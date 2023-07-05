I am sure you are all familiar with the type of bread instantaneously associated with France - the iconic baguette. But there is more to this baker’s marvel than just a distinctive elongated shape. It is practically an art form that the French take very seriously. They love their baguettes and bread in general, so it comes as no surprise that this flour treasure has become a part of the meme culture.

Today, we invite you to delve into a collection of these baguette memes shared by an Instagram account called baguettes.in.unusual.places. This tasty assortment of images ranges from appetizing to funny to totally absurd.

While going through these memes, we can’t help but marvel at the creativity of the human mind and how something as basic as a piece of bread (sorry… a baguette) can spark such amusing and imaginative scenarios.