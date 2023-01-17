British humor, known for its dry wit, sarcasm, and irony, has been entertaining audiences for centuries. From Shakespearean plays to contemporary TV shows, it is renowned for its ability to poke fun at societal issues and political figures.

It is no secret that Brits looove to laugh at themselves. Self-deprecation, among other things, is a common theme in British humor, as it allows for a more relatable and approachable form of comedy. So, for those who enjoy the British wit and way of life, we have something smashing prepared. Welcome to the Twitter page "No Context Brits", a place that offers a glimpse into various aspects of British culture, or as the creators describe themselves, is “a celebration of all things great about Britain”.

"No Context Brits" has already gained a large following of more than 1.6M devoted fans, showcasing a wide range of relatable and often viral tweets with no context provided.