An annoying part of getting a tattoo is the constant cliches one, inevitably, hears from parents or relatives. Oh, what if you hate it, how will it look in thirty years, what if you won’t like that band in the future? And as annoying as it can be, they are sometimes right.
So the “Tattoo Coverups” internet group gathers the best examples of ink that needed some corrections at a later time. Get comfortable and prepare to scroll. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. We also get in touch with professional tattoo artist Mattia from Mambo Tattoo Shop to learn more about tattoo regret.
What Do You Rate This Coverup?
I Did Another Coverup
Before//After
Bored Panda got in touch with professional tattoo artist Mattia from Mambo Tattoo Shop and they were kind enough to answer some of our questions about tattoos and tattoo regret. Firstly, we wanted to hear about their personal experiences with covering up and changing unwanted tattoos. “I have had various experiences over the past 13 years of tattooing, some more serious and some less serious. The less serious regrets may be related to details concerning the tattoo, such as perhaps having chosen to do a tattoo in color but preferring it in black & white, or vice versa to keep it in black & white but wanting it colored at a later date.”
“The more serious ones, on the other hand, could be that the client did not make the right decision, i.e. he was not sure about the subject and got tattooed without thinking too much about it. Let's say, however, that I have never had a client regretting having chosen me as their tattoo artist,” they shared with Bored Panda.
Finally Gone!
The first one wasn't so bad...but the cover up is stunning
Finally Got It Covered
Happy With My Coverup
“As for dealing with regret, you have to see to what extent you can change or modify the tattoo. You always have to understand well what it is that the client wants and in this sense dialogue is fundamental. On my side and the client's side, there may not be the same experience and knowledge of what we are talking about.”
Octoskull Cover/Rework
Posted This In R/Tattoos And Everyone Preferred The Shitty Tattoo So This Community Might Appreciate My Coverup Better
What Do You Think? Swipe To See This Tattoo Coverup Journey, Before And After @carrottoptattoos
In the end, like in so many parts of life, miscommunication is the main, underlying issue. “Maybe I take things for granted that the client does not know and he takes it for granted that I understand things that he may not have explained well. Dialogue is essential to arrive at a finished product and a tattoo that fits in with the client's requests and expectations.”
Tattoo Cover Up
Got A Coverup!!
Horseshoe Crab And Dragon Cover Up
We also wanted to hear a tattoo artist’s perspective on what customers should research before picking who is actually going to ink them. “A person should first try to leave enough creative freedom to the tattoo artist and the proof is his portfolio of work. If out of 50 tattoos the client likes 45 of them, it means that the tattoo that will come out in the end will generally please the client.”
Friendship Tattoo Covered After She Ghosted Me During The Worst Time Of My Life
Shoulder Cover Up
Star Cover Up
“So the advice is definitely to choose a tattoo artist on the basis of the work he does and the amount of work that meets the client's taste. You cannot like only 1 work out of 100, the more work you like, the higher the percentage of probability that the final work will satisfy you. The second piece of advice is to assess the type of subjects that tattoo artists do.”
My First And Only Coverup, What Do You Think Of It?
Look At This Scar Cover Up….bill Bill Bill!
Coverup I Did
“If out of 50 works a tattoo artist tattoos 30 flowers and 20 butterflies, then probably the best subject to ask for are flowers or butterflies, and so don't go asking for skulls or daggers because maybe that is not his kind. Basically, however, dialogue is always the key thing, you must not take anything for granted. One must ask questions and not be afraid to ask for things for fear of making a bad impression or being intrusive, but at the same time, one must also trust the tattoo artist and leave room for creativity.”
Mother Cluckin’ Cover Up
The Original Was Done By A Good Friend So I Didn’t Want A Full Coverup, And I Think The New Artist Did A Great Job!! Satisfying
Did A Cover Up For A Friend
“The advice I would give to someone getting their first tattoo, but which applies in general to anyone who gets tattooed, is not to make hasty choices about the subject. If one has wanted to tattoo a rose for a long time, it means that this person imagines a rose on his or her body. If on the day of the appointment, he completely changes his mind and gets a snake tattoo, perhaps there and then out of emotion, haste, and anxiety he may say that he likes it anyway, but he hasn't had time to realize that he has a completely different tattoo to the one he had imagined.”
Blast Over Tattoo Before & After
Tattoo Cover Up I Got From A Friend For Dirt Cheap
My Cover Up , I Absolutely Love It. But He Before Wasn’t A Choice So This Was Very Liberating
Well then 'Rob' is somewhere between a cockroach and pond scum. Well rid of him and I hope you have a lovely life.
“This obviously depends a lot on one's character, but if you are not an extremely open-minded person you need the right amount of time to make decisions and so you should rather take some more time to think about the new option and possibly come back to the tattoo in a new session.”
There Is A Life After Hate
Coverup Of Tattoo My Abusive Ex Gave Me
Deathly Hallows Coverup
Deathly Hollows are all well and good, but dogs are better!
“One thing I would like to add, as far as I am concerned, is to give great importance to the kindness and helpfulness of the tattoo artist and, consequently, the client on his part must also show kindness and serenity. Only in a serene and friendly atmosphere is it possible to complete a tattoo that, in addition to being aesthetically beautiful and centering on the points the client wanted, is also a beautiful memory of the session with the tattoo artist.”
My Cover Up
Portrait Coverup On My Wife’s Back
Before And After Laser Removal Sessions & Cover Up
“It must be a good day spent together, something that also remains on a human level,” they shared. You can find Mattia’s work and the Mambo Tattoo Shop’s other pieces on their Instagram page. And if you want some more tattoo cover-ups, check out Bored Panda’s other article, featuring more tattoo regrets turned into tattoo wins.
Tattoo That Had Bothered Me For Years Finally Covered
From Impulsive 19 Year Old Mistake To Something I’ve Wanted For Years. Coverup Done By Jake Parsons At Death Or Glory Tattoo In Iowa
Covered Up My First Tattoo I Got When I Was 18
I May Have Made The Cover Up A Little Too Big
One Of Many Coverups I’ve Been Getting Lately
This 5 Year Journey Is Almost Done
Lesson: Don’t Let A 10 Y/O Get A Tattoo Like My Mom Did.🙄
Y’all Were No Help For Ideas, But I’m Loving This Coverup
Another Cover Up!
Sternum Cover Up Done By Me
Successfully Covered
I Got The Coverup
Covered Up My Sick Ass Bull !!
Ex-Wife’s Name Had To Go
I repeat....never ever get the name of a living person tattoed
how do they get rid of the lines that aren't covered by the new image? Is it lazered off?
