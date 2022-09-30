Funny, weird, absurd and kind of dark - that's how we would describe comics created by Gryzlock. They are an artist based in Montreal, Canada, and as they described on Instagram, create webcomics to make people laugh.

Gryzlock illustrates random situations, may it be in-game, fantasy, or in the human world, giving them a murky touch. There you will find a traumatized soap that must've seen some filthy stuff, a baby that was abandoned due to its influencer genes, Gen Z Jesus and more. So, scroll down for some "what did I just see" moments.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com | patreon.com | twitter.com

#1

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

valid

#2

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
3 hours ago

God I hate it when that happens

#3

Marissa Taylor
Marissa Taylor
Community Member
6 hours ago

yes

#4

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

a lost cause

#5

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

also valid

#6

Alden Archambeau
Alden Archambeau
Community Member
4 hours ago

the soap has mental damage now

#7

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

when you get out of bed too fast

#8

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

as it should

#9

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

*doesn't know how to react*

#10

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
3 hours ago (edited)

So that’s why it’s called FOX news!

#11

Duesvolent90
Duesvolent90
Community Member
14 minutes ago

My wife except in the shower

#12

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

Oh. Oh no

#13

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

modern samurai

#14

Rebecca Keane
Rebecca Keane
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

O-O hol up

#15

IV (he/they)
IV (he/they)
Community Member
5 hours ago

animal cruelty but at least it's consentual?

#16

Charlie Jacobs
Charlie Jacobs
Community Member
6 hours ago

yo where can i find this girl? i am literally just like her!

#17

Omiyaru
Omiyaru
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

Missed oppertunity : GenZzus

#18

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

that sandal holds more power then you know (plus im pretty sure its heat seeking)

#19

Random Person
Random Person
Community Member
5 hours ago

Y'all...It's 2022...

#20

Random Person
Random Person
Community Member
5 hours ago

Ain't never got a friend with benefits like me

#21

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

Ohhh so thats how the dodos went extinct

#22

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

now that is just petty

#23

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

we all know where this is going

#24

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
5 hours ago

Lol

#25

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Aww what a cute pupper!

#26

Lizzy Abbey (she/they)
Lizzy Abbey (she/they)
Community Member
3 hours ago

why is one of them holding a snake

#27

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
4 hours ago

Oh no lets hope pumpkin spice doesnt see this

#28

Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

ha!!! 🤣

#29

Random Person
Random Person
Community Member
5 hours ago

Simp

#30

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
5 hours ago

MAMAMIAAA!!!

#31

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

I just realizad that he was holding an arm..

#32

The Founder
The Founder
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Eren Yeager only needs teeth :)

#33

#34

Marie re re
Marie re re
Community Member
3 hours ago

Ah yes, good old Dr Goggle 🤯

#35

Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
4 hours ago

Uhmmm

#36

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

Now thats just cruel... 😭

#37

#38

best turtle
best turtle
Community Member
6 hours ago

wise choice

#39

Charlie Jacobs
Charlie Jacobs
Community Member
6 hours ago

I dont... understand...?

#40

Penny Tent (she/her)
Penny Tent (she/her)
Community Member
2 hours ago

Why did they censor the “You M” part of it?

#41

Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
Community Member
5 hours ago

What is going on?!

#42

Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin Spice
Community Member
3 hours ago

what

#43

Pumpkin Spice
Pumpkin Spice
Community Member
3 hours ago

??

