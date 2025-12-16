ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re in need of a quick mood boost, you’ve come to the right place. Nate Fates is back on Bored Panda, and this time we’re excited to share a selection of his newest cartoons featuring absurd situations and food-themed humor. Some stand out thanks to clever wordplay, while others capture relatable moments many of us have experienced ourselves.

Nate draws inspiration from everyday life, finding comedy in ordinary situations that often go unnoticed. As he puts it, “If I can create a humorous take on a circumstance, I will.” From coffee habits and tech frustrations to relationships and daily routines, his cartoons highlight small, familiar moments – made even funnier through his sharp and playful perspective.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | nfakes.com

#1

Comic by Nate Fakes showing fries with a crystal ball predicting a drink refill in a funny and relatable scene.

Nate Fakes

The caption was the best!

    #2

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing anthropomorphic loaded potato and fries with humorous, relatable dialogue in a casual setting.

    "When my spouse sees me I'm fried! No offence..."

    #3

    Comic of a soda bottle hammering a lost cap poster on a pole, from Nate Fakes comics funny and relatable series.

    Just dont do as EU have done... smdh! 🙅‍♂️ I still recycled in plastic before but now you have to pull it of to be able to pour. Smh da capo

    #4

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing office humor with characters reacting to a boss chewing out an employee, funny and relatable.

    #5

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing an apple and an onion on laptops with a social media interaction about likes.

    jamikrueger
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Roasted apples and caramelized sweet onions can get along, especially when jailed in a pie crust and topped with copious amounts of whipped cream.

    #6

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows walking cheddar cheese characters with a funny, relatable twist on baggy outfits.

    #7

    Comic by Nate Fakes featuring two donuts with eyes, one asking the other about staying up all night with glazed eyes.

    #8

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a popcorn on a stick telling an apple about its difficult day, funny and relatable.

    #9

    Cartoon milk cartons with arms and legs walking, smaller carton saying kids will devour it, comic by Nate Fakes.

    #10

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing an onion holding a tiny ring, captioned Onion Ring, funny and relatable comics.

    #11

    Cartoon comic featuring milk cartons with legs, illustrating a funny and relatable comic by Nate Fakes.

    #12

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a crepe and fried egg with humorous relatable breakfast dialogue.

    #13

    Comic by Nate Fakes featuring animated candy characters discussing concerns about violent video games in a living room setting.

    #14

    Two corn characters on a plane experiencing ear popping in a Nate Fakes comic about funny and relatable moments.

    #15

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing ketchup bottle and ketchup packet chatting humorously at a bar.

    #16

    Cartoon pizza slices with toppings, one slice upset saying they don’t like my toppings in a Nate Fakes comic.

    #17

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing an orange and a banana on a couch with a funny relatable peel pun.

    #18

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a sandwich reacting to being unwrapped, blending humor and relatability in everyday moments.

    #19

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a sad fruitcake at a party, highlighting relatable humor in everyday situations.

    jamikrueger
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Come on, the fruitcake is always the life of the party, at least in NYC. ;)

    #20

    Comic by Nate Fakes featuring a slice of Swiss cheese and a wedge of cheese with humorous dialogue.

    jamikrueger
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I prefer the drill accident over the drunken cheddar any time, unless its on nachos with green chile.

    #21

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing bread and a donut watching a TV with a cinnamon roll, highlighting funny and relatable comics.

    #22

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes shows a block of cheese on stage with a mic and a milk carton thinking cheesy joke in comedy comic.

    #23

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a colorful lollipop saying sweet dreams to a person sleeping in bed.

    #24

    Cookie with chocolate chips looking in bathroom mirror, thinking about when its acne will go away in Nate Fakes comic.

    #25

    Cartoon of a grade A milk carton angrily calling a soy milk carton gifted student in a classroom setting by Nate Fakes.

    apatheistaccount2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    At least the other one speaks Spanish ;)

    #26

    Broccoli family cartoon by Nate Fakes with a steaming father and kids warning him to be careful, funny and relatable comics.

    #27

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing office cheese slices acting busy as the big cheese approaches, funny and relatable comic art.

    jamikrueger
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Brie is late for work.

    #28

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing two eggs, one c*****d on a couch, illustrating funny and relatable life humor.

    #29

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a coffee cup talking to a walking sugar packet, illustrating funny and relatable humor.

    #30

    Comic by Nate Fakes featuring baseball-themed cake batter characters with humorous and relatable dialogue under a night sky.

    #31

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a humorous conversation about dipping chips, highlighting funny and relatable moments.

    #32

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing corn and popcorn characters in a hospital scene, blending humor and relatable comic art.

    #33

    Comic panel showing two gingerbread characters baking in a kitchen, featuring funny and relatable Nate Fakes comics.

    #34

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a birthday cake character holding cake mix and a CD near a stereo in a living room.

    #35

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing a snail parent critiquing its child's report card with funny and relatable comics style.

    #36

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing anthropomorphic pastries with a humorous and relatable street scene.

    #37

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a red chili pepper asking a yellow bell pepper if it believes in ghost peppers.

    jamikrueger
    Jimmer
    Jimmer
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Why, where are they hiding?

    #38

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a piece of gum with a halo talking about being punched, funny and relatable comics.

    #39

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing humorous and relatable moments with grilled steak and fatherly advice outdoors.

    #40

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing fruits watching TV and joking about actors looking great for their age being from preservatives.

    #41

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes depicting low carb foods with funny and relatable comic characters including yogurt, almond, and beet.

    #42

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a personified donut in therapy, reflecting on being well-rounded but misunderstood.

    #43

    Cheese and grater comic by Nate Fakes with a pun, showcasing funny and relatable humor in a simple cartoon style.

    #44

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing lettuce characters with one in a dress saying they don't want to look like a cobb, funny and relatable.

    #45

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows a donut with pink frosting writing a to-do list humorously blending funny and relatable comics.

    #46

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a cabbage cut in half saying it has a splitting headache with a knife on a cutting board.

    #47

    Ice cream cones with faces in a Nate Fakes comic, humorously depicting melting cones as unhappy parents in a living room.

