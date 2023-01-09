Twitter has become, once again, a battleground for the boomers and Gen Z’ers. The younger members of Twitter are just shooting off funny boomer tweets left and right. And to be honest, they are hilarious. On the surface, these funny tweets are just that — innocent. Thankfully, due to the lack of knowledge of modern technologies, many boomers are left reading funny tweets on Twitter and not tweeting themselves. But why are Gen Z and boomers battling each other, even on Twitter?

As with every rivalry — they all start with different understandings of humor. Boomer humor is the encapsulation of the 20th century. Old, like 100 years old. Jokes back then included “sir” and “ma’am” in almost every punch line. Now Gen Z humor is the pinnacle of the 21st century, using up a joke till it loses all meaning. Twitter is the best place for this kind of humor. Some of the funniest tweets came from the younger audience because they can make fun of themselves by accepting that they won’t reach the heights that boomers did. But they also like to remind them that the future is now [old man] and it belongs to them.

So, if you are out looking for some of the funniest tweets today that involve that boomer/Gen Z humor, we got you covered! We have collected a set of boomer tweets for you to enjoy.