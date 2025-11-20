ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever scrolled through the internet looking for a laugh, you might have stumbled upon Nate Fakes' comics. He has a way of turning everyday objects and animals into relatable characters, giving us a peek into their secret lives. In his world, a coffee machine might be chatting with a fuzzy drink, or a tiny bug could be performing stand-up comedy for an audience of crickets.

We’ve gathered some of Nate Fakes’ latest comics to brighten your day. Each panel is full of clever humor and tiny observations about life, sometimes absurd, sometimes surprisingly heartfelt, but always relatable. Scroll through and you’ll start seeing ordinary things in a whole new, hilarious light.

More info: Instagram | nfakes.com | Facebook

#1

Three cats sitting outside a bathroom door labeled watch party, a person visible sitting on the toilet in this witty comic by Nate Fakes.

There's an automatic light up sign? No wonder everyone comes running.

    #2

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a goose refusing to play duck duck goose while a plane flies overhead near a pond.

    #3

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing two characters with eyeballs on a table and the phrase rolling eyes humor.

    #4

    Witches comparing traditional cauldron to modern instant pot in a witty comic by Nate Fakes about life’s absurdities.

    #5

    Man nervously sitting on a couch as a cat kneads his lap, from a witty comic by Nate Fakes about life's absurdities.

    #6

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing chickens around a Colonel Sanders statue in a humorous comic about life's absurdities.

    #7

    Cat staring at a large water tower labeled Northwood, thinking about knocking over the ultimate cup of water comic.

    #8

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing two bees with one accusing the other of stealing flowers, illustrating life’s absurdities.

    #9

    Cartoon of witty comics by Nate Fakes showing two talking toilet paper rolls illustrating life’s absurdities humorously.

    #10

    Couple inside looking out window at snowy marriage proposal spelled in snow, comic by Nate Fakes about life’s absurdities.

    #11

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a catfish dropping a shell underwater, highlighting life’s absurdities in a witty cartoon.

    #12

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows two flies on a car windshield debating who will clean the mess, highlighting life’s absurdities.

    Aww, poor little bug

    #13

    Cat at bar counter holding money, humorously ordering a whisker sour, comic by Nate Fakes about life’s absurdities.

    #14

    Man hugging a bear near a warning sign about not feeding bears in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #15

    Witty comic by Nate Fakes shows witches reacting emotionally after watching The Wizard of Oz in a humorous scene.

    #16

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing two monsters lying on a bed, humorously discussing comfort and life’s absurdities.

    #17

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a stork taking a photo of a crawling baby for life’s absurdities humor.

    #18

    Cat comic by Nate Fakes shows talking animals humorously warning about scary household equipment.

    I better tell my cat Chaussettes ("Socks") about this. She is sitting beside me all snuggled up, and I don't have the heart to tell her. She likes to get in the laundry room and snuggle up on the blankets I have stored in there, as they are stored over the dryer.

    #19

    Comic panel by Nate Fakes showing a chair talking to a stepladder, highlighting life’s absurdities with humor.

    #20

    Cartoon cake character holding cake mix and inserting CD into a stereo, illustrating life's absurdities in witty comics.

    #21

    Candy characters playing violent video games in a witty comic by Nate Fakes highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #22

    Broom standing in a parking spot with a sign employee of the month in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #23

    Witty comics by Nate Fakes featuring two sloths humorously discussing slow internet and sloth Wi-Fi on a couch.

    #24

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing two sharks underwater with a speech bubble about finishing dinner before dessert.

    #25

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing a man pointing at framed past due bills, highlighting life's absurdities with witty comics.

    #26

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a giant yarn ball confronting a cat about picking on its little brother, illustrating life’s absurdities.

    #27

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing a soda bottle and coffee maker exchanging witty remarks about life’s absurdities.

    #28

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing toilet paper rolls and a log in a forest humorously captioned about a skeleton.

    #29

    Cartoon fish school asking when they graduate, illustrating life's absurdities in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #30

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a bug performing stand-up comedy with an audience of insects laughing at life’s absurdities

    #31

    Two witches in a car near a rest area sign in a comic by Nate Fakes illustrating life’s absurdities.

    #32

    Comic showing a nail clipper accused by a nail polish bottle holding a broken nail, illustrating life’s absurdities.

    #33

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing a boy facing a lake monster near a no swimming sign, capturing life's absurdities.

    #34

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing three angels with halos in clouds, one carrying a bag full of golden halos, highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #35

    Man blowing out a witty comics trick candle on a cake while a woman watches, capturing life’s absurdities humor.

    #36

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing lamps and flashlight as characters with a witty comic about relationships and age difference.

    #37

    Cartoon pumpkin with arms applying Old Pumpkin Spice deodorant in a bathroom, comic illustrating life’s absurdities by Nate Fakes.

    #38

    Cartoon of two M&M’s candy characters humorously debating fun, showcasing witty comics by Nate Fakes on life's absurdities.

    #39

    Colorful candy characters drawing sketches of candy in a comic style by Nate Fakes illustrating life's absurdities.

    #40

    Cartoon of a Snickers bar defending a floating Snickers wrapper in a pool, showcasing witty comics by Nate Fakes.

    #41

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing worms wearing creative Halloween costumes highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #42

    Halloween comic by Nate Fakes showing spiders and a ghost mannequin in a yard highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #43

    Two punk-style pumpkins with mohawks, piercings, and leather jackets illustrating life’s absurdities in a comic style.

    #44

    Chess knight and purple p**n cartoon characters talk beside a wall with dice and game pieces in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #45

    Baseball and bowling ball characters in a car, one saying well this is me in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #46

    Baseball glove holding a ball talks to a pink glove, capturing life’s absurdities in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #47

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows coffee cups at an art gallery with one cup saying it posed topless, capturing life's absurdities.

    #48

    Witty comic by Nate Fakes showing a cup introducing another cup to a coffee maker, highlighting life’s absurdities.

    #49

    Animated comic of walking coffee bags and cup with one cup thinking it will always be single, witty comics by Nate Fakes.

    #50

    Toilet paper roll comic by Nate Fakes showing a small roll leaving for its first job at the men's restroom, witty life humor.

    #51

    Colorful cartoon llamas in a witty comic by Nate Fakes, highlighting life's absurdities with humor and quirky dialogue.

    #52

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes shows a red tree asking a green pine tree not to look while it is changing leaves.

    #53

    Two hippos in a witty comic by Nate Fakes, humorously calling each other huge with a pun on hypocrite.

    #54

    Cartoon of a person pressing snooze on a phone alarm at 5:00 am, expressing frustration in witty comics by Nate Fakes.

    #55

    Comic scene by Nate Fakes showing a ghost heckling a stand-up comedian who hates hecklers.

    #56

    Cartoon by Nate Fakes showing Frankenstein parents looking at a baby in a coffin with a humorous twist on neck bolts.

    #57

    Hand mixer talking to cake saying I remember when you were conceived in a witty comic by Nate Fakes.

    #58

    Two cats with socks and mittens having a funny conversation in a witty comic by Nate Fakes about life’s absurdities.

    #59

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows candy bars personified, humorously highlighting life’s absurdities with witty, fun-sized characters.

    #60

    Cartoon comic by Nate Fakes featuring peppers personified, humorously asking about belief in ghost peppers on a sidewalk.

    #61

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a man adding pumpkin spice to a pet's food, illustrating life's absurdities.

    #62

    Comic by Nate Fakes shows a Reese's peanut butter cup and a Hershey's Kiss talking in a freezer drawer.

    #63

    Comic by Nate Fakes showing a blue balloon looking up to a red candy with a witty life absurdity caption.

