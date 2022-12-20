100 People Who Were Pleasantly Surprised When Their Food Request Was Taken Literally (New Pics)
Rarely does it happen that things go the way that we hoped they would. Dreams stay in the dream realm, fulfilled only through the help of our psyche, whilst the real world continues to work against us. But there are those moments that make life worth living, especially when it comes to food.
The subreddit named “Delicious Compliance” allows people who’ve had their dreams come true to a T to share their moments of bliss. What you ask for, you shall receive! You get extra pickles, and you get extra pickles, everyone gets extra pickles! If you don’t want them, we won’t be shoving them down your throat (unless you’re into that kind of thing).
So, dear delicious readers, enjoy this wholesomely satisfying list, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites! Also, leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments below, mayhaps sharing your own stories of wondrous generosity. If by the end of it you’re still feeling peckish, I’ve got another Bored Panda article right here. Enough talk, let’s munch into it!
Well Ok Then
A silencing of a frustrated desire, representing the world as one would like it to be rather than as it actually is. That is one way to define wish fulfillment. Some others would probably say that getting their life’s worth of pepperoni on a pizza comes close as well.
Over 178k people have witnessed or have shared their dreams coming true, in the most wholesome and delicious form, with the help of the “Delicious Compliance” subreddit. Asking for what you want—what you really really want—doesn’t always work out, but that’s never the case in this little corner of the world.
Created all the way back in December 2016, it has housed an unprecedented number of fulfilling, wholesome, and utterly hilarious dishes, some of which you, dear reader, are scrolling through today. But let’s dive a little deeper into this deep-dish pizza and question what it actually means to have your dreams come true.
Customer Asked For "A Very Generous Amount Of Olives " He Did Not Go Home Displeased
I'm Visibly Pregnant And Was Craving Falafel. I Asked For All The Pickled Turnip/Pickles. Shwarma Joint Delivered!
Dream come true (idiom): something you have wanted very much for a long time that has now happened. Shocking definition, I know! Would have never been able to figure out what that meant, that’s for sure. However, there is one thing that is a bit confusing—why does it happen so rarely?
According to S. Freud and his theories on dreams, he believed that wish fulfillment has to have an element of prohibition. A kind of forbidden fruit situation, if we may—you want something so bad, but there’s something in the way of you getting it. Whether it be the law, moral constructs, or a pesky wall, the turmoil of getting to your desires makes the dream all the more sweet.
My Friend Ordered A Chip Butty At A Pub And This Is What They Got
They Got Exactly What They Asked For
My Daughter Wanted Ham & Pineapple On Her Cheeseburger Sub. Pineapple Wasn't Listed As Add-On. Made Special Request & Offered To Pay Extra. They Added Pineapple At No Charge. They Got Tipped Extra For This
Hence why perseverance should be rewarded more than a singular achievement. Although if all you do is try to get to your dreams, but end up not reaching any outcomes, are you actually getting anywhere, or are you just running on the treadmill of life? Effectiveness and success are about progress, not effort. They’re about the outcome, not the output.
But back to wishing and the beginning stages of action-taking. A wish never arises in isolation; it always encounters other wishes, opposing it in an open structure so that desire is always in the process of organizing meaning. You can thank Jacques Lacan for that one… He considered this always-incomplete destiny of desire to be the basis of the human condition.
Special Instructions: "I'd Like Enough Red Pepper Flakes To Kill A Donkey Please"
This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered
A “Medium" Ice Cream Cone
Let’s break that down in human language. The process of organizing meaning: our purpose here is never set in stone, and it’s based on our cravings for the present and the future. The more we dream, the more enriched our potential purpose becomes, especially considering the fact that wishes are never isolated, but rather intertwined.
You wish to win the lottery so that you can afford your dream house, so that you can partake in your favorite activities, so that you can treat your beloved people. Or, in this case, you dream of endless olives on your pizza to fill your taste buds with joy, to bring you closer to heaven on earth, and to fuel your love for olives even further.
Shout Out To Poke 1/2 La Jolla, You Done This Fat Kid Proud
Asked For Extra Roast Beef On My Sandwich
"Extra Cherries Please, I'm Sad"
Thing is, once that dream is complete, another takes place. And the dance goes on and on until the day we expire. As soon as we stop craving, we start decaying. So never stop reaching for your dreams, dear Pandas, especially if they’re the tasty type!
I’ve always said this and I will repeat it—if you want something, ask for it. Don’t let it stay in the back of your mind as though it is a forbidden secret. Let the Starbucks employee know you want five espresso shots and 20 pumps of gingerbread cookie syrup. Hold the milk; add the cream. No judgment.
I Asked For "A Bit Of Extra Sauce On The Side" And Was Hit With 31 Packets Of Assorted Sauces
Daughter gets dry chicken salad sambos in school so i send up packet mayo i get with take aways
I Asked For Lots And Lots Of Cream Cheese Icing On My Cinnamon Buns
I Asked For One Extra Fortune Cookie
Thank you for not yelling at us - that sounds sad :/
"Never be ashamed! There's some who will hold it against you, but they are not worth bothering with," J. K. Rowling said. If your dreams are big, people will mock you for them. That is a reality of life, sadly. However, that shouldn't distract you from having the most delicious, glorious, and iconic lunch to have ever existed. The haters can suck on a pinecone. No disrespect to pinecones.
As you continue scrolling through this list, dear readers, don’t forget to upvote your favorites, leave some comments on your own experiences and favorite foods, and I shall hope to see you in the very near future! Adios!
Mod Pizza: Asked For As Much Cheese As They Can Legally Give!
The grease stain looks like Squall from FF8 with a backpack.
Thanks, I Love Ice Cream Hamburger
Would You Like A Side Of Pizza With Your Pepperoni?
Asked To Replace Sesame Seeds By Extra Green Onions On My General Tao Poutine... I'm Not Disappointed!
So I Work At Halal Shack And Someone Ordered This Today...
Ordered From Jersey Mike’s. Asked Them To “F Me Up With Pickles.” Did Not Disappoint
Asked For Extra Sour Cream, Got A Swamp
That's A Lott'a Cheese
I Asked For Extra Garlic Sauce With My Garlic Potatoes
Asked For Extra Pickled Red Onions On My Nachos. I Can’t Even See What’s Underneath Them
This Was Supposed To Be A Single Taco. I Didn't Ask For Anything Extra. Needless To Say I'm Very Happy With The Portion Sizes Today
Is it a Taco if it doesn't fit inside the tortilla??? Who cares as long as it fits in my stomach!
Asked For Extra Croutons, Can’t Complain Lol
Asked For Extra Jalapeños
Extra Limes, Please
I Asked For Extra Extra Jalapeños On These Potatoes
I Am A Menace To Society. My Dumb Pregnancy Brain Accidentally Ordered My Husband A Burrito With No Tortilla
That Is Chicken Popcorn
Almost Got $3 Of Cheese At A Concert, The Cups Half The Height Of The Pretzel
Asked For Extra Onions On My Mcdouble. Was Not Disappointed!
I Asked For “As Much Cilantro As You Can Give Me Without Getting Fired.” Perfection!
Asked For Extra Olives On My Salad!
Chef Asked If I Wanted Some Extra Limes For My To Go Order... The Box Felt Heavier Than Expected
It’s all just extra stuff, basically almost the same on almost every post just different foods
Asked For Extra Walnuts On My Walnut And Ricotta Tostada..
Can I Get Extra Pickles With My Sub?
I Asked Taco Bell For As Much Fire And Diablo Sauce As They Could Legally Give Me...they Were Laughing So Hard When They Handed Me The Bag
Finally, The Right Amount Of Pickles
20-Piece Nuggets. "With Ranch, Please"
When Does A Dream Become A Nightmare?
This Made My Day
My Coworkers Were Meeting Up For Lunch For The First Time And I’m Sick At Home With Covid. I Asked My Teammate To Drop Off Something From The Restaurant. Boy Did He Comply. Banana For Scale
Putting The Cherry In Cherry Coke
I'm In Isolation. Asked My BF To Get Me Salt & Vinegar Chips
Asked For Some Extra Garlic Bread From A Local Italian Place
Some Nutter Came In And Ordered A Burger With Every Protein We Offer. He Ate The Whole Thing...and The Fries
My Mum Asked For Extra Custard With Her Dessert, They Delivered
Dude Gave Me A Whole Onion. Nice
I Asked Them To Give Me As Many Cherries As They Were Allowed
Need That Added Cronch
Asked For Extra Caramel
Asked For Some Garlic To Go With Our Korean BBQ
Went On A Disney Cruise And Was Asked What I Want For Dessert. I Said "Nothing"
Asked For A Few Dipping Sauces For My Fries… I Received All The Sauces (K-Bob’s In Ft Stockton)
Asked For Extra Cherries In My Limeade At Sonic
Asked For Extra Green Onions On My Noodles. Wasn't Disappointed
His Request Said "Please Extra Champignons I Will Pay Extra Please Totally Overdo It For The Mother Of Champignons"
There isn't mush-room left for anything else on that pizza. I'll see myself out..
Around Beginning Of Pandemic, Ordered Two Large Lattes On Uber Eats, Added Note "Don't Send Latte, Just Fill Cup With As Much Iced Espresso As Possible With This Much Money"
I was in Vegas for a convention and there was a Starbucks in the lobby so figured I would hit it up. Wanted a latte with 4 extra shots. The lady kept telling me it already came with two. I couldn't get her to understand my need for coffee. Wish she had delivered like these.
Asked For A Bit Of A Bigger Bowl Because You Could Not Even Dip A Chip In The Original Bowl Comfortably, So She Gave Me This With ‘Tude. Chip And BF For Reference
If the little bowl was the original one given, I don't blame him! That's a stupidly small sized amount for the tortillas!