Rarely does it happen that things go the way that we hoped they would. Dreams stay in the dream realm, fulfilled only through the help of our psyche, whilst the real world continues to work against us. But there are those moments that make life worth living, especially when it comes to food. 

The subreddit named “Delicious Compliance” allows people who’ve had their dreams come true to a T to share their moments of bliss. What you ask for, you shall receive! You get extra pickles, and you get extra pickles, everyone gets extra pickles! If you don’t want them, we won’t be shoving them down your throat (unless you’re into that kind of thing). 

So, dear delicious readers, enjoy this wholesomely satisfying list, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites! Also, leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments below, mayhaps sharing your own stories of wondrous generosity. If by the end of it you’re still feeling peckish, I’ve got another Bored Panda article right here. Enough talk, let’s munch into it! 

#1

Well Ok Then

Well Ok Then

RustyMK1 Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I know the feeling, when you ask for spicy and it's NOT...nothing better than super spicy (yes each to their own), so thta the next day you feel it as well

A silencing of a frustrated desire, representing the world as one would like it to be rather than as it actually is. That is one way to define wish fulfillment. Some others would probably say that getting their life’s worth of pepperoni on a pizza comes close as well. 

Over 178k people have witnessed or have shared their dreams coming true, in the most wholesome and delicious form, with the help of the “Delicious Compliance” subreddit. Asking for what you want—what you really really want—doesn’t always work out, but that’s never the case in this little corner of the world.

Created all the way back in December 2016, it has housed an unprecedented number of fulfilling, wholesome, and utterly hilarious dishes, some of which you, dear reader, are scrolling through today. But let’s dive a little deeper into this deep-dish pizza and question what it actually means to have your dreams come true. 
#2

Customer Asked For "A Very Generous Amount Of Olives " He Did Not Go Home Displeased

Customer Asked For "A Very Generous Amount Of Olives " He Did Not Go Home Displeased

the_tech_guy1452 Report

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'd eat that in a heartbeat

#3

I'm Visibly Pregnant And Was Craving Falafel. I Asked For All The Pickled Turnip/Pickles. Shwarma Joint Delivered!

I'm Visibly Pregnant And Was Craving Falafel. I Asked For All The Pickled Turnip/Pickles. Shwarma Joint Delivered!

Edna_Krabappelous Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pickled turnip is a new one to me.

Dream come true (idiom): something you have wanted very much for a long time that has now happened. Shocking definition, I know! Would have never been able to figure out what that meant, that’s for sure. However, there is one thing that is a bit confusing—why does it happen so rarely? 

According to S. Freud and his theories on dreams, he believed that wish fulfillment has to have an element of prohibition. A kind of forbidden fruit situation, if we may—you want something so bad, but there’s something in the way of you getting it. Whether it be the law, moral constructs, or a pesky wall, the turmoil of getting to your desires makes the dream all the more sweet. 
#4

My Friend Ordered A Chip Butty At A Pub And This Is What They Got

My Friend Ordered A Chip Butty At A Pub And This Is What They Got

Ah_nice Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can't beat a good chip butty, I prefer it on buttered sliced bread personally.

#5

They Got Exactly What They Asked For

They Got Exactly What They Asked For

Lonely_Boii_ Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago

Instructions were quite clear.

#6

My Daughter Wanted Ham & Pineapple On Her Cheeseburger Sub. Pineapple Wasn't Listed As Add-On. Made Special Request & Offered To Pay Extra. They Added Pineapple At No Charge. They Got Tipped Extra For This

My Daughter Wanted Ham & Pineapple On Her Cheeseburger Sub. Pineapple Wasn't Listed As Add-On. Made Special Request & Offered To Pay Extra. They Added Pineapple At No Charge. They Got Tipped Extra For This

SkyrimWidow Report

Caffeine Cat
Caffeine Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wholesome service, but WHY would anyone order this?

Hence why perseverance should be rewarded more than a singular achievement. Although if all you do is try to get to your dreams, but end up not reaching any outcomes, are you actually getting anywhere, or are you just running on the treadmill of life? Effectiveness and success are about progress, not effort. They’re about the outcome, not the output. 

But back to wishing and the beginning stages of action-taking. A wish never arises in isolation; it always encounters other wishes, opposing it in an open structure so that desire is always in the process of organizing meaning. You can thank Jacques Lacan for that one… He considered this always-incomplete destiny of desire to be the basis of the human condition.
#7

Special Instructions: "I'd Like Enough Red Pepper Flakes To Kill A Donkey Please"

Special Instructions: "I'd Like Enough Red Pepper Flakes To Kill A Donkey Please"

dame_de_boeuf Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is that an exact amount or an estimate?

#8

This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered

This Regular Pepperoni My Brother Ordered

WannabeWriter1016 Report

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Pepperoni with a side of pizza.

#9

A “Medium" Ice Cream Cone

A "Medium" Ice Cream Cone

BmeBenji Report

Let’s break that down in human language. The process of organizing meaning: our purpose here is never set in stone, and it’s based on our cravings for the present and the future. The more we dream, the more enriched our potential purpose becomes, especially considering the fact that wishes are never isolated, but rather intertwined. 

You wish to win the lottery so that you can afford your dream house, so that you can partake in your favorite activities, so that you can treat your beloved people. Or, in this case, you dream of endless olives on your pizza to fill your taste buds with joy, to bring you closer to heaven on earth, and to fuel your love for olives even further. 
#10

Shout Out To Poke 1/2 La Jolla, You Done This Fat Kid Proud

Shout Out To Poke 1/2 La Jolla, You Done This Fat Kid Proud

erikgratz110 Report

ShyWahine
ShyWahine
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ask and you will receive...

#11

Asked For Extra Roast Beef On My Sandwich

Asked For Extra Roast Beef On My Sandwich

mf9812 Report

#12

"Extra Cherries Please, I'm Sad"

"Extra Cherries Please, I'm Sad"

YourMostFavoriteNPC Report

Thing is, once that dream is complete, another takes place. And the dance goes on and on until the day we expire. As soon as we stop craving, we start decaying. So never stop reaching for your dreams, dear Pandas, especially if they’re the tasty type! 

I’ve always said this and I will repeat it—if you want something, ask for it. Don’t let it stay in the back of your mind as though it is a forbidden secret. Let the Starbucks employee know you want five espresso shots and 20 pumps of gingerbread cookie syrup. Hold the milk; add the cream. No judgment. 
#13

I Asked For "A Bit Of Extra Sauce On The Side" And Was Hit With 31 Packets Of Assorted Sauces

I Asked For "A Bit Of Extra Sauce On The Side" And Was Hit With 31 Packets Of Assorted Sauces

16bitTango Report

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Daughter gets dry chicken salad sambos in school so i send up packet mayo i get with take aways

#14

I Asked For Lots And Lots Of Cream Cheese Icing On My Cinnamon Buns

I Asked For Lots And Lots Of Cream Cheese Icing On My Cinnamon Buns

willowthemanx Report

#15

I Asked For One Extra Fortune Cookie

I Asked For One Extra Fortune Cookie

daaa-aaad Report

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Thank you for not yelling at us - that sounds sad :/

"Never be ashamed! There's some who will hold it against you, but they are not worth bothering with," J. K. Rowling said. If your dreams are big, people will mock you for them. That is a reality of life, sadly. However, that shouldn't distract you from having the most delicious, glorious, and iconic lunch to have ever existed. The haters can suck on a pinecone. No disrespect to pinecones.

As you continue scrolling through this list, dear readers, don’t forget to upvote your favorites, leave some comments on your own experiences and favorite foods, and I shall hope to see you in the very near future! Adios! 
#16

Mod Pizza: Asked For As Much Cheese As They Can Legally Give!

Mod Pizza: Asked For As Much Cheese As They Can Legally Give!

AmatureMD Report

Casey Burns
Casey Burns
Community Member
27 minutes ago

The grease stain looks like Squall from FF8 with a backpack.

#17

Thanks, I Love Ice Cream Hamburger

Thanks, I Love Ice Cream Hamburger

AlphaO4 Report

#18

Would You Like A Side Of Pizza With Your Pepperoni?

Would You Like A Side Of Pizza With Your Pepperoni?

rztan Report

#19

Asked To Replace Sesame Seeds By Extra Green Onions On My General Tao Poutine... I'm Not Disappointed!

Asked To Replace Sesame Seeds By Extra Green Onions On My General Tao Poutine... I'm Not Disappointed!

QCPilot24 Report

Saggi
Saggi
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Well at least they got the ratio right.

#20

So I Work At Halal Shack And Someone Ordered This Today...

So I Work At Halal Shack And Someone Ordered This Today...

mikelieman Report

#21

Ordered From Jersey Mike’s. Asked Them To “F Me Up With Pickles.” Did Not Disappoint

Ordered From Jersey Mike's. Asked Them To "F Me Up With Pickles." Did Not Disappoint

KeepTheFaith613 Report

Ashley Harrold
Ashley Harrold
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Now that's my kind of sandwich!

#22

Asked For Extra Sour Cream, Got A Swamp

Asked For Extra Sour Cream, Got A Swamp

taintflip Report

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would you like some salad with your sour cream?

#23

That's A Lott'a Cheese

That's A Lott'a Cheese

qpwoeiruty00 Report

Aqualia
Aqualia
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can never have too much cheese.

#24

I Asked For Extra Garlic Sauce With My Garlic Potatoes

I Asked For Extra Garlic Sauce With My Garlic Potatoes

l00kbehindy0u Report

#25

Asked For Extra Pickled Red Onions On My Nachos. I Can’t Even See What’s Underneath Them

Asked For Extra Pickled Red Onions On My Nachos. I Can’t Even See What’s Underneath Them

DeificWhiteBoy Report

#26

This Was Supposed To Be A Single Taco. I Didn't Ask For Anything Extra. Needless To Say I'm Very Happy With The Portion Sizes Today

This Was Supposed To Be A Single Taco. I Didn't Ask For Anything Extra. Needless To Say I'm Very Happy With The Portion Sizes Today

herodothyote Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it a Taco if it doesn't fit inside the tortilla??? Who cares as long as it fits in my stomach!

#27

Asked For Extra Croutons, Can’t Complain Lol

Asked For Extra Croutons, Can’t Complain Lol

Crystalbis Report

#28

Asked For Extra Jalapeños

Asked For Extra Jalapeños

CalvinVGB Report

#29

Extra Limes, Please

Extra Limes, Please

uglypatty Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look like a palm tree! I like it!

#30

I Asked For Extra Extra Jalapeños On These Potatoes

I Asked For Extra Extra Jalapeños On These Potatoes

Barron_Gee Report

#31

I Am A Menace To Society. My Dumb Pregnancy Brain Accidentally Ordered My Husband A Burrito With No Tortilla

I Am A Menace To Society. My Dumb Pregnancy Brain Accidentally Ordered My Husband A Burrito With No Tortilla

Kordidk Report

#32

That Is Chicken Popcorn

That Is Chicken Popcorn

Bionicleinflater Report

Tinu
Tinu
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What am I even staring at? I can't comprehend this pic.

#33

Almost Got $3 Of Cheese At A Concert, The Cups Half The Height Of The Pretzel

Almost Got $3 Of Cheese At A Concert, The Cups Half The Height Of The Pretzel

Existential_Sprinkle Report

#34

Asked For Extra Onions On My Mcdouble. Was Not Disappointed!

Asked For Extra Onions On My Mcdouble. Was Not Disappointed!

TheBatCommander Report

#35

I Asked For “As Much Cilantro As You Can Give Me Without Getting Fired.” Perfection!

I Asked For “As Much Cilantro As You Can Give Me Without Getting Fired.” Perfection!

marrell Report

#36

Asked For Extra Olives On My Salad!

Asked For Extra Olives On My Salad!

Kaizen336 Report

#37

Chef Asked If I Wanted Some Extra Limes For My To Go Order... The Box Felt Heavier Than Expected

Chef Asked If I Wanted Some Extra Limes For My To Go Order... The Box Felt Heavier Than Expected

2TieDyeFor Report

MarchingBanda786
MarchingBanda786
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s all just extra stuff, basically almost the same on almost every post just different foods

#38

Asked For Extra Walnuts On My Walnut And Ricotta Tostada..

Asked For Extra Walnuts On My Walnut And Ricotta Tostada..

DuckieSaysQuack Report

#39

Can I Get Extra Pickles With My Sub?

Can I Get Extra Pickles With My Sub?

MrClepto Report

#40

I Asked Taco Bell For As Much Fire And Diablo Sauce As They Could Legally Give Me...they Were Laughing So Hard When They Handed Me The Bag

I Asked Taco Bell For As Much Fire And Diablo Sauce As They Could Legally Give Me...they Were Laughing So Hard When They Handed Me The Bag

thedancinghippie Report

#41

Finally, The Right Amount Of Pickles

Finally, The Right Amount Of Pickles

hiccupsandheels Report

#42

20-Piece Nuggets. "With Ranch, Please"

20-Piece Nuggets. "With Ranch, Please"

LadyMayflowerWrites Report

#43

When Does A Dream Become A Nightmare?

When Does A Dream Become A Nightmare?

CanadianGladiator Report

#44

This Made My Day

This Made My Day

iwant2beyourdog Report

#45

My Coworkers Were Meeting Up For Lunch For The First Time And I’m Sick At Home With Covid. I Asked My Teammate To Drop Off Something From The Restaurant. Boy Did He Comply. Banana For Scale

My Coworkers Were Meeting Up For Lunch For The First Time And I’m Sick At Home With Covid. I Asked My Teammate To Drop Off Something From The Restaurant. Boy Did He Comply. Banana For Scale

jlmcdon2 Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hoping for the best, but not expecting the wurst

#46

Putting The Cherry In Cherry Coke

Putting The Cherry In Cherry Coke

coolaaron88 Report

#47

I'm In Isolation. Asked My BF To Get Me Salt & Vinegar Chips

I'm In Isolation. Asked My BF To Get Me Salt & Vinegar Chips

shellybombelly- Report

Rowan/Vin
Rowan/Vin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your slat and vinegar is pink?! The bags here are blue or green and pink is prawn cocktail

#48

Asked For Some Extra Garlic Bread From A Local Italian Place

Asked For Some Extra Garlic Bread From A Local Italian Place

DancingYoshi Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen

#49

Some Nutter Came In And Ordered A Burger With Every Protein We Offer. He Ate The Whole Thing...and The Fries

Some Nutter Came In And Ordered A Burger With Every Protein We Offer. He Ate The Whole Thing...and The Fries

Entchen_Momo Report

Fussy1
Fussy1
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the hill I'm willing to die on!!

#50

My Mum Asked For Extra Custard With Her Dessert, They Delivered

My Mum Asked For Extra Custard With Her Dessert, They Delivered

Chocolaterain567 Report

#51

Dude Gave Me A Whole Onion. Nice

Dude Gave Me A Whole Onion. Nice

apple-sharpie Report

Madster
Madster
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But where are the XTRA Pickes may I ask?

#52

I Asked Them To Give Me As Many Cherries As They Were Allowed

I Asked Them To Give Me As Many Cherries As They Were Allowed

drpeanutbutters Report

#53

Need That Added Cronch

Need That Added Cronch

TheImpossibleGal Report

#54

Asked For Extra Caramel

Asked For Extra Caramel

UncleBilly007 Report

#55

Asked For Some Garlic To Go With Our Korean BBQ

Asked For Some Garlic To Go With Our Korean BBQ

jjkim1997 Report

Pyewacket
Pyewacket
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks amazing all that fresh garlic ready ti be chucked into a korean bbq. Heaven !!

#56

Went On A Disney Cruise And Was Asked What I Want For Dessert. I Said "Nothing"

Went On A Disney Cruise And Was Asked What I Want For Dessert. I Said "Nothing"

Sayomi_Koneko Report

#57

Asked For A Few Dipping Sauces For My Fries… I Received All The Sauces (K-Bob’s In Ft Stockton)

Asked For A Few Dipping Sauces For My Fries… I Received All The Sauces (K-Bob’s In Ft Stockton)

Tigger1337E Report

#58

Asked For Extra Cherries In My Limeade At Sonic

Asked For Extra Cherries In My Limeade At Sonic

ambasciatore Report

#59

Asked For Extra Green Onions On My Noodles. Wasn't Disappointed

Asked For Extra Green Onions On My Noodles. Wasn't Disappointed

oneqwkgt Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one has made me hungry!

#60

His Request Said "Please Extra Champignons I Will Pay Extra Please Totally Overdo It For The Mother Of Champignons"

His Request Said "Please Extra Champignons I Will Pay Extra Please Totally Overdo It For The Mother Of Champignons"

HoodsFrostyFuckstick Report

Jana Jankova
Jana Jankova
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There isn't mush-room left for anything else on that pizza. I'll see myself out..

#61

Around Beginning Of Pandemic, Ordered Two Large Lattes On Uber Eats, Added Note "Don't Send Latte, Just Fill Cup With As Much Iced Espresso As Possible With This Much Money"

Around Beginning Of Pandemic, Ordered Two Large Lattes On Uber Eats, Added Note "Don't Send Latte, Just Fill Cup With As Much Iced Espresso As Possible With This Much Money"

Litenstein Report

Jason
Jason
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was in Vegas for a convention and there was a Starbucks in the lobby so figured I would hit it up. Wanted a latte with 4 extra shots. The lady kept telling me it already came with two. I couldn't get her to understand my need for coffee. Wish she had delivered like these.

#62

Asked For A Bit Of A Bigger Bowl Because You Could Not Even Dip A Chip In The Original Bowl Comfortably, So She Gave Me This With ‘Tude. Chip And BF For Reference

Asked For A Bit Of A Bigger Bowl Because You Could Not Even Dip A Chip In The Original Bowl Comfortably, So She Gave Me This With ‘Tude. Chip And BF For Reference

peachymucus Report

Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the little bowl was the original one given, I don't blame him! That's a stupidly small sized amount for the tortillas!

#63

$3.50(Canadian) Casino Deli Turkey And Swiss. Asked For Extra Oilves And Pickles On The Side

$3.50(Canadian) Casino Deli Turkey And Swiss. Asked For Extra Oilves And Pickles On The Side