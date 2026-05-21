Major Blow For US-Hosted World Cup As FIFA Cancels Up To 70 Percent Of Reserved Hotel Rooms Amid Controversies

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup was expected to draw large crowds and boost tourism across the United States as millions prepared to travel.

Weeks before the June 11 kickoff, reports indicate that FIFA’s cancellation of reserved hotel rooms reflects low demand, casting doubt on early host-city expectations.

The update quickly sparked online debate, with many fans blaming high travel costs, politics, and ticket prices for the reduced enthusiasm.

Highlights A report revealed that roughly 80% of U.S. hotels in World Cup host cities are tracking well below expected bookings weeks before the tournament kicks off.

Hoteliers blamed FIFA for creating "artificial demand" by block-booking massive numbers of rooms years in advance.

High travel costs, ticket prices, and international visa barriers are also keeping high-spending foreign football fans away from the event.

“You can’t host a World Cup and fight with other countries at the same time,” one person commented.

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Several U.S. hotel owners said years of planning failed to bring the expected tourism wave during the FIFA World Cup 2026

Image credits: Getty/Hector Vivas – FIFA

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In support of these concerns, a report from the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) found that nearly 80% of hotels in World Cup host cities were tracking below expectations for bookings.

AHLA surveyed over 200 hoteliers in all 11 U.S. host cities. The report found years of preparation and major investments had not led to the expected tourism surge.

Domestic travelers reportedly outnumbered international visitors, leaving hotels without the higher-spending foreign fans they expected.

AHLA partly blamed FIFA’s booking strategy. Hotels argued that FIFA’s large, years-ahead block bookings in host cities created “artificial demand,” affecting staffing, pricing, and business decisions.

Image credits: Unsplash

A major change occurred when roughly half of the respondents said FIFA released large numbers of rooms after recalibrating plans, which significantly impacted hotel preparations.

In cities like Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Seattle, up to 70% of reserved rooms were canceled.

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Hotels also cited visa challenges, rising travel costs, and broader geopolitical concerns as additional factors contributing to the decline in bookings.

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Between 65% and 70% of respondents said international travel barriers were among the top reasons foreign fans were staying away.

FIFA rejected criticism of its booking strategy.

“All room releases were conducted in line with contractually agreed timelines with hotel partners,” a FIFA spokesperson said.

The organization also said it maintained ongoing communication with hotel chains throughout the planning process.

The recent report sparked strong reactions online, with many blaming politics and costs for the perceived lack of excitement

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“Why will people visit the USA for tourism purposes?” one person wrote, while another added, “Why is this a surprise?? It’s very obvious for all countries to see.”

Others pointed directly at the current political climate.

“Almost like people don’t want to visit the US while there’s a madman in charge,” one said, referencing Donald Trump, while another netizen echoed similar sentiments, adding, “It will be the emptiest World Cup ever in the history of football…Trump voice.”

“You can’t host a World Cup and fight with other countries at the same time,” added a third. “Who in his to her right mind wants to go to the USA?”

Image credits: AHLA

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Some fans also felt that organizers had priced out regular supporters, leading to less interest among these groups.

“Maybe if they actually made the tickets affordable for real fans, they’d have a bit more interest!”

Others took aim at FIFA itself.

“Well, if you have clowns organizing and hosting, you normally end up with a circus!”

While some tickets reportedly cost millions, another match briefly dropped below the price of a stadium beer

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Ticket prices of the FIFA World Cup 2026 had already become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the tournament.

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Some resale tickets for the World Cup final reportedly sold for as much as $2 million.

But while some fans complained about sky-high prices, another listing suddenly sparked attention for an opposite reaction.

Economist Florian Ederer noted that a ticket for Saudi Arabia vs. Cape Verde in Houston briefly sold for just $6.94. After fees, the total reportedly came to $7.98.

“We have a new record,” he joked. “This was very clearly a mistake by whoever listed this ticket.”

According to Goal.com, the ticket had originally cost around $139 and briefly dropped below the price of a beer at Houston’s NRG Stadium, where drinks average roughly $13.

After the ticket prices dropped, the FIFA president defended the pricing and joked about delivering a hot dog himself

Image credits: Getty/Pool

FIFA President Gianni Infantino later addressed criticism over pricing while speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference.

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“If someone wants to buy a ticket for $2 million, I’ll go myself and bring him a hot dog and Coke,” he joked.

Infantino argued that FIFA had to consider resale practices in the United States and insisted ticket prices reflected market realities.

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“We have to look at the market,” he said.

“We are in the market in which entertainment is the most developed in the world. So we have to apply market rates.”

He also argued that selling tickets too cheaply would lead to third-party resellers dramatically increasing prices, which FIFA wanted to avoid.

Alongside discussions about pricing and hotel bookings, the FIFA World Cup also sparked discussion about the hosts themselves

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As reported by Bored Panda, separate conversations about the tournament had also started to pick up momentum online, with some football fans arguing that there seemed to be little excitement despite the World Cup being less than a few weeks away.

“The World Cup is in one month, and there’s ZERO hype, bruh, USA are the worst hosts ever,” one person wrote online.

Another said, “Honestly, I didn’t remember we were hosting the World Cup until you mentioned it.”

One U.S.-based user wrote, “I’m in the USA, and there is zero hype.”

While the tournament remains historic, it will be the first World Cup to feature 48 teams and the first jointly hosted by three countries.

“No one saw that coming,” wrote one user

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