One thing that I absolutely appreciate about being an adult is the remarkable lack of tests I have to take on a regular basis. I think we can all agree that no matter how well you study, tests are a stressful experience, and waiting for the results, while you and your classmates compare the test answers you submitted, can truly drive you mad. And I don’t know about you, but I can be fairly certain that my teachers wouldn’t have appreciated funny answers on a test. Not even in elementary school. 

There has been a lot of discussion in the modern psychology of education about whether the right answers to test questions really reflect the student’s knowledge. And though many scientists have come to the conclusion that there are a ton of factors that can influence wrong answers, tests remain a universal way of evaluating knowledge. So here’s hoping that one day the teachers of the world will find a better method.

The students whose answers we collected below were not only resourceful but also lucky. They might have felt like giving funny test answers or just didn’t know the correct one, but it definitely didn’t stop them from giving their honest opinions. And who knows, they might have even gotten away with it. 

Which one of these fun answers did you like the most? Have you ever given a funny test answer yourself? What was it? Definitely let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to mention the teacher’s reaction too.

My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment

My Wife Is A Teacher And Found This While Marking An Assessment

Is that a good or bad red check?

I'll Be Shocked If They Mark The Answer Incorrect

I'll Be Shocked If They Mark The Answer Incorrect

Astronomy

Astronomy

All gas planets, with multiple moons, and all giant (Jovian) compared to earth. Do I get an A++++++ like Ralphie?

Hehe Make Me Laugh

Hehe Make Me Laugh

That student is keeping it Reel 2 Real!

I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

I Was Doing Homework When I Did This

Because Math

Because Math

I did this all the time- whenever they asked me to show how i got my answer i would just draw a little calculator. my teacher did not like this.

Best One Today

Best One Today

You can do it answer, we believe in you. You are an awesome answer.

Words Of The Week

Words Of The Week

Name The Flag

Name The Flag

My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question

My Little Cousin Nails A Test Question

Found This In A Book My Sister Who Is A Teacher Gave My Dad About Real Test Questions And Real Answers Given By Students

Found This In A Book My Sister Who Is A Teacher Gave My Dad About Real Test Questions And Real Answers Given By Students

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

My Son, The Patriot

My Son, The Patriot

My Sisters Answer

My Sisters Answer

At Least He/She Wants To Retake The Test

At Least He/She Wants To Retake The Test

I want to know the size of the banana car. Does anyone know what we could use for scale?

Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

Friend Of Mine's Math Teacher Responds To A Doodle He Drew On His Test

If Only...

If Only...

🤣🤣🤣. I want to go back to school just so I can do this

Can't Blame The Answerer

Can't Blame The Answerer

I mean, he ain’t wrong

Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog

Well It Didn't Say It Had To Be Analog

That is a clock showing 10 minutes past 11.

I Had Extra Time On My Math Test, So I Offered A Proposal, And This Was His Reply

I Had Extra Time On My Math Test, So I Offered A Proposal, And This Was His Reply

Sounds Fun

Sounds Fun

I’ve Been Waiting For Years To Make This Joke, Got Opportunity On A Math Assignment

I've Been Waiting For Years To Make This Joke, Got Opportunity On A Math Assignment

My Professor Enjoys Writing His Own Test Questions/Answers

My Professor Enjoys Writing His Own Test Questions/Answers

Oh my, that second question....!

My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

My Mom Found One Of My Old Tests From Almost 20 Years Ago

My Son's Best Answer This Week

My Son's Best Answer This Week

My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie

My Sister Teaches 5th Grade. Nice Try, Jackie

My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder

My Daughter Asked Me To Check Over Her Homework. She's 7. I've Never Been Prouder

Smallest Number

Smallest Number

One and Zero IS smaller than 3...

K-4 Children Have The Funniest Answers

K-4 Children Have The Funniest Answers

Hey, anyone wanna baby? Got some in my lockup down by the railway.

What Is A Monopoly?

What Is A Monopoly?

They'll Be Sorry

They'll Be Sorry

Well, I Answered The Question. Kind Of

Well, I Answered The Question. Kind Of

Didn't answer the question, but proved they understood it's meaning.

Homework Question Response From A 7-8 Year Old

Homework Question Response From A 7-8 Year Old

I believe it to be an abusive relationship.

< Or >

< Or >

how i respond to truth or dares

My Friend Draws On Students' Test When They Get 100%

My Friend Draws On Students' Test When They Get 100%

It’s an old code, but checks out

I Was Marking My Students Tests And One Did This

I Was Marking My Students Tests And One Did This

School Orientation. Wife Thought My Answer Was Funny, But I'm Surprised She Actually Wrote It

School Orientation. Wife Thought My Answer Was Funny, But I'm Surprised She Actually Wrote It

The "for reference" is a nice touch

One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kids Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places

One Of My Friends Just Sent Me Her Kids Homework. After The Answer At The Bottom, I Realize This Kid Is Going Places

Yeh, he is kind of a party pooper

Honesty In My Son's Homework

Honesty In My Son's Homework

These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier

These Tests Are Getting Easier And Easier

Hi Charlie, you're looking rectangular today, but Sophia is just around.

Well Yes But Actually No

Well Yes But Actually No

The weird thing is, BOTH types of football are about a foot…

The True Geniuses Were Always Doubted

The True Geniuses Were Always Doubted

This is actually the correct answers.... if they didn't want those those answers... don't make the trick-ones!!! I could have done this... High IQ and follow the rules 🤷‍♀️

My Homework: Write A Sentence That Contains More Useful Me

My Homework: Write A Sentence That Contains More Useful Me

Malicious Compliance

Malicious Compliance

My Brother At Grade 2

My Brother At Grade 2

My day not complete without the sound of a gun and a sword at some point. /s

Funny Answers

Funny Answers

Well, yes, technically....

I Am A Film Student. This Was A Question On My Sound Recording Test

I Am A Film Student. This Was A Question On My Sound Recording Test

Y’all Think I’m Passing My Driving Test Or No?

Y’all Think I’m Passing My Driving Test Or No?

OMG, that it's even an option!

Sometimes The Kids Surprise Me With Their Wit And Wisdom. Other Times, They Just Make Me Laugh. At Least He Tried

Sometimes The Kids Surprise Me With Their Wit And Wisdom. Other Times, They Just Make Me Laugh. At Least He Tried

Oh, My Son… My Too Smart Son

Oh, My Son… My Too Smart Son

Kevin Has Too Many Stamps

Kevin Has Too Many Stamps

the blue box says the answer ;) ( probably not)

My Little Brother Did This In Kindergarten

My Little Brother Did This In Kindergarten

That's very neat writing for a child in kindergarten 🤔

All Of The Above

All Of The Above

Found Gold Double Checking My Nieces Spelling Homework!

Found Gold Double Checking My Nieces Spelling Homework!

This Kid Gets It

This Kid Gets It

Definitely Got That Right

Definitely Got That Right

Living With Your Parents

Living With Your Parents

My 6 Years Old Brother

My 6 Years Old Brother

Hey! Don’t make fun of his dreams!

Homework

Homework

Today's Sign Of The Apocalypse: 9 Year Olds Hash-Tagging Their Spelling Tests.

Today's Sign Of The Apocalypse: 9 Year Olds Hash-Tagging Their Spelling Tests.

My Friend Is An Elementary School Teacher Who Received This Test Back For Grading

My Friend Is An Elementary School Teacher Who Received This Test Back For Grading

