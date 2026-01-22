ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve had the opportunity to swipe left and right on Tinder lately, then you’re probably all too familiar with how chaotic the modern dating scene is. While the app may promise intriguing connections and decent conversations, things don’t always turn out that way when random strangers get together. Sometimes, what are meant to be great interactions end up as hilariously awkward ones that people can’t help but share. From baffling profiles to downright confusing exchanges, we’ve tracked down 35 of the funniest Tinder encounters to make it onto the internet.