You don’t have to be Gordon Ramsay or Anthony Bourdain to like cooking. In fact, you don’t even have to like cooking to have a taste for cooking memes.

Because let me tell you that the culinary world is one of the biggest sources of absurdity, where anything that can go wrong will and where all common sense can be ignored. The result is high-quality entertainment, just like this Instagram page known as “Boys Who Can Cook.”

Buckle up your seatbelt for some of the most random cooking memes that somehow speak to your inner occasional chef.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Food-Cooking-Memes

NoahVerrier Report

22points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd hang this on the wall!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Food-Cooking-Memes

sonny5ideup Report

17points
POST
#3

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

15points
POST

Who doesn’t like to look at mouth-watering pictures of food? No wonder food has become a quintessential part of internet culture, whether in the format of recipes or memes. In our previous interview with Dana Harron, Psy.D., a licensed clinical psychologist and the founder of Monarch Wellness & Psychotherapy, we found out about the significance of food which goes way beyond nutrition.

"Food is a big part of internet culture because it's a big part of our lives! Food is not just about nourishing our bodies, it serves a social function,” Dr. Harron explained. According to her, gathering around shared food has been a vital part of cultures for millennia. “We find connectedness through sharing something that is so vital to our survival."
#4

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

15points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does this person have an extra finger ? Inigo is looking for you.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#5

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

14points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

charsouperie board is what i always put out when i’ve got friends over

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#6

Food-Cooking-Memes

ellegist Report

13points
POST
View more comments

Meanwhile, in the internet age, Dr. Harron argues that social bonding over food takes a somewhat different form. “We 'meme' about food as a way of staying connected to our bodies and each other. Food has also come to serve an outsized function in many cultures; for example, in American culture many foods are seen as taboo but also reified, leaving many people with a deep conflict when they desire desserts or other foods that have been deemed 'unhealthy,'" she explained previously.
#7

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#8

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#9

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

13points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“and he sat down to eat, not rising until the bell rang once again” is my favorite quote from it

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The importance of social bonding and its benefits on people’s well-being is backed up by science too. This study from the University of Oxford has revealed that the more often people eat with others, the more likely they are to feel happy and satisfied with their lives. The results suggested that communal eating increases social bonding and feelings of well-being, and enhances one’s sense of contentedness and embedding within the community.
#10

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

13points
POST
T5n
T5n
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm all for this

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

12points
POST
Mickysixxx
Mickysixxx
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I rarely eat breakfast. I'm more of a coffee and a cigarette kinda guy, its the breakfast of champions

1
1point
reply
#12

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

12points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does this look like it should be considered a crime?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Professor Robin Dunbar of the University of Oxford’s Experimental Psychology department argues that 'This study suggests that social eating has an important role in the facilitation of social bonding, and that communal eating may have even evolved as a mechanism for humans to do just that.”

Moreover, according to Prof. Dunbar, previous studies have already showed that social networks are important in combating mental and physical illness.

“A significant proportion of respondents felt that having a meal together was an important way of making or reinforcing these social networks. In these increasingly fraught times, when community cohesion is ever more important, making time for and joining in communal meals is perhaps the single most important thing we can do – both for our own health and wellbeing and for that of the wider community.”
#13

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

12points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

when i was a child i always showed off my sauce collection, pokémon cards are for suckers

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Food-Cooking-Memes

grapejuiceboys Report

11points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

TIL "glizzy" is slang for "hot dog" now XD

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Food-Cooking-Memes

grapejuiceboys Report

11points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like subways better. But I like subways better compared to almost everything.

1
1point
reply
#16

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

11points
POST
Little Lion
Little Lion
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you like throwing up at midnight...

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

11points
POST
#18

Food-Cooking-Memes

wakeupmrfresh Report

10points
POST
#19

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

10points
POST
#20

Food-Cooking-Memes

pajama_meg Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

10points
POST
3 Trash Pandas in a Trenchcoat
3 Trash Pandas in a Trenchcoat
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was nearly starving, we found fajitas, but of course only cray people eat them without cheese. I did what needed to be done.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#22

Food-Cooking-Memes

chrisfolse Report

9points
POST
#23

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
#24

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
#25

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
#26

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
#27

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
#28

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

9points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶Lemon tree very pretty and the lemon flower is sweet - But the fruit of the poor lemon is impossible to eat🎶

0
0points
reply
#29

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#30

Food-Cooking-Memes

grapejuiceboys Report

8points
POST
#31

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#32

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
Daniel Atkins
Daniel Atkins
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bean there done that now Olive this one alone.

2
2points
reply
#33

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
MadOrca99
MadOrca99
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am slightly disturbed by the template

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

you know it’s good when your partner goes digging for the plastic chicken leg that was mechanized so you could take a little bite out of it

1
1point
reply
#35

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
JJ K
JJ K
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

life goals right here

0
0points
reply
#36

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#37

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the ketchup at the ankles makes it even worse somehow

2
2points
reply
#38

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

let’s make a group, pandas against seedless watermelons and catholics

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#40

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The key is to look the waiter/waitress right in the eye while saying it and raise one eyebrow and speak in a serious tone. You just know the waitstaff thinks the names are as stupid as you do, we can laugh together XD

0
0points
reply
#41

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#42

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
#43

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

8points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#44

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#45

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#46

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#47

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#48

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#49

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
ОльхаКинг(AlderKing)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don’t know how i feel about this being on a post about food

2
2points
reply
#51

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#52

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You mean chickenless drumstick, that's not a wing.

0
0points
reply
#53

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#54

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#55

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
#56

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
freakingbee (they/them)
freakingbee (they/them)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we wouldn't survive a day without our air fryer

1
1point
reply
#57

Food-Cooking-Memes

fuckadvertisements Report

7points
POST
#58

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST
#60

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#61

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST
#62

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST
#63

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST
#64

Food-Cooking-Memes

boyswhocancook Report

6points
POST