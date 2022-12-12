We’ve collected the very best comments to share with you, dear Pandas, so scroll down and check out what everyone thinks. Which answers do you agree with? Which of the food items that were mentioned do you genuinely enjoy and why? What do you love and hate the most? Share your opinions in the comments!

That’s one of the perks of Reddit: you can (semi)anonymously share your real thoughts and feelings on a topic. It’s great—cathartic even—to get the fact that you really hate what most others enjoy off your chest. Redditor u/Aarunascut started up a fascinating thread on r/AskMen, asking people to share the foods that they think people only pretend to like.

Everyone’s got their favorite dishes, that’s no surprise to anyone. But if we’re being brutally honest, there are some food items that make us go ‘Yuck!’ and ‘Ew!’ really loudly in our heads… though we just don’t vocalize all of that because we’re in polite company. We have to at least pretend that we’re ‘normal.’

#1 Oysters.



Tastes like dirty sea water and has the texture of snot.

#2 Green Smoothies (the ones with no fruit or sugar in them). There’s no way your carrot, beetroot, kale, and spinach smoothie with an extra shot of turmeric tastes like anything other than a donkey’s booty hole….

#3 Caviar. I'd like some salt paste, please, for $100 a scoop.

When it comes to food, people tend to draw very firm battle lines. The kitchen is generally a very black-or-white, love-or-hate place to find yourself in. For instance, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who ‘moderately enjoys’ olives. You usually see people who love ‘em so much they’ve got an ‘I love olives’ T-shirt hidden in their closet or you come across folks who detest them with a briny passion.

#4 Escargot. The sheer amount of melted butter and garlic it’s served with tells me enough to know that no one actually likes the snail part.

#5 Super hot chilli sauces. They burn the inside of your mouth to the point where you cannot tell what the food it is on tastes like.

Ghost pepper sauce on beef, chicken or fish castrate the experience of food.

Those spices are nature’s way discouraging eating.

I often assume that they were developed as a way to hide rotting meat.

#6 Olives are one of the nastiest things to me, but people love them. It's got to be a prank.

The same goes for oysters. Either you hear gourmands rave about what a delicacy they are or you have people who think they’re goopy snot shells. You won’t know which side of the sea fence you fall on until you give ‘em a try. Oh, and don’t worry, we won’t judge any of you Pandas. For instance, yours truly really dislikes caviar, even though it’s supposed to be all delish and fancy. Personally, I think they’re tiny little salt bubbles that don’t taste any good. Sure, they’re okay on a bit of buttered toast, with a thin slice of lemon. But why would you choose caviar when you can eat something actually good like grilled prawns? Or, you know, proper fish! We also hear that some of our fellow Pandas don't like onions and celery. And though it might seem a tad bizarre to avoid ingredients that are so ubiquitous, we totally get it. They're not for everyone!

#7 Vegan "cheese"

#8 Offal and tripe

#9 Kombucha

Expanding your gastronomic experience is something that you should probably aspire to. You can’t really expect to live the rest of your life eating your favorite steak with a side of mac and cheese at your local diner. Sometimes, you’ve got to give vegetables a try. You can’t really expect to like everything new from the get-go. It takes a while for your palate to adjust. Try just a nibble of broccoli or something else you’ve been avoiding for ages now. Then, move on to something more complex (or just take bigger bites). You might be pleasantly surprised. Or you might realize that no matter how much you try, there are certain ingredients that you loathe more than getting up early on a Monday morning. Either way, you grow as a person. And, let’s face it, new experiences are what make life worth living.

#10 Blue Cheese.

#11 American cheese, I don’t know how anyone likes this plastic fake food

#12 Blood sausage. (retch)



Food made on a dare or what?

We'd really love to hear about what foods you enjoy and can't stand no matter how many times you try, Pandas. Feel free to share your experiences in the comments. Meanwhile, if you enjoyed this post, consider checking out Bored Panda's earlier article about the foods that people most likely pretend to enjoy right over here.

#13 Black licorice. It's the worst flavour and it lingers

#14 Well done steak.



It destroys the flavour and texture, you may as well just save yourself some money and buy chicken instead.

#15 Kale



Edit: If you're going to defend kale, stop. Save your comment. It tastes like sad.

#16 Stuff with gristle or tendons or tons of fat, like the thick strips of fat on the outside of pork chops

#17 Vegetarian meat alternatives for mince beef, chicken breast and sausages etc. I would rather replace meat with a tasty veggie rather than have a mouthful of something with the wrong flavour and consistency.

#18 Man I feel bad for cauliflower. It didn't ask to be s**tty chicken wings or fart flavoured rice. It's just trying to be broccoli's dropout brother and live in the attic playing halo

#19 I hate celery. Terrible flavor, terrible texture. People say it's a good delivery food, but just use a f**king spoon and then you don't have to taste celery.

#20 anchovies...

#21 Truffles / truffle oil. Smells and tastes like the bottom of a laundry hamper to me

#22 Beer and generally alcohol.



YOU'RE ALL LIARS!



I'm now 32 and it still all tastes like bad chemicals, the only alcohol I can consume is mixers because of the sweetness ie bourbon and coke.



All alcohol tastes disgusting.



Edit: Many of you suggest it's simply a matter of me not being to a good bar, trying expensive version of X alcohol.. bit of a wild assumption! I certainly have tried massive varieties and a lot of venues over the years trying to find an enjoyable/tolerable one.



Also, people telling me no, no, alcohol is great! And then name a mixed/sugary drink...



"nobody likes it at first, you just have to power through it until you do like it"... ngl that's kinda f****d up haha.

#23 Coconut water - that’s some nasty s**t. Edit: I’ve tried the coconut fresh off the beach and in a bottle at the supermarket and hate the taste of both. Idk maybe I’ve never had a fresh one before?



#24 Almond milk

#25 Not a food, but Cilantro. Tastes like literal soap too me, but people say otherwise.

#26 I was having trouble explaining what papaya reminded me of, and then my cat vomited in the living room.



That's exactly what papaya tastes like. It tastes like cat vomit smells.

#27 Capers. They're just gross little explosions of salt and sadness.

#28 IPA beers.. some beers are great but I don’t understand the obsession with hops and having your drink taste like leaves.

#29 Durian, texture, smell, everything about it.

#30 Octopus



Bro thats straight up hardened chewing gum without flavour that occasionally sticks in your throat.



Edit: ok so apparently octopus needs to be cooked the right way so it kinda melts in your mouth, otherwise its gonna taste hard and flavorless.

#31 Pomegranate seeds. The little rock does *not* have a desirable kind of crunch and is deemed to get stuck in your teeth. I will die on this hill.

#32 Haggis. I lived in Scotland for several years. I tried it four or five times. They kept telling me I just didn’t get “good Haggis”. Where the hell is the good haggis?! Robert Burns was a madman!

#33 Head cheese. Wtf people.

#34 Tonic water. It's like angry poison water why would anyone drink that on purpose?

#35 Gefilte fish. I refuse to believe anyone under the age of 80 enjoys this food. It’s not normal.

#36 lutefisk

#37 Liver

#38 Beer.



It all tastes like bitter, fizzy, dry, grainy p**s

#39 Soy or tofu.

#40 The rotting Icelandic sharks. My Icelandic buddy and her son swears that it’s good but their tastebuds must have frozen off or something.



I ain’t a picky eater and Ill give a go at almost anything (even fringe foods like fried crickets and cow tongue), but I couldn’t even bring myself to try some because I was too busy wrenching and my gag reflex physically wouldn’t allow it. Like something about my survival physiology knew that s**t wasn’t happening.



No way in hell them Icelanders actually enjoy that stuff. Zero. Nada.

#41 Chitterlings

#42 Bittermelon.



My parents swear by it not being bitter, but I think they've just been conditioned by their upbringing. It's called bittermelon for one thing.

#43 Roe, or fish eggs. I mean It doesn’t taste bad or anything but it’s certainly not good.

#44 Chicken breast is the biggest trick played on society. Dark meat is so much better.

#45 Circus peanuts.

#46 Freaking matcha. It's like drinking fish water.

#47 Some of the Swedish traditional dishes pretty much made with starch and slime and fat 😅 it's so gross



Edit: starch and slime was previously "dough and fat".

#48 Hominy

#49 rice cakes. take the last train to Blandsville.... It's Styrofoam with a worse aftertaste.

#50 Here in the south, crawfish. So much work for so little reward, and I really think people just like the spices, corn, potatoes and cold beer. If they weren’t covered in delicious spices and revered, would people still enjoy crawfish? Probably not. The only other crawfish dish I’ve ever had is etouffee and was still not impressed.

#51 Truffle oil. It’s so gross and not truffle

#52 Quinoa



In what world is flavorless grainy bits of sand appetizing??

#53 Anything pumpkin spice. None for me, thanks. Is it really that delicious? Or is it just fashionable?

#54 Marmite

#55 Hard-boiled eggs. When my parents made them, it made the entire house smell like the septic tank was broken.

#56 Okra. That s**t is nasty.

#57 Wasabi



Edit: While I agree, there might be different kinds of wasabi, and they might taste differently depending on the freshness and the way of preparing and so on.



What I am talking about is the kind of wasabi they bring you with the regularly priced sushi.



I don't live in Japan, I've never been there so apologies to all wasabi fans out there. This is just my experience.

#58 Ratatouille, man that is disgusting

#59 Mussels, man.. just disgusting. looks like a huge bogey.

#60 Oatmeals.



Looks like barf. Taste like sadness.

#61 Goat cheese/milk

#62 Uni(sea urchin). Tastes like rusty nails and explodes said rusty nail juice in your mouth like a boba. Chefs talk about how they love it and I think people say they like it to get foodie cred.

#63 Avacados. That s**t is plain nasty

#64 Mushrooms. How can anyone enjoy that consistency?

#65 I made an aubergine curry the other day and it was the worst f*****g thing I've ever tasted. Aubergines are bull****t.

#66 Brussels sprouts.



Just tastes plain disgusting to me, sry i tried so many times but i just can't ...



#67 Beetroot. It tastes like dirt, turns your urine and BMs red and makes you panic for like 10 seconds before you remember you ate beets. I honestly don't get it.

#68 Not food but black coffee.

#69 Sushi. I can't believe that people actually enjoy the taste of raw fish or any raw animal.

#70 Cucumbers

They taste like almost nothing and the little taste they have is c**p

#71 Cottage cheese.

#72 Cantaloupe.



It’s so f*****g disgusting.



whey_dhey1026 replied:

Smells like a nursing home from the 90s.

#73 Sauerkraut.