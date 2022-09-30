Funny, weird, absurd and kind of dark - that's how we would describe comics created by Gryzlock. They are an artist based in Montreal, Canada, and as they described on Instagram, create webcomics to make people laugh.

Gryzlock illustrates random situations, may it be in-game, fantasy, or in the human world, giving them a murky touch. There you will find a traumatized soap that must've seen some filthy stuff, a baby that was abandoned due to its influencer genes, Gen Z Jesus and more. So, scroll down for some "what did I just see" moments.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | patreon.com | twitter.com