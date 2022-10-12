44 Foods That People Pretend To Like, As Revealed By Folks Online
When it comes to taste, we all have different palates and enjoy different foods and drinks. Some of us just love to try some new cuisines that offer us some never-before-seen dishes, while others enjoy more casual things. This is why there's no accounting for taste. But have you ever found yourself in a place where you tried something and didn’t like it a lot but continued to pretend to enjoy it? If so, you’re not alone. Reddit user @u/ExtremeCumMaster asked others online to share what is in their opinion that one food that everyone says tastes so great when in reality they just pretend to like it. The question “What food do you swear people only pretend to like?” received more than 37k responses that revealed some interesting and yet relatable answers.
While some people were interested in why others like to eat some less known foods that have a perhaps nasty-looking texture or smell and pretend to enjoy it, other users were naming things that they didn’t like at first but with time their opinion changed. How many of you also didn’t eat blue cheese or licorice because of its weird taste? Some Redditors not only mentioned foods but some drinks too, most of them being alcoholic beverages such as beer or vodka. One user also mentioned spicy food, knowing how some people love to eat extremely spicy dishes that make their mouth feel as if it's “literally on fire”.
What is one food or drink that you think others pretend to like when in reality they despise it? Don’t forget to share your answer in the comments section!
Gold leaf - need I say more?
The meals I prepare for them
Tripe, the smell of it makes me gag. My dad loves it because his dad loved it.
THE BUCK STOPS HERE TRIPE.
yikes, my dad only bought this sometimes as a treat for the dog
all artficial sweeteners
Stevia...there's absolutely no way someone enjoys that aftertaste. It's a weird cult that I'm not willing to join and such a dominant flavor.
Extremely hoppy IPAs (if drinks can be included in the discussion).
I enjoy bitterness in my beer, and I know there are some good IPAs out there, but it's gotten to the point that breweries seem to be competing with one another to see who can make the bitterest, most unappealing beers imaginable. They taste like earwax.
I'll take your word for it : never tried earwax and not planning to.
Hákarl.
I can’t imagine someone coming in from a long day of work and tucking into a plate of fishy smelling, ammonia flavored chewy shark chunks that make you smell like a bait camp for the rest of the evening.
It seems like survival food - you will stay alive if you eat it, but it’s not appealing … to me.
If you’re Icelandic - please help me understand why this is a thing.
Chitterlings. My mom-in-law made some at my house, and it smelled like a grown man s***ted all over my home and walls.
I agree with you about this. Why would I ever eat anything that smells so disgusting lol
Slugs
Edit: I am soo sorry! I meant snails! Not slugs
Edit the second: I see we have a highly defended culinary niche and I am willing to surrender! Please have mercy!
Do not eat slugs! Seemingly some of them are deadly! Oddly enough I am having so much fun reading through your responses and stories xD
Fondant on like wedding cakes
Once upon a time I swore that salted licorice was the most vile thing ever to have graced our fair planet. However about a year ago my wife made me try some and much to my surprise, I liked it!.
Caviar. It's so salty.
Fun fact (cmiir): you're supposed to eat it with a spoon made of bone because using metal causes a chemical reaction thereby altering the flavor.
Vodka...it taste like the walls of a hospital
Maybe it's because I'm not buying the cheapest of the cheap, but I have never had this issue
Kale. You fookin’ liars!
Grapefruit. People will be like "I love grapefruit" and then proceed to dump enough sugar on it to lose a foot.
Oysters. Revolting.
Circus Peanuts.
There's no way people are actually out there enjoying those things, but enough people pretend to keep them in business.
Circus peanuts were a favorite of my grandmother. And my oldest daughter loves them. I do enjoy them myself on occasion
I like a lot of stuff people are s******g on here, but I am in my 30s so I think tastes change as you get older.
Love me some cheese that smells of feet, anchovies on pizza and coffee strong enough that I see through time.
I used to go crazy for gummies, especially the sour ones. Now I find sweet things a bit, meh, I can take or leave it. But you'll have to prize a stinky cheeseboard out of my cold dead hands.
Lutefisk
My roomie be eating squid out a can
Bitter Gourds
Extremely spicy foods
I get liking a little bit of spice. But I don't see how it's enjoyable when your mouth is literally on fire.
Overnight oats. It's what I imagine prison food to be like; sloppy and cold.
Edit: no topping makes this not true.
There's an emotional reaction to foods (and other sensations) that develops over time. Eventually, it gets to the point that the food--regardless of what's disgusting about it--makes you feel something enjoyable and pleasant.
If I'd never eaten Bleu Cheese before, I'd be disgusted by it now. But, I unknowingly had some when I was 4 or 5 at a family Christmas party in a cheeseball. When I eat Bleu Cheese these days, it reminds me of warm happy Christmases of decades long ago.
Kombucha
Nattō
Fruitcake
Chicken liver, my family makes it for every big holiday dinner, I’m convinced that no one actually likes it but they make it out of tradition and the older people force it down.
Stunt foods on Instagram.
Pizza cones, Barria meat Ramen, and of course when they freaking drown a burger, and I mean waterboard it with melted cheese.
Chicken feet
Black jelly beans
Turkish delight, never quite did understand why that little s**t betrayed his family for some perfume flavored rubber in the lion, the witch, and the wardrobe.
Gefilte fish
Paper straws.
Unintended food.
Cat food. I mean come on, my cat can't like eating that every day. I think she's just being polite.
Any of those keto substitute foods. Use your imagination as much as you’d like but lettuce wraps will never be as good as a real sandwich with bread
How the f**k can you like milk and water mixed?
Any cookie with raisins in it. Those are an insult to chocolate chip cookies.
Sparkling water.
People are like "oh yeah, yeah I like it." But on the inside it's just
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Peeps... wtf they're terrible! The whole experience is just... terrible.
Balut
Vegemite
The fat part of the meat. Come on, the texture and taste are gross
Cilantro.
Yes, I have been informed that I must have a gene that makes cilantro taste like soap. But you cannot convince me that the rest of you cilantro-collaborators aren't just pretending.
Edit: everyone saying "It tastes like soap to me, but I learned to like it" just proves my point. It's the culinary equivalent of Stockholm Syndrome.