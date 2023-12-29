Many parents would agree that raising a kid is very, very hard, but just as rewarding at the same time. Research shows that having a kid, particularly in the early stages, does cause a measurable amount of happiness for the parents. Even more so if they have a second child. However, the same study also suggests that after the third child, each additional kid has a negligible effect on happiness.

Experts also suggest that expecting or even current parents look into parental training and education programs. Like many things in life, we often don’t notice our mistakes until we are halfway through the task, so it can be helpful to get some tips and tricks from experts. After all, the art of parenting is thousands of years old, so it would be best to tap into this vast list of knowledge.