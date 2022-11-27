If you've been visiting Bored Panda, you know we really like funny signs. But if you're new here (or need a friendly reminder), just check out our publications on 'The Absurd Sign Project' or 'Weird Signs.'

This time, however, let's take a step even further and explore the absurd from a bit closer. For that, we turn to the subreddits 'No Safety Smoking First' and 'Don't Open Dead Inside.'

These two online communities mirror each other really well, and are full of signs with questionable spelling, messed up kerning, and other mistakes that prohibit them from getting the point across. If there even is one!

#1

Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus. 🎃

Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus. 🎃

mochalipgloss Report

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah yes, high time we learned to appreciate the inherent hocus-ness of mental health.

#2

What

What

tired_skyler Report

Finn
Finn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I stop when stop TRUCK"

#3

Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa

Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa

nuyirnumi Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pfft what’s wrong with a little breeze down there while eating a chalupa? 😎

#4

Le Tits Now

Le Tits Now

swavmirj Report

BOTW PANDA
BOTW PANDA
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great. I'm making bread and now there's yeast all over the place.

#5

How The Hell Do You Open This Door?

How The Hell Do You Open This Door?

Some--Idiot Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grab a sledgehammer and demolish the damn thing

#6

Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up

Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up

DoctorWhy75 Report

#7

Just Do Nothing, It Is Impossible

Just Do Nothing, It Is Impossible

DivinityOfHeart Report

#8

They Know All Nasa Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots

They Know All Nasa Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots

jtimester Report

#9

Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win

Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win

jfbchelsea Report

#10

Can We Just Make This The Icon Already?

Can We Just Make This The Icon Already?

herooftime2004 Report

BOTW PANDA
BOTW PANDA
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

need-------cigarettes--------now--------b4----------safely---

#11

Unfortunately These Are Just Activists Against The Monopolization Of My Campus' Food Distribution Services, Not A Polyamorous Sex Club :(

Unfortunately These Are Just Activists Against The Monopolization Of My Campus' Food Distribution Services, Not A Polyamorous Sex Club :(

losrockster Report

#12

Getting Is An Drunk Never Excuse (Mind The Comedy Homicide)

Getting Is An Drunk Never Excuse (Mind The Comedy Homicide)

CrazyPl0x Report

#13

Ask About Mud Me My Flaps

Ask About Mud Me My Flaps

Erduck96 Report

Finn
Finn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dude hade a stroke

#14

Jesus Is Christ Lord

Jesus Is Christ Lord

01buickparkavenue Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bro why is someone parading around in that truck anyways…?

#15

My Boyfriend Sent Me This Picture And

My Boyfriend Sent Me This Picture And

terranprodigy Report

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually like this one a bit... makes me feel personally attacked

#16

Heal Thy Burgers

Heal Thy Burgers

Jimbuscus Report

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If they're already burgers, I think it's gotten a little too late to heal em

#17

Does This Belong Here Or On R/Dontopendeadinside ?

Does This Belong Here Or On R/Dontopendeadinside ?

GemStoned23 Report

#18

Cheating Garage All Must Go!

Cheating Garage All Must Go!

maxedgextreme Report

BOTW PANDA
BOTW PANDA
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hmmm can I get this wife on discount? I is from the cheating garage. ________________________________All like her must go--does that men that you KILLED YOUR WIFE? Well not really... Poor guy got no wife anymore.

#19

Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea

Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea

kasicartoon Report

ThatOneFriend15
ThatOneFriend15
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The chamber has been enemies of BE of secrets opened the heir... WARE!

6
#20

Is It Now?

Is It Now?

teacher400 Report

#21

Combat Loneliness

Combat Loneliness

NullOfficer Report

BOTW PANDA
BOTW PANDA
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm lonly and know how to do combat because I blackbelt'd in Taekwondo.

#22

I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go

I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go

meglovescorn Report

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone had the brilliant idea to translate Smash Mouth to Arameic and back again and it's amazing. https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/entertainment/2019/08/smash-mouth-s-all-star-translated-to-aramaic-and-back-becomes-beautiful-poetry.html

#23

Yeah, There's Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard

Yeah, There's Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard

MantaTeam Report

#24

Please Entrance, Keep Clear!

Please Entrance, Keep Clear!

reddit.com Report

#25

Made South In Africa

Made South In Africa

jcmarais1998 Report

#26

Got Straw? How About Heated Ones For Pets?

Got Straw? How About Heated Ones For Pets?

reddit.com Report

Anspans
Anspans
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like some corn hay, please

#27

...what

...what

FreeWillyPete Report

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Say to sliders, drugs. Say to no, yes."

#28

Hvad Alena Pptiny Yes

Hvad Alena Pptiny Yes

reddit.com Report

#29

Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad

Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad

GroovinApple Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the most American sentence that ever American-d.

#30

What Melt About Waffle?

What Melt About Waffle?

Underyx Report

genevieve.honor
genevieve.honor
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as long as it’s waffle, i’m down

#31

Eliminating Women Empowering Racism

Eliminating Women Empowering Racism

Efarm12 Report

#32

We Don't Care. Stop

We Don't Care. Stop

Sigvard08 Report

#33

Always Forgotten, Remembered Never

Always Forgotten, Remembered Never

Sweetest_Potato Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yooo the Edward x Megamind crossover is finally here!

#34

This Physically Hurts Me

This Physically Hurts Me

Imagine-_-Wagons Report

#35

...a Month Lasts Forever

...a Month Lasts Forever

Economog Report

Smithy Don
Smithy Don
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol i feel this was intentional

#36

Nach

Nach

prairiegirlnorth Report

Astrius
Astrius
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you make a textbox narrow:

#37

Dunno If This Has Been Posted Already. A Friend Sent Me This:

Dunno If This Has Been Posted Already. A Friend Sent Me This:

Vast_Statement5699 Report

#38

Never Do Your Best Quit

Never Do Your Best Quit

reddit.com Report

#39

Sbren Sbeve

Sbren Sbeve

Matuliss Report

#40

Be Be Be Kind Careful Yourself

Be Be Be Kind Careful Yourself

Sudadbetch Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're asking for too much.

#41

Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High!

Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High!

Anonymous120512 Report

Finn
Finn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Drive high... To the taco bell

#42

"Stop Refreshing!"

"Stop Refreshing!"

Astro2k Report

Finn
Finn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The page won't load if you keep MILKSHAKE

#43

Chinese Now

Chinese Now

iamMRawkward Report

#44

Pizza! Pizza!! P I Z Z A A A A

Pizza! Pizza!! P I Z Z A A A A

griftylifts Report

Finn
Finn
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hey drugs! Pizza! Ha ha i win

#45

👴🏽

👴🏽

bumassben Report

Okiedokie
Okiedokie
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone trying to get way to fancy without grandpas dads rules

#46

Please Don't Drive, Block The Way

Please Don't Drive, Block The Way

Jacobs20 Report

#47

Let’s Beat The Children All Covid For

Let’s Beat The Children All Covid For

parabolamountain Report

Arachnid
Arachnid
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

lets beat the children... what

#48

Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?

Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?

Nanniiiii Report

genevieve.honor
genevieve.honor
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i’d say no if someone wrote that on a DUMPSTER for me

#49

They You What Will You

They You What Will You

pacemakersean Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what forget they how feel

#50

Mother Of God

Mother Of God

bonesakimbo Report

#51

Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books

Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books

reddit.com Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First Yo' Momma joke?

#52

Do Use Not Private Property

Do Use Not Private Property

GameStopBob Report

genevieve.honor
genevieve.honor
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

had a stroke trying to read this 😭😭

#53

Tiny And Hun, Very Gry

Tiny And Hun, Very Gry

JDCalvert Report

#54

I Find Lack This Nation’s Of Humanity... Disturbing

I Find Lack This Nation’s Of Humanity... Disturbing

reddit.com Report

#55

Adult Life Located. Preservers Are Under Seats

Adult Life Located. Preservers Are Under Seats

Fammaden Report

Jo314129
Jo314129
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where can I find a new adult life? I think the one i have is busted.

#56

Students Are Now 12% Off!

Students Are Now 12% Off!

PancakesHD Report

#57

This Will Go Video Not Viral

This Will Go Video Not Viral

reddit.com Report

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To youtube I go to see if it went viral! edit: it still has 208 likes damn

#58

Get Yer Shingles Here!!

Get Yer Shingles Here!!

celerydonut Report

Federico Guerrero-Isaza
Federico Guerrero-Isaza
