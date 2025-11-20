ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever scrolled through the internet looking for a laugh, you might have stumbled upon Nate Fakes' comics. He has a way of turning everyday objects and animals into relatable characters, giving us a peek into their secret lives. In his world, a coffee machine might be chatting with a fuzzy drink, or a tiny bug could be performing stand-up comedy for an audience of crickets.

We’ve gathered some of Nate Fakes’ latest comics to brighten your day. Each panel is full of clever humor and tiny observations about life, sometimes absurd, sometimes surprisingly heartfelt, but always relatable. Scroll through and you’ll start seeing ordinary things in a whole new, hilarious light.

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | Facebook