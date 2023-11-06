There’s no question that the internet has an insatiable appetite for memes, but there’s something about food-related memes that seem to really hit the spot for many people. Images of food, in general, seem to always do well on the internet, whether they’re cursed, low-quality but look delicious or are mouth-wateringly high quality. So it’s no surprise that Boys Who Can Cook has become such a sensation online.

With a presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, it appears that no corner of the internet is lacking when it comes to hilarious, cursed food memes. From jokes about how microwaves sound to photos of bizarre meals that no one should be eating, Boys Who Can Cook is certainly great at sharing content that will cause a visceral reaction in followers.