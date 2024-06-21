Woman Gives Kid She’s Watching Extra Food, Her Mom Freaks Out
Looking after someone’s child entails making sure that they’re safe, and—hopefully—happy. And to keep them that way, carers usually use their best judgment, unless given certain instructions from the parent.
The only thing this woman was given was a packed lunch when her friend dropped off her 7-year-old daughter. But when the child was seemingly still hungry after finishing what her mom had packed, the woman felt it was okay for her to have some more. It turned out, it wasn’t.
Looking after someone else’s child is a great responsibility
This woman thought it was okay for her friend’s daughter to eat as much as she wanted, but that’s not how her mother felt
People in the comments didn’t think the woman did anything wrong
Some, though, saw why the child’s mother might have been upset
A fellow netizen shared a similar story
The fact the mum used the phrase 'gorged on cake' and that OP points out the child is quite petit, makes me think the mum has an issues with weight and/or food and is overly restrictive of the poor kids diet. Growing kids need food, as long as they're given healthy food they can pretty much eat as much as they feel like. And the cake was a treat. When I look after my friends kids, who are both perfectly healthy and active kids, they say 'let them eat whatever they want, as long as they're eating today and they're happy then it's all good'. So we have some good food, but yep, I give them treats as well, because it's only an occasional thing for me to look after them
A child shouldn't be left hungry, but food that's offered should be appropriate and not junk. One slice of cake is reasonable, after that you can offer toast, sandwiches, fruit or yogurt. If they're truly hungry then they'll be happy with that.
