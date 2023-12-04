ADVERTISEMENT

"Weird animals" is a series of illustrations that feature animals in a whimsical manner that is unexpected, funny and cute.

Based on the prompts of Jake Parker’s "Inktober", I have created these illustrations in a classic cartoon style, inspired by newspaper comics and The New Yorker.

These illustrations give an insight as to what may happen in the animal world where everything is bizarre, outrageous and even obscure, especially from their point of view.

