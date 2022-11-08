Every respectable movie, TV series, show, socialite, well, any pop culture entity, really, must produce at least one famous catchphrase during its/their lifetime. That’s a rule not to be broken anytime soon! How else would said entity wiggle its way into the part of our brain that’s responsible for remembering absolutely useless but totally worthwhile stuff? And if you feel like there’s no such line stuck in your cranium right now, we’re about to fix this faux pas with our selection of memorable, funny catchphrases from all over popular culture.

Feel like we need to dig deeper into the phenomenon of popular catchphrases itself here, right? For us, it is probably its timeliness - something that truly encapsulates the mood of everything at the time. But that’s for TV series and shows, as movie catchphrases usually fall into their own category. With them, it’s probably ingenious wording and the mix between a memorable character and the hilarious/dire/unbelievable situation they are in. Either way, if a phrase is just perfect, it might even become bigger than the character and the movie itself! What do you think makes a funny line into something that turns into a sort of sign of the times?

Until you figure out your answer, here are our top picks of famous lines from movies, TV series, reality shows, and everywhere else. Once you encounter a funny catchphrase that really amuses you, give it your vote so that we know you liked it. After that - share this article with your friends, too!