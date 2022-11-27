105 Stupid Signs That Hilariously Fail To Get The Point Across
If you've been visiting Bored Panda, you know we really like funny signs. But if you're new here (or need a friendly reminder), just check out our publications on 'The Absurd Sign Project' or 'Weird Signs.'
This time, however, let's take a step even further and explore the absurd from a bit closer. For that, we turn to the subreddits 'No Safety Smoking First' and 'Don't Open Dead Inside.'
These two online communities mirror each other really well, and are full of signs with questionable spelling, messed up kerning, and other mistakes that prohibit them from getting the point across. If there even is one!
Mental Is Hocus. Health Not Pocus. 🎃
Ah yes, high time we learned to appreciate the inherent hocus-ness of mental health.
What
Come Naked. Try. Our Chalupa
Pfft what’s wrong with a little breeze down there while eating a chalupa? 😎
Le Tits Now
Great. I'm making bread and now there's yeast all over the place.
How The Hell Do You Open This Door?
Get Covid Here, Your Vaccine Ages 12 And Up
Just Do Nothing, It Is Impossible
They Know All Nasa Your Stupid Is A Hoax Astronots
Winners Quitters Never Quit, Never Win
Can We Just Make This The Icon Already?
need-------cigarettes--------now--------b4----------safely---
Unfortunately These Are Just Activists Against The Monopolization Of My Campus' Food Distribution Services, Not A Polyamorous Sex Club :(
Getting Is An Drunk Never Excuse (Mind The Comedy Homicide)
Ask About Mud Me My Flaps
Jesus Is Christ Lord
Bro why is someone parading around in that truck anyways…?
My Boyfriend Sent Me This Picture And
I actually like this one a bit... makes me feel personally attacked
Heal Thy Burgers
If they're already burgers, I think it's gotten a little too late to heal em
Does This Belong Here Or On R/Dontopendeadinside ?
Cheating Garage All Must Go!
Hmmm can I get this wife on discount? I is from the cheating garage. ________________________________All like her must go--does that men that you KILLED YOUR WIFE? Well not really... Poor guy got no wife anymore.
Who Thought This Would Be A Good Idea
The chamber has been enemies of BE of secrets opened the heir... WARE!
Is It Now?
Combat Loneliness
I'm lonly and know how to do combat because I blackbelt'd in Taekwondo.
I Was Informed That This Is Better Suited For This Sub So Here Ya Go
Someone had the brilliant idea to translate Smash Mouth to Arameic and back again and it's amazing. https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/entertainment/2019/08/smash-mouth-s-all-star-translated-to-aramaic-and-back-becomes-beautiful-poetry.html
Yeah, There's Definitely No Turtle Inside. Feel Free To Discard
Please Entrance, Keep Clear!
Made South In Africa
Got Straw? How About Heated Ones For Pets?
...what
Hvad Alena Pptiny Yes
Land Of The Not Land Of The Home Of The Not Home Of Free Stay At Home Brave The Afriad
That is the most American sentence that ever American-d.
What Melt About Waffle?
Eliminating Women Empowering Racism
We Don't Care. Stop
Always Forgotten, Remembered Never
This Physically Hurts Me
...a Month Lasts Forever
Nach
Dunno If This Has Been Posted Already. A Friend Sent Me This:
Never Do Your Best Quit
Sbren Sbeve
Be Be Be Kind Careful Yourself
Don’t Never Drink And Drive. Drive High!
"Stop Refreshing!"
Chinese Now
Pizza! Pizza!! P I Z Z A A A A
👴🏽
Please Don't Drive, Block The Way
Let’s Beat The Children All Covid For
Amber Of Will, You Are My You, The Love Life Marry Me?
They You What Will You
Mother Of God
Your I Had To Mom Is So Spread This Fat Between 3 Books
Do Use Not Private Property
Tiny And Hun, Very Gry
I Find Lack This Nation’s Of Humanity... Disturbing
Adult Life Located. Preservers Are Under Seats
Students Are Now 12% Off!
This Will Go Video Not Viral
To youtube I go to see if it went viral! edit: it still has 208 likes damn