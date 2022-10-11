An estimated 19.1% of U.S. adults had any anxiety disorder in the past year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Women and children are particularly susceptible to anxiety disorders as it affects 31.9% of adolescents between 13 and 18 years old.

Many of you reading this article right now likely have had anxiety at least once in your life, and many are still living with it on a daily basis. As hard as it may be, finding your comfort zone in little things may ease this unnerving feeling just a little bit.

This Instagram page “Anxiety Within” has set out on an educational mission to raise awareness on mental health by sharing anxiety-related memes that vary from painfully spot-on to absurdly funny. Below we wrapped up some of the best ones, so make sure to upvote the ones you like the most!

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health and anxiety, don’t wait. Call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) for help and see the list of other crisis helplines.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meme

anxiety_within Report

44points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Just act normal...you're fine" <--- me to myself as I walk through the security scanners knowing full well I didn't steal anything.

10
10points
reply
View more comments
#2

Meme

anxiety_within Report

41points
POST
Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
3 minutes ago

Same.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Meme

anxiety_within Report

39points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Lol i sleep around 5 or 6 hours a day, maximum, and yet i am plagued with fatalistic thoughts, honestly i got to a point that i don't believe that anything Will Turn out ok for me, Im mostly wrong, and i know its all in my head, but i still do it, só no, sleep hás nothing to do with that.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anxiety disorders can affect people of virtually any age group. For school kids in particular, anxiety is often mistaken for something else like upset stomach, acting out, ADHD and even learning disorders, according to Child Mind Institute.

Speaking of school kids, it has to be noted that there are many different kinds of anxiety. That is one of the reasons it can be hard to detect in the classroom. According to neurologist Ken Schuster, PsyD, what they all have in common is that anxiety “tends to lock up the brain” and in turn make school very hard for anxious kids.
#4

Meme

rabarbaro_ Report

35points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
1 hour ago

You tried and you failed miserably, kid. Lesson is: never try. ~Homer Simpson~

7
7points
reply
#5

Meme

anxiety_within Report

32points
POST
Cat
Cat
Community Member
56 minutes ago

"If you're reading this, you're too close and making me anxious already " <=== this should be added too

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Meme

donni Report

31points
POST
Chich
Chich
Community Member
1 hour ago

beside

5
5points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda reached out to Claire E. Cameron, an associate professor of learning and instruction at University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education, to find out more about young sufferers of anxiety and ways to help it.

According to Cameron, there is still a lot of stigma when it comes to talking about mental health. “Teachers should learn to listen to youth in a non-judgmental way and help them work with a school counselor or other trusted adult, if the need is beyond the teacher’s training level.”

Moreover, “Teachers can also incorporate social-emotional learning into their teaching and need to model healthy self-care such as getting enough sleep, eating nutritious food, and practicing mindfulness. Re-focusing students on their strengths and assets is critical,” Cameron added.
#7

Meme

anxiety_within Report

30points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yup, you're not the only One...

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#8

Meme

Shaydozer Report

28points
POST
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
7 minutes ago

winning therapy = your therapist needs therapy?

0
0points
reply
#9

Meme

mutablejoe Report

27points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

The story of my life......

1
1point
reply

Most importantly, helping youth to identify the ideas they feel good about and making them feel good is key in easing early anxiety in school children. Cameron says it can be anything from activities they enjoy doing, like sports or theater, to volunteering (not going on their phones). “And then spending as much of their time and attention on those things,” the professor noted.
#10

Meme

anxiety_within Report

27points
POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Not physically crazy... emotionally crazy!

4
4points
reply
#11

Meme

anxiety_within Report

26points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Basically the same thing happens when it's bedtime but the anxiety kicks aside the sleepiness and dances its way into my brain

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Meme

anxiety_within Report

26points
POST

Our culture tends to value people’s outward appearance and achievements, the professor argues. “Yet where human beings find meaning is in strong healthy relationships and doing work (including academic work) that contributes to the community and to a sense of greater good.”

According to the professor, teachers can involve students in service learning projects to help students connect what they are learning in school to the outside world.
#13

Meme

rokwon Report

25points
POST
Cat
Cat
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Too busy staying alive to actually appreciate life, but thanks for asking

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#14

Meme

anxiety_within Report

25points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yup, I'm all pumped up for another FuN day!!

5
5points
reply
#15

Meme

anxiety_within Report

24points
POST
Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
1 hour ago

Only 2 months? About 6 for me

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Ken Schuster, PsyD, who was a former teacher, told Child Mind Institute that you could see it in a child’s behavior that they were having anxiety issues. “Back when I was teaching, I would notice that when I had to call on someone, or had to figure out whose turn it was to speak, it was like the anxious kid always tended to disappear.”

“The eager child is making eye contact, they’re giving you some kind of physical presence in the room like ‘Call on me, call on me!’”
#16

Meme

itslaurentbtw Report

23points
POST
#17

Meme

anxiety_within Report

23points
POST
#18

Meme

quendergeer Report

23points
POST
Lizzy J
Lizzy J
Community Member
4 minutes ago

And thats why im here

0
0points
reply

However, when kids are anxious about answering questions in class, they act the opposite. “They’re going to break eye contact, they might look down, they might start writing something even though they’re not really writing something. They’re trying to break the connection with the teacher in order to avoid what’s making them feel anxious,” Schuster explained.
#19

Meme

everywhereist Report

22points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

wait thats actually true wtf

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Meme

anxiety_within Report

22points
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

Hope he turns into a human on the next full moon.....

0
0points
reply
#21

Meme

anxiety_within Report

22points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
4 minutes ago

He thought it was a shirt, but it was just a sham

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Meme

anxiety_within Report

21points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm in this picture and I don't like it

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Meme

chunkbardey Report

21points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why did I just walk into this room? What were we talking about? Where are my pants?

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Meme

anxiety_within Report

21points
POST
#25

Meme

anxiety_within Report

21points
POST
#26

Meme

anxiety_within Report

21points
POST
Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I didn't realize this happened to other people. It can be so problematic. The best way to stop this, is to be your true self.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Meme

shryma Report

19points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

only three days?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Meme

anxiety_within Report

18points
POST
#29

Meme

anxiety_within Report

18points
POST
#30

Meme

anxiety_within Report

18points
POST
Thida Yang
Thida Yang
Community Member
1 hour ago

At first I chuckled, but how sad :/ im.going to make it a personal goal to compliment anyone who looks even remotely down

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Meme

anxiety_within Report

18points
POST
Jojo
Jojo
Community Member
38 minutes ago

😂

1
1point
reply
#32

Meme

anxiety_within Report

17points
POST
#33

Meme

anxiety_within Report

16points
POST
Eline
Eline
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Because i can't sit on my chair, a shrimp took it and stole my computer.

1
1point
reply
#34

Meme

fairytoadstooI Report

15points
POST
Lizzy J
Lizzy J
Community Member
1 minute ago

Thats why im here :P

0
0points
reply
#35

Meme

anxiety_within Report

15points
POST
Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
1 hour ago

OH THATS SO ME! Theyre like this is between you and me after they tell me but i have already forgotten lol

1
1point
reply
#36

Meme

anxiety_within Report

15points
POST
Chloe Hagoort
Chloe Hagoort
Community Member
49 minutes ago

100% keep him

2
2points
reply
#37

Meme

anxiety_within Report

15points
POST
#38

Meme

anxiety_within Report

14points
POST
Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
47 minutes ago

Why do I relate to this

2
2points
reply
#39

Meme

anxiety_within Report

14points
POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I need an adultier adult. Can I have someone who's at least 58?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#40

Meme

anxiety_within Report

14points
POST
Catherine Graffham
Catherine Graffham
Community Member
54 minutes ago

Ah but it’s because of that activity that our brains evolved an extremely strong stress response. Which is all fine and dandy when the stress is a bear and once you’re out of the situation your brain can slowly decompress, but not so good when stress is your constant state of being… So technically when you’re suffering from the stress of modern life you can blame your ancestors and evolution for it being so excruciating.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

Meme

anxiety_within Report

14points
POST
#42

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
#43

Meme

ElyKreimendahl Report

12points
POST
#44

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
#45

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
#46

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
Max M
Max M
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I have read that those therapist have heard it all before, we just imagine that we are more crazy.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#47

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
Eline
Eline
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Well, i don't know who came with this idea of freaking stairs, but they clearly had no idea about the chaos in my head .

0
0points
reply
#48

Meme

anxiety_within Report

12points
POST
#49

Meme

anxiety_within Report

11points
POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Its even worst when things are actually going decently in your life, but you wake up everyday with an overwelming felling of lost, and you end up spending 15 or 16 hours a day thinking what Will you do if what ever is your paranóia today happens, even though there is no reason what só ever to make you believe that it Will happen. Its a very very " fun " felling.......

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Meme

anxiety_within Report

11points
POST
The only Plueschopossum
The only Plueschopossum
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Yes, that's SO me!

0
0points
reply
#51

Meme

anxiety_within Report

11points
POST
#52

Meme

Death2Reggies Report

11points
POST
Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Now it will be stuck in my head too

0
0points
reply
#53

Meme

anxiety_within Report

11points
POST
Eline
Eline
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Oh, thank you! May i have a big hug then? Please?

0
0points
reply
#54

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#55

Meme

Rollinintheseat Report

10points
POST
#56

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

seems legit

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#58

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#59

Meme

larray Report

10points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

hahah being happy imagine :P

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#60

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#61

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#62

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
Eline
Eline
Community Member
43 minutes ago

And them still being here for you with all their kindness and support

0
0points
reply
#63

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#64

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
Lisa Owen
Lisa Owen
Community Member
1 hour ago

Precious Pug loaf .

2
2points
reply
#65

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#66

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#68

Meme

anxiety_within Report

10points
POST
#69

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
Eline
Eline
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I must have been a sponge in another life. If someone i love is unhappy ,i'll keep their issues and pain with me.

1
1point
reply
#70

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
#71

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
#72

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
love u
love u
Community Member
1 hour ago

"theyre goood :)) wbu" haha liess

0
0points
reply
#73

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
#74

Meme

anxiety_within Report

9points
POST
#75

Meme