issue For Cat Owners Over Christmas

NineteenEighty9 Report

#49

There Are 2 Cats In This Picture

ChefCobra Report

#50

Came Home To Find This. Not Sure How Long She Was In There, But She Was Pretty Content To Stay In There

Own-Anteater5996 Report

Bob La Capra
"Hey kitty, what's up?" "Nothing much. Just hangin'."

#51

My Boyfriend And I Noticed A New Ornament In The Tree

maximalmitten Report

#52

Meet My Little Lambs Born Just Before Christmas This Past Year, Holly And Leroy. (Named Obviously For The Winter Holly Berry And Our Leroy The Redneck Reindeer)

aIndiPace Report

#53

Christmas Kitty

straightjacket88 Report

#54

And All Through The House, Not A Creature Was Stirring, Except For The Sausage Dog Doing Zoomies And Trying To Fight Me

GoSuperSaiyan Report

#55

It’s Because I’m Green Isn’t It?

trashsellstrash Report

#56

My Paraplegic Kitten’s Reaction To Seeing Her First Christmas Tree

mrsfoxelliot Report

#57

Another Day, Another Festive Hat

ribblevalleywhippet Report

#58

Sweet Peepers’ Outfit For Our Christmas Photos

mrs-monroe Report

#59

I Wouldn’t Get Up At 6:00 AM On The Christmas Day To Feed Him So He Dragged This Bag Of Treats Into The Bathroom And Tore It Open

Jtrev16 Report

#60

My Mom's Doggo Maggie Sitting Pretty For A Christmas Pic

trianglary Report

#61

Ready To Help Santa Paws. I Don’t Know About The Naughty/Nice List, But I’m Certainly On The "Trying My Best" List

lola_and_popps Report

#62

Oh, Deer

elchapolarry Report

#63

Treat Every Day Like Christmas

elchapolarry Report

#64

Catzilla Takes Over The Christmas Town

Victorian_Cowgirl Report

#65

His Majesty Sir Talis Singing Under The Christmas Tree

hobbitpawsdogs Report

#66

After Matching Wits Numerous Times, There Is Only One More Option To Keep The Cat Out Of The Christmas Tree

northwestwill Report

#67

Merry Christmas From Bitty

WeddingCrackers-ie Report

#68

Cherry The Red-Eared Reindeer

