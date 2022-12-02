We’re all just winging it and pretending like we know what we’re doing, aren’t we? Parenting doesn’t really come with a manual. We might think we’re ready for everything because we’ve read every book and blog we could get our hands on. But the reality of raising a teeny tiny human being into a happy and functioning member of society is very different from pure theory.

It’s challenging in weird ways that are beyond hilarious when you stop and think for a moment. That is if you find a moment to spare. You know, in between tidying up the chaos of your home for the third time today (who spilled the Legos again?) and trying to convince your kid to eat something besides dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets (the trick is to pretend that pieces of broccoli are like tiny trees).

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most relatable tweets that parents shared this November. We hope to get you giggling, dear Pandas. Upvote the posts that you enjoyed the most as you scroll down. Do you have any recent parenting anecdotes that you’d like to share with everyone? You’re more than welcome to open up in the comments.

