This Account Collects And Shares British Pictures Without Any Context (71 New Pics)
British humor, known for its dry wit, sarcasm, and irony, has been entertaining audiences for centuries. From Shakespearean plays to contemporary TV shows, it is renowned for its ability to poke fun at societal issues and political figures.
It is no secret that Brits looove to laugh at themselves. Self-deprecation, among other things, is a common theme in British humor, as it allows for a more relatable and approachable form of comedy. So, for those who enjoy the British wit and way of life, we have something smashing prepared. Welcome to the Twitter page "No Context Brits", a place that offers a glimpse into various aspects of British culture, or as the creators describe themselves, is “a celebration of all things great about Britain”.
“No Context Brits” has already gained a large following of more than 1.6M devoted fans, showcasing a wide range of relatable and often viral tweets with no context provided. Scroll down for a daily dose of British humor! After you’re done with this list, don’t forget to check out previous posts here and here.
DO DO DO DO FO DODODODODO DO IM PEPPA PIG! *SNORT* THIS IS MOMMY PIG! (take it from here)
I think this one is a bit unfair, Lord Elgin paid for the marbles, but no one seems to know if the agreement was misinterpreted or not. I haven’t been to Greece, but I think Cyprus is similar in terms of their attitude to ancient history and archaeology (please let me know if this is wrong though!) and when I visited Cyprus, you’re free to walk and climb around many historical ruins, and they have only in recent years started to really care and invest in archaeological research. I feel it’s a bit like me selling something on eBay, then a few years later deciding it’s worth more and wanting it back!
Omg is anyone else seeing this?! He has no legs!!!
I wish I could unsee this. Thanks for ruining the movie.
Rowan Atkinson is one of the most brilliant comedians alive. Mr. Bean is his most famous character, but he's done so much more. Check out Black Adder.
As I have commented several times before on this reposted overused picture- *spider man theme song plays*
He could be three owls in a trenchcoat. Or a Headless Roach holding up a mannequin head. You never know.
Making the top comment not undercover Sarah Elizabeth
bro if you're going to have a massive tat, take better care of your skin!