We love technology, we use it daily, and apparently, we can also laugh at it. The members of the subreddit r/softwaregore have been gathering the funniest software fails that have gone terribly wrong!

The group has been running since the 15th of January, 2013. Now over 1.9 million members are laughing at incidents from the weather toasting up to 1000 degrees to having -2 messages.

Whether you're a tech wizard seeking a good chuckle, or just a feed scroller, brace yourselves for a laughter-packed journey that will make you question the sanity of programmers.

#1

Now That's Just Hurtful

Now That's Just Hurtful

Soph the Loaf
Soph the Loaf
Ah, just like my teachers predicted!

From smartphones to smart homes, coding revolutionized the way we live, work, and connect with the world around us. What stands behind a good program is the development process.

It is usually a multi-nuanced one, but looks something like this: Selecting the methodology or the roadmap of the project, gathering the requirements needed, deciding how the software will operate, building the model, and constructing the code. Then comes the primary testing phase, which then leads to the fixing of any and all defects that come up. Once all that is done, the software is deployed and further upgraded following user demands. From that point on the software is maintained to sustain the highest quality.
#2

My B.m.i Is Apparently Infinite

My B.m.i Is Apparently Infinite

#3

Ah Yes, I Agree Bread Kinda Is That

Ah Yes, I Agree Bread Kinda Is That

Programming failure sounds funny enough, but what stands behind it? Surprisingly, 75% of developers feel that new software projects will fail in the initial stage. A report by Standish Group states that 49% of new cases fail, with 47% of them being challenged and only 4% successful. After all, who stands behind the screen is just a human: “To err is human, but to really foul things up you need a computer.” – Paul Ehrlich.
#4

Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening

Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening

PickledZucchini11
PickledZucchini11
He hacked the walking on water trick!

#5

Interesting Trip To Work Today

Interesting Trip To Work Today

David Henry
David Henry
No need to remind me; this is one thing I'm already on top of.

#6

":/" In "Http://" Got Replaced With A Smiley

":/" In "Http://" Got Replaced With A Smiley

Surely, you’ve seen funny software fails on Reddit, but here we have some of the most famous and costly software disasters of all time. 

Burning Mars Climate Orbiter. In 1998, NASA launched a $125 million robotic space probe to monitor the Martian atmosphere, climate, and surface. After 286 days, it went into orbital insertion, and communication with the spacecraft was lost. The navigation pushed the orbiter too close to the Mars atmosphere where it burned and broke into pieces. 
#7

My Phone Thinks It's Running On Nothing But Storage

My Phone Thinks It's Running On Nothing But Storage

the spy
the spy
Nothing but hopes and dreams

#8

Yes You Are Train! Yes You Are

Yes You Are Train! Yes You Are

PickledZucchini11
PickledZucchini11
Go for it! Don't let anyone else tell you what you can be train!

#9

Female Gender Is Invalid

Female Gender Is Invalid

Another software fail happened when hundreds of cancer patients got exposed to massive radiation doses. Since 2000, many hospitals across the USA used the Therac-25 medical radiation therapy device to treat people suffering from cancer. However, due to the incorrect input of radiation dosage data into the software, patients received radiation doses up to 100 times higher than the intended amount. Tragically, this error led to the loss of 10 lives and caused severe injuries to more than 20 people.
#10

My PC Started Crashing All Around And My Mouse Cursor Started Duplicating So I Drew A House With It

My PC Started Crashing All Around And My Mouse Cursor Started Duplicating So I Drew A House With It

PickledZucchini11
PickledZucchini11
It gives 8th grade continuous line drawing art project (in the best way possible, of course :))

#11

I Think Windows 11 Is Trying To Say Teams Is Running

I Think Windows 11 Is Trying To Say Teams Is Running

#12

Memojis Be Like…

Memojis Be Like…

David Henry
David Henry
We just met, and this is crazy, but call me an exorcist.

World War III almost happened because of a software fail. As frightening as it sounds, in 1983, the Soviets believed that American missiles were attacking them. Their systems misinterpreted sunlight reflections off the tops of clouds as missile launches. Fortunately, later an officer of the Soviet Air Defense Forces identified the error and proclaimed it a false alarm.  
#13

The Emoji Looks As Confused As I Am

The Emoji Looks As Confused As I Am

David Henry
David Henry
🎶 you might as well be walkin' on the sun 🎶

#14

I'm Really Alerted After This

I'm Really Alerted After This

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
All I can read is "stay off beaches" and "Bay of civil defense:

#15

I'm Pretty Sure That Lakes Aren't Supposed To Be Like That

I'm Pretty Sure That Lakes Aren't Supposed To Be Like That

Fizzer
Fizzer
Nature's swimming pool! (elevated version)

Even buildings collapse because of software failures. In 1978, Hartford Civic Center Coliseum crumbled from the weight of snow, costing $70 million + $20 million in damage to the local economy. The CAD programmer made a mistake in the design of the coliseum by incorrectly assuming that the roof supports would only experience pure compression. Additionally, the computer model indicated that all the top chords received lateral bracing, but only the interior frame met the criteria.
#16

iOS Is Making One Of My Memojis Do Blackface

iOS Is Making One Of My Memojis Do Blackface

#17

Speechn’t

Speechn't

Fizzer
Fizzer
Cooln't grammarn't

#18

Ah Yes, A Blue Box

Ah Yes, A Blue Box

As we gaze into the future, a few upcoming trends are likely to happen in software development. 

Artificial intelligence has been a hot topic for some time now. We can expect it to be more common in software development, like creating better applications and helping with data analysis and forecasting.

Another interesting future trend will be the 'Internet of things'. This basically means a network of 'things' - connecting everything by exchanging sensor data between them. Examples could be: smartphones, cars, household appliances, and industrial machinery. 

Finally, Virtual reality. It is already being used in gaming, education, and entertainment. In the future, we can also expect this technology to become more common in software development. It will help simulate environments and test products in real time.
#19

Damn Forgot To Update My Graphics Card Driver For The Last 78 Years My Bad

Damn Forgot To Update My Graphics Card Driver For The Last 78 Years My Bad

#20

No, I Don't Think That's A Jam Bun

No, I Don't Think That's A Jam Bun

#21

Do Negative Numbers Count?

Do Negative Numbers Count?

As amusing as r/softwaregore is, the subreddit serves as a reminder of all the challenges developers face, and if anything, it makes us appreciate them even more. Software is both: or friend and an enemy, the coding just decide us think which is which.
#22

This Planetarium's Computer Crashed

This Planetarium's Computer Crashed

Samsquatch
Samsquatch
I knew it! I knew it was a simulation! /hj

#23

Half Life Corrupted My Screenshot And Created Some Metal Album Cover Material

Half Life Corrupted My Screenshot And Created Some Metal Album Cover Material

#24

2020 Didn't End In Romania

2020 Didn't End In Romania

#25

Where Can I Buy

Where Can I Buy

#26

Guess That’s A Good Error Code Uplay

Guess That's A Good Error Code Uplay

#27

Greek Architecture

Greek Architecture

#28

When You're In The Club And Can't Come Up With Any Dance Moves

When You're In The Club And Can't Come Up With Any Dance Moves

the spy
the spy
Looks like cyberpunk to me

#29

My Package Had A Meltdown

My Package Had A Meltdown

#30

Just... Don't Go There

Just... Don't Go There

#31

Iphoneos Subtly Trying To Tell You Your Sleep Schedule Is F**ked Up

Iphoneos Subtly Trying To Tell You Your Sleep Schedule Is F**ked Up

#32

My Fps Counter Decided It Wanted Attention

My Fps Counter Decided It Wanted Attention

#33

What A Steal

What A Steal

#34

I Present To You, Windows 40

I Present To You, Windows 40

#35

I Love It When Publishers Force You To Use Their Platform Instead Of Steam

I Love It When Publishers Force You To Use Their Platform Instead Of Steam

#36

Exactly How You Fly A Helicopter

Exactly How You Fly A Helicopter

#37

This Is My Clock Now

This Is My Clock Now

#38

So... Do They Pay Me?

So... Do They Pay Me?

#39

*phone Explodes*

*phone Explodes*

#40

Well... Kudos To The Devs !!!

Well... Kudos To The Devs !!!

Tuesday's child
Tuesday's child
Well 2 be fair,nobody would guess nothing as a password

#41

Makes Sense

Makes Sense

#42

Yes, I Got Successfully $0

Yes, I Got Successfully $0

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Now purchase for $1.99 to unlock

#43

I Think I Turned On Helicopter Mode On My Laptop By Accident

I Think I Turned On Helicopter Mode On My Laptop By Accident

#44

I Think This Ad Forgot Something Important To Sound Convincing But I Just Can't Put My Finger On It

I Think This Ad Forgot Something Important To Sound Convincing But I Just Can't Put My Finger On It

#45

I Wonder What Whould Happen

I Wonder What Whould Happen

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Don't do it! You'll doom us all!

#46

My Pizza Is Coming From Another Continent Lmao

My Pizza Is Coming From Another Continent Lmao

#47

Just My Casual Morning Run

Just My Casual Morning Run

#48

Travel Method Saves Time As Well!

Travel Method Saves Time As Well!

#49

My Sim Slept While Carrying A Plate

My Sim Slept While Carrying A Plate

#50

Having An Existential Crisis Over Here

Having An Existential Crisis Over Here

#51

Mcafee Is Refusing Its Fate

Mcafee Is Refusing Its Fate

#52

Where Is It Going?!

Where Is It Going?!

#53

Being 6ft Does Exist

Being 6ft Does Exist

#54

It Seems Like He’s Suffering From Something Called “Life”

It Seems Like He's Suffering From Something Called "Life"

#55

Alternate Route

Alternate Route

#56

You Don't Really Need 3D Glasses!

You Don't Really Need 3D Glasses!

#57

Windows Is Having An Existential Crisis

Windows Is Having An Existential Crisis

#58

Mr Stark I Don’t Feel So Good

Mr Stark I Don't Feel So Good

#59

Ahh Yes 24/7

Ahh Yes 24/7

#60

My First Ever Barefoot Run

My First Ever Barefoot Run

#61

I'm Helping My Brother Fix His PC And Ran Across Baby Yobama And His Brothers

I'm Helping My Brother Fix His PC And Ran Across Baby Yobama And His Brothers

#62

My Favorite Word In Spanish Is "Pasttense34"

My Favorite Word In Spanish Is "Pasttense34"

#63

Asserting Dominance

Asserting Dominance

#64

Earth, Wind, And A Chance Of Scattered Showers

Earth, Wind, And A Chance Of Scattered Showers

#65

My Own Personal Oven

My Own Personal Oven