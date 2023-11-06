82 Hilarious And Cursed Food Memes Shared By “Boys Who Can Cook” (New Pics)
When dinner time is approaching and your stomach starts to growl, what do you plan on eating? Do you start chopping fresh vegetables and herbs, or whip out the ever reliable instant noodles? If you’re not quite a culinary connoisseur but you do have an appetite for hot, fresh memes, we’ve got the perfect list for you to devour.
We took a trip to the Boys Who Can Cook Facebook page, which features hilarious cursed food memes that might make you lose your appetite. So enjoy scrolling through these pics, pandas, and be sure to upvote the ones that tickle your funny bone and your tummy. Bone apple tea!
More info: Instagram | X | TikTok
Kinda cute though. Would definitely thank gf for it XD
There’s no question that the internet has an insatiable appetite for memes, but there’s something about food-related memes that seem to really hit the spot for many people. Images of food, in general, seem to always do well on the internet, whether they’re cursed, low-quality but look delicious or are mouth-wateringly high quality. So it’s no surprise that Boys Who Can Cook has become such a sensation online.
With a presence on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok, it appears that no corner of the internet is lacking when it comes to hilarious, cursed food memes. From jokes about how microwaves sound to photos of bizarre meals that no one should be eating, Boys Who Can Cook is certainly great at sharing content that will cause a visceral reaction in followers.
Obviously, Boys Who Can Cook is meant to be a comedic page. So these unappetizing photos and jokes about what it takes to create a gourmet meal aren’t intended to be taken seriously. The name of the page, accompanied by the heart eyes emoji, is meant to poke fun at people who post this exact caption to brag about their significant other while sharing a photo of something they prepared.
Someone might post a photo of a gorgeous plate of pasta with a creamy mushroom sauce that their partner prepared and caption it, “boys who can cook” along with the heart eyes face. But sometimes, people brag about their partners' cooking abilities without realizing that the food they’re sharing a photo of looks anything but appetizing.
I have a jar i cant open and i gym down the road should i try this too ;)
As ridiculous as the posts are on this page, it is true that we tend to be more attracted to people who are well versed in the kitchen. In fact, 86% of Americans consider cooking to be an attractive trait, and two thirds are more likely to go on a first date with someone who boasts about their cooking skills on their dating profile. Preparing a delicious meal can also be a great way for couples to bond, as 73% say cooking with their partner is one of their favorite things to do.
But how often are men actually cooking? According to a recent survey, probably not enough. NPR reports that gender roles continue to persist in the kitchen, as around the world, women are in the kitchen cooking over twice as many meals as men. In fact, the only country the survey found where men were actually cooking more meals than women was Italy. So if you really want to find a boy who can cook, perhaps you should start there! (Just make sure you never ask for pineapple on your pizza or a cappuccino after lunch.)
Cooking is an important life skill that everyone should know, regardless of their gender. If you want to impress a date, you can prepare a delicious meal for them. If you want to save money and start eating healthier, you can focus on making meals from scratch. If you want to find a way to bond with your partner, the two of you can start cooking together. And if you plan on having children, you can teach them how to cook as well, leaving them better prepared to enter the adult world one day.
I love ice cream and donuts as much as the next person. But if I’m being completely honest with myself, I know that I feel better when I fill my plate with fresh fruits and vegetables. And when it comes to looking out for your health, a study from Johns Hopkins found that cooking at home is one of the smartest moves you can make. “When people cook most of their meals at home, they consume fewer carbohydrates, less sugar and less fat than those who cook less or not at all – even if they are not trying to lose weight,” Julia A. Wolfson, MPP, a lead author of the study, says.
How do people have this much confidence? I'm scared that Subway employees will judge me if I pick the wrong kind of sauce
“Obesity is an escalating public health problem that contributes to other serious health issues, including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease,” Wolfson continued. “The evidence shows people who cook at home eat a more healthy diet. Moving forward, it’s important to educate the public about the benefits of cooking at home, identify strategies that encourage and enable more cooking at home, and help everyone, regardless of how much they cook, make healthier choices when eating out.”
There’s absolutely nothing wrong with indulging in fast food every now and then or enjoying a big slice of birthday cake. But if you want to be a boy (or girl or nonbinary person) who actually can cook, your body will likely thank you in the long run! And in the meantime, you can devour these hilarious memes and cursed food images online. Because we all have an insatiable appetite for them anyway!
Yup, my favourite flavour alright, ICU. Best served with a side of Pepto-Bismol or Loperamide -_-"
no you add cheese to your guitar. shred_your...07c352.jpg
A small supermarket near me (rural town) recently changed onwership. The new owner, not knowing what hummus was, indeed stocked it only in flavours like chocolate or salted caramel for the first weeks, thinking it to be some kind of breakfast spread. It took a lot of customer interactions until he finally believed that it was originally a savoury thing.
Or bags of soil at the garden store. Last time I refrained from doing this and I wasn't really myself for the rest of the day and the world was also more joyless than usual. I do not recommend. Be more aware and slap the bags.
I actually retched at the sight of this. I love bananas and ketchup is a must on sausages..... But this is just an abomination.
Let's hope it was refrigerated over night. If rice is left standing at room temperature, the spores can grow into bacteria. These bacteria will multiply and may produce toxins (poisons) that cause vomiting or diarrhoea. The longer cooked rice is left at room temperature, the more likely it is that the bacteria or toxins could make the rice unsafe to eat.
well the main difference here is the type of bread, which isn't a big deal