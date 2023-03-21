From Goofy To Glorious: 40 Of The Best Pictures I Took Of My Horses From Over The Years
My family bought a stable in 2021, and with that purchase came a whole new class of subjects for my photography. These are some of the best results.
Who Goes There?
Peek A Boo
Staring Into Space
Om Nom
Picnic
Greener Pastures
Summer Haze
The Grove
Divided Attention
In The Distance
Tasty Lawn
Wild Heart
New Friends
Proud Colt
Grand Prix
Note: This was a heavily planned out and well timed selfie that took 28 takes to get right.
Well Hello There
Princess
Shining Light
Speckled With Love
Beauty In Black And White
Canvas-Worthy
Tongue Out
Reaching Out
Yummy Dirt
Silvertone Stare
Eyes Of Amber
Perked And Pretty
Red Flash
Shimmering In Sunlight
Sharing Is Caring
Context: the colt on the right formed a bond with her when he was put next to her so the stallion barn could be repaired. When they went to show and he couldn’t see her (due to the walls being solid) he panicked and began shrieking and rearing against the wall. To prevent him from hurting himself, we temporarily put him with Muneca.
Your horses are so beautiful and I love how you've captured their personalities! Thank you for sharing.
Thank you!!
For anyone wondering, heres the cast of this list: The first 15 are of Titan, my 4 year old Paso Fino colt that I’m training. The next 15 are of Muñeca, my 12 year old Paso Fino mare and my favorite show horse. She’s also pregnant and due in May. The next 5 are of Picasso, my 5 year old stallion and the father of Muñeca’s baby. And the last 5 are of Cheif, our Friesian/Saddlebred cross of unknown age. We have 3 more horses that will be on a different list once I get good pictures of them: Cece, our 14 year old Paso Fino mare that we rescued from a pen and brought back home. There’s Fenix, our one year old filly and Cece’s daughter. And Ponchito, our spunky little Shetland/Miniature horse stallion and my personal geometry buddy.
Suddenly started to think about the video of the horse with the rubber chicken and started grinning.
For anyone wondering, heres the cast of this list: The first 15 are of Titan, my 4 year old Paso Fino colt that I’m training. The next 15 are of Muñeca, my 12 year old Paso Fino mare and my favorite show horse. She’s also pregnant and due in May. The next 5 are of Picasso, my 5 year old stallion and the father of Muñeca’s baby. And the last 5 are of Cheif, our Friesian/Saddlebred cross of unknown age. We have 3 more horses that will be on a different list once I get good pictures of them: Cece, our 14 year old Paso Fino mare that we rescued from a pen and brought back home. There’s Fenix, our one year old filly and Cece’s daughter. And Ponchito, our spunky little Shetland/Miniature horse stallion and my personal geometry buddy.
