If you’re in need of a quick mood boost, you’ve come to the right place. Nate Fates is back on Bored Panda, and this time we’re excited to share a selection of his newest cartoons featuring absurd situations and food-themed humor. Some stand out thanks to clever wordplay, while others capture relatable moments many of us have experienced ourselves.

Nate draws inspiration from everyday life, finding comedy in ordinary situations that often go unnoticed. As he puts it, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will.” From coffee habits and tech frustrations to relationships and daily routines, his cartoons highlight small, familiar moments – made even funnier through his sharp and playful perspective.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | nfakes.com