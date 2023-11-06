ADVERTISEMENT

When dinner time is approaching and your stomach starts to growl, what do you plan on eating? Do you start chopping fresh vegetables and herbs, or whip out the ever reliable instant noodles? If you’re not quite a culinary connoisseur but you do have an appetite for hot, fresh memes, we’ve got the perfect list for you to devour. 

We took a trip to the Boys Who Can Cook Facebook page, which features hilarious cursed food memes that might make you lose your appetite. So enjoy scrolling through these pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone and your tummy. Bone apple tea!

More info: Instagram | X | TikTok

#1

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sacred sewing kit in every Grandma’s house. 👵🏼🧵🪡

#2

#3

There’s no question that the internet has an insatiable appetite for memes, but there’s something about food-related memes that seem to really hit the spot for many people. Images of food, in general, seem to always do well on the internet, whether they’re cursed, low-quality but look delicious or are mouth-wateringly high quality. So it’s no surprise that Boys Who Can Cook has become such a sensation online.

With a presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, it appears that no corner of the internet is lacking when it comes to hilarious, cursed food memes. From jokes about how microwaves sound to photos of bizarre meals that no one should be eating, Boys Who Can Cook is certainly great at sharing content that will cause a visceral reaction in followers.
#4

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find pre-boiled and freeze-dried water a lot more convenient. Takes up much less space!

#5

#6

dawnchan_1 avatar
Dawn Chan
Dawn Chan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do grandmas always want you to eat something at their house? No offense, grandmas

Obviously, Boys Who Can Cook is meant to be a comedic page. So these unappetizing photos and jokes about what it takes to create a gourmet meal aren’t intended to be taken seriously. The name of the page, accompanied by the heart eyes emoji, is meant to poke fun at people who post this exact caption to brag about their significant other while sharing a photo of something they prepared. 

Someone might post a photo of a gorgeous plate of pasta with a creamy mushroom sauce that their partner prepared and caption it, “boys who can cook” along with the heart eyes face. But sometimes, people brag about their partners' cooking abilities without realizing that the food they’re sharing a photo of looks anything but appetizing.  
#7

#8

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Great idea for snaking at the pool, park, etc when you have kids!

#9

epres33 avatar
PeeledPotato
PeeledPotato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a jar i cant open and i gym down the road should i try this too ;)

As ridiculous as the posts are on this page, it is true that we tend to be more attracted to people who are well versed in the kitchen. In fact, 86% of Americans consider cooking to be an attractive trait, and two thirds are more likely to go on a first date with someone who boasts about their cooking skills on their dating profile. Preparing a delicious meal can also be a great way for couples to bond, as 73% say cooking with their partner is one of their favorite things to do. 

#10

jules_11 avatar
Jules
Jules
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf - is anything on that plate cooked??? And who has baked beans with a roast?!!!!

#11

#12

But how often are men actually cooking? According to a recent survey, probably not enough. NPR reports that gender roles continue to persist in the kitchen, as around the world, women are in the kitchen cooking over twice as many meals as men. In fact, the only country the survey found where men were actually cooking more meals than women was Italy. So if you really want to find a boy who can cook, perhaps you should start there! (Just make sure you never ask for pineapple on your pizza or a cappuccino after lunch.)    
#13

#14

#15

Cooking is an important life skill that everyone should know, regardless of their gender. If you want to impress a date, you can prepare a delicious meal for them. If you want to save money and start eating healthier, you can focus on making meals from scratch. If you want to find a way to bond with your partner, the two of you can start cooking together. And if you plan on having children, you can teach them how to cook as well, leaving them better prepared to enter the adult world one day.  
#16

#17

#18

I love ice cream and donuts as much as the next person. But if I’m being completely honest with myself, I know that I feel better when I fill my plate with fresh fruits and vegetables. And when it comes to looking out for your health, a study from Johns Hopkins found that cooking at home is one of the smartest moves you can make. “When people cook most of their meals at home, they consume fewer carbohydrates, less sugar and less fat than those who cook less or not at all – even if they are not trying to lose weight,” Julia A. Wolfson, MPP, a lead author of the study, says.

#19

#20

brendaspagnola avatar
Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My adult kids eat these as snacks. I used to save & wash the containers to reuse

#21

frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do people have this much confidence? I'm scared that Subway employees will judge me if I pick the wrong kind of sauce

“Obesity is an escalating public health problem that contributes to other serious health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease,” Wolfson continued. “The evidence shows people who cook at home eat a more healthy diet. Moving forward, it’s important to educate the public about the benefits of cooking at home, identify strategies that encourage and enable more cooking at home, and help everyone, regardless of how much they cook, make healthier choices when eating out.”
#22

#23

#24

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with indulging in fast food every now and then or enjoying a big slice of birthday cake. But if you want to be a boy (or girl or nonbinary person) who actually can cook, your body will likely thank you in the long run! And in the meantime, you can devour these hilarious memes and cursed food images online. Because we all have an insatiable appetite for them anyway!   

#25

#26

#27

Are you feeling inspired to get into the kitchen and whip up something tasty, pandas? We hope you’re enjoying these hilarious food memes, and please remember to keep upvoting all of your favorites. Let us know in the comments what you think of these cursed food memes, and then if you’re interested in seeing even more content from Boys Who Can Cook, you can find Bored Panda’s last article featuring the account right here!
#28

#29

#30

rogierklop avatar
Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if we're all just some chicken nuggets on an alien's baking plate?

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yup, my favourite flavour alright, ICU. Best served with a side of Pepto-Bismol or Loperamide -_-"

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Use for meatloaf after squeezing out the water. Seriously, it's a thing.

#47

#48

stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A small supermarket near me (rural town) recently changed onwership. The new owner, not knowing what hummus was, indeed stocked it only in flavours like chocolate or salted caramel for the first weeks, thinking it to be some kind of breakfast spread. It took a lot of customer interactions until he finally believed that it was originally a savoury thing.

#49

#50

#51

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think your provider wants you stop providing him lunch

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He’s definitely eating better food than this in jail. He might just want to stay in there.

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

lilliemean avatar
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or bags of soil at the garden store. Last time I refrained from doing this and I wasn't really myself for the rest of the day and the world was also more joyless than usual. I do not recommend. Be more aware and slap the bags.

#65

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like what’s literally in your garbage 🤣

#66

#67

#68

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It won't be a true New York deli until that is a $35 bagel. /S

#69

#70

#71

minnieslave0 avatar
minnieslave0
minnieslave0
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually retched at the sight of this. I love bananas and ketchup is a must on sausages..... But this is just an abomination.

#72

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to articles this real or was. $89. Survival food thing. Supposed to be edible for up to two decades. I do not currently find it on their web site.

#73

#74

neil_henderson avatar
GlixDrap
GlixDrap
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's hope it was refrigerated over night. If rice is left standing at room temperature, the spores can grow into bacteria. These bacteria will multiply and may produce toxins (poisons) that cause vomiting or diarrhoea. The longer cooked rice is left at room temperature, the more likely it is that the bacteria or toxins could make the rice unsafe to eat.

#75

#76

diana-zapata246 avatar
CoMa4
CoMa4
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The worst is when you didn’t check before you started to see if you had the 2 ingredients (milk & butter) it takes to makes this at 3am and you only have 1 🤣

#77

#78

margaretwells avatar
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tinned spaghetti in a Jaffle (Aussie toasted sandwich machine that cuts it in two) was common in my childhood

#79

censorshipsucks12 avatar
censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well the main difference here is the type of bread, which isn't a big deal

#80

#81

#82

