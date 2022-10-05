Good design is effective and efficient in fulfilling its purpose. But so many solutions fall out of this category. Many, in fact, cause more problems than they solve. And they can be quite entertaining.

So let's take a look at the Instagram account that calls itself "the largest collection of C.R.A.P design" on the platform.

The people behind it decypher the acronym as contrast, repetition, alignment, proximity. Let's see if we can find these things in the pictures they share.

#1

Trompe L’oeil Fashion

Trompe L'oeil Fashion

rupertgood Report

Cé Vi
Cé Vi
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Already the original...

#2

Seamless

Seamless

c.r.a.p.design Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This is what happens to my bank account every end of the month

#3

The Lion, The Sausage And The Bananas?

The Lion, The Sausage And The Bananas?

aaronhaceves Report

Vorknkx
Vorknkx
Community Member
1 hour ago

Shouldn't it be "sausage & walnuts"?

#4

Fashion Friday

Fashion Friday

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
50 minutes ago

lmao i actually love this where can i buy one

#5

Game Of Throne Brushes

Game Of Throne Brushes

c.r.a.p.design Report

#5

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Insert GOT intro song here ( i did and sounded epic )

#6

What Kind Of Crime Do You Need To Commit To Be Sent Here? *bidet Attachment Extra Charge

What Kind Of Crime Do You Need To Commit To Be Sent Here? *bidet Attachment Extra Charge

c.r.a.p.design Report

#6

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

It might be Ugly and on bad taste, but One thing it os for sure, practical, that is very practical.

#7

Innovation Think Tank Just Got Upgraded

Innovation Think Tank Just Got Upgraded

c.r.a.p.design Report

#7

Anikulapo
Anikulapo
Community Member
1 hour ago

I totally would.

#8

Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire

Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire

c.r.a.p.design Report

#8

#9

Club Foot Long

Club Foot Long

c.r.a.p.design Report

#9

Lili Hajdu
Lili Hajdu
Community Member
1 hour ago

would totally use these

#10

Fixed It

Fixed It

c.r.a.p.design Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That's a genius design, when the 420 sign get's stolen a lot. But on the other hand, this one is so special, maybe it doesn't change anything.

#11

I Like How They Handled This Toilet Door Design

I Like How They Handled This Toilet Door Design

c.r.a.p.design Report

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
16 minutes ago

To ward off the homophobes...

#12

When Nature Calls

When Nature Calls

c.r.a.p.design Report

#12

BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
1 hour ago

When nature calls then you have to answer the call and in this case anyone can listen to your conversation with nature.

#13

Derelicté Zoolander. The Worst Part Is Wearing Socks With Slippers

Derelicté Zoolander. The Worst Part Is Wearing Socks With Slippers

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
49 minutes ago

i can feel the sock in between my toes.. no please make it stop

#14

No One Likes Being The Butt Of The Joke

No One Likes Being The Butt Of The Joke

c.r.a.p.design Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
35 minutes ago

This one is funny!! And not bad at all, it does exactly what it's intended for.

#15

“Tonight I’m Going To Party Like These Are $19.99”

"Tonight I'm Going To Party Like These Are $19.99"

c.r.a.p.design Report

Jul Chv
Jul Chv
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Upvote fot title

#16

When I Say ‘I’m Cut Out For This Job’

When I Say 'I'm Cut Out For This Job'

c.r.a.p.design Report

LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
34 minutes ago

It's kind of nice to be able to turn on the water without having to go in there... - could have been done nicer.

#17

Mooooove Over Tiled Splash Backs

Mooooove Over Tiled Splash Backs

c.r.a.p.design Report

imontape
imontape
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Now the kitchen only need a lot of ben & jerry's

#18

Hand Bag

Hand Bag

c.r.a.p.design Report

#18

irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ummm...

#19

‘Grandma Is On Her Way Over, Put On The Jumpers On She Knitted For You’

'Grandma Is On Her Way Over, Put On The Jumpers On She Knitted For You'

c.r.a.p.design Report

#19

Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
32 minutes ago

the pink one is that No Face?

#20

Trashy Design

Trashy Design

c.r.a.p.design Report

#20

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yea... I kind of like it.

#21

Looks Right

Looks Right

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
45 minutes ago

this.. this has to be done on purpose..

#22

Bed Bath & Beyond Me

Bed Bath & Beyond Me

c.r.a.p.design Report

#22

Alias Fakaname
Alias Fakaname
Community Member
15 minutes ago

So this morning I fall out of bed into a bath...

#23

Gamer Of Thrones

Gamer Of Thrones

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
48 minutes ago

ooh imagine all the nice clack sounds as you sit down

#24

‘Build Us A Shelf, You’re The Piano Fan Build Us A Shelf With A Light La, La-La, Di-Di-Da’

'Build Us A Shelf, You're The Piano Fan Build Us A Shelf With A Light La, La-La, Di-Di-Da'

c.r.a.p.design Report

#24

Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Oh god yes please.

#25

Baked Goods

Baked Goods

c.r.a.p.design Report

#25

Maisha Mir
Maisha Mir
Community Member
3 minutes ago

haha they're LOAFers

#26

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome

c.r.a.p.design Report

Crene
Crene
Community Member
44 minutes ago

But still stupid

#27

Take My Money

Take My Money

c.r.a.p.design Report

Crene
Crene
Community Member
47 minutes ago

😂😂. Hw about "Tommy chickenfinger"

#28

Pimp My Chair

Pimp My Chair

c.r.a.p.design Report

Crene
Crene
Community Member
40 minutes ago

This isn't really a design fail though. I don't mind having this, as far as it's comfortable

#29

That’s How I Count Too, 1, 2, Cox, For

That's How I Count Too, 1, 2, Cox, For

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
37 minutes ago

cool idea though

#30

Toe Shoes

Toe Shoes

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
45 minutes ago

it took me a while to realize they weren't transparent, my feet still have the cramp though

#31

Got A Sinking Feeling About This

Got A Sinking Feeling About This

c.r.a.p.design Report

#31

Alias Fakaname
Alias Fakaname
Community Member
13 minutes ago

That is actually kinda cool, useless but coom

#32

Hair Style To Go With The Hairy Stairs

Hair Style To Go With The Hairy Stairs

c.r.a.p.design Report

#32

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Christ that is terrifying.

#33

Living On The Edge

Living On The Edge

c.r.a.p.design Report

Hseed
Hseed
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like this. It's obviously intended

#34

The Crugg. Ugg X Croc X Toe Shoe. The Ugliest Shoe On The Internet

The Crugg. Ugg X Croc X Toe Shoe. The Ugliest Shoe On The Internet

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
42 minutes ago

i like crocs (i swim competitively) and even to me these are absolutely the most disgusting thing i have seen this week

#35

Water Pump

Water Pump

c.r.a.p.design Report

Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
50 minutes ago

I'm the least feminine woman I know but OH MY GOD this looks pretty damn cool especially with the rest of the bathroom.

#36

Rouch Is The New Bouclé

Rouch Is The New Bouclé

c.r.a.p.design Report

Misstaken138
Misstaken138
Community Member
14 minutes ago

This would actually be a cool couch if the seat cushion part was black. The green throws it off for me.

#37

Disco Ball, But Interior

Disco Ball, But Interior

c.r.a.p.design Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
34 minutes ago

I think I'm having a stroke just by looking at this

#38

Pop Culture

Pop Culture

c.r.a.p.design Report

title track
title track
Community Member
49 minutes ago

"fashion"

#39

Multitasking No Need For Scented Wardrobe Fresheners

Multitasking No Need For Scented Wardrobe Fresheners

c.r.a.p.design Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Multipurpose.

#40

Stare Wars. In A Galaxy Far Far Away, This Makes Sense

Stare Wars. In A Galaxy Far Far Away, This Makes Sense

c.r.a.p.design Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

The world doesn't always make sense at first glance?

#41

When You’re Ready To Go Out & Also White Water Rafting

When You’re Ready To Go Out & Also White Water Rafting

c.r.a.p.design Report

#42

Fashion Friday

Fashion Friday

c.r.a.p.design Report

Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
52 minutes ago

100% ordering Nic Cage pants for Christmas

#43

Looks Just Like The Real Thing

Looks Just Like The Real Thing

c.r.a.p.design Report

Rachel Mion
Rachel Mion
Community Member
1 hour ago

I HATE this stuff, even when it's correctly installed.

#44

When Your Phone Autocorrects To Holy Sit

When Your Phone Autocorrects To Holy Sit

c.r.a.p.design Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Jesus what is that!

#45

Just Don’t Do It

Just Don’t Do It

c.r.a.p.design Report

Crene
Crene
Community Member
43 minutes ago

This is what happens when one's imagination runs wild

#46

‘Hoist The Mainsail, Land Ho!’

‘Hoist The Mainsail, Land Ho!’

c.r.a.p.design Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Tell me you want to go to the Land of OZ without saying a word.....

#47

I Was Asked To Design A Topless Bar, They Weren’t Happy With The Outcome

I Was Asked To Design A Topless Bar, They Weren’t Happy With The Outcome

c.r.a.p.design Report

Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
35 minutes ago

It looks pretty neat if you ask me

#48

Handling It Correctly

Handling It Correctly

c.r.a.p.design Report

#49

She Sells Seashells By The Sea Shore With Great Difficulty

She Sells Seashells By The Sea Shore With Great Difficulty

c.r.a.p.design Report

#50

Floor Manager

Floor Manager

c.r.a.p.design Report

#51

This Is A Bad Sign

This Is A Bad Sign

c.r.a.p.design Report

#52

Air Jortans

Air Jortans

c.r.a.p.design Report

#53

Happy Ending

Happy Ending

c.r.a.p.design Report

#54

Auto Reverse

Auto Reverse

c.r.a.p.design Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

But why, every 2 weeks She Will either be constipated or have diarrhea, and no doctor Will understand why.

#55

‘I Have One Of These! Just Mine Is Made With Real Babies And A Lot Less Creepy’

‘I Have One Of These! Just Mine Is Made With Real Babies And A Lot Less Creepy’

c.r.a.p.design Report

Misstaken138
Misstaken138
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I would totally own a table like this. I absolutely love it.

#56

Take Seat, I’ll Be Right With You

Take Seat, I’ll Be Right With You

c.r.a.p.design Report

The Worst Of Both Worlds

The Worst Of Both Worlds

c.r.a.p.design Report

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
2 minutes ago

What? That's their DnD room

#58

Nothing To It

Nothing To It

c.r.a.p.design Report

Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Someone tag Melanie Martinez.

#59

So Judgemental

So Judgemental

c.r.a.p.design Report

TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nooooo, i don't want Hawkeye to judge my, gentleman's sausage.

#60

In Loo Of A Bench

In Loo Of A Bench

c.r.a.p.design Report

#61

Woven Image

Woven Image

c.r.a.p.design Report

#62

‘The Family That Poops Together, Stays Together’ - Al Scalpone

‘The Family That Poops Together, Stays Together’ - Al Scalpone

c.r.a.p.design Report

#63

Ordered My Masks Off Wish, Am I Wearing It Correctly?

Ordered My Masks Off Wish, Am I Wearing It Correctly?

c.r.a.p.design Report

#64

‘I’ll Taketh Ye To The Realm Of The Knights Of The Clown Table

‘I’ll Taketh Ye To The Realm Of The Knights Of The Clown Table

c.r.a.p.design Report

love u
love u
Community Member
34 minutes ago

reminds me of Far Far Away from Shrek 2

#65

Cargo Dress On, So Far I’ve Lost My Keys, Money, Watch… Send Help

Cargo Dress On, So Far I’ve Lost My Keys, Money, Watch… Send Help

c.r.a.p.design Report

Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Well, we said we wanted pockets

#66

Tell Me Your A Startup Without Telling Me

Tell Me Your A Startup Without Telling Me

c.r.a.p.design Report

Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago

*you're

#67

‘Barn, Door, Huh (Good God, Y'all) What Is It Good For? Absolutely Nothing Say It Again, Y'all’

‘Barn, Door, Huh (Good God, Y'all) What Is It Good For? Absolutely Nothing Say It Again, Y'all’

c.r.a.p.design Report

#68

Just Dropped Confrontation Pit Or Conversation Death Pit

Just Dropped Confrontation Pit Or Conversation Death Pit

c.r.a.p.design Report

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why does it have WINDOWS?

#69

Sexy Airplane We Got You

Sexy Airplane We Got You

c.r.a.p.design Report

Reenzy Bennington
Reenzy Bennington
Community Member
48 minutes ago

These "fashion" designers need to stop humiliating models. And just... need to stop.

#70

Tripped Over Looking At This

Tripped Over Looking At This

c.r.a.p.design Report

#71

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

c.r.a.p.design Report