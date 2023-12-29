84 Parents Who Took To X To Share Their Experience With Raising Little Humans (December Edition)
There is nothing quite like raising a kid. The trials, tribulations, ups, and downs are unlike any other experience on earth. At the same time, there are an abundance of very human moments, from hilarity to wholesomeness.
We’ve gathered the most hilarious, relatable, and downright cute tweets that exasperated parents have shared in December. So strap in as you scroll through various parents' unfiltered thoughts, upvote your favorite examples, and be sure to share your own personal experiences on having kids in the comments section below.
I have one strict rule with the kid: if I promise something, I WILL keep it. If I'm not intending to do something I won't promise, as broken promises inevitably lead to distrust in the future. And yeah, sometimes 'higher powers' do make something impossible (the car broke down, we have to get it fixed first), and the kid understands it was out of our hands
In our case it's the kid who snores like a pig... is that normal at 2 years? 😭
Many parents would agree that raising a kid is very, very hard, but just as rewarding at the same time. Research shows that having a kid, particularly in the early stages, does cause a measurable amount of happiness for the parents. Even more so if they have a second child. However, the same study also suggests that after the third child, each additional kid has a negligible effect on happiness.
Experts also suggest that expecting or even current parents look into parental training and education programs. Like many things in life, we often don’t notice our mistakes until we are halfway through the task, so it can be helpful to get some tips and tricks from experts. After all, the art of parenting is thousands of years old, so it would be best to tap into this vast list of knowledge.
Just use threats like I do. Here are some suggestions. (a) Your sibling is sitting quietly, you are not. So guess which of you is getting ice cream? (b). I will change the wifi password. (c) I will sell your phone. (d). When you are a grownup you aren't allowed to run around screaming because the cops will take you away. There's a mall cop. Must I ask him to come talk to you? (e). That old lady is glaring at you, she probably thinks you are a bad child. (f). I am going to buy candy and eat it in front of you unless you sit still. (g). Next time you can stay at home without any devices. ... Usually one of these works.
Kids have learned - from their parents - that they are expected to share around equally. Yet, when they do so with gusto their parents go to X to utter their disgruntlement, while in fact they should rejoice their good parenting.
Of course, one of the oldest lessons is that you don’t need to do it all yourself. It takes a village, as the old saying goes. While that is perhaps a bit too many people for this day and age, it is important that parents have social support networks to help out. At the very least, a familial babysitter is always handy. This is why friends, good neighbors, and family are all vital tools for a new parent.
I survived because of a stationary shop that stayed open till 11, a 100 m from my house.
My parents made me learn to play the recorder. Never again! I will make my kid learn to play the keyboard instead
At the same time, parenting never stops evolving. Because we live in a society where people have jobs and there are entire careers around looking after someone elses children, even some basic concepts in parenting are regularly shifting. At the same time, the lives of parents are never static, with new opportunities, jobs, and situations happening all the time.
This is the kind of "me" present your kids will forgive you for. Unless they are in ballet of course.
Yes. I talk about defenestrating the kids sometimes. Just talking about it helps me a lot. When it doesn't I text my bf and inform him to come and help with the kids before I defenestrate them. He knows it's serious when I text him that so it makes him come running. I just need to make it clear: I love the kids with every fiber of my being and of course I wouldn't ACTUALLY throw the kids out the window. But saying the words helps a lot when I'm about to give up for the day. :)
This is most visible in the sorts of parenting styles people adopt when raising their own children. The past, by and large, was dominated by an authoritarian style of parenting, where the adult sets strict rules and ensures the kid follows them to the letter. This version, thankfully, is slowly disappearing, as parents realize that it’s a lot of energy to keep a fully sentient human in check and it doesn’t necessarily make them a better person.
If all this sounds like too much, don’t fear, parenting might be a challenge, but it has its absolutely wholesome and hilarious moments at the same time. The tweets displayed here are proof of that. If you want to see some more, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our collection of parenting Tweets from July.
In time you learn to disregard the missiles flying by, the slime is no other than what they produce naturally and the sound, well the sound, eh, darling let's place that keyboard in your mothers house while she enjoys the kid serenading so much...
TBT when I lived in Japan and used to sing parodies like this under my breath in the supermarket because no one could speak English. (These days I sing “oh my god make it stop” in Japanese under my breath when my most hated Christmas songs are played in the supermarket because no one here can speak Japanese.)
I mean, to be fair, leg waxing, fake orgasms and the inability of men to commit are all probably a bit above 3-year-olds’ conversational repertoire.