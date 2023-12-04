ADVERTISEMENT

"Weird animals" is a series of illustrations that feature animals in a whimsical manner that is unexpected, funny and cute.

Based on the prompts of Jake Parker’s "Inktober", I have created these illustrations in a classic cartoon style, inspired by newspaper comics and The New Yorker.

These illustrations give an insight as to what may happen in the animal world where everything is bizarre, outrageous and even obscure, especially from their point of view. 

#1

Inktober 2023 Day 10 | Fortune

Aishwarya Mankar Nabar
Over the years, I’ve never been able to complete more than 5 drawings during Inktober. Last year, I wasn’t able to post a single post on my Instagram. This year, I was determined to draw something that would be familiar to people but also unique to my ideas. So I thought of creating cartoons with animals in weird situations. I also plan to sell a few of these on tote bags, as prints and more. One can keep a check on my Instagram where I keep information updated.
#2

Inktober 2023 Day 14 | Castle


#3

Inktober 2023 Day 23 | Celestial


The biggest challenge was to be consistent and not skip a single day. Dedicating time for this every day in a fast-paced and busy life was very difficult but I’m glad I could do it. Also, I had multiple ideas for each prompt, so picking and choosing the best one was a task.
#4

Inktober 2023 Day 2 | Spiders


#5

Inktober 2023 Day 16 | Angel


The fact that I could be as crazy as I wanted to was something that helped me explore a different art style. If you look at my work, it’s pretty vivid, colorful, and bright. These ink illustrations were a different approach and I enjoyed making them.
#6

Inktober 2023 Day 17 | Demon


#7

Inktober 2023 Day 20 | Frost


I really liked a few of my drawings more than the others. My inktober drawings for Day 1 (Dream), Day 7 (Drip), Day 17 (Demon) and Day 27 (Beast) are my favorite ones.

Each drawing took about 40-60 minutes, which included making a rough sketch first, then the inking, and finally the rendering. I dedicated time and attention to the captions as well along with the ideas and execution.
#8

Inktober 2023 Day 6 | Golden


#9

Inktober 2023 Day 27 | Beast


#10

Inktober 2023 Day 28 | Sparkle


#11

Inktober 2023 Day 29 | Massive


#12

Inktober 2023 Day 5 | Map


#13

Inktober 2023 Day 7 | Drip


#14

Inktober 2023 Day 11 | Wander


#15

Inktober 2023 Day 15 | Dagger


#16

Inktober 2023 Day 18 | Saddle


#17

Inktober 2023 Day 22 | Scratchy


#18

Inktober 2023 Day 25 | Dangerous


#19

Inktober 2023 Day 30 | Rush


#20

Inktober 2023 Day 31 | Fire


#21

Inktober 2023 Day 1 | Dream


#22

Inktober 2023 Day 3 | Path


#23

Inktober 2023 Day 4 | Dodge


#24

Inktober 2023 Day 8 | Toad


#25

Inktober 2023 Day 9 | Bounce


#26

Inktober 2023 Day 13 | Rise


#27

Inktober 2023 Day 12 | Spicy


#28

Inktober 2023 Day 19 | Plump


#29

Inktober 2023 Day 21 | Chains


#30

Inktober 2023 Day 24 | Shallow


#31

Inktober 2023 Day 26 | Remove


