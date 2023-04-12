95 Of The Funniest Test Answers From Quick-Witted Students
One thing that I absolutely appreciate about being an adult is the remarkable lack of tests I have to take on a regular basis. I think we can all agree that no matter how well you study, tests are a stressful experience, and waiting for the results, while you and your classmates compare the test answers you submitted, can truly drive you mad. And I don’t know about you, but I can be fairly certain that my teachers wouldn’t have appreciated funny answers on a test. Not even in elementary school.
There has been a lot of discussion in the modern psychology of education about whether the right answers to test questions really reflect the student’s knowledge. And though many scientists have come to the conclusion that there are a ton of factors that can influence wrong answers, tests remain a universal way of evaluating knowledge. So here’s hoping that one day the teachers of the world will find a better method.
The students whose answers we collected below were not only resourceful but also lucky. They might have felt like giving funny test answers or just didn’t know the correct one, but it definitely didn’t stop them from giving their honest opinions. And who knows, they might have even gotten away with it.
Which one of these fun answers did you like the most? Have you ever given a funny test answer yourself? What was it? Definitely let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to mention the teacher’s reaction too.
My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment
I'll Be Shocked If They Mark The Answer Incorrect
Astronomy
All gas planets, with multiple moons, and all giant (Jovian) compared to earth. Do I get an A++++++ like Ralphie?
Hehe Make Me Laugh
I Was Doing Homework When I Did This
Because Math
I did this all the time- whenever they asked me to show how i got my answer i would just draw a little calculator. my teacher did not like this.
Best One Today
Words Of The Week
Name The Flag
My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question
Found This In A Book My Sister Who Is A Teacher Gave My Dad About Real Test Questions And Real Answers Given By Students
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
My Son, The Patriot
My Sisters Answer
At Least He/She Wants To Retake The Test
I want to know the size of the banana car. Does anyone know what we could use for scale?
Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test
If Only...
Can't Blame The Answerer
Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog
I Had Extra Time On My Math Test, So I Offered A Proposal, And This Was His Reply
Sounds Fun
I’ve Been Waiting For Years To Make This Joke, Got Opportunity On A Math Assignment
My Professor Enjoys Writing His Own Test Questions/Answers
My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago
My Son's Best Answer This Week
My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie
My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder
Smallest Number
K-4 Children Have The Funniest Answers
What Is A Monopoly?
They'll Be Sorry
Well, I Answered The Question. Kind Of
Didn't answer the question, but proved they understood it's meaning.
Homework Question Response From A 7-8 Year Old
< Or >
My Friend Draws On Students' Test When They Get 100%
I Was Marking My Students Tests And One Did This
School Orientation. Wife Thought My Answer Was Funny, But I'm Surprised She Actually Wrote It
One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kids Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places
Honesty In My Son's Homework
These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier
Hi Charlie, you're looking rectangular today, but Sophia is just around.
Well Yes But Actually No
The True Geniuses Were Always Doubted
This is actually the correct answers.... if they didn't want those those answers... don't make the trick-ones!!! I could have done this... High IQ and follow the rules 🤷♀️
My Homework: Write A Sentence That Contains More Useful Me
Malicious Compliance
My Brother At Grade 2
My day not complete without the sound of a gun and a sword at some point. /s