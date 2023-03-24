Cooking is nothing short of magic. It may seem like a trivial task most of us perform every day, but the fact is every single time you enter the kitchen, a small miracle comes out from under that spatula. That’s why movies about cooking are so captivating. In these movies, food is often treated as a separate character who, in one way or another, drives the story forward. Cooking movies can even be considered a separate genre.

You don’t have to be a professional chef or a skilled cook to appreciate movies about food. We like watching the process of magic creation unfolding in front of our eyes. Also, food, especially when well prepared, is very photogenic, and that’s why movie food looks so mouth-watering. Have you ever felt hungry all of a sudden when watching a food movie? That’s precisely the reason why.

And although cooking doesn’t always involve a professional chef, this profession is among those occupations that are considered glamorous and somewhat mystical. A lot of chef movies try to shed some light on what the life of a chef really looks like.

For this article, we collected some of the best food movies for all you gourmands out there. Narrative and documentary, they all tell different stories with different life lessons, but they are all connected by their love and respect for food. Vote for your favorite movies on this list, and if we missed any of your favorite food movies, share them with us in the comments.