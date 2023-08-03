In the influencer-driven culture, discovering a corner on the internet that guides us away from products to avoid is truly a refreshing experience! Now, you might wonder, what exactly are we talking about? Welcome to "Worst Buy", a parody Instagram page that shares "stuff you shouldn't buy, even if you could." It's a fun way to take a break from all the consumerism that is flooding our feeds and laugh at the absurdity of some of the products out there.

"What makes us stand out is that what we do is original, artistic, and visual! I think that moment where our post comes up and people are like, 'Wait is this a real ad? Why am I being shown—oh, this is Worst Buy!'," the founder of the Instagram page has previously shared with Bored Panda.

Scroll down to check out the ridiculous products and don't forget to upvote your favorite ones! 

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

8points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a euphemism for when someone is so depressed and lonely they will bed just about any man. Asking for a friend

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

8points
POST
Joel 🇨🇦
Joel 🇨🇦
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's delicious! It tastes like blue!

0
0points
reply
#3

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

7points
POST
#4

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

7points
POST
#5

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

7points
POST
#6

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

7points
POST
#7

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

7points
POST
#8

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

6points
POST
#9

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

6points
POST
#10

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

5points
POST
#11

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

5points
POST
#12

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

5points
POST
#13

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

5points
POST
#14

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

5points
POST
#15

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

4points
POST
#16

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

4points
POST
#17

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#18

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

4points
POST
#19

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

3points
POST
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it would be more barBI if ken was facing barbie es he clearly isn't straight to begin with

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#21

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#22

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#23

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#24

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#25

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#26

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

2points
POST
#27

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#28

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#29

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#30

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#32

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#33

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

1point
POST
#34

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#35

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#36

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#37

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#38

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#39

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#40

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#42

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#43

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#44

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#45

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#46

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#47

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#48

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#49

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

0points
POST
#50

This Instagram Account Satirizes The World Of Pop Culture And Over 700k Followers Applaud

worst.buy Report

-1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!