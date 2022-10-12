When it comes to taste, we all have different palates and enjoy different foods and drinks. Some of us just love to try some new cuisines that offer us some never-before-seen dishes, while others enjoy more casual things. This is why there's no accounting for taste. But have you ever found yourself in a place where you tried something and didn’t like it a lot but continued to pretend to enjoy it? If so, you’re not alone. Reddit user @u/ExtremeCumMaster asked others online to share what is in their opinion that one food that everyone says tastes so great when in reality they just pretend to like it. The question “What food do you swear people only pretend to like?” received more than 37k responses that revealed some interesting and yet relatable answers.

While some people were interested in why others like to eat some less known foods that have a perhaps nasty-looking texture or smell and pretend to enjoy it, other users were naming things that they didn’t like at first but with time their opinion changed. How many of you also didn’t eat blue cheese or licorice because of its weird taste? Some Redditors not only mentioned foods but some drinks too, most of them being alcoholic beverages such as beer or vodka. One user also mentioned spicy food, knowing how some people love to eat extremely spicy dishes that make their mouth feel as if it's “literally on fire”.

More Info: Reddit