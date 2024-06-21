Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Gives Kid She’s Watching Extra Food, Her Mom Freaks Out
Parenting

Woman Gives Kid She’s Watching Extra Food, Her Mom Freaks Out

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking after someone’s child entails making sure that they’re safe, and—hopefully—happy. And to keep them that way, carers usually use their best judgment, unless given certain instructions from the parent.

The only thing this woman was given was a packed lunch when her friend dropped off her 7-year-old daughter. But when the child was seemingly still hungry after finishing what her mom had packed, the woman felt it was okay for her to have some more. It turned out, it wasn’t.

RELATED:

    Looking after someone else’s child is a great responsibility

    Image credits:  cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This woman thought it was okay for her friend’s daughter to eat as much as she wanted, but that’s not how her mother felt

    Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: jerkorperk

    People in the comments didn’t think the woman did anything wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, though, saw why the child’s mother might have been upset

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A fellow netizen shared a similar story

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    6

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lisamai-wood avatar
    Lee
    Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact the mum used the phrase 'gorged on cake' and that OP points out the child is quite petit, makes me think the mum has an issues with weight and/or food and is overly restrictive of the poor kids diet. Growing kids need food, as long as they're given healthy food they can pretty much eat as much as they feel like. And the cake was a treat. When I look after my friends kids, who are both perfectly healthy and active kids, they say 'let them eat whatever they want, as long as they're eating today and they're happy then it's all good'. So we have some good food, but yep, I give them treats as well, because it's only an occasional thing for me to look after them

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pebs_1 avatar
    pebs
    pebs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There should be a god who protects children from paranoid, obsessive and hysterical mothers.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A child shouldn't be left hungry, but food that's offered should be appropriate and not junk. One slice of cake is reasonable, after that you can offer toast, sandwiches, fruit or yogurt. If they're truly hungry then they'll be happy with that.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    lisamai-wood avatar
    Lee
    Lee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The fact the mum used the phrase 'gorged on cake' and that OP points out the child is quite petit, makes me think the mum has an issues with weight and/or food and is overly restrictive of the poor kids diet. Growing kids need food, as long as they're given healthy food they can pretty much eat as much as they feel like. And the cake was a treat. When I look after my friends kids, who are both perfectly healthy and active kids, they say 'let them eat whatever they want, as long as they're eating today and they're happy then it's all good'. So we have some good food, but yep, I give them treats as well, because it's only an occasional thing for me to look after them

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pebs_1 avatar
    pebs
    pebs
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There should be a god who protects children from paranoid, obsessive and hysterical mothers.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A child shouldn't be left hungry, but food that's offered should be appropriate and not junk. One slice of cake is reasonable, after that you can offer toast, sandwiches, fruit or yogurt. If they're truly hungry then they'll be happy with that.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda