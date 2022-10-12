When it comes to taste, we all have different palates and enjoy different foods and drinks. Some of us just love to try some new cuisines that offer us some never-before-seen dishes, while others enjoy more casual things. This is why there's no accounting for taste. But have you ever found yourself in a place where you tried something and didn’t like it a lot but continued to pretend to enjoy it? If so, you’re not alone. Reddit user @u/ExtremeCumMaster asked others online to share what is in their opinion that one food that everyone says tastes so great when in reality they just pretend to like it. The question “What food do you swear people only pretend to like?” received more than 37k responses that revealed some interesting and yet relatable answers. 

While some people were interested in why others like to eat some less known foods that have a perhaps nasty-looking texture or smell and pretend to enjoy it, other users were naming things that they didn’t like at first but with time their opinion changed. How many of you also didn’t eat blue cheese or licorice because of its weird taste? Some Redditors not only mentioned foods but some drinks too, most of them being alcoholic beverages such as beer or vodka. One user also mentioned spicy food, knowing how some people love to eat extremely spicy dishes that make their mouth feel as if it's “literally on fire”. 

What is one food or drink that you think others pretend to like when in reality they despise it? Don’t forget to share your answer in the comments section!

More Info: Reddit

#1

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Gold leaf - need I say more?

Satanicjamnik

6points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is the point of it? It is ridiculous.

1
1point
reply
#2

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online The meals I prepare for them

BrianAVasquez

5points

#3

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Tripe, the smell of it makes me gag. My dad loves it because his dad loved it.

THE BUCK STOPS HERE TRIPE.

OpenRepair4390

5points

Kyosuke von Mkalvania
Kyosuke von Mkalvania
Community Member
8 minutes ago

yikes, my dad only bought this sometimes as a treat for the dog

0
0points
reply
#4

all artficial sweeteners

ajappinen

5points

#5

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Stevia...there's absolutely no way someone enjoys that aftertaste. It's a weird cult that I'm not willing to join and such a dominant flavor.

thenebulai3

4points

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Stevie gives me the runs, can't understand how anyone can go near it.

1
1point
reply
#6

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Extremely hoppy IPAs (if drinks can be included in the discussion).

I enjoy bitterness in my beer, and I know there are some good IPAs out there, but it's gotten to the point that breweries seem to be competing with one another to see who can make the bitterest, most unappealing beers imaginable. They taste like earwax.

Ned_Shimmelfinney

4points

FakeOptimist
FakeOptimist
Community Member
38 minutes ago

I'll take your word for it : never tried earwax and not planning to.

0
0points
reply
#7

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Hákarl.

I can’t imagine someone coming in from a long day of work and tucking into a plate of fishy smelling, ammonia flavored chewy shark chunks that make you smell like a bait camp for the rest of the evening.

It seems like survival food - you will stay alive if you eat it, but it’s not appealing … to me.

If you’re Icelandic - please help me understand why this is a thing.

kickasstimus

4points

#8

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Chitterlings. My mom-in-law made some at my house, and it smelled like a grown man s***ted all over my home and walls.

anon

4points

Wanda Willis
Wanda Willis
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I agree with you about this. Why would I ever eat anything that smells so disgusting lol

0
0points
reply
#9

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Slugs
Edit: I am soo sorry! I meant snails! Not slugs
Edit the second: I see we have a highly defended culinary niche and I am willing to surrender! Please have mercy!
Do not eat slugs! Seemingly some of them are deadly! Oddly enough I am having so much fun reading through your responses and stories xD

AvoidThisReality

4points

#10

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Fondant on like wedding cakes

foullittletemptress

3points

Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I actually love fondant.

1
1point
reply
#11

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Once upon a time I swore that salted licorice was the most vile thing ever to have graced our fair planet. However about a year ago my wife made me try some and much to my surprise, I liked it!.

octoprickle

3points

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Bleurgh!

0
0points
reply
#12

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Caviar. It's so salty.

Fun fact (cmiir): you're supposed to eat it with a spoon made of bone because using metal causes a chemical reaction thereby altering the flavor.

yourusernameistaken

3points

#13

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Vodka...it taste like the walls of a hospital

bravo90

3points

Joshua Moon
Joshua Moon
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Maybe it's because I'm not buying the cheapest of the cheap, but I have never had this issue

0
0points
reply
#14

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Kale. You fookin’ liars!

OrlandoMB

3points

#15

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Grapefruit. People will be like "I love grapefruit" and then proceed to dump enough sugar on it to lose a foot.

Jenkies89

3points

Corey Smith
Corey Smith
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Uhm, no. Grapefruit is excellent. No sugar needed.

0
0points
reply
#16

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Oysters. Revolting.

MissLethalla

3points

#17

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Circus Peanuts.

There's no way people are actually out there enjoying those things, but enough people pretend to keep them in business.

The_Sexiest_Redditor

2points

Joshua Moon
Joshua Moon
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Circus peanuts were a favorite of my grandmother. And my oldest daughter loves them. I do enjoy them myself on occasion

0
0points
reply
#18

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online I like a lot of stuff people are s******g on here, but I am in my 30s so I think tastes change as you get older.

Love me some cheese that smells of feet, anchovies on pizza and coffee strong enough that I see through time.

I used to go crazy for gummies, especially the sour ones. Now I find sweet things a bit, meh, I can take or leave it. But you'll have to prize a stinky cheeseboard out of my cold dead hands.

Metal-Harambe

2points

#19

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Lutefisk

jahshwa314

2points

#20

My roomie be eating squid out a can

_user_name_username

2points

#21

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Bitter Gourds

sparklingshanaya

1point

#22

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Extremely spicy foods

I get liking a little bit of spice. But I don't see how it's enjoyable when your mouth is literally on fire.

RadiantHC

1point

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
34 minutes ago

What is the fun in not being able to taste anything but heat. Then suffering butt heat.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Overnight oats. It's what I imagine prison food to be like; sloppy and cold.

Edit: no topping makes this not true.

REidson89

1point

#24

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online There's an emotional reaction to foods (and other sensations) that develops over time. Eventually, it gets to the point that the food--regardless of what's disgusting about it--makes you feel something enjoyable and pleasant.

If I'd never eaten Bleu Cheese before, I'd be disgusted by it now. But, I unknowingly had some when I was 4 or 5 at a family Christmas party in a cheeseball. When I eat Bleu Cheese these days, it reminds me of warm happy Christmases of decades long ago.

roonerspize

1point

#25

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Kombucha

Low_Piece_2828

1point

#26

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Nattō

kam_wastingtime

1point

#27

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Fruitcake

Scary_Ad_6709

1point

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
34 minutes ago

That's because you should eat fruitcake with cheese.

0
0points
reply
#28

Chicken liver, my family makes it for every big holiday dinner, I’m convinced that no one actually likes it but they make it out of tradition and the older people force it down.

TapeDespencer

1point

#29

Stunt foods on Instagram.

Pizza cones, Barria meat Ramen, and of course when they freaking drown a burger, and I mean waterboard it with melted cheese.

TaiKorczak

1point

#30

Chicken feet

DonkeyPuff422

1point

#31

Black jelly beans

_i_am_a_banana

1point

#32

Turkish delight, never quite did understand why that little s**t betrayed his family for some perfume flavored rubber in the lion, the witch, and the wardrobe.

bliss_ignorant

1point

#33

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Gefilte fish

Reasonable_Book_893

0points

#34

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Paper straws.

Unintended food.

A7omicDog

0points

#35

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Cat food. I mean come on, my cat can't like eating that every day. I think she's just being polite.

Prophet_of_Duality

0points

#36

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online Any of those keto substitute foods. Use your imagination as much as you’d like but lettuce wraps will never be as good as a real sandwich with bread

Live_Skin9254

0points

#37

How the f**k can you like milk and water mixed?

JohnnieHopkinsKI

0points

#38

Any cookie with raisins in it. Those are an insult to chocolate chip cookies.

Appropriate-Exit904

0points

#39

Sparkling water.

People are like "oh yeah, yeah I like it." But on the inside it's just

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Literally_P

0points

#40

Peeps... wtf they're terrible! The whole experience is just... terrible.

Minute_Werewolf3883

0points

#41

Balut

PotOfDuality_

0points

#42

Vegemite

Rk12989

0points

#43

44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online The fat part of the meat. Come on, the texture and taste are gross

anon

-1point

#44

Cilantro.

Yes, I have been informed that I must have a gene that makes cilantro taste like soap. But you cannot convince me that the rest of you cilantro-collaborators aren't just pretending.

Edit: everyone saying "It tastes like soap to me, but I learned to like it" just proves my point. It's the culinary equivalent of Stockholm Syndrome.

RealHot_RealSteel

-1point


