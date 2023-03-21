My family bought a stable in 2021, and with that purchase came a whole new class of subjects for my photography. These are some of the best results.

#1

Who Goes There?

#2

Peek A Boo

#3

Staring Into Space

#4

Om Nom

#5

Picnic

#6

Greener Pastures

#7

Summer Haze

#8

The Grove

#9

Divided Attention

#10

In The Distance

#11

Tasty Lawn

#12

Wild Heart

#13

New Friends

#14

Proud Colt

#15

Grand Prix

Note: This was a heavily planned out and well timed selfie that took 28 takes to get right.

#16

Well Hello There

#17

Princess

#18

Shining Light

#19

Speckled With Love

#20

Beauty In Black And White

#21

Canvas-Worthy

#22

Tongue Out

#23

Reaching Out

#24

Yummy Dirt

#25

Silvertone Stare

#26

Eyes Of Amber

#27

Perked And Pretty

#28

Red Flash

#29

Shimmering In Sunlight

#30

Sharing Is Caring

Context: the colt on the right formed a bond with her when he was put next to her so the stallion barn could be repaired. When they went to show and he couldn’t see her (due to the walls being solid) he panicked and began shrieking and rearing against the wall. To prevent him from hurting himself, we temporarily put him with Muneca.

#31

Better In Black

#32

Big Man In Town

#33

Emo Horse

#34

Searching The Sky

#35

From Atop

#36

The Behemoth

#37

A Massive Baby

#38

Lakes Of Love

#39

Dark But Distant

#40

Hinted With Red

