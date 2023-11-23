ADVERTISEMENT

Ever thought art and sports could make a perfect pair? Well, think no more because "Art But Make It Sports" is back on Bored Panda. It is an Instagram account that's turning heads with its quirky comparisons of athletes and artworks.

With over 87,000 followers, this account brings humor and surprising resemblances to your feed. So, without further ado, scroll down to explore the unexpected connections between the canvas and the field!

More info: Instagram | artbutmakeitsports.com | twitter.com

#1

"Oberon, Titania, And Puck With Fairies Dancing" By William Blake, 1786

Once again, Bored Panda reached out to LJ, the creator of "Art But Make It Sports", to ask more questions about the initiative. Their account gets tagged a lot in sports photos, and we were curious about how their community engagement shapes the content they share. "It’s essential, and it’s been really rewarding to see just how big the community has gotten," the creator shared. "I’d say 99% of comments that come through are positive, and people are constantly tagging the account in/DMing in sports images that they want to see done. I try to tailor the content to the audience, and there’s no better way to do so than to have the audience request in."
#2

"Stigmatization Of St Francis" By Giotto, 1297-1300

#3

"The Burial Of The Sardine" By Francisco Goya, 1812-19

Besides museums and galleries, LJ draws inspiration from other "muses" as well. "Last year, Ja Morant was a big one, though that hasn’t gone as planned this season. I enjoy the work of specific photographers. When it comes to artists, I’ve certainly seen/studied some more than others, but I’m always on the lookout for something new/pieces I’ve never seen before."

#4

"The Crucifixion Of Saint Peter With A Donor" By Northern French Painter, 1450s

#5

"Barbara (Ant 113)" By Yves Klein, 1960

LJ revealed that they have more than 10,000 images of artwork that they’ve taken themselves from museums. "I’ve done a pretty good job of memorizing specific works/the gist of a majority of them. For there, I’ll see a sports image, and then either draw from that memory or the memory of a specific artwork that I haven’t photographed but is famous (for example, the Sistine Chapel ceiling). Or, I’ll recognize a certain theme in art history that could work or a specific artist’s style, and then look through a catalog of corresponding work online. Across that, something usually comes together, and I have a pretty good sense as soon as I look at a sports image if I’ll be able to come up with something."
#6

"The Dance" By André Derain, 1906

#7

"Relief Of Clapping Women", Middle Kingdom, 2051-2000 B.c

We asked LJ if there are specific sports or art genres that they haven't explored yet but are interested in incorporating into 'Art But Make It Sports'. "Modern and Contemporary Art is always fun to pull off because it’s rarer and arguably harder to do," the creator answered. "I love all sports, so I'm just looking for the next interesting image regardless of where it came from! I’m starting to think about ways to better share my work - a coffee table book, perhaps, or a pop-up. We’ll see what 2024 brings!"

#8

"The Death Of Achilles" By Peter Paul Rubens, 1630s

#9

"For Handel (Blue By Drew Boxold)" By Mark Di Suvero, 1975

#10

"Saints Michael And Francis" By Juan De Flandes, 1505-09

#11

"Golconda" By René Magritte, 1953

#12

"La Défense (The Call To Arms)" By Auguste Rodin, 1912-18

#13

"Ossian And Malvina" By Johann Peter Krafft, 1810

#14

"Untitled (Taxidermy Horse In Wall)" By Maurizio Cattelan, 2007

#15

"Self-Portrait" By Joseph Ducreux, 1783

#16

"Cake Rows" By Wayne Thiebaud, 1962

#17

"The Archangel Michael" By Cavaliere D'arpino, 1624-26

#18

Ceiling Of The "Assumption Of Mary" In Santa Maria Immacolata A Via Veneto, Rome

#19

"The Pentecost" By Bernard Van Orley, 1530

#20

"Kyle And The Influence" By Jamie Wyeth, 2000

#21

"Love" By Gustav Klimt, 1895

#22

"The Sacrifice Of Isaac" By Rembrandt, 1635

#23

"Bagpipe Player And A Woman With A Jar" By Pieter Huys, 1571

#24

"The Battle Of The Lapiths And Centaurs" By Sebastiano Ricci, 1705-10

#25

"The Angel Of Peace" By Walter Crane, 1900

#26

"Saint Cosmas And Saint Damian Salvaged" By Fra Angelico, 1438-40

#27

"The Lamentation" By Luis De Morales, 1560

#28

"La Madeleine" By Paul Cézanne, 1869

#29

"Argument Over A Card Game" By Jan Steen, Second Half Of 17th Century

#30

"The Head Of Saint John The Baptist On A Charger" By Andrea Solari, 1507

#31

The View From Below (Frescoes In The Camera Degli Sposi) By Andrea Mantegna, 1473

#32

"The Offertory" By Maurice Denis, 1890

#33

"Diana The Huntress" By Joseph Nollekens, 1778

#34

"The Denial Of Saint Peter" By Giovanni Domenico Cerrini, 1650s

#35

"The Dentist" By Jan Molenaer, 1629

#36

"Divina Tragedia" By Paul Chenavard, 1865-69

#37

"Savoy: The Leap" By Richard Yarde, 2004

#38

"The Triumph Of Bacchus" By Diego Velázquez, 1628-29

#39

"Flying Home: Harlem Heroes And Heroines" By Faith Ringgold, 1996

#40

"Drinking Bacchus" By Guido Reni, 1623

#41

"The Mocking Of Christ" By Orazio Gentileschi, 1628-35

#42

"A Pointer And A Duck" By Arthur James Stark, Mid-19th Century

#43

"Baptism Of Christ", Workshop Of Veit Stoss, 1480–90

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
42 minutes ago

I can't decide which is funnier in the top pic - the fellow in the middle about to get hit in the crotch with the errant baseball or the fellow at left doing the Vanna White hands.

#44

"Saint Lucy Before The Judge" By Lorenzo Lotto, 1532

#45

"Doubt Guardian 2" By Karen Machiavelli, 2017

