Church signs are a staple of small-community life. They’re one of the first things you see when you drive through a cute town center and often give you an idea of what kind of neighborhood you’ve just entered.

But most of the time, they’re more than a way for religious institutions to reach out to people, share the gospel, and resonate with their town’s sense of community. These roadside signs can be a valuable and unexpected source of… entertainment. You know what we’re talking about. Those short, extra clever, and sometimes quite ambiguous church sign sayings you can’t help but look at, hoping to find a rib-tickling pun or joke.

After all, you know what they say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And if your church has also got a funny bone, consider yourself lucky — making people laugh is an art form.

Now, thanks to the internet’s insatiable appetite for all things strange and humorous, we can look at some of the most hilarious church signs from around the country! Can you imagine the days before the internet when you couldn’t just search for clever church sign ideas for your church’s outdoor panel? Crazy how they could come up with them with no help.

These funny church signs will have you cracking up, whether it’s a clever play on words or a pun-tastic double meaning. Only one thing is sure — these people knew exactly what they were doing!