“Boys Who Can Cook”: 113 Hilarious Food Memes That Are Also Very Strange
You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay or Anthony Bourdain to like cooking. In fact, you don’t even have to like cooking to have a taste for cooking memes.
Because let me tell you that the culinary world is one of the biggest sources of absurdity, where anything that can go wrong will and where all common sense can be ignored. The result is high-quality entertainment, just like this Instagram page known as “Boys Who Can Cook.”
Buckle up your seatbelt for some of the most random cooking memes that somehow speak to your inner occasional chef.
Who doesn’t like to look at mouth-watering pictures of food? No wonder food has become a quintessential part of internet culture, whether in the format of recipes or memes. In our previous interview with Dana Harron, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder of Monarch Wellness & Psychotherapy, we found out about the significance of food which goes way beyond nutrition.
"Food is a big part of internet culture because it's a big part of our lives! Food is not just about nourishing our bodies, it serves a social function,” Dr. Harron explained. According to her, gathering around shared food has been a vital part of cultures for millennia. “We find connectedness through sharing something that is so vital to our survival."
Does this person have an extra finger ? Inigo is looking for you.
charsouperie board is what i always put out when i’ve got friends over
Meanwhile, in the internet age, Dr. Harron argues that social bonding over food takes a somewhat different form. “We 'meme' about food as a way of staying connected to our bodies and each other. Food has also come to serve an outsized function in many cultures; for example, in American culture many foods are seen as taboo but also reified, leaving many people with a deep conflict when they desire desserts or other foods that have been deemed 'unhealthy,'" she explained previously.
“and he sat down to eat, not rising until the bell rang once again” is my favorite quote from it
The importance of social bonding and its benefits on people’s well-being is backed up by science too. This study from the University of Oxford has revealed that the more often people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives. The results suggested that communal eating increases social bonding and feelings of well-being, and enhances one’s sense of contentedness and embedding within the community.
I rarely eat breakfast. I'm more of a coffee and a cigarette kinda guy, its the breakfast of champions
Professor Robin Dunbar of the University of Oxford’s Experimental Psychology department argues that 'This study suggests that social eating has an important role in the facilitation of social bonding, and that communal eating may have even evolved as a mechanism for humans to do just that.”
Moreover, according to Prof. Dunbar, previous studies have already showed that social networks are important in combating mental and physical illness.
“A significant proportion of respondents felt that having a meal together was an important way of making or reinforcing these social networks. In these increasingly fraught times, when community cohesion is ever more important, making time for and joining in communal meals is perhaps the single most important thing we can do – both for our own health and wellbeing and for that of the wider community.”
when i was a child i always showed off my sauce collection, pokémon cards are for suckers
She was nearly starving, we found fajitas, but of course only cray people eat them without cheese. I did what needed to be done.
🎶Lemon tree very pretty and the lemon flower is sweet - But the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat🎶
you know it’s good when your partner goes digging for the plastic chicken leg that was mechanized so you could take a little bite out of it
the ketchup at the ankles makes it even worse somehow
let’s make a group, pandas against seedless watermelons and catholics
The key is to look the waiter/waitress right in the eye while saying it and raise one eyebrow and speak in a serious tone. You just know the waitstaff thinks the names are as stupid as you do, we can laugh together XD
i don’t know how i feel about this being on a post about food
we wouldn't survive a day without our air fryer