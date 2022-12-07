Church signs are a staple of small-community life. They’re one of the first things you see when you drive through a cute town center and often give you an idea of what kind of neighborhood you’ve just entered.

But most of the time, they’re more than a way for religious institutions to reach out to people, share the gospel, and resonate with their town’s sense of community. These roadside signs can be a valuable and unexpected source of… entertainment. You know what we’re talking about. Those short, extra clever, and sometimes quite ambiguous church sign sayings you can’t help but look at, hoping to find a rib-tickling pun or joke. 

After all, you know what they say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it. And if your church has also got a funny bone, consider yourself lucky — making people laugh is an art form.

Now, thanks to the internet’s insatiable appetite for all things strange and humorous, we can look at some of the most hilarious church signs from around the country! Can you imagine the days before the internet when you couldn’t just search for clever church sign ideas for your church’s outdoor panel? Crazy how they could come up with them with no help.

These funny church signs will have you cracking up, whether it’s a clever play on words or a pun-tastic double meaning. Only one thing is sure — these people knew exactly what they were doing!

#1

Don't Hold Guns

#2

Yolo

#3

Sign In Front Of Oregon Church

#4

An Incontrovertible Truth On My Church’s Sign Today

#5

Advice From God

#6

This Sign That Understands Who Holds All The Power In The Pew

#7

The Irony Is Lost On This Church

#8

This Sign That Simply Cannot Be Real

#9

Refugee Jesus

#10

Go Canucks!

#11

This Church That Doesn't Want To Lie To Your Friends And Family At Your Funeral

#12

This Sign That Makes No Sense In The Best Possible Way

#13

This Sign That Is Trying To Make Meghan Trainor's "All About That Bass" A Bit Holier

#14

Love Thy Neighbor

#15

Christian Puns

#16

Fear Not!

#17

This Church Sign That Wants To Know How Often You Come

#18

This Church Needs You To Stop Praying For More Snow

#19

This Church That Places God In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

#20

This Sign That Promises God Loves You More Than Kanye Loves Kanye

#21

Christian Oxymoron

#22

The Best Version Of Yourself

#23

Noah And Mosquitoes

#24

Hipster Jesus

#25

Oklahoma Churches Don’t Mess Around

#26

This Sign That Offers Nothing But Comfort

#27

This Church That Embraced "Christian Girl Autumn" With A Pumpkin Spice Communion Joke

#28

This Sign Said, "I'm Not Like Other Pastors, I'm A Cool Pastor"

#29

This Sign That Took The Shrek "All Star" Meme To The Next Level

#30

No Parking

#31

My Neighborhood Church. I Thought The 24/7 Chapter And Verse Was A Nice Touch

#32

This Church Really Wants You To Try Missionary

#33

This Sign That Explains Why Jesus Always Has Perfectly Chiseled Abs In Paintings

#34

This Church That Insists "Jesus Enters You" Before You Can Cross Through The Pearly Gates

#35

This Church In Tennessee That Has A Clear Opinion On Those Autopsy Results

#36

This Church That Doesn't Want You To Eat The Devil's Corn, And Don't Even Get Them Started On The Devil's High-Fructose Corn Syrup!

#37

This Sign That Screams The Obvious

#38

This Sign Knows You're Spending Time At Church Instead Of The Gym, But Don't Fear Because You'll Have A "Smoking Hot Body" When You're Dead!

#39

This Church That Positively Roasted The Patriots

#40

Two Dads

#41

Church Sign Of The Week With Traffic Report

#42

Damn You Obama

#43

Pick One

#44

Try The Lamb

#45

This Too Shall Pass

#46

If You Guessed That This Was In The Suburbs, You'd Be Correct

#47

Let It Go! Let It Go!

#48

Get That Premium Phone Plan

#49

Soup Kitchen Open

#50

Get The Hell Out Of Here!

#51

Fake News

#52

Without Murdoch

#53

Dad Joke Marquee

#54

Come As You Are

#55

Only In Ravenna

#56

We Aren’t In Charge

#57

‘Tis The Season!

#58

This Church That Loves A Mother On Her Knees

#59

This Church That Decided To Quote Darth Vader (You Know, The Famously Wholesome Character Who Killed All Those Kids)

#60

This Church Is Not To Be Confused With A Myspace Church

#61

This Church Sign That Needs To Remind You Jesus Was Here Long Before Marie Kondo

#62

This Church That Should Have Thought About Allll The "C" Words Before Making This Claim

#63

Fruit vs. Nuts

#64

Life Goals

#65

Ouch!

#66

You Don't Need A Gym Membership

#67

Finally I Can Find Daddy!

#68

Hokey Pokey

#69

Never Trust A Train

#70

I Work At A Farm Near This Church That Posts Oddly Worded Messages. This Sign Was Put Up This Week

#71

An Amusing Way To End The Year

#72

A Little Humor In These Uncertain Times

#73

Still Have Never Figured This One Out

#74

Jesus Is The Way Way

#75

Did They Run Out Of Ideas?

#76

Star Wars Quote On Church Sign. Long Island NY

#77

Saw This Church Sign Earlier. Oh You Clever Religious People

#78

Alternative Facts

#79

This Church Has Straight Up Given Up On Their Sign

