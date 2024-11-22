ADVERTISEMENT

As a student of fine art, Canadian cartoonist John Atkinson has quite a refined sense of humor. He creates funny illustrations that reference literature, art, and culture. His work thrives on wordplay, irony, and unexpected connections.

Today, we would like to share John’s latest cartoons, created since his last post . While Atkinson's comics are intellectually stimulating, he remains a down-to-earth kind of guy, who's not afraid to be misunderstood; as he previously shared, when people comment that they don't understand his comics, he often replies, "I don’t get it either."

So, without further ado, scroll down to explore Atkinson's unique comics, which you can also find under the handle "Wrong Hands."

More info: Instagram | wronghands1.com | x.com | ko-fi.com