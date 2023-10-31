Bored Panda got in touch with professional tattoo artist Mattia from Mambo Tattoo Shop and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions about tattoos and tattoo regret. Firstly, we wanted to hear about their personal experiences with covering up and changing unwanted tattoos. “I have had various experiences over the past 13 years of tattooing, some more serious and some less serious. The less serious regrets may be related to details concerning the tattoo, such as perhaps having chosen to do a tattoo in color but preferring it in black & white, or vice versa to keep it in black & white but wanting it colored at a later date.”

“The more serious ones, on the other hand, could be that the client did not make the right decision, i.e. he was not sure about the subject and got tattooed without thinking too much about it. Let's say, however, that I have never had a client regretting having chosen me as their tattoo artist,” they shared with Bored Panda.