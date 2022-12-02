We’re all just winging it and pretending like we know what we’re doing, aren’t we? Parenting doesn’t really come with a manual. We might think we’re ready for everything because we’ve read every book and blog we could get our hands on. But the reality of raising a teeny tiny human being into a happy and functioning member of society is very different from pure theory.

It’s challenging in weird ways that are beyond hilarious when you stop and think for a moment. That is if you find a moment to spare. You know, in between tidying up the chaos of your home for the third time today (who spilled the Legos again?) and trying to convince your kid to eat something besides dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets (the trick is to pretend that pieces of broccoli are like tiny trees).

Our team here at Bored Panda has collected the funniest and most relatable tweets that parents shared this November. We hope to get you giggling, dear Pandas. Upvote the posts that you enjoyed the most as you scroll down. Do you have any recent parenting anecdotes that you’d like to share with everyone? You’re more than welcome to open up in the comments.

If you’re done enjoying this list, but feel that you still need an extra dose of laughter, you’ll find our most recent features about the parents of Twitter right here: October, September, and August.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

thearibradford Report

23points
POST
Astor.exe
Astor.exe
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ok you know what u got the LeaveYoKidInForest pass

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

IHideFromMyKids Report

20points
POST
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"At school, in class, I was playing with my friend, I mean my best friend, and when it was the afternoon in class at school..."

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

RodLacroix Report

17points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't forget "mom, I need to poo"

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

A huge chunk of being a parent comes down to reshuffling your priorities. From now on, you focus on taking care of your children first and foremost. And that means putting your own needs and free time in second or even third place.

Once everyone’s fed, clean, and clothed, you can then focus on spending some quality time together… and making sure everyone does their homework. Being present while interacting with your kids is essential for the welfare of the entire family: it just isn’t the same if you’re scrolling on your phone and wishing you’d rather be somewhere else.
#4

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

ThatMummyLife Report

17points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

dadmann_walking Report

16points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The teenager can prove that somehow you did, shame on you. 🙃

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

maryfairybobrry Report

15points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Santa abandoned me when I was 4. Found out who he was so 'he' decided I would never get any presents ever again.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

That’s not to say that all parents should completely give up their hopes, dreams, and any semblance of ever having a social life ever again. Absolutely not! But parenting requires sacrifice. And until your children become (increasingly more) independent, you have to focus on their needs first.
#7

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

clhubes Report

14points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me every night when my kids want supper LOL 😂

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

itssherifield Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

themultiplemom Report

13points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

At the same time, no parent can expect to do a good-enough job if they’re constantly exhausted, demoralized, and feel like they’re running on fumes. Taking care of your health (eating well, exercising, getting enough sleep) is an investment in the entire family. You can’t neglect that.

If you fall apart, burn out, or get seriously ill, who’s going to take care of your kids? It’s a marathon, not a race. And you need to keep your energy and spirits up because there will be plenty of problems down the line. It’s inevitable.
#10

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

reallifemommy3 Report

13points
POST
chicken
chicken
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to hear how many hours it took you. Hey, I'm all ears

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Manda_like_wine Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#12

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

itssherifield Report

13points
POST
View more comments

Naturally, parenting is far easier if you’ve got a proper support structure in place. There is no possible way to overstate just how vital it is to have a partner who helps you when it comes to childcare.

Or what it truly means to have relatives who can consistently lend a helping hand when it comes to babysitting. Or how great it is to have friends and neighbors who are parents themselves, whom you can turn to for help and advice.
#13

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mom_tho Report

12points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woah, that's a steep requirement.. Best I can do is be an uncool old and sad mom.

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

LindseyBoylan Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#15

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

ClintSmithIII Report

12points
POST

Having someone to lean on when the going gets tough makes all the difference in the world. But part of that means putting your pride aside and directly asking for help: not everyone’s a mind reader; not everyone might see that you’re struggling. If nobody's available for a friendly and supportive chat, reaching out to a therapist for help can help, too.
#16

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

meantomyself Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Brock_Teee Report

11points
POST
#18

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

MetteAngerhofer Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Practically all parents want their kids to grow up healthy, happy, skilled, and successful. At the end of the day, what parents do is help guide their kids and shape their values. They help prepare them for life in the ‘real world.’

Previously, psychologist Eileen Kennedy-Moore, Ph.D., explained to Bored Panda that children learn about how the world works in several ways. “Children learn from observation of what others do, but also through explicit teaching and explanations, and through experience and observation of how others respond to certain actions,” she said.

According to Dr. Kennedy-Moore, as people grow and mature, they tend to develop more empathy for others. 
#19

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

itssherifield Report

11points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Dad_At_Law Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ain’t nothing but a mistake

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

notmythirdrodeo Report

10points
POST

"In general, we become more empathic at 19 than we were when we were at age 9, and that continues, so we're more empathic at 29 than 19, at 39 than 29, simply because we've experienced more of life, so it's easier for us to put ourselves in someone else's shoes," she shared with Bored Panda during an earlier interview.

According to the psychologist, there are 3 key ‘ingredients’ that help children care about other kids and grownups. The first is being able to imagine how others think and feel. This ability to imagine someone else’s perspective, according to Dr. Kennedy-Moore, generally begins around the age of 4. It then grows “with age and experience.”
#22

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

kevinthedad Report

10points
POST
#23

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

HomeWithPeanut Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

deloisivete Report

10points
POST
View more comments

The second thing that’s needed is for kids to learn to manage their distress. "Kids don't have the bandwidth to respond kindly to someone else if they are overwhelmed by their own feelings." Lastly, there’s a need for children to truly believe that they’re actually capable of helping others. "If they don't think they can help or don't know how, they're likely to freeze or avoid situations where someone is upset,” the psychologist told us.

"Parents can help by talking about people's thoughts and feelings as they come up in books, movies, or real life. This gives children a window into people's internal life that helps with perspective-taking. Parents can help children manage their own emotions by naming those feelings as well as teaching specific coping strategies such as distraction, deep breathing, counting to ten, or using words to ask for what they want," the expert said.
#25

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

HomeWithPeanut Report

9points
POST
#26

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

IHideFromMyKids Report

9points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I confirm, she obviously is 🤷🏼‍♀️

2
2points
reply
#27

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mom_tho Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*the tooth fairy looked in her wallet and left quietly for another planet*

3
3points
reply
View more comments

"Parents can guide children toward seeing themselves as helpers by talking about how children's kind actions impact others. For instance, they might say, 'That was kind of you to help your brother with his block tower. He was sad when it fell down, and he felt happier when you helped him build it up again.' Or, 'Thank you for helping me put away the groceries. I'm happy that we got the job done quickly.'"
#28

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

threetimedaddy Report

9points
POST
Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh I totally would have left everything right were it was and walked off.

0
0points
reply
#29

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Dad_At_Law Report

9points
POST
#30

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

reallifemommy3 Report

8points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This calls for the birth scene from Monty Python's "Meaning of life"... "Ohh, get that, would you, Deirdre?" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsWxkU0g9Z4

1
1point
reply

The psychologist added that acknowledging good intentions and describing other people’s feelings can help move past any mistakes that kids make. “For instance, you could say, 'I know you're excited about going on the swings, but your sister also wants to swing, and she's sad that she hasn't had a turn yet.' Then, to move forward, you could ask, 'What can you do to help her feel better?' or 'What would be fair to everyone?'"
#31

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

deloisivete Report

8points
POST
#32

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

threetimedaddy Report

8points
POST
#33

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

daddygofish Report

8points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i went through this exact scenario when i was eight

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

StoneAgeRadio13 Report

8points
POST
#35

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Chhapiness Report

8points
POST
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
OnAFreakingRollercoaster
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Both, and during too, for good measure 😉

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#36

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

HomeWithPeanut Report

8points
POST
#37

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

KatieDeal99 Report

8points
POST
#38

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mommajessiec Report

8points
POST
#39

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Chhapiness Report

7points
POST
#40

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mommeh_dearest Report

7points
POST
Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me on my next potty break: I wish...

0
0points
reply
#41

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

jacanamommy Report

7points
POST
#42

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Chhapiness Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#43

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mom_tho Report

7points
POST
Andy Resh
Andy Resh
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I leave a list on the counter so my kiddos can add things they need from the grocery store. This week’s winner, “on brand snacks”. I cannot win.

0
0points
reply
#44

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

thedad Report

7points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*sweating over whether there is a C or W missing*

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#45

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

SnarkyMommy78 Report

6points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i mean why the f**k is it hot

2
2points
reply
#46

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

bessbell Report

6points
POST
#47

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

clhubes Report

6points
POST
#48

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

raoulvilla Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#49

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

clhubes Report

5points
POST
Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They were awesome, that's what was goin on!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#50

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

EmSlyce Report

5points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

kidversations_ Report

5points
POST
#52

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

dadmann_walking Report

5points
POST
#53

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

kindminds_ Report

5points
POST
#54

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

HomeWithPeanut Report

5points
POST
#55

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

themultiplemom Report

5points
POST
#56

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

Dad_At_Law Report

5points
POST
#57

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mommeh_dearest Report

5points
POST
Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lol I bet they learn a lot faster after that prezzy count gets low

0
0points
reply
#58

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

mcdadstuff Report

4points
POST
#59

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November

meantomyself Report

4points
POST
Biliegh they/them
Biliegh they/them
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't like plain m&m's......3 bags later

0
0points
reply
#60

Funniest-Parenting-Tweets-November