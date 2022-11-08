Every respectable movie, TV series, show, socialite, well, any pop culture entity, really, must produce at least one famous catchphrase during its/their lifetime. That’s a rule not to be broken anytime soon! How else would said entity wiggle its way into the part of our brain that’s responsible for remembering absolutely useless but totally worthwhile stuff? And if you feel like there’s no such line stuck in your cranium right now, we’re about to fix this faux pas with our selection of memorable, funny catchphrases from all over popular culture. 

Feel like we need to dig deeper into the phenomenon of popular catchphrases itself here, right? For us, it is probably its timeliness - something that truly encapsulates the mood of everything at the time. But that’s for TV series and shows, as movie catchphrases usually fall into their own category. With them, it’s probably ingenious wording and the mix between a memorable character and the hilarious/dire/unbelievable situation they are in. Either way, if a phrase is just perfect, it might even become bigger than the character and the movie itself! What do you think makes a funny line into something that turns into a sort of sign of the times? 

Until you figure out your answer, here are our top picks of famous lines from movies, TV series, reality shows, and everywhere else. Once you encounter a funny catchphrase that really amuses you, give it your vote so that we know you liked it. After that - share this article with your friends, too!

#1

"That's what she said!" - Michael Scott, 'The Office'

#2

“Eh, what’s up, doc?” - Bugs Bunny, 'Looney Tunes'

#3

"It's Raw!" - Gordon Ramsay, 'Hell's Kitchen'

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

The censored version!

#4

"Eat my shorts." — Bart, The Simpsons

#5

"Troy and Abed in the morning!" - Troy and Abed, 'Community'

#6

"Welcome to flavortown!" - Guy Fieri, 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'

#7

"Oh my God, they ___ Kenny!" - Stan Marsh, 'South Park'

Justin
Justin
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Wait... they f****d Kenny?!

#8

“Can you smellllllll… what the rock is cookin’?” - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 'WWE'

Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
1 minute ago

Upvote for The Rock

#9

"Prettyyyyyy, prettyyyy, prettyyyy, pretty good." - Larry David, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

#10

"You eeeeeeediots!" - Ren, "Ren and Stimpy"

#11

"Yer a wizard Harry." ― Rubeus Hagrid, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'

#12

"I don't know, dawg, it sounded a little pitchy." - Randy Jackson, 'American Idol'

#13

"Why you little…!"- Homer Simpson, 'The Simpsons'

#14

"How you doin'?" - Joey Tribbiani, 'Friends'

#15

"Yabba dabba doo!"— Fred, 'The Flintstones'

#16

"To the Batmobile!" — Batman, 'Batman'

#17

"Did I do that?" — Urkel, 'Family Matters'

#18

“You’ll end up living in a van - down by the river!” - Matt Foley, 'SNL'

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of my favourite SNL sketches

#19

“Alrighty then!” – Jim Carrey, 'Ace Ventura: Pet detective'

#20

"More Cowbell!" - Christopher Walken, 'SNL'

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love this sketch!

#21

"That's hot" - Paris Hilton, 'The Simple Life'

#22

"What'choo talkin' 'bout, Willis?" - Gary Coleman, 'Diff'rent Strokes'

#23

"Well, isn't that special?" — The Church Lady, 'SNL'

#24

“…for me to poop on!” - Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, 'Late Night w/ Conan O’Brien'

#25

“I pity the fool.” - Mr. T, 'The A-Team'

#26

“And that’s the bottom line, cos’ Stone Cold said so!” - Steve Austin, 'WWE'

#27

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat.” – Martin Brody, 'JAWS'

#28

"Screw you guys, I'm going home!" - Eric Cartman, 'South Park'

#29

“Excellent…” - Mr. Burns, 'The Simpsons'

#30

"Lucy, you got some splaining to do!" - Ricky Ricardo, 'I Love Lucy'

#31

"Sashay away." - RuPaul, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

#32

"Yada, yada, yada." - Elaine, 'Seinfeld'

#33

"Bazinga!" — Sheldon, 'The Big Bang Theory'

#34

"I am cornholio!" - Beevis, 'Beevis and Butt-Head'

#35

"Bite my shiny metal ___!" - Bender Rodriguez, 'Futurama'

#36

"D'oh!" - Homer Simpson, 'The Simpsons'

#37

"Homey don't play that!" - Homey the Clown, 'In Living Color'

#38

"Gretchen, stop trying to make *fetch* happen. It’s not going to happen!" - Regina George, 'Mean Girls'

#39

“What do you mean, I’m funny?” – Tommy DeVito, 'Goodfellas'

#40

"Giggity-giggity-goo!" - Glenn Quagmire, 'Family Guy'

#41

"You're fired!" - Donald Trump, 'The Apprentice'

#42

"Wubba Lubba Dub-Dub" - Rick Sanchez, 'Rick and Morty'

#43

"First of all, with god, all things are possible, so jot that down." - Mac, 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

#44

“Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!” – Jan Brady, 'The Brady Bunch'

#45

"And that means you're out. Auf Wiedersehen!" - Heidi Klum, 'Project Runway'

#46

"Make it work." - Tim Gunn, 'Project Runway'

#47

"Cabs are here!" - Pauly D, 'Jersey Shore'

#48

"You are the weakest link, goodbye!" - 'The Weakest Link'

#49

"It's gonna be legen — wait for it — dary." - Barney Stinson, 'How I Met Your Mother'

#50

"Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Superman!" — 'Adventures of Superman'

#51

"Aaay!" — Fonzie, 'Happy Days'

#52

“Hello, Newman.” - Jerry Seinfeld, "Seinfeld"

#53

"I'm Gumby, dammit!" - Gumby, 'Saturday Night Live'

#54

"Phrasing!" - Sterling Archer, 'Archer'

#55

“Cool, cool, cool, cool, cool. No doubt, no doubt, no doubt.” - Jake Peralta, 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

#56

“Treat Yo' Self!” - Donna Meagle, 'Parks & Recreation'

#57

“Ssssssssssssmokin’!” – The Mask, 'The Mask'

#58

"Mama always said life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get." - Forrest Gump, 'Forrest Gump'

#59

"Well, nobody's perfect." - Osgood Fielding III, 'Some Like It Hot'

#60

"De plane! De plane!" - Tattoo, 'Fantasy Island'

#61

"Makin' whoopee" - Bob Eubanks, 'The Newlywed Game'

#62

“We were on a break!” - Ross Geller, 'Friends'

#63

"Stifle!" — Archie, 'All in the Family'

#64

"Bible!" - 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

#65

"You've got too much of a soggy bottom." - 'The Great British Bake Off'

#66

"Twirl on that." - Kenya Moore, 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

#67

"Your banner must fall." - 'America's Best Dance Crew'

#68

"We've got a situation." - Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino, 'Jersey Shore'

#69

"Respek" - Ali G, 'Da Ali G Show'

#70

"Kiss my grits!" — Flo, 'Alice'

#71

"Nanu-nanu." — Mork, 'Mork & Mindy'

#72

“Say the secret word and win a hundred dollars.” - Groucho Marx, 'You Bet Your Life'

#73

“Zoinks!” - Shaggy, 'Scooby Doo'

#74

"Damn you, vile woman!" - Stewie Griffin, 'Family Guy'

#75

"Suit up!" - Barney Stinson, 'How I Met Your Mother'

#76

"You rang?" - Lurch, 'The Addams Family'

#77

"Dy-no-mite!" — J.J., Good Times

#78

"God will get you for that." — Maude, 'Maude'

#79

"Dude." — Hurley, 'Lost'

#80

"Norm!" - 'Cheers'

#81

“No touching.” – Prison guard, 'Arrested Development'

