Everyone’s got their favorite dishes, that’s no surprise to anyone. But if we’re being brutally honest, there are some food items that make us go ‘Yuck!’ and ‘Ew!’ really loudly in our heads… though we just don’t vocalize all of that because we’re in polite company. We have to at least pretend that we’re ‘normal.’

That’s one of the perks of Reddit: you can (semi)anonymously share your real thoughts and feelings on a topic. It’s great—cathartic even—to get the fact that you really hate what most others enjoy off your chest. Redditor u/Aarunascut started up a fascinating thread on r/AskMen, asking people to share the foods that they think people only pretend to like.

We’ve collected the very best comments to share with you, dear Pandas, so scroll down and check out what everyone thinks. Which answers do you agree with? Which of the food items that were mentioned do you genuinely enjoy and why? What do you love and hate the most? Share your opinions in the comments!

#1

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Oysters.

Tastes like dirty sea water and has the texture of snot.

DukeVonTitle , Rene Asmussen Report

#2

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Green Smoothies (the ones with no fruit or sugar in them). There’s no way your carrot, beetroot, kale, and spinach smoothie with an extra shot of turmeric tastes like anything other than a donkey’s booty hole….

igfxreapers , Alisha Mishra Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They can be delicious with some fruit, but only veg? Yeuch! Why not just eat some steamed veg and enjoy it?

#3

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Caviar. I'd like some salt paste, please, for $100 a scoop.

Raspberries-Are-Evil , Anastasia Belousova Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nooooo.... A nice bit of caviar is yummy! (wouldn't pay $100 for it, mind you).

When it comes to food, people tend to draw very firm battle lines. The kitchen is generally a very black-or-white, love-or-hate place to find yourself in.

For instance, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who ‘moderately enjoys’ olives. You usually see people who love ‘em so much they’ve got an ‘I love olives’ T-shirt hidden in their closet or you come across folks who detest them with a briny passion.
#4

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Escargot. The sheer amount of melted butter and garlic it’s served with tells me enough to know that no one actually likes the snail part.

raw_toast , Maria Orlova Report

Mason Kronol
Mason Kronol
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love escargot, or as I like to call them "slow moving chewy mushrooms".

#5

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Super hot chilli sauces. They burn the inside of your mouth to the point where you cannot tell what the food it is on tastes like.
Ghost pepper sauce on beef, chicken or fish castrate the experience of food.
Those spices are nature’s way discouraging eating.
I often assume that they were developed as a way to hide rotting meat.

Valzar1954 Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It wasn't just to hide rotten things but preserve them as well...India is super humid and before fridges were invented spices were used to preserve things

#6

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Olives are one of the nastiest things to me, but people love them. It's got to be a prank.

anon , blackieshoot Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg, no way! They're delicious! Some of them are quite strong, so maybe you need to start off mild, but they're worth it!

The same goes for oysters. Either you hear gourmands rave about what a delicacy they are or you have people who think they’re goopy snot shells. You won’t know which side of the sea fence you fall on until you give ‘em a try.

Oh, and don’t worry, we won’t judge any of you Pandas. For instance, yours truly really dislikes caviar, even though it’s supposed to be all delish and fancy. Personally, I think they’re tiny little salt bubbles that don’t taste any good. Sure, they’re okay on a bit of buttered toast, with a thin slice of lemon. But why would you choose caviar when you can eat something actually good like grilled prawns? Or, you know, proper fish!

We also hear that some of our fellow Pandas don't like onions and celery. And though it might seem a tad bizarre to avoid ingredients that are so ubiquitous, we totally get it. They're not for everyone!
#7

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Vegan "cheese"

sweergirl86204 , ENESFİLM Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cheese is hardened fat. So, theoretically you could use a vegetable fat to make it. In reality, it really doesn't work.

#8

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Offal and tripe

Brizzo7 , stu_spivack Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Chinese born I can eat my weight in it

#9

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Kombucha

jungleismassivv , Geraud pfeiffer Report

Expanding your gastronomic experience is something that you should probably aspire to. You can’t really expect to live the rest of your life eating your favorite steak with a side of mac and cheese at your local diner. Sometimes, you’ve got to give vegetables a try.

You can’t really expect to like everything new from the get-go. It takes a while for your palate to adjust. Try just a nibble of broccoli or something else you’ve been avoiding for ages now. Then, move on to something more complex (or just take bigger bites). You might be pleasantly surprised.

Or you might realize that no matter how much you try, there are certain ingredients that you loathe more than getting up early on a Monday morning. Either way, you grow as a person. And, let’s face it, new experiences are what make life worth living.
#10

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Blue Cheese.

gravygotch , Jez Timms Report

max and the expresso
max and the expresso
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess this one is personal. I love blue cheese.

#11

American cheese, I don’t know how anyone likes this plastic fake food

poisedred Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's not cheese but our Panda Leo Domitrix makes her own cheese! Pretty cool huh!

#12

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Blood sausage. (retch)

Food made on a dare or what?

teknomanzer , Chun Yip So Report

Kharyss
Kharyss
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Black pudding and eggs. Best breakfast ever. Can’t have a full English without it.

We'd really love to hear about what foods you enjoy and can't stand no matter how many times you try, Pandas. Feel free to share your experiences in the comments.

Meanwhile, if you enjoyed this post, consider checking out Bored Panda's earlier article about the foods that people most likely pretend to enjoy right over here.
#13

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Black licorice. It's the worst flavour and it lingers

GNU_PTerry , Susanne Nilsson Report

Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Scandinavian liquorice I get to eat it all because no one else likes it

#14

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Well done steak.

It destroys the flavour and texture, you may as well just save yourself some money and buy chicken instead.

polly_pocket1989 , Chad Montano Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm gonna say this to the end of time, if you hate well done steak either you or whoever is cooking it can't cook it properly. My dad is just an average BBQ dad but he can cook a well done moist steak that has juice coming out of it when cut.

#15

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Kale

Edit: If you're going to defend kale, stop. Save your comment. It tastes like sad.

SwordMasterShadow , Adolfo Félix Report

Tinu
Tinu
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't just slice up kale and throw it on a plate and expect it to taste good. Just say you don't know how to make your meals taste nice, same goes for most of the things on this list. If you actually utilize these food items to their fullest potential they would not taste so "sad."

#16

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Stuff with gristle or tendons or tons of fat, like the thick strips of fat on the outside of pork chops

Sanchastayswoke , Yvette S Report

#17

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Vegetarian meat alternatives for mince beef, chicken breast and sausages etc. I would rather replace meat with a tasty veggie rather than have a mouthful of something with the wrong flavour and consistency.

MrTickleMePink , LikeMeat Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly - you can use veg like aubergine (eggplant in the USA), cauliflower and so on to make delicious meals, instead of creating foul messes like burgers made out of peas 🤮 that are so full of added c**p that they're not even healthy.

#18

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Man I feel bad for cauliflower. It didn't ask to be s**tty chicken wings or fart flavoured rice. It's just trying to be broccoli's dropout brother and live in the attic playing halo

mable1001 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... until you roast it nicely with spices and sprinkle with parmesan. Then it's the queen of the table.

#19

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy I hate celery. Terrible flavor, terrible texture. People say it's a good delivery food, but just use a f**king spoon and then you don't have to taste celery.

JSC89 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor celery... It's one of those veg you either love or absolutely hate. There's no in between.

#20

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy anchovies...

aliiipaige , Félix Girault Report

AxleMunshine001
AxleMunshine001
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely love marinated anchovies from the picture. Not the same as the super salty tinned variety that no one likes

#21

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Truffles / truffle oil. Smells and tastes like the bottom of a laundry hamper to me

tboess , CHUTTERSNAP Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I ever tasted enough to feel the smell and taste that's so repulsive to the OP

#22

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Beer and generally alcohol.

YOU'RE ALL LIARS!

I'm now 32 and it still all tastes like bad chemicals, the only alcohol I can consume is mixers because of the sweetness ie bourbon and coke.

All alcohol tastes disgusting.

Edit: Many of you suggest it's simply a matter of me not being to a good bar, trying expensive version of X alcohol.. bit of a wild assumption! I certainly have tried massive varieties and a lot of venues over the years trying to find an enjoyable/tolerable one.

Also, people telling me no, no, alcohol is great! And then name a mixed/sugary drink...

"nobody likes it at first, you just have to power through it until you do like it"... ngl that's kinda f****d up haha.

ch3wee , Eaters Collective Report

#23

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Coconut water - that’s some nasty s**t. Edit: I’ve tried the coconut fresh off the beach and in a bottle at the supermarket and hate the taste of both. Idk maybe I’ve never had a fresh one before?

potatoetomatoe1 , Meimei Ismail Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fresh coconut water is transcendent. Makes you feel like you're in Bali getting your back massaged by a beautiful woman or beautiful man

#24

Almond milk

ichiei7755 Report

tara
tara
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

mmmmmmmmmmmmmm yummy

#25

Not a food, but Cilantro. Tastes like literal soap too me, but people say otherwise.

shadingnight Report

Bill Evs
Bill Evs
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't this a genetic thing? Like how some people can smell asparagus in their pee after they've eaten it and some can't?

#26

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy I was having trouble explaining what papaya reminded me of, and then my cat vomited in the living room.

That's exactly what papaya tastes like. It tastes like cat vomit smells.

Picker-Rick , Debora Cardenas Report

Irishwoman abroad
Irishwoman abroad
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It smells like perfume, and tastes like soap.

#27

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Capers. They're just gross little explosions of salt and sadness.

Dandals , Stefan Johnson Report

Barbara Stewart
Barbara Stewart
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love capers, chicken Picata

#28

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy IPA beers.. some beers are great but I don’t understand the obsession with hops and having your drink taste like leaves.

literalsimpnaish , cottonbro studio Report

Elton Thomas
Elton Thomas
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Be wrong and sit there in your wrongness

#29

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Durian, texture, smell, everything about it.

flutter4ab , Jim Teo Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang, I love durian.The sweetness and creaminess... omg. Now I am embarrassed.

#30

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Octopus

Bro thats straight up hardened chewing gum without flavour that occasionally sticks in your throat.

Edit: ok so apparently octopus needs to be cooked the right way so it kinda melts in your mouth, otherwise its gonna taste hard and flavorless.

MassiveKonkeyDong , Nikita Tikhomirov Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My problem with eating octopus is that it has a decentralised nervous system, which means that killing it is a complex and/or *timely* process and this sentient, intelligent creature suffers inexplicably in unqualified hands.

#31

Pomegranate seeds. The little rock does *not* have a desirable kind of crunch and is deemed to get stuck in your teeth. I will die on this hill.

EatingCerealAt2AM Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I honestly don't know how to consume pomegranate except juicing it. I've tried to eat it fresh, but the seeds are torture.

#32

Haggis. I lived in Scotland for several years. I tried it four or five times. They kept telling me I just didn’t get “good Haggis”. Where the hell is the good haggis?! Robert Burns was a madman!

OatyBisc Report

Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Our homemade version haggis is amazing. Great with tatties and neeps

#33

Head cheese. Wtf people.

Does_Not-Matter Report

#34

Tonic water. It's like angry poison water why would anyone drink that on purpose?

TrashMammal17 Report

#35

Gefilte fish. I refuse to believe anyone under the age of 80 enjoys this food. It’s not normal.

ElamHamishistheMan Report

#36

lutefisk

Muffles79 Report

#37

Liver

Mr_M0t0m0 Report

Esme Weatherwax
Esme Weatherwax
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Liver, onions and bacon. So good

#38

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Beer.

It all tastes like bitter, fizzy, dry, grainy p**s

KentuckyFriedEel , cottonbro studio Report

#39

Soy or tofu.

Juan_Solo01 Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Regular tofu is nothing compared to 'stinky tofu' in Taiwan. Yet, if you can miraculously get past the cooking smell, it actually tastes good.

#40

The rotting Icelandic sharks. My Icelandic buddy and her son swears that it’s good but their tastebuds must have frozen off or something.

I ain’t a picky eater and Ill give a go at almost anything (even fringe foods like fried crickets and cow tongue), but I couldn’t even bring myself to try some because I was too busy wrenching and my gag reflex physically wouldn’t allow it. Like something about my survival physiology knew that s**t wasn’t happening.

No way in hell them Icelanders actually enjoy that stuff. Zero. Nada.

Carefree-Trooper Report

#41

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Chitterlings

Separate_News_7886 , JCHaywire Report

#42

Bittermelon.

My parents swear by it not being bitter, but I think they've just been conditioned by their upbringing. It's called bittermelon for one thing.

solidfang Report

#43

Roe, or fish eggs. I mean It doesn’t taste bad or anything but it’s certainly not good.

That_ChilieCat Report

#44

Chicken breast is the biggest trick played on society. Dark meat is so much better.

DiscordianStooge Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's nothing wrong with eating chicken, this person is just picky.

#45

Circus peanuts.

Hillgore112088 Report

Kenneth McCartney
Kenneth McCartney
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree. The absolute gagging worst!

#46

Freaking matcha. It's like drinking fish water.

a17sr03 Report

#47

Some of the Swedish traditional dishes pretty much made with starch and slime and fat 😅 it's so gross

Edit: starch and slime was previously "dough and fat".

Fridurf Report

#48

Hominy

Str8-Jacket Report

#49

rice cakes. take the last train to Blandsville.... It's Styrofoam with a worse aftertaste.

Ashton42 Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you not have flavored ones, or put anything on them?

#50

Here in the south, crawfish. So much work for so little reward, and I really think people just like the spices, corn, potatoes and cold beer. If they weren’t covered in delicious spices and revered, would people still enjoy crawfish? Probably not. The only other crawfish dish I’ve ever had is etouffee and was still not impressed.

anon Report

#51

Truffle oil. It’s so gross and not truffle

anon Report

#52

74 Foods And Drinks People Can't Believe Some Folks Actually Enjoy Quinoa

In what world is flavorless grainy bits of sand appetizing??

slupo , Serge Taeymans Report

Jing Yi Xu
Jing Yi Xu
Community Member
21 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Slightly bitter too...but I enjoy it. It tastes like helth

#53

Anything pumpkin spice. None for me, thanks. Is it really that delicious? Or is it just fashionable?

RedcloudGeorge Report

#54

Marmite

QWaxL Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... And she just smiled and gave me a vegimite sandwich

#55

Hard-boiled eggs. When my parents made them, it made the entire house smell like the septic tank was broken.

KR1735 Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES. YES. I can't stand hard boiled eggs!

#56

Okra. That s**t is nasty.

Extra-Ordinary-Joe Report

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fried okra. Gotta be crisp.

#57

Wasabi

Edit: While I agree, there might be different kinds of wasabi, and they might taste differently depending on the freshness and the way of preparing and so on.

What I am talking about is the kind of wasabi they bring you with the regularly priced sushi.

I don't live in Japan, I've never been there so apologies to all wasabi fans out there. This is just my experience.

9gag_refugee Report

Jai Stewart
Jai Stewart
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of it is coloured horseradish as real wasabi is expensive and much hotter

#58

Ratatouille, man that is disgusting

Glassavwhatta Report

#59

Mussels, man.. just disgusting. looks like a huge bogey.

Daoudiate Report

#60

Oatmeals.

Looks like barf. Taste like sadness.

Seki-Ray Report

#61

Goat cheese/milk

Coleyobooster Report

#62

Uni(sea urchin). Tastes like rusty nails and explodes said rusty nail juice in your mouth like a boba. Chefs talk about how they love it and I think people say they like it to get foodie cred.

anon Report

#63

Avacados. That s**t is plain nasty

truedjinn Report

#64

Mushrooms. How can anyone enjoy that consistency?

SomedayImGonnaBeFree Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They taste like what they grow in, dirt.

#65

I made an aubergine curry the other day and it was the worst f*****g thing I've ever tasted. Aubergines are bull****t.

anon Report

#66

Brussels sprouts.

Just tastes plain disgusting to me, sry i tried so many times but i just can't ...

Ejtsch Report

#67

Beetroot. It tastes like dirt, turns your urine and BMs red and makes you panic for like 10 seconds before you remember you ate beets. I honestly don't get it.

jemappellepatty · Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Us Aussies rather enjoy beetroot on our burgers.

#68

Not food but black coffee.

mbniceguy Report

#69

Sushi. I can't believe that people actually enjoy the taste of raw fish or any raw animal.

concs_ Report

#70

Cucumbers
They taste like almost nothing and the little taste they have is c**p

EarlDaemon Report

#71

Cottage cheese.

SickOfAllThisShite Report

#72

Cantaloupe.

It’s so f*****g disgusting.

whey_dhey1026 replied:
Smells like a nursing home from the 90s.

evilpeter Report

#73

Sauerkraut.

Muckypup17 Report

#74

Squash. tastes like poison but everyone eats it.

crysadaboutit Report

