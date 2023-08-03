In the influencer-driven culture, discovering a corner on the internet that guides us away from products to avoid is truly a refreshing experience! Now, you might wonder, what exactly are we talking about? Welcome to "Worst Buy", a parody Instagram page that shares "stuff you shouldn't buy, even if you could." It's a fun way to take a break from all the consumerism that is flooding our feeds and laugh at the absurdity of some of the products out there.

"What makes us stand out is that what we do is original, artistic, and visual! I think that moment where our post comes up and people are like, 'Wait is this a real ad? Why am I being shown—oh, this is Worst Buy!'," the founder of the Instagram page has previously shared with Bored Panda.

