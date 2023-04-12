One thing that I absolutely appreciate about being an adult is the remarkable lack of tests I have to take on a regular basis. I think we can all agree that no matter how well you study, tests are a stressful experience, and waiting for the results, while you and your classmates compare the test answers you submitted, can truly drive you mad. And I don’t know about you, but I can be fairly certain that my teachers wouldn’t have appreciated funny answers on a test. Not even in elementary school.

There has been a lot of discussion in the modern psychology of education about whether the right answers to test questions really reflect the student’s knowledge. And though many scientists have come to the conclusion that there are a ton of factors that can influence wrong answers, tests remain a universal way of evaluating knowledge. So here’s hoping that one day the teachers of the world will find a better method.

The students whose answers we collected below were not only resourceful but also lucky. They might have felt like giving funny test answers or just didn’t know the correct one, but it definitely didn’t stop them from giving their honest opinions. And who knows, they might have even gotten away with it.

Which one of these fun answers did you like the most? Have you ever given a funny test answer yourself? What was it? Definitely let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to mention the teacher’s reaction too.